Soccer for Kids

Teaching your Kids the Beautiful Game
Learning The Basics Of Soccer
Youth Programs
Passion For The Sport
Basic Soccer Drills
Dribbling 
Receiving
Defensive skills
Passing
Shooting
Attacking Skills
Finding The Right Soccer Coach For Your Child
Buying the Right Equipment
Take Your Child To A Professional Soccer Game
Training Drills For Kids
Drills for Toddlers
Green Light, Red Light 
Circle Soccer 
One on One Soccer
Find the Coach Soccer
Little, Little, Big Soccer
Hit the Coach Soccer
Battle Soccer
Guard the Spaceship
Volcanoes
Tunnel Soccer
Balls on Heads
Escape from Montesano
Final Thoughts

Teaching your Kid the Beautiful Game

Soccer for Kids: teaching your kid the beautiful game

There is a little kid on every block, in every part of the world who dreams of one day becoming a great soccer player. But how do kids learn how to play soccer? While it may be easier for adults, because their attention span is longer, a kid has to be kept attentive with every turn in learning something new. While soccer can be exciting, it can also be challenging in learning all of the different techniques that are required for a kid to be a great soccer player.

If you are interested in teaching your kid how to play soccer, there are a few things  your child will need to know. 

As a parent, getting your kid into a great youth soccer program is a great start for beginning to teach a kid how to play soccer. Basic fundamentals and techniques must be learned and adhered to on a daily basis. 

You will also need to make sure that your kid has a passion for the game so that he will stick with it even during the difficult times of having to do soccer drills daily. And finally, your kid will need a great coach who has experience in training children in the fundamentals of soccer. 

Learning The Basics Of Soccer

When you are teaching your kid how to play soccer, it is best to start with the basics. A kid’s attention span is not long, so you will need to keep practicing daily soccer drills to a minimum time of about one hour daily. If your child is serious about soccer, then he will learn and grow, but if not, he will quickly begin to grow tired and put it down.

Learning the basics like passing, ball control, defending techniques, goal keeping and goal playing, attacking the play are all a part of helping your kid learn the basics for becoming a great soccer player.

Your child will need the smallest ball possible which is a size 3 ball for making sure that tiny hands and feet can control the soccer ball. As your kid grows, then you may increase his soccer ball size for him to handle. Only move him to the next size soccer ball after you see that he is able to control the ball with his legs, feet and other parts of his body. When you see him being able to kick and move the soccer all up the field with ease, then you can move him to the next size. 

Youth Programs

If you are interested in helping your kid learn how to play soccer and get the correct techniques and fundamentals of the game, it is best to take him to a great youth soccer program, usually during the summer.

These programs offer children the learning experience and know how, while making the sport fun for the child and also teaching how to be disciplined with learning his daily soccer drills for success.

Once a child becomes a part of a youth program, he will begin to interact with other children who have an interest in the sport of soccer which also increases his teamwork and socialization skills.

Passion For The Sport

Kids have been known to show an interest in something and then move on quickly to something else. Make sure that your kid is ready for everything the sport of soccer has to offer. You will need to make sure that he has a passion for soccer which can be shown in how he plays the sport initially.

Does he seem excited and want to truly learn is something that every parent must know before beginning to teach their kid to play soccer. Passion is a must for any sport as the child will work hard both individually and with his team in developing fundamentals and basic soccer skills on a daily basis, that will help him be his best on the soccer field.

Basic Soccer Drills

Once a child shows an interest in wanting to learn soccer, he will need to start learning basic soccer drills. There are soccer drills that he will work on individually and with his team in a group effort. Often times when you are teaching a kid to play soccer, repetition is the key and the best way for him to learn.

You may want to go over a soccer drill a number of times slowly but surely until he is comfortable. Start with the most basic and simple skills first to help build his confidence. Once he picks up the smallest skills and techniques, allow him to slowly move to fundamentals that are a little more difficult. As he increases his learning of basic soccer drills, you may see him using these skills in other areas of his life as well.

Dribbling 

Dribbling is a fundamental soccer skill that every soccer player needs in order to succeed in the game. It is perhaps the most basic of soccer skills, and kids need first to learn how to dribble before they can learn more advanced soccer skills.

Dribbling is basically the player’s ability to control and manage the ball with their feet as they move within the soccer field. Great dribbling skills help players in such situations as

  • Playing past opposition players.
  • Keeping possession of the ball when attackers try to take the ball.
  • Moving quickly from defensive to attacking side.
  • Setting up accurate passes and on-goal shots.

Tips For Effective Dribbling

  • The kids should be encouraged to make small, gentle touches and avoid making heavy touches when dribbling.
  • Maintain the ball close to your feet. This helps in maintaining control and preventing the defenders from taking the ball.
  • Avoid alternating feet when moving with speed.
  • Keep your head high when dribbling. Use your lower peripheral vision to watch the ball and at the same time stay aware of what is happening with your teammates and opponents.
  • Keep changing your dribbling speed to keep the opponents off-balance.
  • Put your body between the attacking player and the ball. Use your body as a shield to stop the opponent from taking the ball.

Receiving

Receiving the ball is another vital skill that young soccer players should learn. Receiving is usually a major part of any soccer game. Kids can be taught how to receive the ball using various body parts since passes can come at varying heights and speeds.

The young players should be able to receive the ball using various parts of their body including their feet, knees, and chest.

When receiving the ball, players should aim to gain control of the ball when they make the first touch. The most effective receiving technique to achieve this is receiving using the inside of the foot.

Defensive skills

Kids have to acquire defensive skills for them to become well-rounded players. Typically, kids tend to focus on offensive play, and they may lag behind with offensive skills if they are not well-trained on them.

Coaches should train the young players on how to anticipate the play so that they can guard any open players. Kids should be discouraged from simply following the ball as they are likely to do.

The young players should also be taught how to tackle the opponents and gain the ball by placing their foot or entire body in front of the ball to block the opponent's path.

Passing

Effective passing is a highly valuable skill in soccer. Good passing requires proper technique. Excellent passing skills will make any kid to be a highly valuable player now and in the future. Passing can be done in multiple ways. The side-foot pass is the most reliable pass that kids can easily learn.

Tips for the side-foot pass

  • Use the inside of your kicking foot.
  • When making contact with the ball, turn the kicking foot so that it is at right angles with the ball.
  • Ensure that your shoulders face toward the direction where you want to kick the ball to.
  • Keep your knee and ankle joints sturdy.
  • Aim to hit the ball at the middle.
  • Extend your arms to enhance your balance as you make the pass.

Shooting

For many kids, shooting is perhaps the favorite part of soccer. Young soccer players have to undergo multiple training sessions so that they can shoot properly. Without proper training, kids are likely to send the ball in an undesired trajectory when they shoot.

The majority of beginner players can only shoot the ball effectively with one foot – they are one foot dominant. This poses a challenge in soccer games since various situations in-game might require you to use your non-dominant foot.

This makes it important for kids to be taught how to shoot with both of their feet so that they can develop into well-rounded soccer players.

During shooting drills, the coach should limit the young players to shooting with either foot so that they develop the weaker foot. If a soccer player can't use both of their feet to shoot effectively, they are likely to miss great shooting opportunities.

Shooting is definitely an essential aspect of scoring. Kids love to score in soccer. Drills that involve scoring goals can be very helpful in developing kids’ shooting skills.

Attacking Skills

Success in soccer is also dependent on a player’s attacking skills. Such skills enable the player to compete for the ball against the opponents. Attacking skills are used together with the other skills to provide success in the game.

Attacking players should be able to make offensive play with their head up so that they can see what the opponent is trying to do. Attacking players should also be able to communicate effectively both verbally and non-verbally.

Kids should be trained on how to support their teammates and get into the best supporting angles by using the soccer field wisely. The young players should also be able to create good passing options so that the receiving teammates can have adequate time and space to play.

Attacking players should be able to change the speed and direction of play quickly and effectively so as to disorient the opponents. They should also create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible.

Finding The Right Soccer Coach For Your Child

Coaching Youth Soccer

 One of the best things that you can do for your child who wants to learn how to play soccer is to find him a great coach. His soccer coach will help him in developing his body to make it stronger so that he will have endurance and energy for staying on the field with rigorous play. He will also be experienced with helping him learn how to be a good loser, should this occur.

His soccer coach will be his mentor so make sure that this is a person of quality and integrity. Your child’s coaching staff can often recommend a good soccer coach for your child in the community.

And there are also leagues, usually during the summer that will accommodate the beginning kid who wants to learn soccer all the way up to a child who has started learning soccer and wants to advance his game.

Buying the Right Equipment

One of the most important things that your child must learn is what equipment must be used as he begins to learn soccer. Doing daily basic soccer drills is important, but it is also key that he use the right equipment while practicing. There are great buys on youth soccer balls and goalie sets that can be purchased for your child to practice.

While the youth equipment is usually smaller and easier to handle for your kid, it will make his transition onto the soccer field with his soccer team much smoother.

Once a child is comfortable with the soccer ball and other equipment that he is using and practicing with on a daily basis, he will become more confident in knowing how to do each skill for easier ball control.

Start with the smallest size soccer ball, which is a size 3 and the smallest soccer goal possible. This will allow your child to use his legs to kick the ball into the goal for scoring. He will be able to handle the smaller size 3 ball, while his hands, feet and entire body for learning how to control, defend and score.

Take Your Child To A Professional Soccer Game

 While this may seem like an unusual strategy, one of the best ways to teach your kid how to play soccer is to show him how the professionals play. If you are fortunate enough to have a professional soccer team in your area, be sure and take your kid to a few of the games.

While you will get great bonding time with your kid, he will also get a chance to see how the best in the world play the sport that he is beginning to love. Soccer is not for the weak at heart. 

This will teach him that everything requires hard work to make it to the top. It will also give him something to aspire to. If possible, have one of the professional soccer players speak with your kid after the game about the art of playing soccer and what are the best ways for a kid to learn. The professional soccer player may have ideas that you or his coach may not have thought of.

Training Drills For Kids

  • Drills for Toddlers

  • u4 soccer drills

  • U5 Soccer Drills

  • U6 Soccer Drills

  • U7 Soccer Drills

  • U8 Soccer Drills

  • U9 Soccer Drills

  • U10 Soccer Drills

  • U11 Soccer Drills

  • U12 Soccer Drills

  • U13 Soccer Drills

Drills for Toddlers

Soccer Training Drills For Toddlers

Fun and enjoyable soccer training drills for toddlers are an effective training tool sought after by soccer coaches who are trying to encourage this sport to the youth. These drills assist in improving their dribbling, passing and scoring skills.

It also helps them develop communication skills and teamwork, something which can enhance team chemistry and the capacity to win games.

These drills range from corner kicks and conditioning drills. Creating a game out of these drills will make it fun for them while they practice the basics.

Green Light, Red Light 

This fundamental soccer drill is meant to improve the ability of each player to control the soccer ball while dribbling. It's just the same as the game of green light, red light, but your players will have a ball at their feet. The drill can be played with players beginning on one side of the soccer field and running toward you.

Moreover, it can be played where the players are just running around the training field at random. The yellow light means they should go slow, while the green light means to run fast. This activity helps the kids work on speed changes.

The red light tells the players to stop the soccer ball by placing your foot on top of the ball. The game effectively works on ball control, stopping, dribbling, and speed adjustments.

Circle Soccer 

Circle drill will boost the passing abilities and accuracy of a player. Create a circle using cones with a five- to a six-yard radius. Place eight cones in the center of the circle and have several players from the team pair on the opposite sides of your circle.

One player should kick the soccer ball to the other, and try knocking down a cone as they do so. If the soccer ball doesn't reach the other player, allow him to retrieve the soccer ball and return it outside the circle. Allow your players to kick the soccer ball back and forth severally until all your cones are down.

One on One Soccer

This drill assists in improving the ability of a player to move past the defending players and work on their defensive skills. Put a soccer ball between two of your players. On your mark, have them run to the soccer ball to fight for possession.

The one who gets the ball should continue dribbling until they pass their defender. If they pass the defending player, they get one point and the first player to get five-point wins.

Find the Coach Soccer

Find the Coach drill is usually designed to assist your players in identifying a target and running after it fast. Tell all your players to stand facing you and to close their eyes as you start running away from them.

Have all of them open their eyes on your whistle, identifying your location and then running after you. As the kids improve, you can have them attempt to take a ball away from you once they open their eyes and then chase you.

Little, Little, Big Soccer

In this drill, the children begin on one side of the training field and then run to the adjacent side. As they move, they should do a small kick, and one big kick later. As they run, they shout, "Little, little, big" for them to match the kicks.

You can encourage them to shout loud. That will keep them moving along and train on the different types of kicks they will use in a particular game.

Hit the Coach Soccer

This drill allows you to set out four cones in the field to create a box. This box must be big enough to hold your entire team with a small additional area to move around. The children aim to kick the soccer ball and hit their coach with it.

You will have a good number of kids all kicking some balls at you simultaneously. By doing this, they are learning to get their feet on the soccer balls for the first time.

Once they kick the balls into your legs, they will have to tell you the animal to act out and then act like that particular animal. Try and ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to hit you.

That will keep their feet moving most of the time and helps them understand how to achieve better ball control. The drill also assists them with dribbling and kicking.

Battle Soccer

This drill is an activity that the children seem to connect a lot with and demonstrate the most advanced skill which is "The Battle." You should kick the soccer ball and shout two names and the two children battle it out.

The kids run to the soccer ball. The objective is to get hold of the ball and then bring it back to you. If one kid has the ball, the other should take it away and then bring it back to you. That is great training in dribbling, learning how to get a ball from your opponent, and ball control as well.

Guard the Spaceship

In this drill, you should have a box by the goal which will be the spaceship. Tell the children they should defend the ship. Even though you don't technically have a goalkeeper, you should try and play one child back in a defensive way. That kid is the one who should guard the ship.

The soccer balls are the missiles that people are using to damage the ship. They should do all they can to protect this ship by kicking all the bombs away. You can use this drill when you are training on defensive skills.

You can set up several cones as your goal and place two on the offense side and one or two on the defense side. The defending group will work to protect the ship.

Volcanoes

In this activity, you will have to set a couple of cones close together more randomly. The children will have to dribble the soccer ball through the cones and come out on the other side without knocking down any of the cones or volcanoes.

If they are hit, you should make a loud noise. You should begin slow and do it several times, and keep encouraging them to speed up every time. You should also encourage them to see if the entire team can avoid knocking down any volcanoes. This drill is ideal for teaching dribbling skills.

Tunnel Soccer

This drill is a game to train children to kick using the inside part of their feet. The coach of the team should create a tunnel by spreading out their legs wide. The children will get in line and, then one at a time, kick the soccer ball through the tunnel using the inside part of their foot.

The kids should then race to the other side of the tunnel and retrieve the soccer ball. With many kids, you should explain what you mean by the inside of your foot.

Balls on Heads

This drill is not a game as such, but it is an excellent way to get everybody's attention. If the soccer ball is close to their feet, they will want to play around with it. If you are going to get the attention of the team quickly or speak to them to prepare the next drill, you will say balls on your heads.

That is the only time the kids can touch the soccer ball using their hands. They will reach down, pick the ball up and place it on the heads, knowing it’s time to give a listening ear.

Escape from Montesano

In this drill players usually, line up on one of the edges of the training field. Their work is to escape to the other part of "Montesano" without getting caught by the set "sheriffs" who are running to get them.

Ensure that the dribblers will stop once they reach the other part of the grid. The game ends when all the players have been tagged. The players should freeze where they were trapped and wait until the game ends.

Final Thoughts

Teach Kids Soccer

These are some  great ideas and advice about how to teach your kids soccer. Make sure that they are learning the basics, has the simplest youth equipment and smallest ball size 3 for practicing their drills, techniques and fundamentals that are needed, keep them on an exercise program that will strengthen their body

Register them into a summer youth soccer program where they can play with their own soccer team, make sure that they have a great coach who has the experience of teaching soccer to kids.

Always be positive while motivating, inspiring and giving your  kid the confidence, they need to develop their soccer skills, while playing and winning soccer games on the field. These are some great tips and advice on being a great coach to your kid.

About the author

Author Image
Lazy Legs

"I learned all about life with a ball at my feet." Soccer allows me to push the limits of creativity and express myself without saying a word. Soccer is my addiction. I train, I play, and I repeat every single day. I hope you like my site. Feel free to say hey. I don't bite. :)

