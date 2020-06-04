Soccer for Kids
Teaching your Kid the Beautiful Game
There is a little kid on every block, in every part of the world who dreams of one day becoming a great soccer player. But how do kids learn how to play soccer? While it may be easier for adults, because their attention span is longer, a kid has to be kept attentive with every turn in learning something new. While soccer can be exciting, it can also be challenging in learning all of the different techniques that are required for a kid to be a great soccer player.
If you are interested in teaching your kid how to play soccer, there are a few things your child will need to know.
As a parent, getting your kid into a great youth soccer program is a great start for beginning to teach a kid how to play soccer. Basic fundamentals and techniques must be learned and adhered to on a daily basis.
You will also need to make sure that your kid has a passion for the game so that he will stick with it even during the difficult times of having to do soccer drills daily. And finally, your kid will need a great coach who has experience in training children in the fundamentals of soccer.
Learning The Basics Of Soccer
When you are teaching your kid how to play soccer, it is best to start with the basics. A kid’s attention span is not long, so you will need to keep practicing daily soccer drills to a minimum time of about one hour daily. If your child is serious about soccer, then he will learn and grow, but if not, he will quickly begin to grow tired and put it down.
Learning the basics like passing, ball control, defending techniques, goal keeping and goal playing, attacking the play are all a part of helping your kid learn the basics for becoming a great soccer player.
Your child will need the smallest ball possible which is a size 3 ball for making sure that tiny hands and feet can control the soccer ball. As your kid grows, then you may increase his soccer ball size for him to handle. Only move him to the next size soccer ball after you see that he is able to control the ball with his legs, feet and other parts of his body. When you see him being able to kick and move the soccer all up the field with ease, then you can move him to the next size.
Youth Programs
If you are interested in helping your kid learn how to play soccer and get the correct techniques and fundamentals of the game, it is best to take him to a great youth soccer program, usually during the summer.
These programs offer children the learning experience and know how, while making the sport fun for the child and also teaching how to be disciplined with learning his daily soccer drills for success.
Once a child becomes a part of a youth program, he will begin to interact with other children who have an interest in the sport of soccer which also increases his teamwork and socialization skills.
Passion For The Sport
Kids have been known to show an interest in something and then move on quickly to something else. Make sure that your kid is ready for everything the sport of soccer has to offer. You will need to make sure that he has a passion for soccer which can be shown in how he plays the sport initially.
Does he seem excited and want to truly learn is something that every parent must know before beginning to teach their kid to play soccer. Passion is a must for any sport as the child will work hard both individually and with his team in developing fundamentals and basic soccer skills on a daily basis, that will help him be his best on the soccer field.
Basic Soccer Drills
Once a child shows an interest in wanting to learn soccer, he will need to start learning basic soccer drills. There are soccer drills that he will work on individually and with his team in a group effort. Often times when you are teaching a kid to play soccer, repetition is the key and the best way for him to learn.
You may want to go over a soccer drill a number of times slowly but surely until he is comfortable. Start with the most basic and simple skills first to help build his confidence. Once he picks up the smallest skills and techniques, allow him to slowly move to fundamentals that are a little more difficult. As he increases his learning of basic soccer drills, you may see him using these skills in other areas of his life as well.
Dribbling is a fundamental soccer skill that every soccer player needs in order to succeed in the game. It is perhaps the most basic of soccer skills, and kids need first to learn how to dribble before they can learn more advanced soccer skills.
Dribbling is basically the player’s ability to control and manage the ball with their feet as they move within the soccer field. Great dribbling skills help players in such situations as
Tips For Effective Dribbling
Receiving the ball is another vital skill that young soccer players should learn. Receiving is usually a major part of any soccer game. Kids can be taught how to receive the ball using various body parts since passes can come at varying heights and speeds.
The young players should be able to receive the ball using various parts of their body including their feet, knees, and chest.
When receiving the ball, players should aim to gain control of the ball when they make the first touch. The most effective receiving technique to achieve this is receiving using the inside of the foot.
Kids have to acquire defensive skills for them to become well-rounded players. Typically, kids tend to focus on offensive play, and they may lag behind with offensive skills if they are not well-trained on them.
Coaches should train the young players on how to anticipate the play so that they can guard any open players. Kids should be discouraged from simply following the ball as they are likely to do.
The young players should also be taught how to tackle the opponents and gain the ball by placing their foot or entire body in front of the ball to block the opponent's path.
Effective passing is a highly valuable skill in soccer. Good passing requires proper technique. Excellent passing skills will make any kid to be a highly valuable player now and in the future. Passing can be done in multiple ways. The side-foot pass is the most reliable pass that kids can easily learn.
Tips for the side-foot pass
For many kids, shooting is perhaps the favorite part of soccer. Young soccer players have to undergo multiple training sessions so that they can shoot properly. Without proper training, kids are likely to send the ball in an undesired trajectory when they shoot.
The majority of beginner players can only shoot the ball effectively with one foot – they are one foot dominant. This poses a challenge in soccer games since various situations in-game might require you to use your non-dominant foot.
This makes it important for kids to be taught how to shoot with both of their feet so that they can develop into well-rounded soccer players.
During shooting drills, the coach should limit the young players to shooting with either foot so that they develop the weaker foot. If a soccer player can't use both of their feet to shoot effectively, they are likely to miss great shooting opportunities.
Shooting is definitely an essential aspect of scoring. Kids love to score in soccer. Drills that involve scoring goals can be very helpful in developing kids’ shooting skills.
Success in soccer is also dependent on a player’s attacking skills. Such skills enable the player to compete for the ball against the opponents. Attacking skills are used together with the other skills to provide success in the game.
Attacking players should be able to make offensive play with their head up so that they can see what the opponent is trying to do. Attacking players should also be able to communicate effectively both verbally and non-verbally.
Kids should be trained on how to support their teammates and get into the best supporting angles by using the soccer field wisely. The young players should also be able to create good passing options so that the receiving teammates can have adequate time and space to play.
Attacking players should be able to change the speed and direction of play quickly and effectively so as to disorient the opponents. They should also create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible.
Finding The Right Soccer Coach For Your Child
One of the best things that you can do for your child who wants to learn how to play soccer is to find him a great coach. His soccer coach will help him in developing his body to make it stronger so that he will have endurance and energy for staying on the field with rigorous play. He will also be experienced with helping him learn how to be a good loser, should this occur.
His soccer coach will be his mentor so make sure that this is a person of quality and integrity. Your child’s coaching staff can often recommend a good soccer coach for your child in the community.
And there are also leagues, usually during the summer that will accommodate the beginning kid who wants to learn soccer all the way up to a child who has started learning soccer and wants to advance his game.
Buying the Right Equipment
One of the most important things that your child must learn is what equipment must be used as he begins to learn soccer. Doing daily basic soccer drills is important, but it is also key that he use the right equipment while practicing. There are great buys on youth soccer balls and goalie sets that can be purchased for your child to practice.
While the youth equipment is usually smaller and easier to handle for your kid, it will make his transition onto the soccer field with his soccer team much smoother.
Once a child is comfortable with the soccer ball and other equipment that he is using and practicing with on a daily basis, he will become more confident in knowing how to do each skill for easier ball control.
Start with the smallest size soccer ball, which is a size 3 and the smallest soccer goal possible. This will allow your child to use his legs to kick the ball into the goal for scoring. He will be able to handle the smaller size 3 ball, while his hands, feet and entire body for learning how to control, defend and score.
Take Your Child To A Professional Soccer Game
While this may seem like an unusual strategy, one of the best ways to teach your kid how to play soccer is to show him how the professionals play. If you are fortunate enough to have a professional soccer team in your area, be sure and take your kid to a few of the games.
While you will get great bonding time with your kid, he will also get a chance to see how the best in the world play the sport that he is beginning to love. Soccer is not for the weak at heart.
This will teach him that everything requires hard work to make it to the top. It will also give him something to aspire to. If possible, have one of the professional soccer players speak with your kid after the game about the art of playing soccer and what are the best ways for a kid to learn. The professional soccer player may have ideas that you or his coach may not have thought of.
Training Drills For Kids
Drills for Toddlers
u4 soccer drills
U5 Soccer Drills
U6 Soccer Drills
U7 Soccer Drills
U8 Soccer Drills
U9 Soccer Drills
U10 Soccer Drills
U11 Soccer Drills
U12 Soccer Drills
U13 Soccer Drills
Fun and enjoyable soccer training drills for toddlers are an effective training tool sought after by soccer coaches who are trying to encourage this sport to the youth. These drills assist in improving their dribbling, passing and scoring skills.
It also helps them develop communication skills and teamwork, something which can enhance team chemistry and the capacity to win games.
These drills range from corner kicks and conditioning drills. Creating a game out of these drills will make it fun for them while they practice the basics.
Green Light, Red Light
This fundamental soccer drill is meant to improve the ability of each player to control the soccer ball while dribbling. It's just the same as the game of green light, red light, but your players will have a ball at their feet. The drill can be played with players beginning on one side of the soccer field and running toward you.
Moreover, it can be played where the players are just running around the training field at random. The yellow light means they should go slow, while the green light means to run fast. This activity helps the kids work on speed changes.
The red light tells the players to stop the soccer ball by placing your foot on top of the ball. The game effectively works on ball control, stopping, dribbling, and speed adjustments.
Circle Soccer
Circle drill will boost the passing abilities and accuracy of a player. Create a circle using cones with a five- to a six-yard radius. Place eight cones in the center of the circle and have several players from the team pair on the opposite sides of your circle.
One player should kick the soccer ball to the other, and try knocking down a cone as they do so. If the soccer ball doesn't reach the other player, allow him to retrieve the soccer ball and return it outside the circle. Allow your players to kick the soccer ball back and forth severally until all your cones are down.
One on One Soccer
This drill assists in improving the ability of a player to move past the defending players and work on their defensive skills. Put a soccer ball between two of your players. On your mark, have them run to the soccer ball to fight for possession.
The one who gets the ball should continue dribbling until they pass their defender. If they pass the defending player, they get one point and the first player to get five-point wins.
Find the Coach Soccer
Find the Coach drill is usually designed to assist your players in identifying a target and running after it fast. Tell all your players to stand facing you and to close their eyes as you start running away from them.
Have all of them open their eyes on your whistle, identifying your location and then running after you. As the kids improve, you can have them attempt to take a ball away from you once they open their eyes and then chase you.
Little, Little, Big Soccer
In this drill, the children begin on one side of the training field and then run to the adjacent side. As they move, they should do a small kick, and one big kick later. As they run, they shout, "Little, little, big" for them to match the kicks.
You can encourage them to shout loud. That will keep them moving along and train on the different types of kicks they will use in a particular game.
Hit the Coach Soccer
This drill allows you to set out four cones in the field to create a box. This box must be big enough to hold your entire team with a small additional area to move around. The children aim to kick the soccer ball and hit their coach with it.
You will have a good number of kids all kicking some balls at you simultaneously. By doing this, they are learning to get their feet on the soccer balls for the first time.
Once they kick the balls into your legs, they will have to tell you the animal to act out and then act like that particular animal. Try and ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to hit you.
That will keep their feet moving most of the time and helps them understand how to achieve better ball control. The drill also assists them with dribbling and kicking.
Battle Soccer
This drill is an activity that the children seem to connect a lot with and demonstrate the most advanced skill which is "The Battle." You should kick the soccer ball and shout two names and the two children battle it out.
The kids run to the soccer ball. The objective is to get hold of the ball and then bring it back to you. If one kid has the ball, the other should take it away and then bring it back to you. That is great training in dribbling, learning how to get a ball from your opponent, and ball control as well.
Guard the Spaceship
In this drill, you should have a box by the goal which will be the spaceship. Tell the children they should defend the ship. Even though you don't technically have a goalkeeper, you should try and play one child back in a defensive way. That kid is the one who should guard the ship.
The soccer balls are the missiles that people are using to damage the ship. They should do all they can to protect this ship by kicking all the bombs away. You can use this drill when you are training on defensive skills.
You can set up several cones as your goal and place two on the offense side and one or two on the defense side. The defending group will work to protect the ship.
Volcanoes
In this activity, you will have to set a couple of cones close together more randomly. The children will have to dribble the soccer ball through the cones and come out on the other side without knocking down any of the cones or volcanoes.
If they are hit, you should make a loud noise. You should begin slow and do it several times, and keep encouraging them to speed up every time. You should also encourage them to see if the entire team can avoid knocking down any volcanoes. This drill is ideal for teaching dribbling skills.
Tunnel Soccer
This drill is a game to train children to kick using the inside part of their feet. The coach of the team should create a tunnel by spreading out their legs wide. The children will get in line and, then one at a time, kick the soccer ball through the tunnel using the inside part of their foot.
The kids should then race to the other side of the tunnel and retrieve the soccer ball. With many kids, you should explain what you mean by the inside of your foot.
Balls on Heads
This drill is not a game as such, but it is an excellent way to get everybody's attention. If the soccer ball is close to their feet, they will want to play around with it. If you are going to get the attention of the team quickly or speak to them to prepare the next drill, you will say balls on your heads.
That is the only time the kids can touch the soccer ball using their hands. They will reach down, pick the ball up and place it on the heads, knowing it’s time to give a listening ear.
Escape from Montesano
In this drill players usually, line up on one of the edges of the training field. Their work is to escape to the other part of "Montesano" without getting caught by the set "sheriffs" who are running to get them.
Ensure that the dribblers will stop once they reach the other part of the grid. The game ends when all the players have been tagged. The players should freeze where they were trapped and wait until the game ends.
4-Year Olds Soccer Drills
For 4-year old soccer players, learning the basics of the game is a top priority. Participating in soccer drills will help the 4-year old kids acquire fundamental soccer skills and be on their way to success in this beautiful game.
We will list a few of the best soccer drills for 4-year old kids in this article.
Catch Me If You Can
This fun and competitive drill will teach 4-year olds how to dribble with speed.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may add other commands to instruct the kids to play using their right or left feet, or with different parts of the feet. The coach should instruct the young players to
Alien Tag Soccer Drill
This is a fun game for 4-year olds. It focuses on agility, vision, and awareness. Kids are very motivated while doing this exercise since it is fun.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
Clean Your Room
This exercise is a great drill for 4-year old soccer players. This game focuses on teaching the kids how to dribble under pressure while also coping with defensive pressure either as an individual or a small team.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may start with two room cleaners if the other players are quite many. The coach may also require the players whose ball is kicked out of the grid to do ten jumping jacks before they reenter the grid. This will give the room cleaners an advantage.
The room cleaners should be instructed to move quickly and pressure the players as much as possible. The dribblers should show situational awareness so that they can successfully avoid the defender.
Pirate Treasure Dribbling Game
This soccer drill is specially designed to be fun and effective for young soccer players such as 4-year olds. The drill seeks to teach dribbling skills to the kids.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may vary the grid size and number of defenders depending on the skill level and number of 4-year old players. The coach also needs to:
Harks and Minnows
This drill focuses on the ability to dribble out of pressure situations.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may instruct the kids to dribble with their left or right foot. The coach should also encourage the dribblers to remain in control and not panic when the sharks approach them. The players should be instructed to keep the ball close while dribbling.
The Numbers Game
This drill involves a 1v1 situational play between 4-year old players. The drill works on multiple soccer skills including dribbling, shooting and beating an opponent.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may have multiple 1v1 competitions going on simultaneously. The coach may call out multiple numbers thereby creating contests such as 2v2 and 3v3.
The 4-year old players should be encouraged to take on their opponents and shoot when they get any on-goal chances.
U5 Soccer Drills & Games
For the very young soccer players, soccer drills are the most effective way to introduce them to the fundamentals of the beautiful game of soccer. These young players’ drills are made to be fun so that the kid can have self-drive when participating. Let us describe some of the best u5 soccer drills.
The Soccer Gauntlet
This drill primarily focuses on enhancing the dribbling techniques of young soccer players.
It trains the kids on how to properly dribble while facing traffic and opposition. This exercise makes the players improve their vision and awareness.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may require the players to dribble with a certain foot or part of the foot, such as the right foot, the left foot, or the outside of the foot. The coach should also encourage the players to
5v2 Rotating Defenders
This highly effective u5 soccer drill focuses on imparting ball possession skills. It trains the young players on how to make optimal passing decisions and how to make good passes. Kids learn about moving to open space and having effective communication with team members.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may make the grid larger to make it easier for the attacking players or make it smaller to make it easier for the defenders. The coach may also adjust the number of attackers accordingly depending on factors such as skill level. The coach should see that the players.
Soccer Ball Smash
This is a fun u5 soccer drill that will focus on passing accuracy. It is especially suitable for young players that are just learning to pass.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach can instruct the players to pass only with certain parts of he foot – such as inside, outside or instep. The coach should
Dribbling To Beat A Defender
This U5 soccer drill will teach young soccer players when and where to dribble. It also teaches them how to dribble past defenders. It emphasizes on unbalancing the defender while the attacking player approaches them unchallenged.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should
Red Light, Green Light
This soccer drill trains the young players how to dribble while keeping the ball close such that they can stop quickly when needed to.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may limit the players to dribble with their right or left foot. They may also instruct the young players to dribble only with various parts of the foot. The coach should observe that the players
Guard The Castle
This is a highly effective small-sided exercise that focuses on making good passes in numbers up situations. It is a fun drill that kids love doing.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should
U6 Attacking Soccer Drills
Attacking skills are a vital aspect of building a successful soccer player. It is a player’s attacking skills that enable them to compete for the ball against their opponents.
A great player uses their attacking skills to acquire ball possession and to effectively create goal scoring opportunities for their team. Let us look at some of the best soccer attacking drills for U6 soccer players that can help them acquire and enhance their soccer skills.
2V2
This is a fast-paced drill that is especially great for young soccer players and beginners. It is a dynamic exercise that focuses on attacking skills. This exercise also enhances players’ defensive skills.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may vary the size of the field and instruct 3v3 or 4v4 competitions depending on various factors including the number of participating players.
The coach should encourage the players to quickly attack the defensive team and try to throw them off balance. The players should also be encouraged to play with speed.
Attack vs. Defense
This is a drill that involves shooting (attacking) and defending. It is meant to improve the attacking skills of soccer players. It also enhances their defensive skills. It is a fast-paced game that participants love to play.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should make sure that the attack is done as quickly as possible and the attacking player controls the ball effectively. The attacking players should be able to put the shot on target even when they are under pressure from the defender. The attacker should dribble with speed.
4v3 Attack vs. Defense
This is a highly effective attacking soccer drill that focuses on proper finishing. It presents a situation where attackers have a numbers advantage. The drill trains the attacking players on taking advantage of such numbers up situations to finish with an on-goal shot.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may vary the number of attackers and defenders depending on the frequency of scoring chances. The attacking players:
Attacking From the Midfield
This soccer drill is designed to train players on how to build an attack from the midfield then move forward with the play into the attacking third.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may vary the number of participating players to enhance the effectiveness of the drill. The attacking players should:
Attacking From the Midfield
This crossing game trains soccer players on how to successfully attack from the end line. The drill involves attacking and then serving the ball in.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should observe that the attacking players make proper crosses from the flanks. The attacking players should make proper runs to outdo the defenders.
U7 Soccer Drills
Soccer drills are a very effective way of enhancing the soccer skills of young players. Different soccer drills focus on different skills. In this post, we will lay out some of the top u7 soccer drills.
1v1 Competition
This 1v1 exercise is flexible and is meant to enhance the young player’s offensive and defensive skills. If the focus is to train offensive skills, the coach can instruct the attacking players to attack the defending players with speed, agility, and excellent shooting.
If the aim is to enhance defensive skills, the focus would be on the defenders to close down the attack quickly and repossess the ball.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
Offensive play- the offensive players should attack at high speeds and with agility. They should sprint to get away from and to bypass the defender. They should also shoot on goal at any half-chance.
Defensive play- the defender should close down the play as quickly as the can. They should also push the attacking player to the weak side and break down their play. The defenders should approach the attacking player with speed, slow down when they get close to the attacker, and strategically cover the attacker to force them to the outside.
Angle of Support (Possession)
This drill focuses on teaching angle of support and spacing to young soccer players.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
Players should make quick decisions and move as fast as possible to the unsupported position. The coach should teach defend space and good angle of support.
Trapping With Passive Opposition
This soccer trapping exercise teaches young soccer players trapping and control. It involves a passive defender who forces the receiving player to stay alert and be more aware of the surroundings.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should guide the young players on how to trap effectively with the chest, thighs and various parts of the foot – inside, outside, instep and sole.
Extreme Tag
This is a fun exercise that focuses on training dribbling skills for U7 soccer players. It also helps the young players to develop player awareness. This drill makes the young ones to change directions swiftly so they can create space and avoid getting tagged by fellow players.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should ensure that the players dribble with their heads up. The players should be instructed to find open spaces, and the coach needs to ensure that the young players don’t leave their balls behind – they should have their ball in close control while dribbling. The coach should encourage the kids to have fun with this drill.
World Cup
This is a fantastic U7 soccer shooting drill. This exercise creates game-like situations for enhanced results.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should guide the kids on good teamwork and quick passes. The coach should encourage the players to take any scoring chances they get and have fun while at it.
Traffic Jam
Kids will have fun doing this exercise. This u7 soccer drill is ideal for young players that have some dribbling skills that just need enhancements so they can dribble with their heads up and under pressure caused by congestion from other players.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should remind the players to maintain close ball control when dribbling through the traffic area. Also, the players should be instructed to keep their heads up while dribbling.
U8 Soccer Drills
Soccer drills are essential for the development of kids’ soccer skills. U8 soccer drills are mostly fun and involve a wide range of exciting activities, and the aim is to impact the kids with essential technical skills.
Different drills help with different skills, and it is crucial for coaches to plan the exercises plausibly to ensure maximum benefit for the participants. In this article, we will delve into some of the top U8 soccer drills that you can engage in.
Space Invaders
The objective of this drill is to teach kids dribbling, close control, passing accuracy, and pace. They also learn one-touch passing. A 30 by 10-yard area is recommended, to be marked with cones placed 5 yards apart along the length. Players are split into four teams of 4 players each. You need 10 balls for this drill.
Players from 3 of the teams form a channel by standing on either side of the designated area in pairs. The players will play one-touch passing back and forth when the coach calls.
These one-touch passes act as lasers meant to shoot down the fourth team–the invaders. The invaders aim to dribble through the channel, one player per zone at a time, and avoid having their ball hit by the lasers.
If a laser hits the attacker's ball, they are shot down, so they leave the channel at that point. The target is to dodge the lasers and reach the safety zone that is at the end of the channel. The winners are the team with the most invaders reaching the safety zone.
If none of the teams make it to the safety zone, the team that made the most progress is declared the winner. The coach may introduce timing to make the drill more fun and challenging. With this, the quickest team to get to the safety zone wins. The coach may also allow the passers an extra touch so that they can shoot more accurate lasers.
Space Wars
This drill’s objective is to promote accuracy and weight of passing. You need a square pitch measuring 30 by 30 yards. Players need to be split into two teams of 8 players each.
All players from the two teams start from either side of the grid. When the coach calls, the players attempt to knock the opponents ball out of the grid with their own ball while making sure that their own balls do not leave the designated grid.
If a player ’s ball leaves the grid, they have been shot down and must leave the grid as well. The winning team is the one with the most competitors remaining in the grid at the end of the battle.
Stargate
The main objectives of this U8 soccer drill are to enhance passing, dribbling and timing skills of the players. The angle of forwarding runs and play switching are also learned through this game.
A 30 by 45 yards area is divided into three 15-yard zones. You need ten players for this drill, who are divided into two teams of 5 each. You also need cones and balls. The team in possession of the ball must play a specified number of passes within each zone. Five is a good number of passes for each area.
Once the number of passes is achieved, the team will then attempt to enter the next zone by passing or dribbling through one of the star gates. The opposite players are not allowed to simply stand in front of the gates to block the ball from passing into the next frontier.
If the ball is played through a gate and the player that passed it through follows it into the other zone, all the other players can then move into the new zone. Here, the process begins once again. No one is allowed into the next zone unless the player and the ball have gone through to the zone.
The objective of the drill is to move from one end of the pitch to the other and back again while passing through any combination of gates. When one of the teams loses possession to the other team, the other team faces the same challenge. If ball possession is lost while in the central zone, the team that gains possession must get into an end zone before the process can begin again.
One of the recent progressions in this drill is that players are not allowed into a zone before the ball gets into the zone. This is an early introduction to the offside rule. Kids also learn timing runs and passing into space in this activity. It is important that you keep plenty of footballs nearby for replacement purposes to keep the game flowing with no breaks.
Zombie Attack
This is a fun U8 soccer drill aimed at enhancing skills such as dribbling at pace and changing direction. The kids also get better at disguise and establishing attacking space. You need a 40 by 30 yards pitch divided into 5 zones. Twelve players are divided into two teams of six. You also need one ball for this game.
One of the teams starts in the middle – this is the team of zombies! The other team goes to an end zone. The team of zombies aim at ‘biting’ players while keeping their balls close and within touching distance when they hand-tag a runner. The runners are the other team.
The runners do not have balls, and their challenge is to go from one end zone to the other without being ‘bitten’ by the zombies. When a runner is tagged, they automatically turn into a zombie, get a ball from the side of the pitch, and start hunting for runners. The winner is the last runner to get ‘bitten’.
At the start of the drill, it is hard to catch runners because there are few zombies. It becomes easier for the zombies and harder for the runners as the game progresses.
Coaches can use smaller balls to improve skill levels and make the drill more appropriate for younger kids. Adding specific gates that runners must escape through can also be done for skills enhancement.
Behind Enemy Lines
With this drill, kids will develop skills on passing through the opposing team and defense mechanisms. They also learn about anticipation and getting behind defenders. A 45 by 30 yard area is divided into three 15-yard zones. Twelve players are split into three teams of 4. You will need one ball for this exercise.
Two allied teams start at the two end zones while the enemy team begins in the middle zone. The challenge is for the two allied teams to pass the ball across enemy lines.
The game starts by one of the teams passing the ball amongst themselves. They then attempt to pass the ball into the other end zone through the opposing middle team. The pass must be below head height.
Should the pass be intercepted or is a miss hit out of the area, then the team switches with the enemy team. The team that loses the package, therefore, tries to win it back.
The number of completed passes through the middle zone within a specified period (usually 3 minutes) is noted, that is if the ball is not intercepted before the end of the period. For drill enhancement, the coach can allow one member of the enemy team to enter the end zone with the ball possession.
This enemy tries to apply pressure by attempting to take possession of the ball. Also, another member of the enemy unit can stay in the other end zone to try and intercept the package in case of a successful pass through the middle area.
This is a very effective U8 soccer drill as it demands teamwork and fast decision making on when to make passes and when to drop off. This drill also makes accurate passing necessary for success.
Block Passes By The Opponent Side
This drill is aimed at developing the defense skills of participants. The drill requires a 15 by 30 yards area and two goals at each end. The pitch should be divided into three zones, two goal-zones, and the midfield.
The players need to be split into two teams of six each, two defenders, two midfielders, one attacker and a goalkeeper. Place cones around the goalkeeper where other players cannot enter - to avoid knocking into the goalkeeper.
This U8 soccer drill involves hand passes. The aim of this drill is for each team to pass the ball by throwing through the zones and score in the opponent's goal. The opposing team will try and block the passes by the other group with their hands so that they can score at the opponent’s goal-zone. Attackers must only shoot from the attacking third.
The goalkeeper starts the game by throwing the ball out to a teammate. This game is played for a specified period, and the winner is, of course, the team with the higher number of scores.
Tiger Tails
This U8 soccer drill aims at developing high levels of awareness and reaction. Kids that perform this drill get better in changing of direction and increasing speeds. It enhances their twisting, turning and screening capabilities.
For this activity, the recommended area is 45 by 30 yards. You need 12 participants each of whom plays by themselves. There is no team formation involved. You also require 12 ‘tails’, that is 12 strips of material that are lightweight.
Each player tucks a tail into the back of their shorts in a way that it is visible to other players and can be snatched without difficulty. The players then chase each other around inside the designated area while trying to steal each other’s tails by pulling the tail out of the other players’ shorts.
The player that takes a tail adds it to their own, and players can steal one or all the tails the other players got. Any player can steal any tail that drops on the floor. To avoid a tug-of-war, the first player to touch a dropped tail gets to keep it.
Players must not grip their tails with their hands to stop them from being snatched. The only allowed way to protect their tails is by running away, turning and screening.
The coach sets a time limit (2 minutes is a reasonable time limit) and the player with the most tails at the end of the period wins the game. For skill enhancements, the coach can give each player a ball that they should dribble in close control while trying to snatch tails from other players.
Another progression is for players that have their tails stolen to dribble around the outside of the area while the game is played until there is a winner with the most tails at hand. It is recommended that the game is played to the last two because the 1v1 competition at the end might last for very long.
U9 Soccer Drills
There are multiple u9 soccer drills that kids can participate in to enhance their soccer skills. In this post, we describe a few of the most effective under 9 soccer drills that focus on a variety of fundamental soccer skills.
Quick Transition Game
This is a very effective U9 soccer drill primarily focused on attacking and defending skills. It teaches young players the fundamental soccer principals. This drill can be modified to a significant degree to showcase many soccer aspects.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may instruct supporting players to only play in one-touch to make the exercise more intense. The coach can also determine that the attacking players must play through the supporting players for the goal to be eligible.
Coaches should focus on fundamental soccer defending and attacking principals. They should also encourage the young players to move to good space and angles for more effective play support.
Transition
This is a dynamic exercise that focuses on transitioning from offense to defense. This is a quick paced drill and is suitable for U9 soccer players.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may vary the play and instruct a 2v2 or a 3v3 play. The coach should guide the kids on identifying transition situations and how to take advantage of such situations when playing both offensive and defensive.
Attacking From the Midfield
This is a highly effective attacking soccer drill that is focused on building an attack when the player is in the midfield. It is designed to train the midfielders on moving forward into the attacking third.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should guide the young players on proper spacing and angles when receiving passes (supporting). The coach should also encourage a fast-paced exercise and great transitioning.
3v3 Plus 3
This u9 soccer drill trains young players on keeping ball possession. It involves imparting various soccer skills such as passing, receiving and angle of support. With this exercise, the young players are expected to be aware of their surroundings so as to navigate successfully.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should observe that the kids make good first touches and passes. They should also ensure that the players face the field and that they demonstrate a proper angle of support. The coach may restrict the number of touches a player can make in a row to make the exercise more challenging.
2v2 challenge
This 2v2 u9 soccer drill involves players engaging in a 2v2 competition while attacking the goal. The drill focuses on transitioning, and it demands that players be fit to a considerable extent. It is an intense and very effective soccer drill.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should guide the attacking players on how to build attack quickly and throw the defenders off-balance. They should also encourage a quick transition from defending to offending.
U10 Soccer Drills
Soccer, as we all know, is a high-performance sport, and training vigorously and correctly increases the chances of success in this game. This guide will look into some of the most effective u10 soccer drills.
British Bulldog
This is a legendary soccer drill practiced all across the world and is meant to enhance players’ dribbling skills.
The exercise involves players attempting to dribble through a ‘danger zone’ while trying to avoid losing their ball possession to the attackers (‘bulldogs’). This U10 soccer drill trains the kids ball control while under pressure and at varying speeds.
The exercise also enhances awareness skills as the players have to be aware of the impending attackers and at the same time maintain ball control – players need to control the ball with their heads up. Coaches can have the players start the drill without any soccer balls. They can make it a game of tag at the beginning.
Coaches can then instruct the ‘bulldogs’ to crawl throughout the ‘danger zone’ while trying to attack the player with the ball. After that, the ‘bulldogs’ can then be instructed to attack aggressively while on their two feet and within the designated zone.
In The Ring 1v1
This soccer drill involves players battling for ball possession in a tight space. It is a perfect drill for the u10 age group. The setup is in the center circle. The exercise begins with the coach standing at the edge of the circle with one player positioned on each side of him/her.
The coach then kicks the ball into the circle, and the two players sprint toward the ball trying to take possession of the ball. They battle for ball possession, and the winner is the first player to kick the ball back to the coach. Should the ball leave the circle, the round is declared over, and the next pair of players go in.
Dribble Pass Relay
This exercise focuses on dribbling tactics. It is fun and exciting making it the perfect u10 soccer drill. It trains players to have a great focus on ball control while in tight spaces. It also trains for excellent ball play while in open spaces.
The setup involves placing ten cones through which players will dribble. Once the players are done dribbling in this tight 10-cone space, they then dribble through 3 other cones set about 10 meters apart.
While dribbling in the widely spaced cones, players need to demonstrate fast-paced dribbling and superb ball control. Once they are done with the two sections, they pass the ball to the next player in line.
Competition Sprints
This drill involves players competing against each other which is a plus because it encourages competition especially for players in the u10 age group. The intensity of competition has been observed to increase when players compete against their teammates.
This u10 soccer drill is meant to enhance agility skills among players. The players race through a quick agility course with the aim of getting to the ball first. The setup for this drill involves placing flags in a zigzag manner on both sides of the goal. Two players stand on each end of the field at equal distances from the middle. The game starts with the coach blowing the whistle.
When the whistle is blown, players sprint towards the flags touching the top of each flag while proceeding towards the middle area. The coach then passes the ball to the middle of the field. The two players compete on who will be the first to get to the ball.
The player who gets to the ball first is rewarded with a shot. Multiple variations can be introduced to this drill to make it more fun and competitive. Longer agility courses can be included for skills enhancement. Longer courses can actually make this a conditioning drill.
Touch The Net Shooting Race
This drill is very popular among young players because it is fun and competitive. The setup for this drill involves dividing the players into two teams and having them line up on both sides of the net. Each group should have a few soccer balls.
Three is a reasonable number of balls, but coaches can choose another number of balls. Two cones are placed a few yards from the goal. The distance from the cones to the goal can vary depending on the players’ ages and skills.
All players start at the goal line. The shooting player runs to their assigned cone, while the passing player makes a pass to the shooting player. Once they receive the pass, the shooting player makes an on-goal shot then runs back to touch the goal post next to their line.
Each player repeats this as many times as there are soccer balls or until the designated period lapses. The first player to score with all their balls and touch the goal post is the winner. Should a player make an on-goal shot that misses, they are discontinued.
T-Cone Dribbling Drill
This exercise focuses on improving skills on dribbling at high speeds and making controlled touches and turns. It is also a great fitness drill. The set up for this u10 soccer drill involves placing four cones in a T-shape approximately 5 yards apart. Two players are positioned at the base of the T.
one player rests while the other player dribbles. The coach can create multiple T shapes so that the entire team can participate simultaneously. Each player starts at the base of the T-cone setup and dribbles around the middle-top cone, then proceeds to dribble around the right-top cone.
Each player starts at the base of the T-cone setup and dribbles around the middle-top cone, then proceeds to dribble around the right-top cone. The player then dribbles around the bottom cone and repeats the dribbling pattern. They do this for 1 minute each, and then the other player starts their exercise.
The drill can begin with no soccer balls – so that the players just sprint around the cones. Other variations include limiting the type of dribbling, for instance, using the right or the left foot only, and using the bottom of the foot only.
Figure Eight Dribbling Drill
This drill is outstanding for training on dribbling with the inside and outside of the foot. It is also fun for the kids. The setup for this u10 soccer drill involves creating two 5 by 5-yard grids that are five yards apart. The coach can adjust the dimensions appropriately depending on the players’ capabilities.
Two training sticks are then placed in the middle of the two boxes about 3 yards apart. An extra cone is placed on each end of the box, effectively forming a pentagon shape.
One player begins between the training sticks with a soccer ball. The players are required to play for 1 minute at full speed, then rotate with their partners.
Each player dribbles around the cones and through the two sticks placed at the center, thereby forming a figure eight dribbling pattern. The coach can start with no dribbling restrictions then proceed from there.
After this, the coach can instruct the players to dribble with the outside of their left foot as they dribble to their left, and with the outside of their right foot as they move to the right. Players can also be instructed to dribble with the inside of their right foot as they move to their left. There are various combinations for this task that the coach can explore. Each series lasts one minute before the players can switch.
U11 Soccer Drills
First touch soccer drills should play an incredibly important role in each soccer players exercise routine. These first touch soccer drills are a pretty simple way to enhance a player's first touch on the ball through repetitions, and constant training.
Pass & Pedal
This first touch drill can be done during practice sessions or out of practice with parents or friends. The players will develop better general touch on the soccer ball, and also learn the positive routine of always racing toward a pass, instead of always waiting for the ball.
Setup
Instructions
Quick Thinking First Touch Drills
This first touch soccer drill will assist in developing the mental segment of the game of the player, with the players having to consider where they should move, and where they would like to pass the soccer ball back.
Use the right method to control the ball, and then pass it back using a different arrangement of cones.
Setup
Instructions
Control & Pass
The players will be improving their touch on the ball, defensively and offensively. This drill will enable the players to gain control of the soccer ball using the first touch effectively, and moving into space, as well as following with another touch that will go via the channel.
Setup
Instructions
Cone Chase
This first touch soccer drill will enable the players to improve on their first touch on a soccer ball while moving, or sprinting with the ball. The players will also work on their conditioning, response time and coordination.
Setup
Instructions
U12 Soccer Drills
Children under the age of 12 are considered to be in a stage of development where they can make their own decision; therefore, the primary focus for u12 soccer drills is on nurturing teamwork.
As much as they can decide on whether to tackle, hold the player, pass or shoot the ball; they need to learn the importance of playing as a team. Learning to play collectively will help them make a better decision for the benefit of the team while playing.
Moreover, u12 soccer drills should be geared towards nurturing the love for the game and thus you should make sure the players are exposed to a variety of drills as they quickly get bored with too much repetition.
With the love the game ignited, players at this age group need to start looking more seriously at skills and tricks for gaining confidence with the ball. Drills that encourage ball control and creativity with the ball are a great way to improve the skills of the players. With that said, here is a well-rounded practice plan for u12 players that capture all the necessary drills to help build skillful players.
Warm-up Drills
Like any other sport, a great warm-up is essential so as to prepare the body and the mind for the activities that lie ahead which goes a long way into setting the tone of the practices and games.
But most importantly, warm-ups help reduce the risk of injuries and activate cardiovascular and respiratory systems. In turn, the heart rate increases and blood vessels dilate to transport nutrients to the muscles needed for soccer activities.
Basically, warm-ups fall into two broad categories depending on whether you are preparing the players for a game or for a training session. Let's start with warming up for a training session.
Dynamic Warm-up Drills: Dynamic warm-ups involve a variety of movement patterns that are aimed at preparing the players’ entire bodily muscles for a game. There are plenty of dynamic warm-ups suited for 12-year-olds; from forward jogging, sideways jumping jacks, leapfrog to all kind of lunges.
Generally, dynamic warm-ups are best performed in line where all the players go through different physical exercises together in a line. Nevertheless, you can also try different arrangement patterns such as in a square, circle or eight-figure patterns for diversity in order to avoid monotony which may reduce the drive of the players.
Relay Warm-ups: From dynamic warm-ups, it is easy for players to transition into relay warm-ups especially if the dynamic warm-ups were performed in-line arrangement. This because, in most cases, relay warm-ups are best performed in line which is makes it great for players to work on their speed and agility due to the competitive aspect of relays.
To get started on this warm-up, you need to set up relay lines with cones and divide the players into even teams. Now have the players compete in relay races using different movements and exercises. You can also integrate a variety of exercise in the relay warm-ups, from racing to dribbling and passing in a relay.
Another fun variation of a relay is to have players play tic-tac-toe against each other in two teams. The cones are set in a grind similar to the classic tic-tac-toe and players divided into even teams. The first player in each line is given a pinnie which is to be placed on the tic tac grid.
After placing, the first player is then supposed to run back and tag the next player in line who runs down to put their pinnie into play. Once the team has placed all the pinnies, they must move one of their pinnies to a new location and the game goes on until one team wins.
This game emphasizes mental preparation since the players have to make a decision on where they want to place their pinnie. When warming up for a game, the focus is on helping players get sharp on the ball and take on the opposition.
In order to achieve this, you need to practice with drills that replicate the movements in the field. Here are some of those drills.
Rondo Keep Away: The set up for this drill is easy, all you have to do is set up grids and get the players into groups of four to six. Give each group one or two pinnies and a soccer ball.
Each group should then form their own circle in which they play keep away with the one or two players in the middle. If the players in the middle win the ball, they switch with the outside players.
From this drill, the players will learn how to improve their speed and communication especially by the offensive team as well as teamwork by the defensive team.
Three Grid Possession: The three-grind possession drill not only serves as a warm-up drill but also incorporates some of the crucial movements required during the game. It mainly focuses on improving the players’ quality of passes as well as teamwork. Set up a playing field with three distinct zones; two equal zones and one middle zone.
The zones on the outside should be wider than the middle zone, usually 20 by 10 yards for the outside zone and 20 by 5 for the middle zone. Divide the players into three teams each with an even number of players and place these teams each on the three zones.
The team on the outside is supposed to connect passes among them and successfully cross the ball to the opposite on the other outside zone. Meanwhile, the team in the middle should strive to gain control of the ball by countering the passes and crosses of the outside team.
If one of the outside team gets their passes intercepted by a player from the middle zone, the two teams switch positions- the outer time gets into the middle zone while the team from the middle zone plays now from the outer zone.
Small Sided Games: Small sided games are games with a small number of players on each side, whose main emphasis is on team play. The players also learn to be comfortable with the ball and gain ball control skills since the games involve few players, thus each player gets more touches of the ball. Below are several u12 soccer drills that can be used to create small sided games to improve individual and team skills as well;
3 vs 3
Set up this drill, place the nets about 30 yards apart and split the field into half using cones, the center filed line or discs. Just as the name suggests, it is 3 players against 3 players, as such the team should be divided into smaller teams each with three players and one goalie.
The team with the ball is supposed to pass the ball and create an opening to get a clear shot on the other team's net, without crossing the center line. On the other hand, the team that does not have possession of the ball will try to get in the shooting lanes to protect against a clear shot on net, without crossing into the other half.
This drill requires players to be agile so as to make quick passes and shots in order to get scoring chances. The defending team must then work together to minimize the clear shooting lanes.
3 v 1
The idea of this drill is to get players to pass the ball and move around the pitch. The playing area is divided into 4 grids each with four players. However, out of the four players, there must be one player wearing a pinnie who must try to intercept the passes made by the other three players.
Allow them to play like this for a few minutes before switching the player in the middle so that they all get to chase the ball. For more effective training, you can make a variation in the sizes of the grids. The larger grids for skilled players and a slightly smaller grid for players who struggle with passing. You can also shake the drill up a bit by making it two players against one player.
Explosive Squares Drill
This drill encourages players to create good supporting angles in addition to making sure that the players learn the basics of passing and receiving the ball. Using cones, mark out an area with four grids measuring 12 by 12 yards. Players are then grouped in teams of four with each player having a number from 1 to 4.
The game begins with one team in each square from where they must pass and move the ball around their own grid. After each pass, the player runs around a cone and goes back into the grid. The session should proceed in a sequence so that the ball is passed from player number 1 to player number 4.
Once they have done this for a few rounds, usually 5 rounds, call out any random player’s number and they must go into the next grid clockwise to create 3 vs 1s in each grid.
The defender scores a point for his team every time the ball is lost. Play for about 2 minutes and then return to the grid to pass and run around the cone before calling out another number.
Shooting Drills
Shooting skills are important especially for strikers to enable them to aim at the net with accuracy. Let's look into some of the most effective and fun shooting drills for 12-year-olds.
One Pass Shootout Soccer Drill: Divide the players into two teams and place 2 nets about 40 yards apart. Each team forms a line on one side of the net and the first player of each team starts at the mild field from where he receives a pass from the next player on their team.
After a few touches, the player turns and shoots the ball and then sprints back to the end of the line. The next player then runs to the midfield line and checks back towards his teammates to receive a pass. It is important to make sure that each team line has an adequate number of balls to ensure the exercise flows smoothly.
1 v 1 Diamond Shooting Drill: Set the cones 12 yards from each other to form a diamond shape about 20 yards from the goalpost. Place one player to start on cone 2, 3, and 4, as the rest of the players line behind cone 1.
There should be one player guarding the goalpost. The game starts with the player 1 passing the ball to player 2 and then moves to player 2's position. The new player 2 then passes the ball to player 3 and quickly moves into a defensive position. Player 3 passes the ball to player 4 and takes over his position.
Player 4 receives the ball and immediately takes on player 2 in 1 v 1 battle to score. If player 4 does not score, he becomes the goalie, if he scores the current goalie remains. This drill focuses on a good passing combination, shooting, and defensive skills.
Shooting Box Drill: Shooting a ball quickly off a pass is a skill that every player should learn. This enables them to quickly shoot the ball to score or even cross it to their fellow teammate.
The shooting box drill is focused on this skill by training the player to shoot the ball as soon as they receive it. To set it up, create a box with four cones and divide the players into groups of four. One player stands in the box while the other three players form a line about 15 yards away.
The first player passes the ball to the player in the box who has to receive, turn and shoot the ball while staying in the box. After receiving the ball from all three players, the player inside the box switches positions with another player from outside the box.
U13 Soccer Drill
Success in soccer requires adequate and effective training. For u13 soccer players, soccer drills are very helpful because they help in developing specific soccer skills.
These soccer drills are designed to help the players improve their technical and tactical soccer techniques. Here, we lay out some of the top-rated u13 soccer drills.
Figure Eight
This is an incredible u13 soccer drill that aims at teaching the players how to dribble with different parts of the foot.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should observe that the players
1V1 Diamond Shooting
This exercise involves a passing combination that ends with a 1v1 contest to goal. The play also requires movement off the ball. The player that misses becomes the keeper and the play proceeds. This is a fun and competitive drill that u13 players love.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach should check that the players
T-Cone Dribbling
This drill will train the u13 soccer players how to dribble with speed while making controlled touches and turns. It also enhances the players’ fitness.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
The coach may limit the dribbling techniques to enhance the exercise, such as instructing the players to dribble with their right foot, left foot or bottom of the foot.
The coach should see that the players make close touches and that they dribble with speed. The players should also make tight turns when dribbling around the cones.
4v4 U13 Drill
This drill is meant to enhance various soccer skills including attacking, defending and passing. Players learn how to support the player with the ball while attacking. Defensive players learn how to provide pressure to the play and to cover the player with the ball. This exercise also teaches players how to delay the attack and to spread the field.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching Points
Offensive Play
Defensive Play
Split The Defenders
This is a passing exercise suitable for u13 soccer players. It trains the players how to pass to split two defenders.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching points
The coach may enhance the play by limiting the number of touches an attacking player can make before passing. The coach should
7v7 U13 Soccer Drill
This is a highly effective u13 soccer drill that focuses on team tactics and response to various game situations. The drill presents realistic training situations in a full-sided game. It is best done at the end of the training session.
Setup
Instructions
Coaching points
Final Thoughts
These are some great ideas and advice about how to teach your kids soccer. Make sure that they are learning the basics, has the simplest youth equipment and smallest ball size 3 for practicing their drills, techniques and fundamentals that are needed, keep them on an exercise program that will strengthen their body
Register them into a summer youth soccer program where they can play with their own soccer team, make sure that they have a great coach who has the experience of teaching soccer to kids.
Always be positive while motivating, inspiring and giving your kid the confidence, they need to develop their soccer skills, while playing and winning soccer games on the field. These are some great tips and advice on being a great coach to your kid.