Puma FUTURE 5.1 VS Puma FUTURE 5.3 Review

In the Puma Future 5 series, the Puma Future 5.1 men's soccer cleats are the most expensive, while Puma Future 5.3 soccer cleatsare the most inexpensive, almost one-third of the listed price of Puma Future 5.1 soccer cleats.

Hence many players and others would like to compare the Puma FUTURE 5.1 VS Puma FUTURE 5.3 cleats, the similarities, and differences before deciding. The features, differences, and similarities of these soccer cleats are discussed below.

Puma FUTURE 5.1 Netfit

The FUTURE 5.1 NETFIT Soccer Cleats are designed for professional soccer players who wish to use the most well-designed footwear available for the best possible performance.

Features

The rapidagility outsole is extremely light in weight so that the player can run faster.

Specially designed so that it provides good grip for the players even while they are running at high speeds.

Rapidagility outsole also supports short bursts of speed.

Netfit lacing system ensures that the upper is properly supported.

The upper is knitted together for greater comfort and has been developed after extensive engineering research.

In the areas of the foot which are used to strike the soccer ball, the upper has a textured grip.

Future word on the back heel.

Puma cat logo on the toe and heel.

Colors available are baby blue, black, pink.

Available in multiple sizes from 7 to 14.

Pros Has a Rapid agility outsole which is light in weight specifically designed for professional and competitive football players for better grip at a high speed.

Netfit technology used for lacing ensures that the cleats fit the player properly, whatever the structure and size of his feet.

The entire upper is made from a knitted material for greater comfort.

The upper is designed after extensive research, engineered for better fitting.

The outsole combines bladed, conical studs for better grip.

Available in a large number of sizes, and a size chart is available. Cons Fairly expensive, nearly thrice the price of other Puma Future netfit cleats

Puma FUTURE 5.3 Netfit

The Puma FUTURE 5.3 NETFIT are inexpensive and are suitable for players who are looking for something similar to the 5.1 Puma FUTURE 5.1.

Features

Has a sock collar which is knitted.

The unique NETFIT lacing allows the player to customize the cleats according to his foot size, shape, to get the best possible fit.

Lacing also ensures that the upper part of the cleat is fixed securely.

The upper is made from soft, durable synthetic material.

cleats are designed for use on all-natural surfaces which are firm, as well as artificial grass.



Outsole made from TPU material and light in weight.

Pros Netfit lacing technology ensures that the soccers cleats can be customized for players with different structure, size of feet to ensure that they fit perfectly.

Knitted material is used for sock collar.

The TPU outsole uses a combination of bladed as well as conical studs for better grip.

Cleats are designed for use on all firm surfaces.



Inexpensive compared to Future 5.1 cleats, with a price approximately one-third of the high-end model. Cons The outsole may not give a proper grip at high speeds.

The upper is made from synthetic material, which may not be comfortable.

The upper may not fit all players properly, especially if the foot structure is not standard.

Similarities Both the cleats are designed for soccer players who require light cleats with a good grip. Use Netfit lacing which allows the player greater flexibility while wearing the lacing, so that it fits his feet properly, whatever the size and shape of his feet. The outsole has a combination of conical, bladed studs for a better grip. Cleats are designed for use on artificial grass as well as natural surfaces like grass which are firm. Cleats are light in weight so that the player can easily run fast. Cleats available in similar colors baby blue, pink, black. Cleats available for men as well as junior players in a wide variety of sizes. Cleats have Future wording and Puma logo branding.

Differences Puma Future 5.1 uses the Rapidagility outsole which is specially designed so that players retain their grip on the ball at high speeds while the Future 5.3 uses a lightweight TPU outsole. The entire upper of the Future 5.1 is knitted, while only the sock collar of the Future 5.3 is knitted. The upper of the Future5.1 cleat is engineered for perfect fitting and greater comfort, while the Future 5.3 cleats have a synthetic upper. Future 5.1 has the future wording on the back collar, while the future 5.3 has the future wording on the side

Final Thoughts

Both the Puma Future 5.1 and 5.3 cleats are designed for soccer players who require a good grip while striking the ball and retaining it.