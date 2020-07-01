__CONFIG_colors_palette__{"active_palette":0,"config":{"colors":{"e4d60":{"name":"Main Accent","parent":-1}},"gradients":[]},"palettes":[{"name":"Default Palette","value":{"colors":{"e4d60":{"val":"rgb(19, 114, 211)","hsl":{"h":210,"s":0.83,"l":0.45}}},"gradients":[]},"original":{"colors":{"e4d60":{"val":"rgb(19, 114, 211)","hsl":{"h":210,"s":0.83,"l":0.45}}},"gradients":[]}}]}__CONFIG_colors_palette__
Soccer Passing Drills & Equipment

Table of Contents
Types of Soccer Passes
A Guide on How to Pass a Soccer Ball
Soccer Passing Drills
Training Equipment & Gears for Passing
Final Thoughts

There is an old saying that states that practice makes perfect, and if you would like to be a professional soccer player, you will have to train and practice a lot. When done correctly, training can boost your chances of playing soccer on a bigger stage.

One of the best ways to become better at soccer and increase your chance of playing professionally is by practicing using different soccer drills. 

These drills will enhance your ability to play and also ensure that you maintain a specific level of fitness. Additionally, some soccer drills also allow your needed muscles to strengthen and develop.

Practicing drills through repetition is vital if you like to rise above the many players who participate in the game. Practice soccer drills that replicate match conditions. That’s because, under match conditions, you get pressured by defenders who have every intention to stop you from scoring. Besides, you cannot just waltz in towards the goal and take any shot without pressure.

In this post, we will look at some soccer passing drills, how players can replicate drills under match conditions, and the necessary equipment players need to master their passing skills.

Types of Soccer Passes

Long pass: Players use the long pass to clear the soccer ball to the opposite part of the playing field. This allow them to pass the ball to an open teammate that have no defender around them. 

This pass changes the play area and provides your team with the opportunity to start a counterattack. Implementing a long pass usually involves kicking the soccer ball with power and accuracy.

One of the best techniques you can use to achieve that is by locking the ankle of the kicking leg, hit the center of the ball using your cleats’ laces, and then follow through towards any of your teammate utilizing your kicking foot.

Push pass: Push pass, also known as a direct soccer pass, is among the most frequently used passes in a soccer game. It is a pretty safe pass that you can use when you are close to your teammates.

The best approach for the soccer push passes is to place your non-kicking leg alongside the soccer ball first and then point it towards the specific direction you would like the soccer ball to go. 

Once you contact the soccer ball, utilize the inside part of the kicking foot to pass it. You need to kick the center of the soccer ball with your toe pointing up and the kicking heel down.

Backward pass: The backward pass is typically a defensive pass that’s used when the defending players have locked all forward passing opportunities. Players can also use this pass when the defenders want to put a lot of pressure on the soccer ball carrier from the offensive side to steal the soccer ball or even cause a passing mistake.

The backward soccer pass is an effective way of neutralizing the pressure while maintaining control of the soccer ball at the same time. The ball is usually passed backward utilizing your foot sole or heel to another member of your team.

Swerve pass: A swerve pass is played using the outer part of the foot or the little toe. This pass is pretty easy to disguise than a push pass because the passer’s body shape is more closed during the movement period. The soccer ball swerves easily once kicked because of the application of a spin to the pass.

That means that an arch pass can be utilized to bend the soccer ball around the defenders. Apart from using the outer part of the foot, a swerve pass can also be used when running without breaking the stride. That means that well-timed passes can catch the defenders off guard or release a member of your team. With enough practice, you can develop this technique and utilize it as an effective finishing technique or for long passes.

Wall pass: The wall pass is typically a combination pass that involves two players from the same team and sometimes known as one-two pass. These kinds of passes usually involve one wing player and one inside teammate from your group.

The position of the wings player typically runs along the outer part of the playing ground. When wall passes get executed the right way, the wing player will pass the soccer ball from the outer part of the playing field to one of the teammates playing a field position toward the inside of the playing field.

This player usually serves as a blocking wall and then passes the soccer ball back pretty fast to the same wing player. Generally, wall passes are the most effective passes against slow defenses on the field.

Chip ball pass: This passing technique is almost similar to the through ball pass, but rather than passing the soccer ball along the surface, you chip it accurately over your opponents. The technique might be difficult because you must be quite skillful and have an understanding of the other members of your team.

To use a chip ball pass, you should plant your non-kicking leg next to the ball. Always look up to check where your teammates are positioned and then kick the bottom part of the soccer ball using the instep of your leg to lift it from the ground.

Once you chip the soccer ball, your teammate will have to run at the same period into space. Timing when executing a chip ball pass is essential because it might be the main difference between being offside and onside.

Piercing pass: This pass is also known as a through pass or a tunnel pass. Generally, you cannot get an opportunity to execute a piercing pass if you are playing against a great defense since the defenders normally position themselves well to avoid a tunnel or open spaces, from the soccer ball carrier to their attacking teammates.

This pass needs accurate timing between team members because the teammate receiving the ball shouldn’t be in any offside spot when the soccer ball is being passed by another player.

The receiving player should be nearer the soccer goal than the closest defender. If the opportunity arises, the attacker needs to pass the ball quickly by penetrating the defenders, which creates a scoring opportunity.

A Guide on How to Pass a Soccer Ball

If you are a newbie in soccer or you’ve been playing the sport for some time now, there’s always time to enhance your learned skills or learn something new. Soccer is primarily made up of passing techniques and learning how to pass a ball effectively will serve you pretty well.

Passing a ball in soccer is not hard in principle. However, it takes a lot of effort and practice to master it.

Passing might be challenging to visualize at first, especially if you are training on your own.

Therefore, it would be best to have a soccer ball with you as you go through the instructions. Here is a detailed guide on how you can pass the ball, whether you are using long or short passes.

Approach the soccer ball: The way you approach the soccer ball will vary significantly depending on the type of pass you are trying to make and your position on the field. Approach the soccer ball, taking into account the foot you intend to pass with, and the part of your leg you will be using.

Most of the soccer passes use the inside part of your leg and does not need a lot of running. If you want to make a more powerful and long pass, you will require a longer approach. On the other hand, a short pass is a bit quick and does not need a longer approach.

Plant the non-kicking leg: To achieve the most accurate pass, you need to plant your leg on the same horizontal line as the soccer ball. You should plant your non-kicking leg into the ground right next to the soccer ball.

Planting your leg enables you to attain more stability as you swing the kicking foot through the ball. However, when you are in the field, the situation might not allow for planting, and that’s where practicing soccer passes helps you adapt to the soccer game when you are in-game action.

Kick the soccer ball: The next step is to kick the ball to make your pass. To do that, you need to move your kicking foot through the soccer ball and make your pass. Generally, your accuracy will depend on a wide array of factors that range from where you kick on foot and where you kick on the soccer ball.

In most cases, longer and more powerful passes are less accurate, while shorter and quick passes off the inside part of your leg are typically more accurate. As you pass the ball, keep your head down and avoid opening your body up. 

That’s because opening your body can make your pass to fly into the air, forcing the soccer ball to go over the target who is receiving the ball. Your hips normally determine the direction the soccer ball will take. Therefore ensure that they’re pointed right at the target before you pass.

Follow through:To complete your pass, you need to follow through with the kicking foot. Avoid sudden stops because they can affect both your foot and your pass. Having a smooth follow-through can help your pass remain on target and keep you from generating spin on the soccer ball.

Foot Parts that you can Use to Pass

Soccer Pass

You can use different parts of your leg to pass a ball when playing soccer. The type of soccer pass you perform will determine the part of your leg you use. 

Whether you are a long pass across the field, executing a through ball, or engaging in a give-and-run play with a member of your team, the way you approach the soccer ball will determine how effective the task will be. Here are the foot parts you can use to make ball passes in soccer.

Inside of the foot: The most important and most basic part when passing a soccer ball is the inside part of the foot. While it is not the easiest technique to master, it’s by far the most common in soccer.

It can be utilized for ball passes that are across the playing field to five yards away. To pass the ball using the inside part of the foot, you need to utilize your cleats’ inner surface.

You will also have to turn your leg sideways a bit as the leg approaches the soccer ball to hit the ball with the inside part of your soccer shoes. Finish with a smooth follow-up by leaving your foot extended in the exact direction you would like the ball to go. Practicing soccer passes with this technique will assist you in gaining more accuracy and power.

Outside part of the leg: You can also utilize the outside part of your leg to make a pass, but it is usually less accurate. However, it is necessary because of your positioning on the playing field. To make a pass using the outer part of your leg, utilize the outside surface of the front area of your leg. You can also bend the soccer ball while curving outward while using this pass. Finish with a good follow-up by leaving your foot extended in the exact direction you would like the ball to go and ensure your toe is pointing towards your body.

The heel: Using your heel to make a pass looks pretty fancy and can be effective when done correctly. However, it’s quite difficult to do, particularly at game speed. You will make contact with the soccer ball where your Achilles heel is located. Make a pass using your heel, run over the soccer ball and begin with your leg in front of the soccer ball, reach back with the kicking leg, and hit the ball. Ensure that your kicking foot follows up immediately behind you.

Bottom of the leg: You can also use the sole or bottom of your leg to make a pass. It’s a lot easier when you have indoor cleats because you do not have studs beneath your cleats like you would with outdoor cleats. Your kicking leg should stop on top of the soccer ball to make a pass using the sole as if you are stepping on it. This position gives you full control of the soccer ball, and you can roll sideways, backward and forward. Utilize that momentum to roll the ball forward and let go.

Toe: You can use a little toe pass every now and then when trying  to get the ball to another member of your team. However, this pass might not gather much distance, but it’s still a valid pass in soccer. Toe passes are also difficult for your teammates to receive because they have a spin on them. Utilizing the toe is usually the easiest to begin with when learning soccer, but it would be best to practice all the other passes afterward.

Top of the foot: Generally, you would not use the top of your leg or your laces to pass the soccer ball. In most cases, this part of the leg is usually reserved for shooting. Kicking with the top part of your leg will give you a lot of power, but the power might make it more difficult for your teammates to control. The best time to use the top of the leg when passing is when you’re hitting an incredibly long ball like a through ball to strikers making runs on goal.

Other body parts: You can also use other various parts of the body to make a soccer pass. You can use your chest, head, shoulders, and thighs, but each of them will need different power and techniques.

Soccer Passing Drills

Excellent passing skills are vital if you want to become a successful soccer player. Soccer teams who pass accurately and intelligently can move the soccer ball around the playing field while preserving energy.

In the meantime, the opposing group wastes a lot of energy as they strive hard to get the soccer ball back. 

Although excellent passing skills help you control the speed of the soccer game and tiring out the opposing team, one bad pass from any part of the field can be the main difference between defeat and victory.

Soccer Passing Drills

Generally, passing in soccer is all about speed, accuracy, and technique, and all these can be enhanced with different passing drills. Here are some of the best soccer drills you can use to boost your passing skills in various game situations.

  • Grid Passing Drill

  • 1-In 1-Out Drill

  • Switching Play Drill

  • One-Touch Passing Drill

  • Triangle Goal Game Drill

  • Pass and Overlap Drill

  • Passing Numbers Drill

  • Guard the Castle Drill

  • Meet the Ball Drill

  • Pass-Through Traffic Soccer Drill

Grid Passing Drill

The grid passing drill is an ideal game that improves the first touch of a player. It generally powers players to keep up a first touch that is close and furthermore have soft feet. It very well may be utilized as a specialized exercise or a warm-up practice for all ages.

Setup

  • The players pair up with one ball for every pair of players.
  • Use some cones to create two small squares that are 10 to 20 yards apart and approximately 3 x 3 yards big. Depending on the skill level and the soccer players' age, you can decrease or increase the space between the squares.
  • Agree on the duration of time every round will take.

Instructions

  • One of the players in a group starts with the ball and makes the first pass into the grid of the accomplice.
  • The accomplice endeavors hard to get the soccer go in one touch while inside their square. The fundamental goal is to get this show on the road and keep the ball inside the framework.
  • In the wake of getting the pass, a player tries to pass back the ball to the partner inside the accomplice's grid, where they are expected to try getting the soccer ball and endeavor hard to keep it within their grid. The players will proceed for the whole time of the game.
  • If the passing player passes the soccer ball outside the accomplice's matrix, at that point the accepting player who gets the missed pass gains one point.
  • If the player getting a pass neglects to keep up their accepting touch inside their square, the passing player will get one point.
  • If both the getting and passing touch are correct, no focuses will be granted.
  • The players can move outside their training matrix but are urged to pass and control the soccer ball within their grids.
  • The game commonly proceeds for a predetermined span, and the player with the most elevated accuracy skills in the wake of finishing a specific round turns into the champ.

Variations

  • The soccer players should only utilize their weak leg when receiving, passing, or both.
  • You can have the soccer players utilize varying parts of their feet when passing outside, inside, and instep.
  • Soccer players should juggle and also keep the soccer ball for some time in the air during the exchange of passes within their playing grids.
  • Players can try to chip the soccer ball straight into the square of their accomplice, but the rules should not change. You can space the matrix out more to make the game a bit hard.

Coaching points

  • Emphasize passing precision over more power to your players. The passes should be to their partners in the opposite grid and must be on the floor.
  • Teach your players to minimize the time taken from the first touch of the ball passed to the second touch as they practice the drill to improve their speed in playing.
  • Encourage the players to use either of their feet whenever they are receiving and also passing the ball.
  • Ask the players to test their training partners with more difficult shots.

Equipment

Soccer drill focus

  • Passing skills
  • Receiving skills
  • Warm-up exercises

Training Equipment & Gears for Passing

Tough training ensures you are fit and with perfect passing skills. However, you can only have the best soccer passing skills if you used the best soccer training equipment. Training equipment offers you enough time to practice at ease. Soccer training equipment comes in a variety of designs. 

That is why it is important to Take your time and compare the different brands available and choose the best pass rebounder trainer. We have done some of the research for you. This will help make it easy to select the best passing equipment to help you practice.

  • PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4'

  • SKLZ Quickster Soccer Rebounder Net

  • QuickPlay PRO Rebounder 7’ x 7’

  • PodiuMax Upgraded Portable Soccer Trainer

  • RapidFire Soccer Rebounder

  • FORZA Dual-Sided Soccer Rebounder

PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4'

PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4' | Work on Volleys, Passing, First Touch, Trapping | Enhance Passing and Receiving | Dual Side Solo or Team Training
PowerNet Fast Pass Rebounder Soccer Trainer 6' x 4' | Work on Volleys, Passing, First Touch, Trapping | Enhance Passing and Receiving | Dual Side Solo or Team Training
  • GET PERFECT PASSES - Work on passing mastery, this trainer allows you to work on quick or slow...
  • PERFECT YOUR FIRST TOUCH - This net returns the ball to you perfectly, work on your first touch....
  • DUAL TRAINING SURFACE - 6 Foot by 4 Foot training surface. Use both sides of this net, Front side is...
  • TRAIN SOLO OR TEAM TRAINING - Perfect training tool to practice by yourself. This net will help you...
  • 1 YEAR WARRANTY - Our frames, metal and composite parts are covered with our 1-year warranty. We...
Buy Now

This pass rebounder soccer trainer from PowerNet is among the fast rebounders you can find in the market. It comes with several attributes that enhance its reliability for daily playing experience. Some of these include its dual training surface that supports pass training within a team or while alone. Besides, the PowerNet fast pass rebounder soccer trainer is a practical and durable training kit for use at home or other playgrounds.

You can easily set it up, bring it down, and carry it to your preferred training venue. This portable designed training kit accommodates the training of more than two players. It then means that the training experience is greatly enhanced for you can train with your friends and loved ones. Additionally, the bungee technology system used in attaching the net to the metallic frame helps you improve your slow and fast passes for the ball bounce back as per your desire.

Pros

  • It is fully collapsible, enabling you to transport and store it at ease quickly. Its compact design ensures it takes minimal storage space.
  • Its design allows one to work on slow and quick, hard, and soft passes, for it efficiently returns the ball for the trainee to plan for the next pass.
  • Its lightweight frames, composite and metallic 15 pounds parts, enhance its portability feature.
  • It comes with a dual 6' by 4' training surface, where the front side enhances your kneed to head training and the backside for receiving, passing, ground game, and other below the knees skills.
  • It allows team and solo training. You can use it to practice your soccer passing alone or for group practices.
  • It comes with an easy read and follows a setup manual. You can set it up and breakdown in minutes with no need for tools.
  • It comes with a zippered sturdy carrying bag with ground stakes and straps for more accessible storage and transport.

Cons

  • Some customers complain that their training kit came with wrong assembly instructions.
  • The passing and receiving side may allow the soccer ball to slide below the net, thus not all that perfect for training.

Best Solo Exercise for Finishing (Rebounder)

Wall Pass Exercises (Rebounder) 

15 Rebounder Drills

Practicing Volleys (Rebounder)

Final Thoughts

Soccer requires accurate passing, speed, and good footwork skills. Passing the ball is one of the vital skills every soccer player should master to play professionally.

 However, the type of pass you decide to use at any point will significantly depend on your opponents’ positioning and defense. A good football player should be able to use different kinds of passes to increase the chances of scoring.

Some of the passes discussed above are used to create some scoring opportunities and form a pretty strong offensive drive. Others are used to maintain possession of the soccer ball when under great pressure or to slow down the soccer game.

Therefore, it is one thing to understand the basics of passing a ball in soccer, but it’s another thing to have the capacity to pass the soccer ball accurately in each game situation.

Good passing skills can lead to increased possession of the ball and a higher chance of winning the match because you don’t expect to score any goals without possession.

The information in this article will help guide you on the right equipment you can buy to enhance your passing skills. If you are a newbie, it will also teach you different soccer passes and drills that you can use when you are passing the soccer ball long or short to boost your passing skills.

Things You'll Need

References

