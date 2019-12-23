Puma Future 5.3 Netfit

Look: The Puma Future 5.3 Netfit is made to suit the aesthetical taste of most people. It comes in a Luminous-Blue, Blue-Black-pink colorway.

The Thing I like about these cleats is the blend of conservative and bright colors to accommodate everyone. they're fashionable and stylish. Moreover, the cleats are made to capture your attention visually.

Feel: Soccer cleats need to be lightweight to increase your speed and conserve your energy. The Future 5.3 Netfit makes the cut because it is designed to be lightweight and does not feel heavy on your legs.

The outsole is made of light material that is firm and sturdy for increased performance and versatility. These soccer cleats are comfortable in artificial grass and natural surfaces. The sturdy construction guarantees firm traction in all types of surfaces you play in.

Build: These soccer cleats do not compromise on the quality of the material. The shoes not only look good and feels great, but they are also made to last.

The upper of The Future 5.3 Netfit is made of quality synthetic material that is durable and firm. I like the lightness of the shoes and the quality of the fabric.

The future 5.3 soccer cleats fit with a collar around the ankle so that it can give you excellent aerial control. On the other hand, the outsole of these cleats comes with studs that give you outstanding balance when you are accelerating.

Comfort level of Puma Future 5.3 Netfit

The Puma Future 5.3 Netfit is comfortable. This means you can play for hours without feeling discomfort or pain in your feet.

The shoe is designed to give proper support to the leg and ankle, thanks to the knitted sock collar around the ankle. This feature allows you to adjust the cleats according to your preference.

Furthermore, the Puma Future 5.3 comes with a customizable lacing system that allows you to have secure upper support and personalize your fit.

Also, this adaptable lacing system allows you to lock down the shoes so that they can move freely and without distraction when playing the game.

Finally, the Puma Future 5.3 is made using soft material that is tender to your skin to ensure you can run miles without bruises and ankle pain.

On the other hand, the future Netfit support and enhanced fit, which are able to accommodate any foot shape, are crucial for players when making a sharp turn and complex moves in the field.

Insole/Outsole of the Puma Future 5.3 Netfit

The Insole: The insole is made of soft material. These soccer cleats make it to the list of some of the most comfortable soccer boots in the market.

The material is breathable for extra comfort when playing for long hours. Many users find the insole comfortable and feel no need to replace them with others.

The Outsole: The Future 5.3 Netfit comes with an impressive lightweight outsole that gives the needed traction for sprinting in the soccer field.

This reactive rapid agility outsole is made of conical and bladed studs that help maintain stability and traction in all weather and condition. The outsole helps you maneuver sharp turns and corners and pace.

In addition, the outsole is flexible and wide, which makes it perfect for beginners and pro-level players. Besides, the lightweight and increased traction allows you to have better ball control.

Responsiveness: The Puma's future 5.3 are engineered for speed and versatility. The combination of a lightweight outsole and comfortable insole, allows you to play with comfort on either turf or natural grass.

The outsole is fitted with bladed and conical studs that give you sufficient traction in the pitch. Therefore, these are highly responsive soccer cleats that won’t slow you down or make you slip.

On the other hand, the round collar that supports your ankle is crucial as it adds to the overall performance and responsiveness of the cleat.

Customer Opinion of the Puma Future 5.3 Netfit

Most players say the overall performance of the cleat is commendable. The majority of the Puma enthusiasts say they like future 5.3 Netfit cleats because it scored well on the looks and functionality.

While some soccer players claim they cannot comment on the durability because they haven’t used it for long, they are happy with the quality of the robust, lightweight material.

Also, the knitted sock collar is favorite to some players who feel that the snug fit around the ankle gives them the freedom to adjust.

Pros It’s Lightweight

It’s comfortable

It has excellent colors

Customizable Netfit lacing system

Quality synthetic material for durability Cons The soccer cleat is not waterproof

Some users don’t like the snug fit feature

Final Thoughts

The Puma Future 5.3 is made with quality material and incorporates one of the best lacing systems that let you focus more on the game and less on your soccer cleat.

These soccer cleats are made with soft yet durable material, so that you can be confident that the shoe won’t tear in the middle of the game.

The lightweight outsole gives you the freedom to play on either artificial grass or natural ground. This feature is crucial because it allows you to practice on any surface – whether you are a beginner or a professional player.

Future 5.3 has a knitted sock collar for support and snug fit around the ankle. Moreover, the customizable Netfit lacing system enhances the upper support and personalized fit.