Puma FUTURE 5.1 VS Puma FUTURE 5.3 Review
In the Puma Future 5 series, the Puma Future 5.1 men's soccer cleats are the most expensive, while Puma Future 5.3 soccer cleatsare the most inexpensive, almost one-third of the listed price of Puma Future 5.1 soccer cleats.
Hence many players and others would like to compare the Puma FUTURE 5.1 VS Puma FUTURE 5.3 cleats, the similarities, and differences before deciding. The features, differences, and similarities of these soccer cleats are discussed below.
Puma FUTURE 5.1 Netfit
The FUTURE 5.1 NETFIT Soccer Cleats are designed for professional soccer players who wish to use the most well-designed footwear available for the best possible performance.
Features
Pros
Cons
Puma FUTURE 5.3 Netfit
The Puma FUTURE 5.3 NETFIT are inexpensive and are suitable for players who are looking for something similar to the 5.1 Puma FUTURE 5.1.
Features
Pros
Cons
Similarities
Both the cleats are designed for soccer players who require light cleats with a good grip.
Use Netfit lacing which allows the player greater flexibility while wearing the lacing, so that it fits his feet properly, whatever the size and shape of his feet.
The outsole has a combination of conical, bladed studs for a better grip.
Cleats are designed for use on artificial grass as well as natural surfaces like grass which are firm.
Cleats are light in weight so that the player can easily run fast.
Cleats available in similar colors baby blue, pink, black.
Cleats available for men as well as junior players in a wide variety of sizes.
Cleats have Future wording and Puma logo branding.
Differences
Puma Future 5.1 uses the Rapidagility outsole which is specially designed so that players retain their grip on the ball at high speeds while the Future 5.3 uses a lightweight TPU outsole.
The entire upper of the Future 5.1 is knitted, while only the sock collar of the Future 5.3 is knitted.
The upper of the Future5.1 cleat is engineered for perfect fitting and greater comfort, while the Future 5.3 cleats have a synthetic upper.
Future 5.1 has the future wording on the back collar, while the future 5.3 has the future wording on the side
Final Thoughts
Both the Puma Future 5.1 and 5.3 cleats are designed for soccer players who require a good grip while striking the ball and retaining it.
The Puma Future 5.1 uses the latest technology developed by Puma for soccer shoes, while Puma 5.3 is suitable for amateur players with a limited budget.
Add comment