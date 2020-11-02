Soccer Conditioning and Fitness Drills

Table of Contents A Guide on How to Improve your Conditioning and Fitness Soccer Conditioning and Fitness Drills Equipment for Soccer Conditioning and Fitness FAQ Few sports are demanding and intense like soccer. For you to become a great soccer player, you need to be in top physical condition. Becoming fit for soccer requires you to gain strength and explosive power. You should also have good cardiovascular fitness. However, getting in shape for soccer is not as easy as it sounds. Players have to commit themselves and train with diligence to get fit. The good news is practicing with a team and participating in a competitive play can improve your fitness level. But you need to do more if you aspire to become a great soccer player.

This is where soccer conditioning and fitness drills come in. Doing some extra conditioning every day can help you build up stamina, endurance, and agility. High stamina and endurance enable a player to play efficiently throughout the match without getting tired or struggling.

Agility in soccer means the player’s ability to perform swift whole-body movements with a change of direction or velocity without falling. It also involves quickness, running at a higher speed and being able to outdo your opponents. Players with high agility like Lionel Messi play with high precision and tend to score more goals.

In modern soccer, conditioning and fitness are very critical. Improving your fitness and conditioning is hugely vital for becoming a professional soccer player. Conditioning helps young athletes have more energy and become resistant to injuries. Fitness helps soccer players to utilize their skills efficiently and endure full-strength matches.

One of the most common ways to get fit for soccer is building power and stamina. This can be achieved through running, performing sprints, strength training, and core muscle workouts.

In this article, you will learn how you can use various soccer conditioning and fitness drills to improve your efficiency in the field. Continue reading to find out more!

A Guide on How to Improve your Conditioning and Fitness

Every young soccer player must find a way to improve their condition and fitness. Here is a complete guide on how to improve your soccer conditioning and fitness:

Build Stamina with Interval Training: Stamina is one of the most important physical aspects of soccer. Every player should have stamina and endurance to remain effective in the field throughout the match. The stamina of a player determines whether they can play efficiently throughout an entire game.

If a player has low stamina and endurance, they may get tired quickly and perform poorly as the game proceeds. For many years, athletes have used interval training to build stamina and endurance.

This training combines short, high-intensity bursts of speed, with slow recovery phases, repeated in one session. It’s also known as the stop and go training. It works with the aerobic and anaerobic system to increase cardiovascular efficiency and tolerance to lactic acid build-up.

The basic idea here is performing continual running drills at two different paces; ideally fast and slow. The pace variation improves endurance and feigns the exertion young athletes are needed to make while playing.

Advance Sprint Speed with Resistance Training: As with stamina and endurance, speed is crucial for every soccer player. Speed and acceleration will allow you to out-pace other players and reach the ball quickly. The use of resistance training is a great way to boost your speed. Resistance training involves using resistance bands or rigid materials that strain your muscle movements.

Some of the basic exercises for resistance include lunges, running on the spot and push-ups. Use resistance bands for each exercise to obtain the necessary resistance training. Other exercises like squat and bench pressing and dumbbell rows also seem to improve sprint speed for soccer.

Build Strength with Squats and Lunges: While soccer is a non-contact sport, young players are required to be physically strong. Strength is essential when competing for position in set-pieces and challenging for the ball in attacks.

Lunges and squats are popular strength training workouts and help you tone your body while improving your overall fitness. They enhance your athletic performance. These workouts focus on strengthening your legs, hips, and back to improve mobility and stability.

Beginners and advanced youth athletes can perform lunges and squats to build strength. Although weightlifting is a great and effective way for strength building, it’s not recommended for children and teenagers. Instead, they should build strength with squats and lunges.

Perform Simple Stamina Training to Improve General Fitness: Apart from interval training, there are many other workouts and routines young players can perform to build stamina. These exercises include running up and downstairs, chest jumps, running, and shuttle runs.

Fast chest jumps will help you build stamina and improve agility. Such workouts are better as you won’t need any equipment to complete them. You can perform them in your own free time.

Improve Flexibility with Extensive Warm Up and Stretching Routines: When it comes to a soccer, every player needs to be flexible and agile for efficiency and precision while playing. Players must be able to change direction fast with ease while accelerating and decelerating.

One of the most effective ways to improve flexibility is by performing rigorous pre-training and pre-game warm up. Rigorous pre-warm-ups are essential as they help to reduce the potential of injury and common complications like cramps.

Jumping straight into exercise can be very harmful as your muscles and legs are not ready for the tough action. Challenging and extreme warm-ups are perfect for performing simple exercises that improve flexibility and movement in young players. Examples of the best warm-up exercises for flexibility include high knees, butt kicks, quick shuffles, pull foot to the rear, and pull knee to chest.

Build Rock-Solid Core Stability: Solid core stability helps a player to take full advantage of every aspect of their physique. Overcoming defenders with incredible balance is a clear indication of rock-solid core stability and good speed.

However, not everyone has a low center of gravity. But since this aspect of conditioning is essential, your players must have a rock-solid core to emulate this. Young players can gain proper core stability from combining some unstable workouts to their training regime.

These workouts include squatting on a Bosu-ball, getting on a TRX for plank jacks, and performing a single-leg Romania deadlift with a T-bar. All these exercises will challenge the core to improve stability when pushing the ball forward.

Leave Sufficient Time for Recovery Time Between Training Sessions: For young players, it’s vital to allow enough time for recovery between training sessions. This is because their bodies are not grown fully but are still developing. While young children recover more quickly than adults, exposing them to continuous exercise can lead to injuries or too much pressure on their tender bodies.

In this case, the best thing to do is to ensure that no training sessions last longer than two hours. Coaches can mix training sessions and practices to have slow-paced workouts and intense training. Soccer training activities should be distributed fairly throughout the week to ensure that young players have sufficient time to recover.

Monitor Progress and Achievable Goals: At the beginning of every soccer training session, you should create a set of goals for each player and then work towards achieving them. Having goals will give the coach and player a scale to work from. As each training progresses, you can evaluate the progress and see if the goals are realistic.

If the goals are achievable, you can now focus and work towards achieving them. Along with monitoring progress, young players should also watch their feeding patterns. Maintaining a balanced nutritional diet is crucial for all children and teenagers. Soccer players should stay hydrated when training and competing to improve energy levels and promote quick recovery.

Soccer Conditioning and Fitness Drills

The fitness level of each player plays a critical role in making a successful team. Coaches should use soccer conditioning and fitness drills to keep the players fit and maximize the team’s potential. These soccer conditioning and fitness drills include:

3-on3 Force Making

ABC 150s

Tempo Runs

Alternating Box Splint 3-on3 Force Making Defending skills are very critical in soccer. Players are trained to stay with and shield their assigned opponents with wick cuts and speed changes to create space on the attack. How the Drill Works In this drill, players compete in a small-sided game of 3 versus 3 to the goal. Each player marks the player they have been matched up with on the opposing team during the entire game. This creates a challenging fitness aspect of the game. Set-up Prepare a playing area about 25 by 16 yards. Then put two, full-size goals on each end.

Position a goalkeeper on each goal. If the team has extra goalkeepers, let them alternate at the end of each round.

Divide your players into teams of three and give a different jersey color to each team. You should have a maximum of four teams per field. If all the players do not fit into four groups, set up another field or increase the dimensions to accommodate 4 versus 4 players.



Divide the balls evenly between goals and leave them inside the goals. Let the goalkeepers be in charge when starting a new ball for their team.



Let two teams stand on the field, and the rest surround the field to collect the ball when it goes out of bounds.



Set a time limit for each game, about two minutes for each game. Each team should play two games before taking a rest.



Keep in mind that one goalkeeper starts with the ball for their team. Instructions Let the players match up with one player on the opposing team. This is the only player they will and can defend throughout the game.

Command the start of the game and let the two teams compete to score the most goals.

When a team scores a goal, that team's goalkeeper starts a new ball right from their goal.



If the ball goes out of bounds during the match, the team that didn't touch it last starts a new ball.



When time is over, the team with the most goals wins. Then the next team(s) match up before the coach commands the start of another game.



Repeat this process for about 5 to 10 rounds depending on the players' fitness level and age and the number of teams you have. Variations Number of Players: Do not play with more than four teams. If your players do not fit in 3v3, play 4v4, 5v5, 6v6, and if that’s still not possible, create another field.

Competition: Watch how each team is playing to see who wins at the end of the game.

Winner stays: The winning team gets to stay for the next game. If there is a tie, the team that has been on the field for long goes out. Coaching Points Challenging the Players to compete with their matched opponent is key.

Ask and motivate the players to change direction. This will give them a better chance to receive the ball and withstand defense.

Motivate the players to be aggressive with the ball and try to beat their opponents. Tell them to be decisive and hard to defend.



Encourage the players to run and defend to get the best out of this activity and increase their stamina. ABC 150s ABC 150s is a conditioning activity that requires players to cover the same distance in each pattern to build their endurance and agility. How the Drill Works Players finish three distinct running patterns; A, B, and C, with each pattern covering 150 yards. They get some time to rest in between the patterns. Set-up Set-up a pattern A and B and at least two sets of six cones outside the running area. Make sure that the cone lines are matching to each other with about 20-25 yards. Separate each cone with five yards along the cone lines.

Add a cone 25 yards directly behind the two upper cones of pattern A and B to set up the pattern C.

Allocate six to ten players in groups and ensure to have about two to four groups. Create enough running space between the two cone lines where the players will run. Then increase the distance between the cone lines to ensure that the players have enough running space. Instructions Players will start by completing pattern A first. Let the first group start between the two cones on the bottom of the set-up. Once you blow the whistle, players will finish a shuttle between the first six cones. They will run 5 yards to the first cone, then run back to the starting line, run 10 yards to the second cone, then to the starting line, and continue with the pattern until they reach the last cone. The last cone will be 25 yards away and back to the starting line.

The second group will begin to run after the first group completes pattern A. The coach should blow the whistle for them to start.

Once every group has finished pattern A, the coach will blow the whistle for the first group to complete pattern B. For pattern B, players will run to the 25-yard cone line and back to the start line three times. In this case, down and back equals one time.



Upon completing pattern B, the first group positions themselves for pattern C, which starts when the coach blows the whistle. Then the next groups will follow suit until all the groups complete.



After completing patterns A, B, and C, players will rest for about 1 t- 3 minutes before repeating the whole pattern for another 2-4 times. Variations Use a soccer ball: Players can complete the same patterns while dribbling a soccer ball. It will improve endurance and their dribbling skills at high speeds. Coaching Points Motivate the players to reach every line without cheating any distance.

Encourage them to complete all the patterns to get the most of them.

Let the players warm-up before starting.



Observe the players to see their fitness level and how many rounds are favorable for them. Tempo Runs Tempo Runs aim at developing a player's fitness level through a less injury-prone method. They help players build strength endurance properties needed for soccer. Players reduce the amount of time they need to recover between runs. How the Drill Works Players run with 90% of their max speed along the full field's length and then jog slowly across the width. Then they repeat the same process. Set-up You will need a full-size field.

If the players are more than 12, divide them up evenly and let them start on opposite corners.

If there is not enough space to run along the outside, players can run inside.



Choose the number of long runs your players will finish. If the players have a low fitness level, start with fewer runs for more rounds and then build up to more runs for fewer rounds as you progress. Instructions The coach blows the whistle, and then the players run the field's length at 90% of their highest speed. Players ought to open their step-length while running all the way until they reach the end line.

Once players reach the end line, they jog slowly across the field's width until they reach the sideline where they turn and run again with high speed along the field.

The running process continues for another round before resting. After resting, the players run for more rounds with a similar pattern. If they seem to struggle while running, give them more resting time. Variations Build-up and slow down: Use the top penalty box lines as indicators to decrease injury risks. It will help the players to build-up and slow-down their runs.

Penalty box: If the distance between the lines is too long for the players, use the penalty box and let the players run from one box to the other then jog slowly across the top of the box before starting to run again.

Walk between runs: When the players struggle a lot when running, let them walk a bit before running again. This will give them more recovery time.



Recovery leg work: Towards the end of the training session, have the players reduce the speed to about 70-80%, and allow them to walk between the runs. This will get the soreness out of their legs and help them recover quickly. Coaching Points Motivate the players to try hard and work through the discomfort.

Ask the players to open their strides up.

Remind the players to breathe for recovery during rest and when jogging periods.



Encourage the players during the runs to keep them moving. Alternating Box Splint This drill mainly focuses on creating recovery time between sprints, increasing stamina and lung capacity of the players. How the Drill Works In this exercise, players use the outside field lines as markers while they jog and sprint. The field is divided into six sections to perform this drill effectively. Each long sideline is divided into two sections, and each end line is regarded as one section, which adds up to six units. The players should start jogging along the lines and switch to sprinting the majority of the lines. Set-up This exercise requires a full soccer field, which is divided into six sections.

Start by letting the players know that the field is divided and how you have divided it. The long sidelines should be divided into two and the two end lines, making six almost equal sections.

Divide the players into two equally numbered lines. Position the two even lines crosswise from each other in the corners of the field. Instructions Once the coach blows the whistle, all the players in both lines start jogging around on the sidelines.

During the first lap, the players will jog five lines and spring one line.

On the second one, they will jog five lines and sprint two lines.



On the third lap, they will jog four lines and sprint three.



On the fourth one, they will jog three lines and sprint three lines too.



On the fifth lap, they will jog for two lines and spring four lines.



And on the sixth lap, they will jog one line and sprint 5.



The players will rest for about 6 minutes, after which they can walk around the pitch to catch their breath. Players should drink water and recover before reaching a maximum of 3 rounds, depending on their fitness level. Variations Distance variation: Place cones in the field to increase or decrease the distance moved players depending on their fitness level and age.

Up and down the ladder: With players at a high level of fitness, they can complete the first five laps before they start working their way down, ensuring they start and finish with jogging five lines and a sprinting line. They can rest for a long time after they finish. Coaching Points Encourage the players to do their best during the sprint.

Applause the player when they complete a lap and encourage them to keep moving.

Emphasize the importance of jogging between the sprints. They should avoid speed walking or bare movement.



Ensure that players are fully warmed-up before venturing into this exercise. This will make sure the players are fully stretched up to reduce any chances of injury.

Equipment for Soccer Conditioning and Fitness

Adjustable Hurdles and Cone

Adjustable hurdles and cones are a great set of equipment designed to improve your speed and agility, making you efficient in the field. They are quick to set up and very easy to adjust. You just have to rotate the legs until you hear a click at 6, 9, or 12-inch height settings.

How to Use Adjustable Hurdles and Cones

Coaches can have their players do some dynamic movements and stretches to warm up for training or the actual game. You can arrange the hurdles for players to perform various jumping and explosive movements.

As the players progress with jumping, ask them to get the knees up and set their feet for passing the ball before they move back. Then have two players on each end who will be passing the ball to the one jumping. You can also use cones to test and improve the players dribbling skills through these simple steps:

Take 8 cones and arrange them in a straight line, then ask the players to dribble between the cones.

Have the players dribble through the cones and make sure they dribble back through the cones to the starting position.

They should then repeat this with different moves to improve their dribbling skills.

Agility Ladder

Agility Ladder is a piece of exercise equipment used to perform various agility drills to raise your heart rate and improve your athletic speed. You can use the agility ladder for a wide range of workouts, including sideways shuffles, skipping through rungs, and other exercises performed up and down the ladder for quick movements.

The agility ladder will improve three fitness aspects for soccer, including agility, speed, and quickness. It also strengthens the joints, ligaments and tendons. Incorporating agility ladder workouts in your soccer fitness routine is a great way to improve speed and have strong joints.

How to Use the Agility Ladder for Soccer Fitness and Conditioning

Being able to move your body faster is a very critical skill in soccer as players use all the body muscles. Using an agility ladder can significantly make a difference in the way you play this game. Your feet become flexible and precise like arms for easy ball handling. Here is how you can use the agility ladder for soccer conditioning and fitness:

Two-Feet Agility Drill

Stand side onto the agility ladder with your feet in the first squares.

Then run, moving sideways through the ladder.

Ensure that each foot contacts each square once while running.



The balls of the feet should also have ground contact.



Maintain an upright posture and emphasize a coordinated arm action.



Repeat this soccer drill for about 5 to 10 times. Make sure that you get a minute rest between the drill repetition rounds.

Single-Foot Agility Drill

Step into the first square with your right foot.

Then jump to the next square with the left foot and shift your body weight into this foot.

Jump to the third square with your right foot supporting your body and repeat this until you finish all the squares.



Once you finish one round, rest for about 60 seconds before repeating.



As you progress, try to increase your speed to ensure that your feet are moving and shifting quickly, like running over hot coals.

Slalom Poles

Slalom poles are a versatile and essential piece of equipment for soccer fitness and conditioning. You can easily set them up in whatever way you need them for your training. You can use them to improve players' speed and test their dribbling skills.

The good thing with the slalom pole is that they are durable and very easy to store, so they won’t take much space. They come in bright colors like yellow, red, green, and orange to ensure they stand out. This helps you train with precision and get the most out of the training.

Young players can use this equipment for soccer fitness and conditioning both indoors or outdoors. Sticking them on the ground or a base is one of the best ways to make use of slalom poles. Here are two basic ways to use slalom poles for soccer conditioning and fitness;

Slalom Poles for Agility

You players must develop their agility skills to become great soccer players. It’s the ability to change your speed and direction instantly without losing balance. You can use slalom poles for agility by setting them up in a line and have the players weave in and out of the poles.

Set the poles tactically so that the players will have to think about moving their bodies and where to place their feet while weaving. Make sure that they get the point of turning and moving as quickly as possible.

Slalom Poles for Plyometrics

While speed is crucial in soccer, it may not help much if you don’t have more power. Plyometrics training can help players gain more power and excellent speed for soccer. You can use slalom poles to set up for some simple plyometrics drills.

Place the poles on the ground as a rudimentary agility ladder and have the players hop from one gap to the next. You can also set them out in pairs and let the players jump over them, then change the angle to alter the jump height.