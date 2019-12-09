Puma Future 5.1 Netfit

The Puma Future 5.1 Netfit is brightly colored, with a blue/black and pink color scheme. It includes a white PUMA cat logo at both the toe and heel area. As well as on the insole.

The future logo is visible along the back heel which really helps show off the PUMA pride. The NetFit logo is also visible along the top of the shoe. The shoe comes with an extra lace in a bright pink/orange to match the accent color.

Fell of the Puma Future 5.1

The full-knitted upper means that the Puma Future 5.1 Netfit is flexible and light without being too soft. It has a great structure and offers a roomy fit without being too bulky or compromising on responsiveness.

The Puma Future 5.1 Netfit is a few ounces heavier than the previous Future models. But this is barely noticeable because of the lightweight material that’s used.

The faux suede at the heel of the shoe allows for durability and comfort. It fits true-to-size on average and wide-footed players, but if you have narrow feet, the 5.1 may give you some trouble.

Build of the Puma Future 5.1

The Puma Future 5.1 Netfit is notable for being more flexible than previous Future cleats. Along with the knitted upper, it uses a polyurethane-like material that gives you more grippy material and feels a bit waxy, which gives you great control and responsiveness.

The Future 5.1 comes in a mid-cut and a low-cut style. The collar of the Future 5.1 is shaped to be taller than is typical, which works well for the Puma Future and helps lock your feet into the cleat.

The mid-cut version offers a grooved seam to help cut down on stretching over time, so overall, it’s a very durable cleat, in spite of being soft. The collar is where you’ll see the black knitted Future logo.

Comfort Level of the Puma Future 5.1

Fully knitted Netfit takes a co-starring role this time around. In its place is a fully knitted upper. It’s soft and comfortable and adds extra flexibility and agility, so your cleats feel less bulky, and there’s a lot more of a personable feel to it.

This is one of the most comfortable soccer cleats on the market today. Thanks to the customized Netfit acing system, the Future 5.1 means you can get exactly the fit you need, even with the roomier fit.

The insole is made of the same faux suede as found in the heel lining. The breathable, perforated foam is red, with thicker and sturdier yellow foam at the heel and forefoot. And of course, they are fully removable so you can replace or add your own insoles as you go.

Insole/Outsole of the Future 5.1

The Future 5.1 picks up where the series left off, with its reactive outsole design that uses RapidAgility that gives you added flexibility and traction, whether you’re using the AG or FG models.

he added traction is thanks to the combination of conical studs that means you can shift from dribbling, passing, and shooting in a more natural and fluid way.

Customer Opinions of the Future 5.1

Customers are very impressed with this upgrade of the Future line. The changes made were clearly in response to feedback, and the result is a lighter, more responsive pair of cleats.

There are comments from customers with more narrow feet that they are finding the roomier build feels a little bulky. For the most part, though, customers call the Future 5.1 the most comfortable soccer cleats they have ever owned out of the box.

It’s softer, more flexible construction means it molds easily to your feet. There is some concern that the NetFit system allows for less customization, but there are still plenty of options for every type of player looking for a custom fit.

Pros Comfortable, flexible fit, especially for wide-footed players.

Sensitive and responsive.

Enhanced grip texture and wide strike zones. Cons Feels a bit bulky on narrow feet.

Less customizable lacing holes than previous FUTURE cleats.

Expensive.

FUTURE 4.1 vs. FUTURE 5.1

Apart from the change in color scheme, the Future 5.1 is a huge upgrade to the 4.1. Reviewers who complained that the previous 4.1 was too narrow and too padded will love the 5.1, which is clearly built for a wider foot.

The 5.1 is also less bulky and more responsive to the touch of the ball. The only downside is that some users have complained that there are fewer lace holes than in previous Future models, which makes for a less customizable fit.

You should also be aware that though the conical stud pattern means that the Future 5.1 is a decent AG/FG boot, it does tend to do better on natural grass than artificial. Some customers pointed out some of the studs are too long to really do well on artificial grass.

Final Thoughts

The Future 5.1 is the next generation of the PUMA Future line and is by far the most comfortable Netfit soccer cleats that Puma has made yet. They’re incredibly soft, which helps them mold to the shape and size of your foot.

This combined with the Netfit and RapidAgility technology gives you the most customizable and comfortable fits you can get.

There are fewer lacing holes in the NetFit system, but it still provides you enough to customize your fit, and fits like a dream for wide-footed players who have a hard time with sizes in other brands.

Best of all, the Puma Future 5.1 manages a softer shoe that doesn’t compromise on structure or responsiveness.

Overall, the Future 5.1 is a great choice if you’re struggling to find your perfect fit in your AG/FG soccer cleats, or if you’re looking to maximize comfort, without risking stability.