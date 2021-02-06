Puma King Platinum FG/AG Review

Give your soccer boots collection an instant upgrade with the lightweight Platinum Puma boot. The Puma King Platinum FG/AG is a high-quality boot that features elegant elements and is created to improve your performance. Its upper boasts a kangaroo leather that is soft and molds to the foot, giving a comfortable fit. Kangaroo leather used on this boot is reputable for its moldability as it stretches over time to adapt to the shape of your foot, which results in a fully customized fit. With this boot, you will notice improved performance, better kicking and passing accuracy.

Overall, I think that this boot is one of the best lightweight and comfortable boots you can have in your gear collection. Its package comes with extra things, including a return of the KING sticker, spring bag, and concept sketch of the boot highlighting key features. Here are some essential things you should know about the Puma King Platinum FG/AG Soccer Cleats.

Look and Feel of the Puma Platinum

The Puma King Platinum FG/AG comes in various colourways such as Puma Black/White and Puma Luminous Blue/White. It has a speed boot design that allows fast accelerations and stops, turns, and rapid cuts. This means that it will help you utilize all your skills with a lot of ease.

The boot looks lovely and delightful, regardless of the colour you choose. Its well-blended outsole and upper makes it an amazing boot any player will enjoy to have. Its premium kangaroo leather upper delivers an ultimate feel and touch on the ball and helps you discover better dribbling and kicking skills.

The boot has a knitted tongue that allows the shoe to wrap your foot correctly, giving a perfect fit that’s convenient for. You will actually feel the one-to-one connection between your foot and the boot as there is no extra space left inside.

The best thing about the kangaroo leather used on the upper is that it’s extremely thin, which gives the boot a better barefoot feel that you won’t find in most leather boots. Your foot won’t experience any kind of discomfort as the boot is well-padded, especially on the back and toe box area.

Moreover, the leather conforms to your foot, and so it doesn't interfere with how you handle the ball. When it comes to weight, the Puma King Platinum has some speed boot vibe, given that it’s built with Rapidsprint technology.

Its single-layered midsole and the super-thin upper also contributes to its reduced weight, leaving it with only 7. 2 ounces. While the finishing used on the outsole seems cheap, it still looks great and matches the sleek black upper.

Upper/Technology

The Upper of the Puma King Platinum FG/AG is constructed with quality kangaroo leather. This upper element is reputable for its softness and flexibility. Over time, the Kangaroo leather stretches into the shape of your foot, allowing for a more customized fit.

What I find impressive in this upper is that the Kangaroo leather cuts down much thickness and still retains the boot's strength and toughness. A snug knitted tongue is lumped together with the dual lace closure system to strengthen the close-to-foot fitting.

Given the boot's design, the dual lace closure system is an added benefit to the boot as it improves the fitting and the responsiveness. The lacing system also maintains the boot’s tension and tightness, by ensuring that it wraps your foot closely.

The quality leather upper is improved with a 3D touch texture for extra ball control and superior grip. It comes with only a few stitches to reduce fast tear and wear and improve the boots durability.

Concerning the upper’s durability, this boot is designed to last longer, and it can last for several years if given proper care and maintenance. When wearing the Platinum FG/AG, you will feel comfortable and enjoy the natural fit delivered by its soft upper construction.

Insole/Outsole

The Puma King Platinum comes with a fully removable insole that’s constructed for lightweight performance. It features a soft mesh line material and is single-layered to cut down much weight from the boot.

The outsole of this boot uses Rapidsprint technology and is designed to be lightweight and highly responsive. It features an aggressive stud configuration to maximize speed when playing on firm ground and artificial ground surfaces.

This outsole offers superior traction and allows you to take sharp turns when handling the ball without falling. It’s built to prevent the common injuries suffered by many players whilst improving your performance. The soleplate is also designed for more flexibility as it’s moldable and it works very well with the sleek look of the boot’s upper.

Pros The soft Kangaroo leather upper offers a very comfortable fit.

The boot’s sleek and classy design makes it look awesome.

It offers a great barefoot feel and incredible support to your foot.

It’s very lightweight.

High-quality boot.

Knitted tongue offers a sleek and snug fit. Cons Some wearers reveal that this boot has durability issues.

It’s an expensive boot.

The finishing on the outsole looks cheap.

Smaller colour selection.

The grip may be reduced on wet conditions.

Final Thoughts

The Puma Platinum FG/AG soccer boot is undoubtedly a high-quality boot that never misleads. With a soft and snug kangaroo leather upper, this boot delivers unmatched comfort and is definitely worth the hype and its price.

This soccer boot feels so good on feet out of the box, and it has several remarkable features that make it an exceptional shoe for playing. Its overall design is remarkable, and customers report that it's fitting gets even better as you continue wearing it.

Most wearers of the Puma King Platinum boot reveal that the boot feels comfortable and foot and wraps it very closely as you would expect from a grand Puma shoe.