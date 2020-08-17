PUMA One 20.3 Review

Table Of Contents Look and Feel of the PUMA One 20.3 Upper/Technology Insole/Outsole Final Thoughts The PUMA One 20.3 comes in peach-fizzy/yellow-silver colorway, and I do like the colorway. Especially the yellow part of things because yellow is my favorite color. The boot is the only thing that comes in the box. There is no string bag. PUMA claims the boots provide superior comfort, stability, and support with a design that gives you great striking power. I will be the judge of that. 😏 The price tag is reasonable, and I really do appreciate that. They do have a sleek and classy shape, a full-grain upper made of leather, and slip-on construction. In this post, I am going to take an in-depth look at the features of these boots to help you know if it will meet your needs. Let’s get started.

Look and Feel of the PUMA One 20.3

The PUMA one 20.3 boots come with a sleek design and a classic and sophisticated look. The construction of this boot is soft with a nice push back because of the full-grain leather that the upper is made of.

The upper has been designed to effortlessly mold to your feet for a high level of stability. The leather is meant to provide you with an incredibly soft feel for enhanced ball control, and I really do appreciate the leather.

The design of the PUMA 20.3 cleats is meant to provide you with a secure and comfortable fit when training or playing. The entire boot is supposed to give you a uniform feel during play. It has a knitted sock collar for easy slip-on.

This really helps with the uniform and snug feel. Speaking of snug, these boots will feel tight the first time you put them on. You will need to play several games for the leather to stretch a bit and fit your feet perfectly, so break-in time is definitely required.

Upper/Technology

As stated above, the upper of the PUMA one 20.3 boot is made of full-grain leather. I really do like the look of the boots. Especially the stitching on the one side of the boot. It gives it a special look. It makes it look like the whole boot was hand made, and I really like that. The combination of knitted sock collar and the leather helps give you a secure lockdown. Allowing you feet to move with the boots.

It has a lacing closure. The lacing closure comes with a knitted sock collar integrated into the upper part of the boot, providing you with a secure, snug fit and lockdown. The collar is designed for more stretch during play, and I really like the fact that the collar is not stiff.

This really helps your ankle move around smoothly. It provides excellent support, with the knit part being built to be a bit tight at the mouth. Regardless of that, the boot still provides you with good support for your ankles and great maneuverability. The collar lessens any restrictions, particularly on the instep.

The knitted sock collar and slip-on construction of the upper ensure you get the appropriate compression to support speed and fast directional changes.

The low knitted collar and lacing closure allow you to get your legs into the boot with ease. It has what PUMA calls the heel pull loop. This is a little attachment on the back that helps with the putting on and taking off of the boot.

Insole/Outsole

The PUMA one 20.3 boot features an insole that’s well-padded to provide proper cushioning in all the right spots. The EVA midsole makes sure that your feet remain supported and incredibly comfortable throughout the game. It also provides shock absorption, which prevents your feet from strains that might arise from running and jogging during a game. The insole is not removable.

The boot has a lightweight hybrid outsole for versatile, agile movements. It is a TPU outsole designed to provide speed, traction, and comfort regardless of the surface you are playing on.

The low-profile outsole is designed for rapid accelerations, quick stops, fast direction changes, and control during agile movements. The design of the outsole ensures that you can dig your foot into the pitch to secure your feet for long passes and shots.

Pros It features a leather upper.

It comes with a slip-on construction.

It features a responsive outsole design.

It includes an EVA midsole to keep the feet supported and comfortable.



It offers a secure and comfortable fit.



The knitted sock collar provides great rotational freedom and support around the ankles. Cons It requires special care to maintain the leather quality and appearance

It might be to snug for most players. You will need to go half a size up for better feel.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the PUMA one 20.3 boots feel OK, and that is understandable given the price tag. One of the things to keep in mind is that these boots felt really tight on my feet on first try. I’m talking really tight! You are definitely going to need to break it in.

I will highly adviser a half size up if you do decide to get them. All in all, I’m very happy with them. They are not the first boot on my list, but they are worth the money for sure. The PUMA one 20.3 do pretty well on functionality and appearance.

The knitted sock collar and slip-on construction of the upper ensure you get the appropriate compression to support speed and fast directional changes. Also, I do like the low knitted collar and lacing closure.

It allows me to get my feet into the boot with ease. It also provides great rotational freedom and support around the ankles. The leather material and the stitching give this boot a stunning look.

Thanks for reading and watching.