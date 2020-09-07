Puma One 20.4 Review

Table Of Contents Look and Feel of the Puma One 20.4 Upper/Technology of the Puma One 20.4 Insole/Outsole Final Thoughts Couple of weeks ago I reviewed the Puma One 20.3 which is an affordable boot that’s well design and worth the $80, which is now at $54. Today I am reviewing the Puma One 20.4 which is a take-down model of the 20.3 and it is even cheaper. PUMA said the 20.4 is supposed to be a comfortable top performing boot with a synthetic upper. It is meant to provide players a durable and lightweight feel on the ball at a very affordable price. The PUMA One 20.4 can be a perfect entry cleat that you get at a reasonable cost. In this review, we will have an in-depth look at the main features of this boot to determine if it will meet your needs.

Look and Feel of the Puma One 20.4

The PUMA One 20.4 is Designed for speed, this boot is ideal for players who have the right skill and pace. The synthetic material is supposed to provides great touch in a responsive way.

The colorway and design of the 20.4 is very similar to the 20.3. However, there is a significant difference when it comes to the upper. The upper on the boot is synthetic not leather which is the case for the 20.3.

The truth is that it does not feel that bad even though it’s synthetic. There is a nice push back on the upper and the forefront of the boot feels very cushioned.The other thing that’s missing on the 20.4 is the stitching. The stitching on the 20.3 gave it that hand made look and feel. However, that’s missing on the 20.4 and that’s because of the synthetic upper. There is no one piece collar. It's a low-cut boot.

Upper/Technology of the Puma One 20.4

As stated earlier, the upper of the boots is made of synthetic Unlike the 20.3 which is Kangaroo leather, the synthetic material is lightweight and flexible. It’s also missing that sock like feel because its a low-cut design

The low top of this boot allows for smooth feet movements, which gives you more control over your maneuverability. The low top support is designed to be a bit tight, providing exceptional support. It also allows for enhanced ankle pivots and does not exert pressure on the Achilles, but the boot feels tight. Very tight!

It has a full-laced system that helps with the wraps around the midfoot and the secure lateral lockdown, so your feet remain secure and stable in the cleats all the time.

The upper of the boot is designed to lock your feet into the cleat and give you a tight feel, and that’s the case for this boot. They feel tight and fitted just like the 20.3, so that's one thing they have in common.

Insole/Outsole

The PUMA One 20.4 boot features an extremely soft and comfy insole. The insole comes with a foamstrip on the lateral part of the cleat for extreme comfort. The tongue of the boot features a PUMA Cat Logo that’s also designed for enhanced comfort. The boot provides less undulation because of the anatomical plate that contours to the feet. You do not have to worry about the underfoot gap because the contours to the feet helps eliminate that.

The outsole is TPU. The studs are bladed and conical. It’s also designed to provide traction, speed, and comfort on artificial grass and natural surfaces. It features conical and bladed studs designed to support quick changes in directions as well as acceleration and attacking turns.

Pros It is very affordable.

It features a lightweight and durable synthetic upper.

It comes with a slip-on construction.

It features a reactive outsole design for enhanced acceleration and optimal comfort.



The insole comes with a foamstrip on the lateral part for comfort.



It comes with a design that provides you with great striking power. Cons It feels very fitted and tight.

You might have to go half/ full size up.

Some players claim it has sizing issues.

Final Thoughts

The PUMA One 20.4 is a stable and perfect entry-level boot for playing on artificial and natural grass. They are lightweight and affordable. They do however feel very tight and will require some break in time.

Power and speed are the hallmarks of this boots. The slip-on construction and the synthetic upper ensure the right compression, tension, and torsion to support acceleration and fast directional changes

I guess the question is, should you get this instead of the Puma One 20.3. My answer to that is NO! That is because the price is very similar, and honestly the 20.3 offer a lot more that the 20.4, so it makes perfect sense to get the 20.3 instead.

