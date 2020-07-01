Soccer Passing Drills & Equipment
There is an old saying that states that practice makes perfect, and if you would like to be a professional soccer player, you will have to train and practice a lot. When done correctly, training can boost your chances of playing soccer on a bigger stage.
One of the best ways to become better at soccer and increase your chance of playing professionally is by practicing using different soccer drills.
These drills will enhance your ability to play and also ensure that you maintain a specific level of fitness. Additionally, some soccer drills also allow your needed muscles to strengthen and develop.
Practicing drills through repetition is vital if you like to rise above the many players who participate in the game. Practice soccer drills that replicate match conditions. That’s because, under match conditions, you get pressured by defenders who have every intention to stop you from scoring. Besides, you cannot just waltz in towards the goal and take any shot without pressure.
In this post, we will look at some soccer passing drills, how players can replicate drills under match conditions, and the necessary equipment players need to master their passing skills.
Types of Soccer Passes
Long pass: Players use the long pass to clear the soccer ball to the opposite part of the playing field. This allow them to pass the ball to an open teammate that have no defender around them.
This pass changes the play area and provides your team with the opportunity to start a counterattack. Implementing a long pass usually involves kicking the soccer ball with power and accuracy.
One of the best techniques you can use to achieve that is by locking the ankle of the kicking leg, hit the center of the ball using your cleats’ laces, and then follow through towards any of your teammate utilizing your kicking foot.
Push pass: Push pass, also known as a direct soccer pass, is among the most frequently used passes in a soccer game. It is a pretty safe pass that you can use when you are close to your teammates.
The best approach for the soccer push passes is to place your non-kicking leg alongside the soccer ball first and then point it towards the specific direction you would like the soccer ball to go.
Once you contact the soccer ball, utilize the inside part of the kicking foot to pass it. You need to kick the center of the soccer ball with your toe pointing up and the kicking heel down.
Backward pass: The backward pass is typically a defensive pass that’s used when the defending players have locked all forward passing opportunities. Players can also use this pass when the defenders want to put a lot of pressure on the soccer ball carrier from the offensive side to steal the soccer ball or even cause a passing mistake.
The backward soccer pass is an effective way of neutralizing the pressure while maintaining control of the soccer ball at the same time. The ball is usually passed backward utilizing your foot sole or heel to another member of your team.
Swerve pass: A swerve pass is played using the outer part of the foot or the little toe. This pass is pretty easy to disguise than a push pass because the passer’s body shape is more closed during the movement period. The soccer ball swerves easily once kicked because of the application of a spin to the pass.
That means that an arch pass can be utilized to bend the soccer ball around the defenders. Apart from using the outer part of the foot, a swerve pass can also be used when running without breaking the stride. That means that well-timed passes can catch the defenders off guard or release a member of your team. With enough practice, you can develop this technique and utilize it as an effective finishing technique or for long passes.
Wall pass: The wall pass is typically a combination pass that involves two players from the same team and sometimes known as one-two pass. These kinds of passes usually involve one wing player and one inside teammate from your group.
The position of the wings player typically runs along the outer part of the playing ground. When wall passes get executed the right way, the wing player will pass the soccer ball from the outer part of the playing field to one of the teammates playing a field position toward the inside of the playing field.
This player usually serves as a blocking wall and then passes the soccer ball back pretty fast to the same wing player. Generally, wall passes are the most effective passes against slow defenses on the field.
Chip ball pass: This passing technique is almost similar to the through ball pass, but rather than passing the soccer ball along the surface, you chip it accurately over your opponents. The technique might be difficult because you must be quite skillful and have an understanding of the other members of your team.
To use a chip ball pass, you should plant your non-kicking leg next to the ball. Always look up to check where your teammates are positioned and then kick the bottom part of the soccer ball using the instep of your leg to lift it from the ground.
Once you chip the soccer ball, your teammate will have to run at the same period into space. Timing when executing a chip ball pass is essential because it might be the main difference between being offside and onside.
Piercing pass: This pass is also known as a through pass or a tunnel pass. Generally, you cannot get an opportunity to execute a piercing pass if you are playing against a great defense since the defenders normally position themselves well to avoid a tunnel or open spaces, from the soccer ball carrier to their attacking teammates.
This pass needs accurate timing between team members because the teammate receiving the ball shouldn’t be in any offside spot when the soccer ball is being passed by another player.
The receiving player should be nearer the soccer goal than the closest defender. If the opportunity arises, the attacker needs to pass the ball quickly by penetrating the defenders, which creates a scoring opportunity.
A Guide on How to Pass a Soccer Ball
If you are a newbie in soccer or you’ve been playing the sport for some time now, there’s always time to enhance your learned skills or learn something new. Soccer is primarily made up of passing techniques and learning how to pass a ball effectively will serve you pretty well.
Passing a ball in soccer is not hard in principle. However, it takes a lot of effort and practice to master it.
Passing might be challenging to visualize at first, especially if you are training on your own.
Therefore, it would be best to have a soccer ball with you as you go through the instructions. Here is a detailed guide on how you can pass the ball, whether you are using long or short passes.
Approach the soccer ball: The way you approach the soccer ball will vary significantly depending on the type of pass you are trying to make and your position on the field. Approach the soccer ball, taking into account the foot you intend to pass with, and the part of your leg you will be using.
Most of the soccer passes use the inside part of your leg and does not need a lot of running. If you want to make a more powerful and long pass, you will require a longer approach. On the other hand, a short pass is a bit quick and does not need a longer approach.
Plant the non-kicking leg: To achieve the most accurate pass, you need to plant your leg on the same horizontal line as the soccer ball. You should plant your non-kicking leg into the ground right next to the soccer ball.
Planting your leg enables you to attain more stability as you swing the kicking foot through the ball. However, when you are in the field, the situation might not allow for planting, and that’s where practicing soccer passes helps you adapt to the soccer game when you are in-game action.
Kick the soccer ball: The next step is to kick the ball to make your pass. To do that, you need to move your kicking foot through the soccer ball and make your pass. Generally, your accuracy will depend on a wide array of factors that range from where you kick on foot and where you kick on the soccer ball.
In most cases, longer and more powerful passes are less accurate, while shorter and quick passes off the inside part of your leg are typically more accurate. As you pass the ball, keep your head down and avoid opening your body up.
That’s because opening your body can make your pass to fly into the air, forcing the soccer ball to go over the target who is receiving the ball. Your hips normally determine the direction the soccer ball will take. Therefore ensure that they’re pointed right at the target before you pass.
Follow through:To complete your pass, you need to follow through with the kicking foot. Avoid sudden stops because they can affect both your foot and your pass. Having a smooth follow-through can help your pass remain on target and keep you from generating spin on the soccer ball.
Foot Parts that you can Use to Pass
You can use different parts of your leg to pass a ball when playing soccer. The type of soccer pass you perform will determine the part of your leg you use.
Whether you are a long pass across the field, executing a through ball, or engaging in a give-and-run play with a member of your team, the way you approach the soccer ball will determine how effective the task will be. Here are the foot parts you can use to make ball passes in soccer.
Inside of the foot: The most important and most basic part when passing a soccer ball is the inside part of the foot. While it is not the easiest technique to master, it’s by far the most common in soccer.
It can be utilized for ball passes that are across the playing field to five yards away. To pass the ball using the inside part of the foot, you need to utilize your cleats’ inner surface.
You will also have to turn your leg sideways a bit as the leg approaches the soccer ball to hit the ball with the inside part of your soccer shoes. Finish with a smooth follow-up by leaving your foot extended in the exact direction you would like the ball to go. Practicing soccer passes with this technique will assist you in gaining more accuracy and power.
Outside part of the leg: You can also utilize the outside part of your leg to make a pass, but it is usually less accurate. However, it is necessary because of your positioning on the playing field. To make a pass using the outer part of your leg, utilize the outside surface of the front area of your leg. You can also bend the soccer ball while curving outward while using this pass. Finish with a good follow-up by leaving your foot extended in the exact direction you would like the ball to go and ensure your toe is pointing towards your body.
The heel: Using your heel to make a pass looks pretty fancy and can be effective when done correctly. However, it’s quite difficult to do, particularly at game speed. You will make contact with the soccer ball where your Achilles heel is located. Make a pass using your heel, run over the soccer ball and begin with your leg in front of the soccer ball, reach back with the kicking leg, and hit the ball. Ensure that your kicking foot follows up immediately behind you.
Bottom of the leg: You can also use the sole or bottom of your leg to make a pass. It’s a lot easier when you have indoor cleats because you do not have studs beneath your cleats like you would with outdoor cleats. Your kicking leg should stop on top of the soccer ball to make a pass using the sole as if you are stepping on it. This position gives you full control of the soccer ball, and you can roll sideways, backward and forward. Utilize that momentum to roll the ball forward and let go.
Toe: You can use a little toe pass every now and then when trying to get the ball to another member of your team. However, this pass might not gather much distance, but it’s still a valid pass in soccer. Toe passes are also difficult for your teammates to receive because they have a spin on them. Utilizing the toe is usually the easiest to begin with when learning soccer, but it would be best to practice all the other passes afterward.
Top of the foot: Generally, you would not use the top of your leg or your laces to pass the soccer ball. In most cases, this part of the leg is usually reserved for shooting. Kicking with the top part of your leg will give you a lot of power, but the power might make it more difficult for your teammates to control. The best time to use the top of the leg when passing is when you’re hitting an incredibly long ball like a through ball to strikers making runs on goal.
Other body parts: You can also use other various parts of the body to make a soccer pass. You can use your chest, head, shoulders, and thighs, but each of them will need different power and techniques.
Soccer Passing Drills
Excellent passing skills are vital if you want to become a successful soccer player. Soccer teams who pass accurately and intelligently can move the soccer ball around the playing field while preserving energy.
In the meantime, the opposing group wastes a lot of energy as they strive hard to get the soccer ball back.
Although excellent passing skills help you control the speed of the soccer game and tiring out the opposing team, one bad pass from any part of the field can be the main difference between defeat and victory.
Generally, passing in soccer is all about speed, accuracy, and technique, and all these can be enhanced with different passing drills. Here are some of the best soccer drills you can use to boost your passing skills in various game situations.
Grid Passing Drill
1-In 1-Out Drill
Switching Play Drill
One-Touch Passing Drill
Triangle Goal Game Drill
Pass and Overlap Drill
Passing Numbers Drill
Guard the Castle Drill
Meet the Ball Drill
Pass-Through Traffic Soccer Drill
Grid Passing Drill
The grid passing drill is an ideal game that improves the first touch of a player. It generally powers players to keep up a first touch that is close and furthermore have soft feet. It very well may be utilized as a specialized exercise or a warm-up practice for all ages.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
2. 1-In 1-Out Drill
This passing drill focuses on turning, receiving, and passing skills and is ideal for almost all age levels. It is a great warm-up drill for soccer players to pass the ball and keep moving.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Switching Play Drill
The switching play soccer drill is used to develop ball movement and the agility of play. The team players are encouraged to move the soccer ball fast and determine the appropriate time to pass the soccer ball through the center of the grid. Generally, passing awareness and accuracy are tested.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
One-Touch Passing Drill
This drill is a fast pace possession play that takes a high level of skill to execute. Players should be in a position to play fast and move the soccer ball to support other team members. The drill mainly focuses on speed of play, fast decision-making, and the player's movement for support.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Triangle Goal Game Drill
This drill develops player and ball movement while keeping possession. Players should stay alert and react fast on defense and offense. The game works to help players find the appropriate times to play a successful pass and move the ball quickly.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Pass and Overlap Drill
This soccer drill works to develop a player's ability to dribble and pass when moving at high speed. Players should pass the soccer ball into their team member's running path and overlap that player pretty fast. The players generally work to control the first touch and receive the soccer ball when running.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Passing Numbers Drill
This drill is used to develop field awareness, communication, and passing accuracy. Players should always check the playing area and communicate with the team members to know where the other pass should go.
Setup
Instructions
Variation
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Guard the Castle Drill
This soccer drill mainly works on passing, player angles, and movement accuracy. It is an impressive drill that can be used in a serious game for young players or as a warm-up exercise for more skilled players. It creates a scenario where the defense team is outnumbered, and the players should find the best technique around the defenders.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Meet the Ball Drill
This drill enhances the receiving and passing skills while a player moves and meets the ball.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching Points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Pass-Through Traffic Soccer Drill
This soccer drill enhances dribbling, passing, and movement without and with the ball. It takes the creativity of players with quick decision-making and fakes to maintain ball possession.
Setup
Instructions
Variations
Coaching Points
Equipment
Soccer drill focus
Training Equipment & Gears for Passing
Tough training ensures you are fit and with perfect passing skills. However, you can only have the best soccer passing skills if you used the best soccer training equipment. Training equipment offers you enough time to practice at ease. Soccer training equipment comes in a variety of designs.
That is why it is important to Take your time and compare the different brands available and choose the best pass rebounder trainer. We have done some of the research for you. This will help make it easy to select the best passing equipment to help you practice.
PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4'
SKLZ Quickster Soccer Rebounder Net
QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’
PodiuMax Upgraded Portable Soccer Trainer
RapidFire Soccer Rebounder
FORZA Dual-Sided Soccer Rebounder
PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4'
- GET PERFECT PASSES - Work on passing mastery, this trainer allows you to work on quick or slow...
- PERFECT YOUR FIRST TOUCH - This net returns the ball to you perfectly, work on your first touch....
- DUAL TRAINING SURFACE - 6 Foot by 4 Foot training surface. Use both sides of this net, Front side is...
- TRAIN SOLO OR TEAM TRAINING - Perfect training tool to practice by yourself. This net will help you...
- 1 YEAR WARRANTY - Our frames, metal and composite parts are covered with our 1-year warranty. We...
This pass rebounder soccer trainer from PowerNet is among the fast rebounders you can find in the market. It comes with several attributes that enhance its reliability for daily playing experience. Some of these include its dual training surface that supports pass training within a team or while alone. Besides, the PowerNet fast pass rebounder soccer trainer is a practical and durable training kit for use at home or other playgrounds.
You can easily set it up, bring it down, and carry it to your preferred training venue. This portable designed training kit accommodates the training of more than two players. It then means that the training experience is greatly enhanced for you can train with your friends and loved ones. Additionally, the bungee technology system used in attaching the net to the metallic frame helps you improve your slow and fast passes for the ball bounce back as per your desire.
Pros
Cons
SKLZ Quickster Soccer Rebounder Net
- Provides a true-roll that helps master passing and receiving on ground
- Maximize reps by trapping the ball out of the air with your feet, thighs and chest
- Work on volleys and half volleys with instep and laces
- Shoots ball into the air for downward offensive headers and defensive headers up and away
- Portable, lightweight and stores easily
Passing and the first touch are perhaps the fundamental aspects of a soccer game that most players struggle with, calling for more practice. Having With SKLZ Quickster soccer rebounder allows you to perfect accuracy and ball control using a head to toe approach.
Continuous training using this rebounder enables you to improve your receiving significantly and passing ability. This Quickster rebounder features a perfect roll action that allows you to practice until you achieve the precision of your wish repeatedly.
SKLZ Quickster's excellent soccer rebounder design features a strong metallic sturdy frame and three 6'x4' and 6'x20" nets. With these net lengths, you can quickly chest the soccer ball from the air and enhance your skills. Besides, the rebounder serves as a lifetime investment. It is affordable, easy to store, easy to set up, lightweight and portable.
Pros
Cons
PodiuMax Upgraded Portable Soccer Trainer
- 【UPGRADED VERSION】You ask and we listen! Here is the upgraded version of our soccer rebounder so...
- 【IMPROVE SKILLS】For goalkeepers, this rebounder net can help improve their tossing power and arm...
- 【2 IN 1 DESIGN】With our 2 nets design, it is sturdy enough for two trainers to use at the same...
- 【GAME-LIKE FEEL】With our rebounder net, you can practice volleys and half volleys without having...
- 【PORTABILITY & EASY ASSEMBLY】Coming with a 4.3 * 1 ft bag and weighing 15.5 lbs, it’s portable...
If you have been looking for a training rebounder that would equip you with skills till you become a pro for every time of its use, Podiumax soccer rebounder is all you need. It comes with a wide variety of features that would enable you to acquire more soccer passing and first touch skills.
The versatile unity offers you an opportunity to better your tossing ability every time of use. You can also perfectly work on your ball striking skills and incredibly increase your leg striking strength. It comes with a 2 in 1 design which offers enough room for two trainers to play like professional soccer stars.
Its included carry bag enhances its transportation and storage. Besides, it weighs 15.5 pounds making it lightweight and easy-to-carry from place to place. Setting it up is easy, for no tools are needed. It firmly remains on the ground and withstands the high impact of your soccer ball.
Pros
Cons
QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’
- PROFESSIONAL TRAINING TOOL - The Pro Rebounder features a high tension rebound net and is available...
- INNOVATIVE MULTI-ANGLE ADJUSTABLE PANEL - Create a practice environment that's more realistic than...
- NEGATIVE ANGLE SETTING - One of the only rebounders on the market that can lean forward past...
- TRAIN ON ALL SURFACES - Rubber pads are located on the base of the rebounder frame making it...
- QUALITY, DURABILITY & UNRIVALED 2 YEAR PARTS WARRANTY - From a company that prides itself on...
QuickPlay has substantially invested in the quality of their products. Their soccer rebounder falls under the category of the best training equipment to have with you. It features a top-quality high-tension, durable fabric made net, and a 49 square feet soccer ball return area. Quick player soccer rebounder remains a favorite to many due to their large-sized training area.
You can effectively use it in perfecting your sending and receiving passes both in the air and on the ground without any adjustment on the angle or changing sides. It is also easy to fold, carry, and store.
The compact nature of the rebounder allows you to fold it flat for more accessible storage in your garage, equipment shed, or lean the bag against the wall. Its rubber base design allows you to set it up for outdoor and indoor training. Thinking of durability, then this rebounder serves a perfect example of a durable soccer passing equipment.
Pros
Cons
QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’
- MULTI-SKILL TRAINING TOOL – This soccer rebounder is the best way to improve passing technique and...
- HEAVY-DUTY MATERIALS – Providing a bounce which is conducive of real match conditions, the soccer...
- EASY TO STORE – Suitable for use on all playing surfaces, this soccer rebounding tool features...
- DUAL-ANGLE REBOUNDER – The angle of this adjustable soccer rebounder can be altered to suit the...
- SINGLE OR PAIR – Whether you’re looking for a single soccer rebound training board for solo...
If you need multi-skill soccer training equipment, this rebounder from RapidFire is ideal for all your needs. It entirely remains firm to form an innovative soccer rebounding wall to enhance your gaming experience.
You can install it to improve your ball control and passing technique during home or club training. Its design and heavy-duty materials offer a bounce experience that matches the actual gaming conditions.
The highly sturdy impact of withstanding polypropylene amalgamated material used in making this rebounder board makes it ideal for regular use. It is easy to store and can get installed on any playing surface. It comes with angled legs to provided a perfect grip. You can also easily fold it away for transportation or storage.
The soccer rebounder design allows solo practice or paired training. Its adjustable rebounder angles allow specific perfection of your chosen drill per moment of use. You can easily tweak the ball trajectory to offer optimal soccer training conditions.
Pros
Cons
FORZA Dual-Sided Soccer Rebounder
- TWO SIZES AVAILABLE – Choose between a 12ft x 6ft or 16ft x 7ft soccer rebounding wall to suit...
- REALISTIC REBOUND TRAINING – Designed with a taut spring-loaded net, the soccer rebounder wall...
- MULTI-SKILL TRAINING TOOL – Whether you’re looking for soccer training equipment for improving...
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL FRAME – This long-lasting soccer kickback rebounder features a durable galvanized...
- LARGE REBOUND NET – Designed with an extra-large 2mm spring-loaded rebounding net with reinforced...
Forza dual-sided soccer rebounder features a rigid spring net that forms a wall that mimic erratic rebounds in a real live match. Your ball bounces back with an equal velocity of how you did hit it, offering you a perfect chance to style your delivery.
This soccer rebounder is an essential training kit for you regardless of the position you play in your team. You can utilize it in practicing and mastering your heading, shooting, ball control, first touch, and passing skills. You can also enhance your ball catching skills if you are a goalkeeper.
Designed for longevity, this rebounder features a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame withstand many hits without wearing away. Its freestanding design makes it ideal for use on any surface.
Pros
Cons
Final Thoughts
Soccer requires accurate passing, speed, and good footwork skills. Passing the ball is one of the vital skills every soccer player should master to play professionally.
However, the type of pass you decide to use at any point will significantly depend on your opponents’ positioning and defense. A good football player should be able to use different kinds of passes to increase the chances of scoring.
Some of the passes discussed above are used to create some scoring opportunities and form a pretty strong offensive drive. Others are used to maintain possession of the soccer ball when under great pressure or to slow down the soccer game.
Therefore, it is one thing to understand the basics of passing a ball in soccer, but it’s another thing to have the capacity to pass the soccer ball accurately in each game situation.
Good passing skills can lead to increased possession of the ball and a higher chance of winning the match because you don’t expect to score any goals without possession.
The information in this article will help guide you on the right equipment you can buy to enhance your passing skills. If you are a newbie, it will also teach you different soccer passes and drills that you can use when you are passing the soccer ball long or short to boost your passing skills.
