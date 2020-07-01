Soccer Passing Drills & Equipment

Practicing drills through repetition is vital if you like to rise above the many players who participate in the game. Practice soccer drills that replicate match conditions. That’s because, under match conditions, you get pressured by defenders who have every intention to stop you from scoring. Besides, you cannot just waltz in towards the goal and take any shot without pressure.

In this post, we will look at some soccer passing drills, how players can replicate drills under match conditions, and the necessary equipment players need to master their passing skills.

Long pass: Players use the long pass to clear the soccer ball to the opposite part of the playing field. This allow them to pass the ball to an open teammate that have no defender around them. This pass changes the play area and provides your team with the opportunity to start a counterattack. Implementing a long pass usually involves kicking the soccer ball with power and accuracy. One of the best techniques you can use to achieve that is by locking the ankle of the kicking leg, hit the center of the ball using your cleats’ laces, and then follow through towards any of your teammate utilizing your kicking foot. Push pass: Push pass, also known as a direct soccer pass, is among the most frequently used passes in a soccer game. It is a pretty safe pass that you can use when you are close to your teammates. The best approach for the soccer push passes is to place your non-kicking leg alongside the soccer ball first and then point it towards the specific direction you would like the soccer ball to go. Once you contact the soccer ball, utilize the inside part of the kicking foot to pass it. You need to kick the center of the soccer ball with your toe pointing up and the kicking heel down. Backward pass: The backward pass is typically a defensive pass that’s used when the defending players have locked all forward passing opportunities. Players can also use this pass when the defenders want to put a lot of pressure on the soccer ball carrier from the offensive side to steal the soccer ball or even cause a passing mistake. The backward soccer pass is an effective way of neutralizing the pressure while maintaining control of the soccer ball at the same time. The ball is usually passed backward utilizing your foot sole or heel to another member of your team. Swerve pass: A swerve pass is played using the outer part of the foot or the little toe. This pass is pretty easy to disguise than a push pass because the passer’s body shape is more closed during the movement period. The soccer ball swerves easily once kicked because of the application of a spin to the pass.

That means that an arch pass can be utilized to bend the soccer ball around the defenders. Apart from using the outer part of the foot, a swerve pass can also be used when running without breaking the stride. That means that well-timed passes can catch the defenders off guard or release a member of your team. With enough practice, you can develop this technique and utilize it as an effective finishing technique or for long passes.

Wall pass: The wall pass is typically a combination pass that involves two players from the same team and sometimes known as one-two pass. These kinds of passes usually involve one wing player and one inside teammate from your group.

The position of the wings player typically runs along the outer part of the playing ground. When wall passes get executed the right way, the wing player will pass the soccer ball from the outer part of the playing field to one of the teammates playing a field position toward the inside of the playing field.

This player usually serves as a blocking wall and then passes the soccer ball back pretty fast to the same wing player. Generally, wall passes are the most effective passes against slow defenses on the field.

Chip ball pass: This passing technique is almost similar to the through ball pass, but rather than passing the soccer ball along the surface, you chip it accurately over your opponents. The technique might be difficult because you must be quite skillful and have an understanding of the other members of your team.

To use a chip ball pass, you should plant your non-kicking leg next to the ball. Always look up to check where your teammates are positioned and then kick the bottom part of the soccer ball using the instep of your leg to lift it from the ground.

Once you chip the soccer ball, your teammate will have to run at the same period into space. Timing when executing a chip ball pass is essential because it might be the main difference between being offside and onside.

Piercing pass: This pass is also known as a through pass or a tunnel pass. Generally, you cannot get an opportunity to execute a piercing pass if you are playing against a great defense since the defenders normally position themselves well to avoid a tunnel or open spaces, from the soccer ball carrier to their attacking teammates.

This pass needs accurate timing between team members because the teammate receiving the ball shouldn’t be in any offside spot when the soccer ball is being passed by another player.

The receiving player should be nearer the soccer goal than the closest defender. If the opportunity arises, the attacker needs to pass the ball quickly by penetrating the defenders, which creates a scoring opportunity.

If you are a newbie in soccer or you’ve been playing the sport for some time now, there’s always time to enhance your learned skills or learn something new. Soccer is primarily made up of passing techniques and learning how to pass a ball effectively will serve you pretty well. Passing a ball in soccer is not hard in principle. However, it takes a lot of effort and practice to master it. Passing might be challenging to visualize at first, especially if you are training on your own.

Therefore, it would be best to have a soccer ball with you as you go through the instructions. Here is a detailed guide on how you can pass the ball, whether you are using long or short passes.

Approach the soccer ball: The way you approach the soccer ball will vary significantly depending on the type of pass you are trying to make and your position on the field. Approach the soccer ball, taking into account the foot you intend to pass with, and the part of your leg you will be using.

Most of the soccer passes use the inside part of your leg and does not need a lot of running. If you want to make a more powerful and long pass, you will require a longer approach. On the other hand, a short pass is a bit quick and does not need a longer approach.

Plant the non-kicking leg: To achieve the most accurate pass, you need to plant your leg on the same horizontal line as the soccer ball. You should plant your non-kicking leg into the ground right next to the soccer ball.

Planting your leg enables you to attain more stability as you swing the kicking foot through the ball. However, when you are in the field, the situation might not allow for planting, and that’s where practicing soccer passes helps you adapt to the soccer game when you are in-game action.

Kick the soccer ball: The next step is to kick the ball to make your pass. To do that, you need to move your kicking foot through the soccer ball and make your pass. Generally, your accuracy will depend on a wide array of factors that range from where you kick on foot and where you kick on the soccer ball.

In most cases, longer and more powerful passes are less accurate, while shorter and quick passes off the inside part of your leg are typically more accurate. As you pass the ball, keep your head down and avoid opening your body up.

That’s because opening your body can make your pass to fly into the air, forcing the soccer ball to go over the target who is receiving the ball. Your hips normally determine the direction the soccer ball will take. Therefore ensure that they’re pointed right at the target before you pass.

Follow through:To complete your pass, you need to follow through with the kicking foot. Avoid sudden stops because they can affect both your foot and your pass. Having a smooth follow-through can help your pass remain on target and keep you from generating spin on the soccer ball.

Foot Parts that you can Use to Pass

You can use different parts of your leg to pass a ball when playing soccer. The type of soccer pass you perform will determine the part of your leg you use. Whether you are a long pass across the field, executing a through ball, or engaging in a give-and-run play with a member of your team, the way you approach the soccer ball will determine how effective the task will be. Here are the foot parts you can use to make ball passes in soccer. Inside of the foot: The most important and most basic part when passing a soccer ball is the inside part of the foot. While it is not the easiest technique to master, it’s by far the most common in soccer.

It can be utilized for ball passes that are across the playing field to five yards away. To pass the ball using the inside part of the foot, you need to utilize your cleats’ inner surface.

You will also have to turn your leg sideways a bit as the leg approaches the soccer ball to hit the ball with the inside part of your soccer shoes. Finish with a smooth follow-up by leaving your foot extended in the exact direction you would like the ball to go. Practicing soccer passes with this technique will assist you in gaining more accuracy and power.

Outside part of the leg: You can also utilize the outside part of your leg to make a pass, but it is usually less accurate. However, it is necessary because of your positioning on the playing field. To make a pass using the outer part of your leg, utilize the outside surface of the front area of your leg. You can also bend the soccer ball while curving outward while using this pass. Finish with a good follow-up by leaving your foot extended in the exact direction you would like the ball to go and ensure your toe is pointing towards your body.

The heel: Using your heel to make a pass looks pretty fancy and can be effective when done correctly. However, it’s quite difficult to do, particularly at game speed. You will make contact with the soccer ball where your Achilles heel is located. Make a pass using your heel, run over the soccer ball and begin with your leg in front of the soccer ball, reach back with the kicking leg, and hit the ball. Ensure that your kicking foot follows up immediately behind you.

Bottom of the leg: You can also use the sole or bottom of your leg to make a pass. It’s a lot easier when you have indoor cleats because you do not have studs beneath your cleats like you would with outdoor cleats. Your kicking leg should stop on top of the soccer ball to make a pass using the sole as if you are stepping on it. This position gives you full control of the soccer ball, and you can roll sideways, backward and forward. Utilize that momentum to roll the ball forward and let go.

Toe: You can use a little toe pass every now and then when trying to get the ball to another member of your team. However, this pass might not gather much distance, but it’s still a valid pass in soccer. Toe passes are also difficult for your teammates to receive because they have a spin on them. Utilizing the toe is usually the easiest to begin with when learning soccer, but it would be best to practice all the other passes afterward.

Top of the foot: Generally, you would not use the top of your leg or your laces to pass the soccer ball. In most cases, this part of the leg is usually reserved for shooting. Kicking with the top part of your leg will give you a lot of power, but the power might make it more difficult for your teammates to control. The best time to use the top of the leg when passing is when you’re hitting an incredibly long ball like a through ball to strikers making runs on goal.

Other body parts: You can also use other various parts of the body to make a soccer pass. You can use your chest, head, shoulders, and thighs, but each of them will need different power and techniques.

Excellent passing skills are vital if you want to become a successful soccer player. Soccer teams who pass accurately and intelligently can move the soccer ball around the playing field while preserving energy. In the meantime, the opposing group wastes a lot of energy as they strive hard to get the soccer ball back. Although excellent passing skills help you control the speed of the soccer game and tiring out the opposing team, one bad pass from any part of the field can be the main difference between defeat and victory.

Generally, passing in soccer is all about speed, accuracy, and technique, and all these can be enhanced with different passing drills. Here are some of the best soccer drills you can use to boost your passing skills in various game situations.

Grid Passing Drill

1-In 1-Out Drill

Switching Play Drill

One-Touch Passing Drill

Triangle Goal Game Drill

Pass and Overlap Drill

Passing Numbers Drill

Guard the Castle Drill

Meet the Ball Drill

Pass-Through Traffic Soccer Drill Grid Passing Drill The grid passing drill is an ideal game that improves the first touch of a player. It generally powers players to keep up a first touch that is close and furthermore have soft feet. It very well may be utilized as a specialized exercise or a warm-up practice for all ages. Setup The players pair up with one ball for every pair of players.

Use some cones to create two small squares that are 10 to 20 yards apart and approximately 3 x 3 yards big. Depending on the skill level and the soccer players' age, you can decrease or increase the space between the squares.

Agree on the duration of time every round will take. Instructions One of the players in a group starts with the ball and makes the first pass into the grid of the accomplice.

The accomplice endeavors hard to get the soccer go in one touch while inside their square. The fundamental goal is to get this show on the road and keep the ball inside the framework.

In the wake of getting the pass, a player tries to pass back the ball to the partner inside the accomplice's grid, where they are expected to try getting the soccer ball and endeavor hard to keep it within their grid. The players will proceed for the whole time of the game.

If the passing player passes the soccer ball outside the accomplice's matrix, at that point the accepting player who gets the missed pass gains one point.



If the player getting a pass neglects to keep up their accepting touch inside their square, the passing player will get one point.



If both the getting and passing touch are correct, no focuses will be granted.



The players can move outside their training matrix but are urged to pass and control the soccer ball within their grids.



The game commonly proceeds for a predetermined span, and the player with the most elevated accuracy skills in the wake of finishing a specific round turns into the champ. Variations The soccer players should only utilize their weak leg when receiving, passing, or both.

You can have the soccer players utilize varying parts of their feet when passing outside, inside, and instep.

Soccer players should juggle and also keep the soccer ball for some time in the air during the exchange of passes within their playing grids.

Players can try to chip the soccer ball straight into the square of their accomplice, but the rules should not change. You can space the matrix out more to make the game a bit hard. Coaching points Emphasize passing precision over more power to your players. The passes should be to their partners in the opposite grid and must be on the floor.

Teach your players to minimize the time taken from the first touch of the ball passed to the second touch as they practice the drill to improve their speed in playing.

Encourage the players to use either of their feet whenever they are receiving and also passing the ball.

Ask the players to test their training partners with more difficult shots. Equipment Disc ones

Soccer balls Soccer drill focus Passing skills

Receiving skills

Warm-up exercises 2. 1-In 1-Out Drill This passing drill focuses on turning, receiving, and passing skills and is ideal for almost all age levels. It is a great warm-up drill for soccer players to pass the ball and keep moving. Setup Divide the team players into four different lines that create a grid. Have one of the players starting at the center of the formed square.

You need two soccer balls. Allocate the two balls to every lines on positioned on the same side your formed square.

Allocate time for every round. Instructions To start the passing patterns, one of the allocated balls should get passed to the center's soccer player.

The player at the center receives the pass, quickly turns approximately180 degrees, makes a pass to the opposite line in the square, and follows that pass to return to the line.

At this point, the soccer player who made that pass then runs at the center to get the other ball after the initial pass. This soccer player will get the ball, quickly turn at180 degrees, make a pass to the adjacent line, and then follow it to return to their initially positioned line.

This process is repeated for the agreed-upon time. Variations Depending on your players' skill level and age, you can have the players utilize one-touch pass only.

Players can only receive, turn, and pass using their weak foot.

Give your players varying turns within every timed round like outside the leg turn and inside the leg turn, among others. Coaching points Emphasize that the grouped players should precisely and accurately pass the soccer ball without leaving the ground.

Encourage the players to utilize the inner part of their leg when making a pass.

Encourage the players to make passes to partners they can handle.



Keep increasing the speed and tempo of the training drill to challenge your players to pass and receive the soccer ball while running, especially when dealing with more developed soccer players.



Based on your players’ level of skill level and age, you can vary the distance between the separate lines. Equipment Two soccer balls Soccer drill focus Passing skills

Receiving skills

Warm-up exercises Switching Play Drill The switching play soccer drill is used to develop ball movement and the agility of play. The team players are encouraged to move the soccer ball fast and determine the appropriate time to pass the soccer ball through the center of the grid. Generally, passing awareness and accuracy are tested. Setup Place two lines of parallel cones within a length of around fifteen yards and seven to eight yards apart.



You need at least eight players for this soccer drill. Two of the players will begin as defenders between the lines of cones, while the other six players will divide into two even groups and each group position themselves outside each line of cones.



One offensive team is given one ball. Instructions The offensive team with the soccer ball begins moving while passing the soccer ball through the center part at the coach's command.

The two defenders begin moving and attempt to intercept the soccer passes that the offensive group tries to make passes through the center part.

If the defending group manages to intercept the soccer ball, the ball gets returned to the offensive team, and the game will continue.

The offensive teams should remain behind their line of cones whenever they are passing. All the defenders should remain within the middle area while defending.

For every successful pass made via the middle area, the offensive group gets one point.

After the set time, the players rotate the positions, and the soccer drill is repeated. Variations Instead of playing using the 6-on-2 arrangement, you can have an 8-on-3 set up to make it more difficult.

The defensive team that lets the least number of passes via the center is the winner.

Players have one-touch pass only to go through the center area and between each other. Coaching points Small areas make it more difficult for the offensive group to pass the soccer ball through the middle area successfully. So, vary the playing field’s size.

Encourage the players to make sharp and low ground passes and also move the ball fast. That will bring about better chances of playing football through the center part.

Teach your players to remain patient when looking for an opening to play through.

Stress on the soccer players continually moving and giving passing options.

Emphasize on the players maintaining good vision and keeping their heads up to see the openings in the defense team that they can easily play through.

Encourage the players to wait for the soccer ball while on the adjacent part of the playing area and keep moving while forming right, pass angles for the group with the soccer ball. Equipment Two soccer balls

Disc cones Soccer drill focus Passing skills

Receiving skills One-Touch Passing Drill This drill is a fast pace possession play that takes a high level of skill to execute. Players should be in a position to play fast and move the soccer ball to support other team members. The drill mainly focuses on speed of play, fast decision-making, and the player's movement for support. Setup Arrange cones to form a playing area with a square shape. Based on the skill level, age, and the number of soccer players, you can make the space smaller or bigger.



Divide the team into two groups with uniform for every group.



One group should start playing as the defenders while the other as the offense team.

Allocate time limit for every round. Instructions The group in possession of the ball begins moving and exchanging one-touch passes amongst themselves on the team coach's command.



The players’ team in possession of the soccer ball attempts to win the soccer ball to complete all their one-touch soccer passes. The group that lost the soccer ball then becomes the group trying to get the ball back faster.



If the soccer ball leaves the set playing apace, the groups that touched the soccer ball last goes to the defense side when a new round starts.



Groups earn one point for every one-touch pass completed successfully. The group with the highest number of passes wins at the end of that round.



Complete as many rounds as possible. Variations The game can be done with various number of soccer players like 5V5, 10V10 and such.



Incorporate some neutral players to help groups complete more passes. It will make the game flow better and easier.



Players have one-touch only, which is ideal for highly skilled players. In this case, players cannot dribble.



If one-touch pass is too difficult, you can give the players some more touches like two-touches to help the soccer game. Coaching points Vary the playing area size and pay attention to the spacing based on the age, skill level, and team size.



Encourage the players to play fast and pay attention so that they are aware of the players and the field.

Emphasize that players should keep moving to open up for their team members. Proper timing and angles are essential for the team players to maintain possession of the soccer ball.



Instruct your players to face their teammates and the field to maintain good vision, pass only with one touch, and make better decisions.



Count the one-touch passes only, but the players can also use some more touches should the situation demand so. However, remind them that points will only be rewarded for one-touch passes only.



Encourage the players to keep communicating with each other the whole time. Equipment One soccer ball

Disc cones Soccer drill focus Passing skills

Receiving skills Triangle Goal Game Drill This drill develops player and ball movement while keeping possession. Players should stay alert and react fast on defense and offense. The game works to help players find the appropriate times to play a successful pass and move the ball quickly. Setup Create a square-shaped playing area around 30 x 30 yards using several cones.



Put tall cones or three flags in a triangular shape in the middle of the playing grid. The sides of the triangle should be around five yards long.

Form two teams comprising of four players each and assign every group a separate jersey color.

Have one of your formed group take the role of defending while the other on the offense.



One goalkeeper begins inside the triangle.



Set the time limit for every round. Instructions The offensive group tries to score after finishing two passes, by shooting or passing the soccer ball through any of the triangle’s sides being defended by a goalkeeper.



The defensive group tries to intercept the soccer ball and completes at least two passes before trying to accurately score on the formed triangle.



The goalkeeper can move outside the triangle or inside it freely and tries to prevent the two teams from scoring through the three sides of the triangle.



When a team scores a goal, the soccer ball is immediately going to the other part of the set goal. The group with the soccer goal should then complete two successful passes to win and take possession of the soccer ball.



Each time a team scores on the goalkeeper, they will earn one point. However, the soccer ball should beat the goalkeeper beneath the flags’ height to count.



After the set period of the round expires, the group with the highest number of points wins. Variations You can use a different number of players for the game and also adjust the playing space accordingly.



Include a neutral soccer player to create an advantage of numbers to make it more challenging to connect passes and score.



Encourage the soccer players to compete for three or even more passes before trying to score any goals.



Limit the touches players have to increase the game’s difficulty. Coaching points Depending on the skill level and the age of players, you can vary the playing grid’s size.

Encourage your players to maintain an excellent vision to see any open space they can exploit.

Teach the soccer players to switch play and then move the ball fast to catch the goalkeeper and defense off-guard, making it pretty easy to score.

Train the soccer players to avoid force play and keep the soccer ball until an excellent opportunity to score.

Remind the goalkeeper to keep moving and remain involved during the game. Equipment One soccer ball

Disc cones

Three tall cones or three flags Soccer drill focus Successful passing skills

Receiving skills Pass and Overlap Drill This soccer drill works to develop a player's ability to dribble and pass when moving at high speed. Players should pass the soccer ball into their team member's running path and overlap that player pretty fast. The players generally work to control the first touch and receive the soccer ball when running. Setup Divide your team along the end line into three equal lines.

Every line should be around 10 to 15 yards apart, based on the soccer players' skill level and age.

Every soccer player in the centerline should begin with a soccer ball.

One soccer player from every line will all work together in the playing field.

If possible, assign one goalkeeper to the set goal located opposite all the three lines formed at the beginning. Instructions The soccer player at the center passes the soccer ball to one member of their team on the right or the left and then runs fast to overlap the receiving player.



The receiving player will take a touch when moving forward, pass the soccer ball to the next player, and dash to overlap that player.



The same process will continue until the soccer ball gets to the penalty box on the opposite side.



When the first team gets to the penalty box, the other group can begin their passing.



This soccer drill can continue for a set period, or until every team makes three trips or even more. Variations Based on the players' skill level and age, you can give the players one-touch only to complete the entire drill.

Mix the distance players should pass and overlap. You can start small and gradually increase the distances between the team players as your players develop.

Set a specific time limit that the players should pass down the play area and score in time to challenge them to move quickly and pass. Coaching points Train the soccer players to lead the players receiving the ball with their passes. All the shots must be passed ahead of the receiver into their running trail so that the game can continue on the playing field fast.

Encourage the soccer players to take forward-moving touches when they receive the soccer ball. This touch enables the players to maintain the speed of the play and continue down the playing field.

Remind the soccer players to concentrate on putting every shot they make on target and to finish their shots.

Emphasize the importance of communication and teamwork when overlapping and passing. Equipment One soccer ball

Disc cones Soccer drill focus Overlapping and passing skills

Receiving skills

Dribbling skills Passing Numbers Drill This drill is used to develop field awareness, communication, and passing accuracy. Players should always check the playing area and communicate with the team members to know where the other pass should go. Setup Start by dividing your team into teams of five to ten players.



Assign every player a number depending on the number of players in the team. Start with number 1.





Form an 8 to 12-yard square, which will be the players' playing area to complete the soccer drill in. You can decrease or increase the space based on the players.

Players should spread out within the playing grid with one ball beginning with the player given number one (1). Instructions To begin the soccer drill, player number one should pass the ball to player number two who’s moving inside the play area.



Player number two then receives the soccer ball and passes to pay number three.



The sequence will continue as players continually move within the playing grid.



The last player will then pass the soccer ball back to player number one, and the game continues until the end of the set duration. Variation Players can utilize one-touch passing only to pass to the members of their team and finish the sequence.



Include two soccer balls to provide more touches to the players to challenge their awareness.



The players can finish the sequence backward. Coaching points Begin slowly and increase the tempo of the game as players adapt and become more comfortable.



Instruct the soccer players to keep their eyes on the field to boost their speed.



Encourage soccer players to keep communicating with each other during the game.



Train the players to accurately call for the soccer pass and assist teammates in finding their next pass fast.



Encourage the players to keep moving for the entire period of the drill. Equipment Soccer balls



Disc cones Soccer drill focus Passing skills



Receiving skills Guard the Castle Drill This soccer drill mainly works on passing, player angles, and movement accuracy. It is an impressive drill that can be used in a serious game for young players or as a warm-up exercise for more skilled players. It creates a scenario where the defense team is outnumbered, and the players should find the best technique around the defenders. Setup Divide your players into teams of four players.

Give one soccer ball to every group of four players.



Three players begin on offense side with the soccer ball while one soccer player starts off as the defender.



Make a square-shaped playing field for every group and then mark it using four cones. The sides of the square should be 10-15 yards long, based on the age and current skills of your players.



Put a disc cone at the middle of the grid and put a ball on top to make a castle. If you don’t have disc cones, you can use a tall cone instead.



Set the time limit for every round. Instructions To start the first round, the offensive team should start by passing the soccer ball, attempting to find an opportunity to knock down the castle. The offensive team can pass, dribble, and move within the playing grid.

When the offensive team works, the defender will move around the playing area, trying to prevent the castle from getting knocked down.

If the castle is knocked down, the defensive team will reset the soccer ball, and the game will continue.

If the defending team gets the soccer ball or the soccer ball deflects out-of-bounds, the soccer ball is returned to the offensive team, and the game will continue.

The players rotate positions at the end of every round. The defending player will become an offensive player while one offensive player will become the new defender.

Ensure to play at least four rounds so that each player can get the chance to defend. Variations Build a small grid within the playing area around the castle to prevent the soccer players from standing near the castle and keep them moving around.

To focus more on dribbling skills, you can have one of the offensive players try to hit the castle.

Include a specific number of soccer passes that the offensive team should complete before trying to knock down the set castle.

If the 3V1 setup is too easy for the players, you can add one more defender or even try different combinations to know what will work best. Coaching points Players should maintain a good vision when it comes to the playing area to increase the speed of play and their decision making when the soccer ball comes their way.



Encourage the players to keep moving throughout the game to create more accessible opportunities to knock down the castle.



Stress that soccer players should work as a team to knock down the castle. Equipment Soccer balls



Disc cones



Tall cones Soccer drill focus Passing skills



Warm-up skills Meet the Ball Drill This drill enhances the receiving and passing skills while a player moves and meets the ball. Setup The team should start by forming groups of three, and every group to get provided with two soccer balls.



Set four cones within a line for every group. Have a distance of at least eight to ten feet apart for the central cones. The outer cones should stand twelve to fifteen feet far from either of the adjacent middle cone.

Every group should have two of its players stand near the outside cones. Also, these outside players should have one ball each. The third group player remains at the center of the central cones and without any soccer ball. Instructions When the drill is starting, the middle player should move towards either of the central cones. The approached or closest outside player should then pass the soccer ball to the middle player. Upon receiving the soccer ball, this middle player should pass the ball back to the same outside player within two touches.

The player in the middle repeats the same process to the outside player on the opposite end. The quick turn, moving, receiving a pass, and passing the ball to the same player who made the pass because it defines the essence of this drill.

The changing or alternating of these passes should continue until when the agreed number of passes from the middle players gets achieved. Most players set a limit of eight to ten passes to the middle to the outside players or determine a particular time for every player to play the middle position.

Players should then switch their positions. This process is then repeatedly done for the set training period. This process is then repeatedly done for the set training period. Variations Have the team players use their weaker foot in ball passing.

The middle players in the respective groups can pass the soccer ball back to all the outside players within a single touch.

The middle players can send back the launched toss with their heads to the outside soccer players.

All the outside players in every group begin with possession of their soccer balls. Then, toss the soccer balls into the air to the middle players who should return the passes to them. However, the middle player can utilize the laces or inside of their feet in returning the pass in the air back to the respective outside players. Coaching Points Emphasize that players should measure their passes accordingly for their teammates to control the soccer ball and play the pass back to them.

Players should be encouraged to pass the soccer back with high accuracy and maintain it on the ground back to their teammates.

Let the players learn on using the inner part of their foot when making their ground passes.

Be at liberty to upgrade the pass type received from the players once the players are doing great with the necessary ground passes. Outside players should try tossing, chipping, and driving the balls to the middle player to make it a more challenging experience. Equipment Soccer balls

Cones



Watches Soccer drill focus Passing skills



Receiving skills Pass-Through Traffic Soccer Drill This soccer drill enhances dribbling, passing, and movement without and with the ball. It takes the creativity of players with quick decision-making and fakes to maintain ball possession. Setup Create small groups of three from the entire team. Every group should get equipped with a single soccer ball.

Use four conspicuous cones in marking a square grid of five to six yards wide for every group of three to use.

One player from every group should start in the grid as the game defender. The other two players should start on offense while positioning themselves on either side of the marked grid.

Have a watch to time the period to play the drill. Instructions The offensive players in every group attempt to dribble and pass the ball to each other as the defender tries to make interceptions

The two offensive players are allowed to fake, dribble, and create enough space to complete the pass through the grid. The partners are free to move to any position along the facing end.

Passers or offensive players should stay within their lines. The defender should not move outside the marked grid.

Once the defender makes to intercept the ball, the passer who loses ball possession should switch positions with the defender. That player becomes the defender as the defender who managed to block the shot becomes an offender. The drill should then continue with the new positioning.

Do as many cycles as the decided time allows. Variations The number of touches allowed to every offensive player should get limited. Allow players two or three touches contingent on the players' skills.

Have players rotate after some period of maybe 1-2 minutes instead of waiting until one loses ball possession to the defender. Coaching Points Always vary the dimensions of the marked playing area contingent on the skill level and age of the team players. A larger playing area makes the game effective for offensive players to connect passes, while smaller grids make it tricky for the advanced players.

Challenge every player to keep count of their passes and get to know the total they can possess.



Insist that the passers should continuously change their positions and create new ball passing angles. These movements help in opening up play and enhance the ability of a player to keep possession.



Remind every player to remain light on his/her feet. They should remain ready to change their direction quickly.



Encourage the offensive players to become more decisive and creative when connecting passes and to beat the defender Equipment Soccer balls

Cones

Timers Soccer drill focus Passing skills

Receiving skills

Dribbling skills

Tough training ensures you are fit and with perfect passing skills. However, you can only have the best soccer passing skills if you used the best soccer training equipment. Training equipment offers you enough time to practice at ease. Soccer training equipment comes in a variety of designs.

That is why it is important to Take your time and compare the different brands available and choose the best pass rebounder trainer. We have done some of the research for you. This will help make it easy to select the best passing equipment to help you practice.

PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4'

SKLZ Quickster Soccer Rebounder Net

QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’

PodiuMax Upgraded Portable Soccer Trainer

RapidFire Soccer Rebounder

FORZA Dual-Sided Soccer Rebounder PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4' PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4' | Work on Volleys, Passing, First Touch, Trapping | Enhance Passing and Receiving | Dual Side Solo or Team Training GET PERFECT PASSES - Work on passing mastery, this trainer allows you to work on quick or slow...

PERFECT YOUR FIRST TOUCH - This net returns the ball to you perfectly, work on your first touch....

DUAL TRAINING SURFACE - 6 Foot by 4 Foot training surface. Use both sides of this net, Front side is...

TRAIN SOLO OR TEAM TRAINING - Perfect training tool to practice by yourself. This net will help you...

1 YEAR WARRANTY - Our frames, metal and composite parts are covered with our 1-year warranty. We... This pass rebounder soccer trainer from PowerNet is among the fast rebounders you can find in the market. It comes with several attributes that enhance its reliability for daily playing experience. Some of these include its dual training surface that supports pass training within a team or while alone. Besides, the PowerNet fast pass rebounder soccer trainer is a practical and durable training kit for use at home or other playgrounds. You can easily set it up, bring it down, and carry it to your preferred training venue. This portable designed training kit accommodates the training of more than two players. It then means that the training experience is greatly enhanced for you can train with your friends and loved ones. Additionally, the bungee technology system used in attaching the net to the metallic frame helps you improve your slow and fast passes for the ball bounce back as per your desire. Pros It is fully collapsible, enabling you to transport and store it at ease quickly. Its compact design ensures it takes minimal storage space.

Its design allows one to work on slow and quick, hard, and soft passes, for it efficiently returns the ball for the trainee to plan for the next pass.

Its lightweight frames, composite and metallic 15 pounds parts, enhance its portability feature.

It comes with a dual 6' by 4' training surface, where the front side enhances your kneed to head training and the backside for receiving, passing, ground game, and other below the knees skills.



It allows team and solo training. You can use it to practice your soccer passing alone or for group practices.

It comes with an easy read and follows a setup manual. You can set it up and breakdown in minutes with no need for tools.



It comes with a zippered sturdy carrying bag with ground stakes and straps for more accessible storage and transport. Cons Some customers complain that their training kit came with wrong assembly instructions.

The passing and receiving side may allow the soccer ball to slide below the net, thus not all that perfect for training. SKLZ Quickster Soccer Rebounder Net Sale SKLZ Quickster Soccer Trainer Portable Soccer Rebounder Net for Volley, Passing, and Solo Training Provides a true-roll that helps master passing and receiving on ground

Maximize reps by trapping the ball out of the air with your feet, thighs and chest

Work on volleys and half volleys with instep and laces

Shoots ball into the air for downward offensive headers and defensive headers up and away

Portable, lightweight and stores easily Passing and the first touch are perhaps the fundamental aspects of a soccer game that most players struggle with, calling for more practice. Having With SKLZ Quickster soccer rebounder allows you to perfect accuracy and ball control using a head to toe approach. Continuous training using this rebounder enables you to improve your receiving significantly and passing ability. This Quickster rebounder features a perfect roll action that allows you to practice until you achieve the precision of your wish repeatedly. SKLZ Quickster's excellent soccer rebounder design features a strong metallic sturdy frame and three 6'x4' and 6'x20" nets. With these net lengths, you can quickly chest the soccer ball from the air and enhance your skills. Besides, the rebounder serves as a lifetime investment. It is affordable, easy to store, easy to set up, lightweight and portable. Pros The smaller-sized 6’ by 20” net with a minor declined angle eliminate any rebound on the returning passes.

It’s lightweight for easier portability and compact storage.

It is easy to setup and breakdown without any needed additional tools.

It comes with stakes that ensure its firmness and stability on the ground regardless of the ball impacts.



The larger-sized 6’ by 4’ net with an incline to spring back the ball during passing helps you work on first touch and trapping skills.



It comes with skillfully designed, and well-built rebounder made using high-quality materials.



The durable materials used in making the frame and the sturdy fabric of the net offers you high value for your money.



It comes with net clips that firmly hold the net to the rods, and exclusive clips that connect the frame and the rods. Cons Its lightweight features lead to a challenge on securing it firm on the ground against the ball impact or winds, for it can quickly move if not well secured. PodiuMax Upgraded Portable Soccer Trainer PodiuMax Upgraded Portable Soccer Trainer, 2 in 1 Soccer Rebounder Net to Improve Soccer Passing and Solo Skills, 6ft x 4.7ft 【UPGRADED VERSION】You ask and we listen! Here is the upgraded version of our soccer rebounder so...

【IMPROVE SKILLS】For goalkeepers, this rebounder net can help improve their tossing power and arm...

【2 IN 1 DESIGN】With our 2 nets design, it is sturdy enough for two trainers to use at the same...

【GAME-LIKE FEEL】With our rebounder net, you can practice volleys and half volleys without having...

【PORTABILITY & EASY ASSEMBLY】Coming with a 4.3 * 1 ft bag and weighing 15.5 lbs, it’s portable... If you have been looking for a training rebounder that would equip you with skills till you become a pro for every time of its use, Podiumax soccer rebounder is all you need. It comes with a wide variety of features that would enable you to acquire more soccer passing and first touch skills. The versatile unity offers you an opportunity to better your tossing ability every time of use. You can also perfectly work on your ball striking skills and incredibly increase your leg striking strength. It comes with a 2 in 1 design which offers enough room for two trainers to play like professional soccer stars. Its included carry bag enhances its transportation and storage. Besides, it weighs 15.5 pounds making it lightweight and easy-to-carry from place to place. Setting it up is easy, for no tools are needed. It firmly remains on the ground and withstands the high impact of your soccer ball. Pros It comes with ground stakes for enhanced stability. It firmly remains on the ground even after a ball impact of strongly blowing winds.

Its durable frame and net design offer you high value for your money.

It is designed to better your tossing, arm power, and ball passing skills and knowledge.



It is made sturdy enough to accommodate two training soccer players at every single moment.

It can easily be installed and used in your backyard, school, or other training grounds.



You can quickly assemble and disassemble it in a few minutes.



Its length and size are enough to allow a trainer to have full control of the ball from head to toe.



It perfectly fits in its 4.3*1 feet bag. Cons The soccer rebounder slides when positioned on slippery, tiled, or carpeted floor. QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’ QuickPlay PRO Rebounder Adjustable Angle Multi-Sport Trainer | Soccer Rebounder or Baseball & Softball Pitch Back | Ideal for Team and Solo Training PROFESSIONAL TRAINING TOOL - The Pro Rebounder features a high tension rebound net and is available...

INNOVATIVE MULTI-ANGLE ADJUSTABLE PANEL - Create a practice environment that's more realistic than...

NEGATIVE ANGLE SETTING - One of the only rebounders on the market that can lean forward past...

TRAIN ON ALL SURFACES - Rubber pads are located on the base of the rebounder frame making it...

QUALITY, DURABILITY & UNRIVALED 2 YEAR PARTS WARRANTY - From a company that prides itself on... QuickPlay has substantially invested in the quality of their products. Their soccer rebounder falls under the category of the best training equipment to have with you. It features a top-quality high-tension, durable fabric made net, and a 49 square feet soccer ball return area. Quick player soccer rebounder remains a favorite to many due to their large-sized training area. You can effectively use it in perfecting your sending and receiving passes both in the air and on the ground without any adjustment on the angle or changing sides. It is also easy to fold, carry, and store. The compact nature of the rebounder allows you to fold it flat for more accessible storage in your garage, equipment shed, or lean the bag against the wall. Its rubber base design allows you to set it up for outdoor and indoor training. Thinking of durability, then this rebounder serves a perfect example of a durable soccer passing equipment. Pros It has a durable, corrosion-proof galvanized and high-quality steel frame, heavy-duty net, and rubber base to withstand the weather elements.

It does not require you to have any tools when installing this rebounder for no nuts or bolts are involved.

It is easy to assemble, disassemble, and store.

It has a vast surface area that allows you to train with several other players for an enhanced pass and receive skills.



Its adjustable dual-angle nature allows you to pass or receive the soccer ball in the air or on the ground.



It comes with a high-tension ultra-heavy-duty rebound net that withstands the substantial impacts for long.



You can use it for multipurpose training activities and grounds, the likes of schools, colleges, and soccer camps. Cons It takes more time to assemble and put the rebounder together. QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’ RapidFire Soccer Rebound Board | Soccer Passing Accuracy Training Aid (Pair) MULTI-SKILL TRAINING TOOL – This soccer rebounder is the best way to improve passing technique and...

HEAVY-DUTY MATERIALS – Providing a bounce which is conducive of real match conditions, the soccer...

EASY TO STORE – Suitable for use on all playing surfaces, this soccer rebounding tool features...

DUAL-ANGLE REBOUNDER – The angle of this adjustable soccer rebounder can be altered to suit the...

SINGLE OR PAIR – Whether you’re looking for a single soccer rebound training board for solo... If you need multi-skill soccer training equipment, this rebounder from RapidFire is ideal for all your needs. It entirely remains firm to form an innovative soccer rebounding wall to enhance your gaming experience. You can install it to improve your ball control and passing technique during home or club training. Its design and heavy-duty materials offer a bounce experience that matches the actual gaming conditions. The highly sturdy impact of withstanding polypropylene amalgamated material used in making this rebounder board makes it ideal for regular use. It is easy to store and can get installed on any playing surface. It comes with angled legs to provided a perfect grip. You can also easily fold it away for transportation or storage. The soccer rebounder design allows solo practice or paired training. Its adjustable rebounder angles allow specific perfection of your chosen drill per moment of use. You can easily tweak the ball trajectory to offer optimal soccer training conditions. Pros This soccer rebounder from RapidFire comes with a frame designed and made from high-quality galvanized steel components.

Its black powder-coated frame makes it sturdy and highly durable.

It comes with a heavy-duty, double-layered net that strongly rebound your ball, can withstand whichever erratic bounces at any given time.

Its 32mm mesh-sized net makes this rebounder highly convenient to get turned into a soccer goal upon completing your thorough training.



It features a carry bag, with comfy to grip handles, that you can quickly and conveniently carry with you to every training center of your choice.



It can easily get installed on different training grounds such as soccer places of home backyards.



It comes with a 2 in 1 feature that allows solo practice or accommodates two trainees. Cons The soccer rebounder is not an ideal choice for group training FORZA Dual-Sided Soccer Rebounder FORZA Soccer Rebound Wall (12ft x 6ft or 16ft x 7ft) – Dual-Sided Soccer Rebounder | Freestanding Spring-Loaded Soccer Rebound Net [Net World Sports] TWO SIZES AVAILABLE – Choose between a 12ft x 6ft or 16ft x 7ft soccer rebounding wall to suit...

REALISTIC REBOUND TRAINING – Designed with a taut spring-loaded net, the soccer rebounder wall...

MULTI-SKILL TRAINING TOOL – Whether you’re looking for soccer training equipment for improving...

HEAVY-DUTY STEEL FRAME – This long-lasting soccer kickback rebounder features a durable galvanized...

LARGE REBOUND NET – Designed with an extra-large 2mm spring-loaded rebounding net with reinforced... Forza dual-sided soccer rebounder features a rigid spring net that forms a wall that mimic erratic rebounds in a real live match. Your ball bounces back with an equal velocity of how you did hit it, offering you a perfect chance to style your delivery. This soccer rebounder is an essential training kit for you regardless of the position you play in your team. You can utilize it in practicing and mastering your heading, shooting, ball control, first touch, and passing skills. You can also enhance your ball catching skills if you are a goalkeeper. Designed for longevity, this rebounder features a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame withstand many hits without wearing away. Its freestanding design makes it ideal for use on any surface. Pros Its freestanding design makes it ideal for installation and uses anytime you wish to practice at any surface.

It comes with a durable and heavy-duty galvanized frame that can withstand the soccer ball impact or other weather elements.

It comes with an extra-large 2mm spring tight rebounding net that produce firm rebounds that mimics a real match scenario.

This large-sized rebounder allows one or two player to train and perfect their skills.

You can quickly assemble and breakdown the net during and after training.



Its reinforced edges offer an ideal and enhanced strength that guarantees long-lasting use.



Its lightweight design and durable materials make it portable. Cons It comes with a mediocre manual

Soccer requires accurate passing, speed, and good footwork skills. Passing the ball is one of the vital skills every soccer player should master to play professionally.

However, the type of pass you decide to use at any point will significantly depend on your opponents’ positioning and defense. A good football player should be able to use different kinds of passes to increase the chances of scoring.

Some of the passes discussed above are used to create some scoring opportunities and form a pretty strong offensive drive. Others are used to maintain possession of the soccer ball when under great pressure or to slow down the soccer game.

Therefore, it is one thing to understand the basics of passing a ball in soccer, but it’s another thing to have the capacity to pass the soccer ball accurately in each game situation.

Good passing skills can lead to increased possession of the ball and a higher chance of winning the match because you don’t expect to score any goals without possession.