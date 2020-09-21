Puma Rapido II Review

Look and feel of the Puma Rapido II

I honestly think that the boot looks ok. Puma did an ok job with the design, and I like the flashy yet straightforward colorway. The boot has a synthetic upper that Puma says stretches vertically and easily from the front of the boot to help you bend your feet back and forward without any hindrance.

The material allows for the most natural and fluid kicking motion possible, giving you more velocity and power behind your shot, but honestly, that’s just marketing talk. The boot feels synthetic, and that is ok because the price is meager.

I do love the fact that they are lightweight. However, it’s not the most comfortable. You will not get that one touch comfortable, snug feel. If that is what you are looking for, then you should look somewhere else.

It is very true to size, so if you like your boot tightly fitted, then this boot will do just that for you. The boot combines the dynamic synthetic upper material with a laced closure system to give you a tight fit.

Upper/Tech of the Puma Rapido

The Rapido II boot features a synthetic upper with vibrant graphic prints. Because of the texture on its synthetic upper, there are some areas with a specific amount of friction between the ball and the boot that is supposed to give you more control.

The synthetic material is lightweight to give you a soft and long-lasting feel, which is good for the price. However, this is overshadowed by the way the boot feels.

It feels very snug. Too snug. And that is the one thing I do not like about this boot. There is a difference between good snug and uncomfortable, and this boot feels very tight and uncomfortable. It felt as if my feet were about to pop out of the boot when I tried them on. I guess in a way, if you do like snug feet, then this is for you.

Insole/Outsole of the Puma Rapido

The PUMA Rapido II boot has an insole that is well-padded to provide proper cushioning. It is not removable. The EVA midsole helps ensures that your feet remain supported. It also provides shock absorption, which prevents your feet from strains that might arise from running and jogging during a game.

The tongue of the boot features a PUMA Cat Logo, and it’s thin. The boot provides less undulation because of the anatomical plate that contours to the feet. The Rapido II has a TPU studded soleplates that offer versatile traction and support extreme torsional motions on the playing field while adding the needed stability, especially when changing directions quickly. The studs’ TPU design ensures that you can dig your feet into the field to secure them for long passes and shots.

Pros It is affordable.

It features a dynamic upper with graphic prints for increased touch and feels on the soccer ball.

It is lightweight.

It is suitable for use on firm natural grounds. Cons It’s a bit narrow, hence not suitable for wide feet.

Snug fit! Very snug fit!

Feel Uncomfortable on feet.

Final Thoughts

The Puma Rapido II is an affordable boot. That and the colorway are pretty much the only two things I like about the boot. It looks ok, but it doesn’t feel ok when you put it on.

If you want to get the boot, then you need to go half a size up. Not unless you like a snug fit. I will not advise anyone to get this boot if this will be your main game boot.

Thanks for reading and watching. Make sure you subscribe to our newsletter if you want to read and watch reviews like this every week. Click on the link below that says, “Come Geek with Me.” If you like the article/video and it has helped you out in some way, smash that share button.