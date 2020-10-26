Puma Future 5.3 vs. Puma One 20.3

Look and Feel of the Puma Future 5.3 & the Puma One 20.3

Right off the box, you can tell that Puma made the Future 5.3 to match the aesthetic taste of the 5.1. They come with a blue, black, pink, and luminous blue colorway, giving it a stylish and fashionable look. They are made to be visually captivating to both players and fans.

The Puma One 20.3, on the other hand, rocks a sleek design and a sophisticated, classic look. The boot’s upper construction is soft, with a smooth pushback thanks to its full-grain leather material. Even better, the boot’s upper part is designed to mold to your feet effortlessly for stability.

Considering the design, you can expect the Puma 20.3 cleats to fit securely and comfortably when playing and training. Puma also included a knitted sock collar to slip on easily, and the whole boot should feel uniform while playing. However, these boots might feel tight at first, so you’ll need to break them in by playing several games for them to stretch a little for a perfect fit.

Similarly, the Future 5.3 comes with a collar around your ankle for excellent aerial control. However, unlike the Puma One 20.3, this boot is made with a durable synthetic material that feels lightweight. That helps to conserve your energy and increase your speed as it doesn’t feel heavy on your feet. Even better, its lightweight material is sturdy and firm for increased versatility and performance.

Upper/Technology of the Puma One 20.3 & the Puma Future 5.3

As mentioned earlier, the Puma One 20.3 boots rock a full-grain leather material, while the Future 5.3 comes with sturdy synthetic construction. However, the Puma One 20.3 is a bit different in design as it features unique stitching on the side that gives it a special look. This stitching makes the entire boot seem like it was handmade, which is really impressive.

Both the Puma One 20.3 and the Future 5.3 come with a lacing closure, with a knitted sock collar on the boot’s upper part. That gives you a secure, snug fit lockdown, and it’s designed to stretch during gameplay. That ensures your ankle can move smoothly while playing and also offers excellent support for your ankles.

The upper enclosure’s slip-on construction of the Future 5.3 and the Puma One 20.3 also gives you the appropriate compression for fast directional changes and speed. However, the Puma One 20.3 is slightly improved, boasting of Puma’s heel pull loop that helps you put your legs into the boot with ease. That’s the little attachment at the back of the boot.

Insole/Outsole

Puma’s Future 5.3 insoles are made with soft material, making them among the most comfortable soccer cleats on the market. This material is breathable for comfort and temperature regulation, especially when playing for long. Most players find these insoles comfortable, and there won’t be any need to find a suitable replacement.

On the flip side, the Puma One 20.3 comes with well-padded insoles to give you proper cushioning at all the right places. It features the Eva midsole that ensures your feet stay incredibly comfortable and well supported throughout the game. The Puma 20.3 Eva midsole also offers shock absorption to protect your feet from strains that may arise while jogging or running during a game. Unfortunately, the insole isn’t removable.

The Puma One 20.3 features a lightweight hybrid outsole for agile and versatile movement. This TPU outsole is designed to offer speed, comfort, and traction, regardless of whether you’re playing on grass or artificial turf. Thanks to its low-profile outsoles, players using the Puma One 20.3 can enjoy quick stops, rapid acceleration, and fast directional changes.

Similarly, the Future 5.3 Netfit features an impressive lightweight outsole, which gives you the much-needed traction for sprinting on the field. The boots’ reactive rapid agility outsoles feature conical and bladed studs for stability and traction maintenance in all weather conditions and different turfs. As a result, you can easily maneuver sharp corners and turns or pace.

Besides offering increased traction, the Future 5.3 outsole is lightweight and sturdy enough to give you better ball control. Even better, the outsole is wide and flexible, making it perfect for beginners and professional players.

Responsiveness & Feel

Puma’s Future 5.3 is built for versatility and speed. This soccer boot combines the comfortable insole with lightweight outsoles to give you comfort while playing on natural grass or turf. The outsole boasts conical and bladed studs for sufficient traction on the ground, making them highly responsive soccer boots that won’t make you slip or slow you down.

On the other hand, the Puma One 20.3 is designed for rapid acceleration, better ball control during fast direction changes, and quick stops. That means you can secure yourself on the pitch for accurate shots and long passes.

With a secure and comfortable fit while playing, the Puma One 20.3 feels incredibly soft on the inside. Besides the soft feel, the exterior construction feels great as the leather gives you enhanced ball control. More important, Puma stays true to their word with this boot as it feels extremely uniform while you’re playing. However, some players might not appreciate how snug they fit at first, though playing several games will help mold the boot to your feet’s shape.

Future 5.3, on the other side, also feels comfortable as you can play for long hours without feeling pain or discomfort in your feet. The shoe’s design gives your legs and ankles the proper support they need, all thanks to the knitted sock collar. That allows you to adjust the boots based on your preference.

Comparing the two cleats, Future 5.3 offers better comfort right out of the box, though the Puma One 20.3 will feel better with time. For this reason, those considering buying the Puma One 20.3 are advised to go a half size up.

What’s Impressive About The Puma Future 5.3? It comes in amazing colors

It’s lightweight and comfortable

Features a customizable Netfit lacing system



High-quality synthetic material that offers durability What’s Impressive About The Puma One 20.3? It features an upper leather construction

It boasts of a responsive outsole design

Features a slip-on construction



It comes with an Eva Midsole, which keeps your feet comfortable and well supported

Customers Opinion

According to players, the Future 5.3 overall performance is commendable, with many ranking it high for its looks and functionality. Some players didn’t feel comfortable discussing its durability since they haven’t used the soccer cleat for long, though they’re happy with the boot’s robust and lightweight material quality.

On the flip side, the Puma One 20.3 customers commended the boot for its responsiveness, good touch, and overall ball control. The knitted sock collar is also a favorite for some players, with several of them saying it allows them to adjust freely. Additionally, most players are impressed with the high-quality leather material and exterior stitching, giving it a distinctive look.

What’s Disappointing About the Puma Future 5.3 Some players don’t like its snug fit feature, but it's still much better than the 20.3.

The Future 5.3 isn’t a waterproof soccer cleat. What’s Disappointing About the Puma One 20.3? The boot will need special care to maintain the quality and the appearance of the leather exterior.

It might feel too snug for comfort to most players. That means you need to go a size up to have enough space for comfort right out of the box.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for affordable soccer cleats that will give you better ball control in any weather, then the Puma One 20.3 is the best choice for you. However, the Puma Future feels more comfortable from the beginning, although they’re not waterproof. Fortunately, you can still enjoy the comfort you desire with the Puma One 20.3 after playing several games to break-in.

Considering the aesthetic appeal, the Puma One 20.3 exudes class and sophistication for any player who appreciates leather cleats. Future 5.3 also doesn’t disappoint in terms of design, with a blend of bright and conservative colors that suits most people’s aesthetic taste. However, unlike the Puma One 20.3, the Future 5.3 is made with a synthetic material, but it’s sturdy enough not to tear during a game.

