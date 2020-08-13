Soccer Defensive Drills How to Become a Good Soccer Defender

A Guide on How to Become a Good Soccer Defender Soccer Defensive Drills Best Soccer Training Equipment for Defendining FAQ Good defending is typically the foundation of every good soccer team that win games. Getting your defensive stance and approach right is important. players should learn how to defend properly, including forwards and midfielders. Learning how to defend is not only for defenders. Players that defend with protection and disciplined mentality can significantly contribute to their team. Learning how to defend effectively will help make you a better player.

The defensive soccer drills highlighted in this post will help you learn defending principles such as cover, balance, and pressure. They will also help you enhance the skills required in defensive situation, either individually or in a team. With hard work and commitment, you will be on your way to becoming a great defender.

A Guide on How to Become a Good Soccer Defender

Knowing how to defend is one of the essential skills that all players on the pitch should know how to do correctly. Everything in a soccer game does not revolve around attacking your opponents and scoring goals.

A good soccer team is always characterized as having a solid and incredibly strong defense. In this section, we will discuss the traits of a great defender and everything you require to enhance your defending skills considerably.

Traits of a Great Soccer Defender

There are various areas or skills that every professional soccer player should develop to become a better defender. Before you become a good defender, you need to become a great soccer player first. Developing the skills highlighted below will set apart professional players from non-professional ones. Physical ability: Physical ability is one of the skills that many players invest most of their time in every single day. Going to the gym and soccer practice will enhance your physical condition, strength, and stamina to help you get closer to your goals.

However, many soccer players usually limit themselves to developing their physical aspect only. Remember that being able to perfect all the areas discussed in this section is what brings a distinction between elite soccer players and the rest.

Excellent passing ability: Good defenders have an incredible passing ability. They understand how to select the right passes in each situation and can effectively execute them to perfection.

The defensive position is typically a highly pressured position because there is no room for mistakes, unlike other positions. If defenders cannot pass properly, they will expose the whole team to a high risk of the opposing team receiving the ball and scoring goals. A good soccer defender should have excellent passing skills and the ability to do it even when under extreme pressure. Strong heading ability: Every defender should know how to head the ball well. There will be many occasions where the ball will be in the air once it gets to the defense. In such situations, a great defender will need the ability and confidence to head the ball strongly in the direction they would like it to go. They will not be afraid of fighting for the possession of the ball or firmly move towards it as it arrives instead of waiting for the ball to come to them. When heading the ball, you need to be quite assertive as you go towards the ball. Attack the ball instead of allowing it to come to you, and you will realize the difference it will make to your heading ability. Accurate shielding ability: Having the ability to shield the ball well from other players is an essential quality that is evident in all popular defenders.

Like many other qualities discussed in this section, this one is related to the previous trait of physical ability and incredible core strength. That is because your capacity to shield the ball properly depends mainly on your ability to hold back an opposing player with your body physically.

Placing yourself between the opposition player and the ball prevents the other player from stealing the ball from you and potentially establishing an attack. A good defender should master this ability and also use it correctly and more often.

Good tackling ability: A great soccer defender should be good at tackling the ball. To be an exceptional tackler, you need to have an excellent sense of timing. Trying to tackle a moment quite late or pretty soon can be the main difference between fouling the player and winning the ball.

Knowing when to tackle an opposing player depends on your ability to foresee where the ball and player are about to go. That involves reading the body language of the player to make an accurate prediction and also devote to the tackle.

Always take your time to watch the ball and the opposing player with it. Follow their movements closely and make a perfectly-timed tackle.

Technical ability: A good soccer defender should be technically sound, along with incredible on-the-ball skills. The technical side normally includes all the aspects that are important to soccer. Passing, dribbling, heading and shooting, are all basic technical aspects of a soccer game.

It is also an aspect that’s quite common when practicing for soccer. In many cases, all teams will begin with selected physical conditioning exercises during training and then practice drills for ball control, dribbling, shooting, and passing, among others.

Although there’s still a place for team defenders who normally walk the soccer ball up the playing field each time it comes close to them, a technically great defender should be able to implement passes that retain possession of the ball and help them set up a counter-attack.

As a soccer defender, you need to ensure that you develop a good balance between physical and technical abilities. Having incredibly good physical ability is not useful if you’ve got horrible techniques and vice versa.

Do not neglect the regular shooting, passing, or ball-control drills. In each training session, you need to work pretty hard on the basic skills required to improve your soccer game.

Speed and core strength: A good defender will need speed to help make quick turns and keep up to avoid getting dominated by fast wingers. A center-back defender with good strength and positioning can be quite effective with limited speed, but having good speed will significantly enhance their abilities to defend the ball.

Although a defender does not always have to be extremely physically imposing to be a great defender, they need to have high levels of physical strength. Core strength impacts the ability of a player to change directions quickly and move fast.

It is also crucial to their ability to win the tackles and reduce the chances of injury. More importantly, core strength acts as a base for coordination posture, strength, power, and endurance.

These reasons alone indicate why a great defender should have core strength and speed to dominate their positions on the field and be the best they can be. Working on boosting your core strength and speed can significantly enhance your performance on the pitch.

Soccer Defensive Drills

Channel The Attacker Drill

Horizontal Challenge Defensive Drill

Two-on-Two Support Soccer Defensive Drill

Four-on-Two Overload Soccer Defensive Drill

No Turn One-on-One Drill

Defensive Recovery Runs Drill Channel The Attacker Drill Dribbling past the defense of your opponents’ team is the desire of every player. What counts is the number of shots that the team manages to make into the goal. This drill helps players learn all the tactics that the offensive players may use to score. Drill Setup Make three-line spaced gates using four cones. You can use any line marked on your training yard for any needed reference. Ensure your three gates are 5, 4, and 3 yards wide.

Put a cone 15 to 20 yards far from your large and first gate, and the two should be perpendicular to each other.

Make two groups from your team and assign every team a differently colored jersey. Ensure every game has about 6 to 10 players.

The attacking team should then line behind your far set cone. The other team should then take up the defending role and line behind the 3 yards gate.



Assign a ball to every defended while the extra balls should remain close to the defending team’s queue.



Have a limited time and rounds to run the activity. Take approximately four minutes and five rounds. Drill Instructions The leading defender starts by passing the ball to the adjacent attacker and immediately sprints toward the same attacker.

The attacker should receive the pass and dribble towards the set gates.

Attackers should try scoring as many points as possible. The big gate is worth one point, the middle five, and the furthest ten.



The defender tries channeling the ball away from the ten-point gate towards the one-point gate. The defender should do everything possible to win and hinder the attacker from gaining any points.

Once the attacker dribbles the ball through any gate or the defender wins back the ball, the waiting set of players should start their turn.



The trainer records every point scored by the attacker team in every round.



The team players collect the lost balls at the end of every round, and they also change roles.

The attacking teams' winner should be declared by the trainer as the team with the highest point after every team has finished its first round.



The teams should repeatedly do the process for two to four rounds. Drill Variations The defending team players can be permitted to try score if they win the ball from the attacking players. Drill Coaching Points Start by advising the younger players and explaining the scoring system before the start of the first round.

Channel, a defender, forces the attacking player towards team pressure, sideline, or away from the elected goal.

Force players to use their weaker foot or stop counter-attacks for higher agility.



Teach the defenders the need to close down the gap between them and the attacker.



Teach defenders to position their bodies at a 45-degree angle as the offensive players dribble through the space left by the defender.



Encourage the attackers to remain creative, quick, and decision on the soccer ball as they attempt to beat the defensive players and score to earn points. Equipment Soccer balls

Jerseys

Cones



Full-size soccer goal Drill Ages It is a tactical drill suitable for players above ten years up to the professional soccer players' age bracket. Soccer Drill Focus Individual defending

Defensive footwork

Closing down speed Horizontal Challenge Defensive Drill This drill is meant to help both the attackers and the defenders. The attacker tried dribbling through the top edge of the marked penalty box with a single defender in front of the goal. The defender's role is trying to intercept the ball and hinder the attacker from shot attempts. Drill Setup Place a full-sized goal at the end line, with a goalkeeper the makes the activity more game-like.

Place two cones at the outer edge of the top penalty box, parallel to the marked sidelines. Ensure the cones are three to four yards spaced.

Make two groups of players, where one takes a defensive role and the other offensive.



Let the defensive group line in front of the goal and at the cone close to the goal while the offensive lined behind the cone set far from the goal.



Assign all the balls to the offensive group, where the leading player should have the one at his/her feet.



Agree on the rounds to train, and the time every round should take. Have at least two to three rounds going for six to eight minutes. Drill Instructions The first offensive player starts by dribbling from the top of the marked penalty box edge.

The defender immediately moves to try intercepting the attacker from scoring. The defender should remain between the goal and the attacker at all times.

The attacking player tries to bypass the defender by varying directing, speed, and position to attempt a shot on the goal. The attacker should freely change moves and remain three to five yards near the penalty box edge while moving parallel to the edge.



The defending player should also freely channel, block, or tackle the attacker at any instance.



If the defender blocks a shot, wins the ball, or the attacker makes to score, the next set of players immediately starts their turn.



The players whose turn just ended join their respective lines from behind. The lost balls are collected after every timed round, and players switch roles. Drill Variations Keep alternating the field sides for the players to experience both the terrains. Drill Coaching Points Teach the defenders the need to maintain proper positioning to win the ball from the attacker effectively. They should freely move their feet and change their positions to block the attacker from making a shot.

Instruct your defenders to maintain a tight grip with the attackers to block and intercept the soccer ball effectively.

Instruct the goalkeepers to communicate and closely monitor the ball movements, and be ready for attempted shots.



Encourage the attackers to remain decisive and creative to challenge the defenders and taking a shot in every opportunity.



Defenders should remain on their toes and bent knees when quickly reacting to attackers' varied direction and speed. Equipment Soccer Balls

Soccer Goal

Cones Drill Ages Suitable for young players from ten years and above, up to the professional soccer players age bracket. Soccer Drill Focus Defensive footwork.

Agility.

Timing.

Better scoring opportunities.



Ball interception. Two-on-Two Support Soccer Defensive Drill This defensive drill involves two defenders and two attackers. The defenders try to prevent the attackers from scoring by running after the passed ball and pressuring them. Drill Setup Have a full-sized goal installed and a goalkeeper positioned. The extra goalkeepers should wait for their rotations after several repetitions.

Have two offensive cones set ten to fifteen yards outside the penalty area. Ensure the cones are parallel to the goalposts.

Set two defensive and two-to-three yards spaced cones off every goalpost along the end line.



Divide the team players into even numbers and let them queue behind the four cones.



Divide the available soccer balls among the two defensive groups. One of the first players from either group starts with a soccer ball at his/her feet.



The leading players from each defensive line collaborate against the two defenders.



Agree on the time and rounds to have the activity running. Drill Instructions The activity starts with the defender possessing the ball and passing it to either of the attackers.

The two defenders should then sprint towards the offensive players who are closer to the attacker applying pressure as the other supports.

The attackers try dribbling and passing through the defenders to make a score on goal.



The supporting defender should keep moving in a position of the pressuring defender's shoulder. If they get hold of the ball, these supporting defender switches to main defenders as their partners then offer support.



Every turn ends when an attacker scores or the defenders win the ball or blocks a shot. The next set of players starts their turn immediately, as the others return to their initial queues.



This process should continue for the remaining rounds, and the lost balls should get collected at the end of every turn.



The players should switch roles after every round. Drill Variations Increase the number of attackers to three to make it more challenging for the defensive players. You can have three attackers against two defenders or one defender against two attackers. Drill Coaching Points Explain and give more hints as the activity continues. Some include the defenders channeling the attackers far from the goal and using their weaker leg.

Teach the defenders the need to quickly close down and obstruct the offensive players pushing the ball past them.

Let the defender closer to the attacking player apply more pressure as the other offers the needed support.



Always emphasize to the players why they need to defend at the 45-degree angle.



Encourage the attackers to dribble and use quick cuts and fakes as they seek any chance to score. Equipment Soccer balls

A full-size soccer goal

Four cones Drill Ages This defensive drill is suitable for all ages of players, both the young and experienced, playing for fun or professional leagues. Soccer Drill Focus Defensive supporting positions

Defensive footwork skills

Defensive angles



Timing



Finishing skills



Quick decision-making



1-on-1 dribbling skills Four-on-Two Overload Soccer Defensive Drill This drill is among the most challenging defensive drills as it includes a high overload of attackers against defenders. Attacking players should try to score many goals in every opportunity as the defenders continuously try to hinder them. Drill Setup Set a full-sized soccer goal and mark 25x25 yards of playing areas.

Select a group of four players and assign them the role of attackers and two more as the defenders. Each group should have differently colored jerseys.

Have two defenders and four attackers in the marked playing area, ready to start the activity.



You can set up the second game of about twelve players to avoid the players standing outside the playing area waiting for long.



The trainer starts with the possession of all the soccer balls at the top edge of the marked playing area.



Set a time limit for every round, and total rounds the activity should take. Drill Instructions The activity starts with the trainer passing a soccer ball to any of the attackers. The receiving attacker should collaborate with the other three to dribble and pass the two defenders to try shoot and score.

The defenders collaborate to prevent, intercept, or block the ball from the offensive players.

The defenders should pass the soccer ball out-of-bounds once they win it from the attacking players. The trainer should then pass in another ball to the offensive players.



Every goal scored earns a point to the attackers’ team, but a point is deducted every time defenders intercept the soccer ball or a goal missed.



The activity should remain running but have the lost balls gathered at every end of the round.



Players should rest for some minutes and switch roles and positions to play on both ends.



The process should get repeated for the needed rounds. Drill Variations A goalkeeper can be added to make the activity more challenging to the attackers or removed to make it challenging for the defenders.

Include another defender for the attackers not to score efficiently.

Reduce the attackers if the load is more than the defenders can manage.



Keep varying the number of players on both the defenders and attackers' ends.



Include the off-sides rule to make the whole activity game-like. Drill Coaching Points Educate the defender that the absence of a goalkeeper is to force them to close down the offensive players and hinder them from quickly shooting on goal.

Encourage the defensive players to communicate and collaborate as they work hard in the entire activity time. They should cover each other.

Challenge the attacking players to speedily move with the ball and try scoring once they get an opportunity. They need to be creative and challenge the defenders.

Teach the defenders how to tackle timely, continuously move, and remain balanced on their feet ready to react on the attackers. Equipment Soccer balls

Full-size soccer goal

Cones



Jerseys Drill Ages This Drill is highly recommended for mature professional soccer league players above 17 years of age. Soccer Drill Focus Defensive footwork

Communication

Defensive work rate



Speed



Finishing skills



Decision-making skills



Dribbling and passing skills



Defensive commitment No Turn One-on-One Drill This drill enhances the creativity of a defender in intercepting and blocking an attacker from making a shot. Besides, the defender should first ensure the attacker does not turn and make shot on goal. Drill Setup Put a full-sized goal and a goalkeeper to transform the activity into game-like. The activity can also get completed in the absence of a goalkeeper.

You can set two or more goals if there are more players. Each goal should have about ten players.

Make a 12 by 12 yards box, eight yards in front of the goal.

A defender and an attacker should be inside the box as the others queue six to eight yards from the box holding their balls.

Agree on the rounds the activity should run and the time taken to complete every round. Drill Instructions The leading player starts by passing the ball to the attacker in the box. The receiving attacker, with their back facing the goal, should try shooting to the goal.

The defensive player puts pressure from the attackers back for them not to run or score within the box.

The defensive player tries to intercept the ball, block attempted shots, or push the attacking out of the marked box.



The turn ends if the defender wins the ball, attacker scores, or moved outside the box.



The two players switch roles after every turn. The passer gets into the box as the defender, and a new attacker takes his/her position for a new turn.



The turns should continue until the time for the activity ends. Drill Variations The inclusion or exclusion of boxes is meant to make the activity more challenging. So, there can be no box, which makes the field boundless.

Include an extra defender outside the marked box to make it harder for the attacker in and out of the box.

Vary the box located in front of your goal to create different defending and attacking angles.



Vary the box side to suit the player’s skills and game tempo. Drill Coaching Points Inform the defenders that the box is meant to confine the attacker when dribbling from either side. It should restrain the attackers from moving to every part of the field.

Teach the defensive players how to maintain the right body positions in the middle of the attacker and the goal. Any suitable adjustments are encouraged.

Encourage the defensive player to maintain a tight cover to the attackers and always remain sideways.



Motivate the attacking players to make elusive and robust decisions. Their bodies should remain in between the defender and the ball. They should employ quick, but strong body fakes when turning.When there are roles given out to both the defenders and offenders, switching may not be necessary. Equipment Soccer goals

Soccer balls

Cones Drill Ages This Drill is suitable for the junior players who aim to join professional soccer leagues and a proper warm-up for the professional players. Soccer Drill Focus Defender’s capability to hinder attackers from turning and scoring

Defensive positioning

Defensive footwork



Defensive strength

Attackers finishing skills



Quick decision-making

1-on-1 dribbling skills Defensive Recovery Runs Drill An active soccer defensive player should have the ability to intercept shots and balls from the attackers. He/she should beat them and clear the ball from the attacker's feet. Drill Setup Have a full-size goal installed at the end line. The activity should be made more game-like through the inclusion of a goalkeeper.

Set two cones five to eight yards in the half-line where the full-size goal is placed. Ensure the cones and the end lines are parallel and should remain five to ten yards spaced out of the center-circle.

Make an evenly numbered group of players. Have at least two groups.



Each group should take the role of either defenders or attackers. The defenders should line behind the cone near the field.



An extra player or trainer stands in the center-circle close to the inner part of the lines. He/she should have all the soccer balls.



Agree on the time and total rounds the activity should take. Drill Instructions The trainer begins the activity by throwing or kicking a ball to the penalty box.

The two players from the defenders and attackers line sprints and attempt to possess the ball.

Since the defensive queue is nearer the soccer ball compared to the offensive line, the defender should first possess it. They should try turning and passing the ball to the trainer, the goalkeeper, or clear it out-of-bounds.



The attacker should defeat the defender using elusiveness and speed and try-scoring. The defender should try blocking the attacker from making a shot if he/she gets the ball first.



The defensive player should intercept and block the ball from the defender when trying to clear it if he/she fails to possess the ball first.

The turn is complete if the defender, goalkeeper, clears the ball or makes a shot.



Players should resume their queues after a complete turn, and the next set of players begins theirs immediately.



The activity should run for several rounds, and the lost balls collected after every complete round. Players should switch roles after every round. Drill Variations Improve the defender’s turning ability and footwork by making them face forward to their opponent’s goal.

Change the field sides.

Vary the ball tactics such as bouncing, in the air, on the ground, and such. Drill Coaching Points Instruct the defensive players to practice awareness and closely monitor the attacker’s moves and position for quick game decision-making at low risks.

Teach the defenders to either clear the soccer ball when they don’t have time or pass it to their trainer and maintain possession as they turn and dribble when they have time.

Encourage the attacker to be elusive and quick when trying to beat the defensive players, and challenge them against maintaining ball possession. Equipment Soccer balls

A full-sized goal

cones Drill Ages Suitable for soccer players warming up for professional leagues and matches, while the junior players can use the drill during their fun moments. Soccer Drill Focus Recovery run speeds

Defensive footwork

Defensive awareness



Attackers finishing skills



Dribbling skills

Best Soccer Training Equipment for Defendining

Soccer Rebounders

Defensive skills involve timing, controlling, tackling, and having an excellent first touch to the ball. The rebounder allows you to make some juggles before kicking back the ball towards it again.

Therefore, it takes up the role of a training partner. Having a soccer rebounder implies that you are guaranteed to have a committed teammate. You can easily set it up and practice as you wish, anywhere, and anytime. You have all it takes to enhance your skills through repeated training with a rebounder even when the rest of your team members are not available.

Soccer rebounders used during defensive drills are useful in improving several skills. Some players acknowledge that through rebounders, they managed to strengthen their weaker foot, improved their reaction and agility times, and enhanced their accuracy.

Besides, the rebounder allows a player to combine several drills and acquire a suitable fitness regime. Even the junior and average players can enhance their gaming skills and contributions to their team.

Though rebounders are known to have many benefits for soccer fanatics, there are three that are most outstanding. As a defender, the rebounder helps you hone your shooting, passing, and first touch skills.

Regardless of your position in the field, you are a team member, and active participation is paramount. The opponents must not get to perceive you to be the weak point of the team.

Defenders should have mastered high first touch skills. However, these skills are the most difficult to acquire fully. Using a rebounder makes you have the extra time needed to learn the skill effectively. The more assured and quicker the first touch, the more space and time the player has to control it.

Every soccer player with perfect first touch skills has the soccer ball working for them in the field. The rebounder allows a player to start with learning ways to control the ball and trap it when stationary, then get on the move while at varying heights and angles.

Rebounders are also useful when learning defensive skills, for they offer an opportunity for the players to work on their precision, timing, and power. Players practice hitting the soccer balls at varying force and speeds.

When buying a rebounder, one should look for one that will withstand different weather and field elements. Also, go for a rebounder that suits the defensive drill and remain standing even after powerful shots.

Soccer Agility Pole

Soccer agility poles come in different sets and colors. As a defender, your turning speeds and strong tackling an attempt to prevent the offensive player from making a shot would have to outshine the attacker's skills.

Therefore, the agility poles are essential during defensive drills as they help the player build their agility, lateral speeds, and body and feet strength. Every step you take as you move around the sticks makes your body stronger.

Besides, the agility poleS are effective during defensive drills because they enable complete workout to different parts of your body. You get to squeeze yourself in between the poles. You will also enhance your ball skills by dribbling through the versatile agility poles.

Defensive skills also entail quick spins and aggressiveness towards the ball. The agility pole help the defender build better shielding ability, heading ability, and speed. You get to weave in and out through the sticks while maintaining your head up for appropriate monitoring of the aggressive player’s moves.

Besides equipping you with the right soccer skills, the agility poles enable you to burn the excess calories to maintain your body fitness. You slowly start moving from one end to the other, and continuously increase your speed. Therefore, you get to improve your speed, agility, spatial awareness when making turns, passing lanes, and other essential defensive skills.

Factors to Consider when Buying Agility Poles

Ground Pegs: When purchasing agility poles to use during your defensive drills, consider their ground pegs. Some come with metallic ground pegs that are meant for the natural surfaces only. Others have a round steel base designed for both indoor and outdoor use. You first need to know your common field surface to be training, whether natural, turf, or grass, and go for the sticks that suit your environment.

Weight: Perfect coaching sticks should be lightweight but made using compact material for high durability. It should be easy for you to transport to your training ground and take it back to your storage site. The sticks should also remain firm enough even when you touch them with your shoulder or other parts of your body as you move in and out.

Height: Soccer coaching sticks come in various heights suitable for a different level of players. The young and upcoming soccer players have their sticks designed short enough to suit their body height, and the same happens with the tall, professional players. When preparing for your drill, go for a set of agility poles that suit your height. Some come in fixed heights while others are adjustable.

Color: The color of your agility poles determines their visibility. Some sets come with several pairs of differently colored sticks, while others have common colors.

Soccer Agility Kit

The soccer agility and speed kit are meant to offer you a great workout. You not only enhance your defensive skills but also build and strengthen your body muscles. Frequent use of the kit helps you improve your agility, ball control, speed, spinning, and strengthen your weaker foot.

The kits normaly includes an agility ladder, jump rope, agility cones, and an octa ring. Some kits may also include a set of agility poles. You get to know how to control your speed, timing, angle of approach, and other defensive tactics. Below are some components of the kit, their roles in defensive drills and features to look for when buying one.

Components of a Soccer Agility Kit

Jump Rope: When using a jump rope during the defensive drills, you tend to work on your speed, coordination, athleticism, body fitness, agility, and quickness. Your header skills are also improved when jumping high to jump the timed rope. Your legs and ankles are strengthened so as you will not easily get injured during the soccer game.

Go for a jump rope that suits your height, preferred length, and made of durable material. The rope handles should also make it comfortable to hold and swing it during the jumps. Avoid getting a very heavy rope, for it may tire your hands before the set training time.

Agility Cones: Agility cones help improve your acceleration speeds, quick change of directions, and precise ball timing and control. You get to dribble the soccer ball from one end of your cone setup to the other. Learn how to run with your head up, make informed decisions on the direction to run towards, and coordinate your moves.

Buy agility cones with highly visible colors. They should be of a material that does not easily break even when they stepped on. The cones should be easy to carry, story, and tall enough.

Agility Ladder: Using your agility ladder during defensive drills enhances your acceleration, body balance, speeding, agility, and timing skills. You tend to develop strong feet joints, muscle tendons, and ligaments. The defensive drills are among the most intense, and so the ladder would help keep your body fit for a soccer game. You need a ladder that is highly versatile, durable, and effectively suits your training needs.

Octa Ring: Soccer octa rings for your agility kit should enhance your speed and agility. You get to build strong foot muscles. You will improve your feet coordination and ball control skills too. Always go for an octal ring that you can quickly snap together in making various collections of formations. They should also be easy to set up and bring down, durable, and transport.



