Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleats

Look: This amazing soccer cleat is here to transform your game. This next generation cleats are classically stylish and come in core black, active red, and cloud white colors. The most appealing thing about this shoe is their classy look and their beautiful and not so bright colors.

Feel: The predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleats are quite lightweight to increase a footballer’s speed and help him or her to conserve energy. It is equally comfortable because of the knit textile on the upper side of the cleat that wraps around the foot for a 360-degree fit and a mid-cut design that supports the ankle. It has a sock-like feel which can expand to match one's foot shape.

Build: These amazing Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleats are made of high-quality material. They do not only look stylish and feel very comfortable, but they are also durable. The shoe is built to deliver. It has a supportive mid-cut that nicely hugs one's ankle to support each stride made by the player.

They are made with SL rubber spines on the Demon skin. This meant to ensure a good grip on the ball for unrivaled control. The shoes have lesser spikes compared to the Predator Mutator 20+.

It has a demon skin rubber strike zone and a 360-degree wrap construction that blurs the lines between the out sole and upper for absolute control.

Comfort Level of Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleats

The shoe is made in such a way that it gives excellent support to the leg and ankle. This is made possible by the knitted sock collar around the ankle. This characteristic allows a person to adjust the cleats to suit one’s preference.

The Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground are very comfortable. This enables one to play for may hours without any form of discomfort or pain in the feet.

The cleat is made with soft material that is tender to the feet to warrant a person running for long distances without experiencing ankle pain or bruises.

Lastly, these shoes have an enhanced fit, which enables accommodation of any foot shape, and they are very crucial for soccer players when making difficult moves and sharp turns while playing on the field.

Outsole/ Insole of the Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleats

Outsole: The shoe has a split outsole that optimizes control and stabilizes movement. It also has hybrid stud-tips that aid amplified traction and rotation.

The outsole assists players to maneuver sharp corners and turns. Other than that, the cleat’s outsole is remarkably light and gives the required traction for running in the field.

Also, the Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground cleats have a broad and flexible outsole. This makes it perfect for beginners and skillful players. Moreover, the increased traction and lightweight enables a player to have more control over the ball.

The Insole: The insole is removable. It is made of soft material that is quite comfortable.

Responsiveness: The Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleats are made for versatility and speed. The comfortable insole and the lightweight outsole enables players to play on both natural grass and turf comfortably.

The outsole has conical and bladed studs that give players enough traction in the field. Thus, they are highly responsive, and they can't make you slide or slow you down.

Additionally, the round ankle collar is essential because it adds to the performance and responsiveness of the shoe.

Customer Opinion of the Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleat

Most soccer players say that the cleat is stylish and sleek and looks good with the beautiful and not so bright colors. They also say that they are comfortable, light, and fit perfectly like a glove.

Players also say that the predator mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleat is excellently designed, and the sole is not only durable but has just the right thickness. Users also say that the shoe has good gripping of the ball because of its little nubs that are all over the shoe.

Similarly, some users say that they are the hottest cleats, and they recommend it to other people.

Pros Excellently designed with a sleek look.

Lightweight.

Very comfortable.

Regular Fit. Cons Some people don’t like the snug fit feature.

The shoe is not waterproof.

Some people think they are a little expensive.

Final Thoughts

The Predator Mutator 20.1 Firm Ground Cleat has it all. It is excellently built, stylish, and appealing. Although some people consider the shoe to be a little pricy, I can assure you that it is by all means worth the price.

They are made with quality durable material with a great lacing system that allows the user to concentrate on the game without focusing on their cleats. They are also made with soft and long-lasting material, and it gives users confidence that they can't tear while in the middle of a game.

They are pretty light, which gives users the freedom to play on both natural and artificial grass. The knitted sock collar provides a comfortable snug fit around the ankle.