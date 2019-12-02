Phantom Venom Elite Vs Phantom Venom Academy

Nike Phantom Venom Elite

The Venom Elite are designed to meet the strikers’ needs. Various strikers around the world raised the concern about Soccer boots that would give precise strikes.

They, therefore, incorporated an instep’s Precision PWR Strike Zone. The material used to make this cleat is breathable. The players’ feet remain dry throughout the game.

Features

Instep blade- for spinning and controlling the ball’s flight.



Foam pods- increases your foot’s stability.

​Flywire cables- designed to adapt to the shape of your foot.



Full Fly knit upper- ensures the cleat fits well from the day of purchase.

NikeGrip top cloth- ensures that the cleat holds the feet well, giving the player the comfort he needs.

Hyper Reactive soleplate- flexible enough to allow multidirectional traction.

Micro-texture around the toe area enhances ball control.

Strike zone technology- designed to ensure ball control and perfect spin.

Pros They are lightweight, allowing you to swing your legs freely.

The springing sensation it gives ensures your strikes are powerful.

It adjusts to the shape of your foot.

The soft toe box increases comfort.



Its tongueless design allows for a larger strike zone.



They are comfortable to wear, no client has complained about them.



The collar clings to the foot.



It is flexible and convenient to move in any direction in the field.



The blades in the instep help to focus the strike on target.



Have a very flexible forefoot.



They are breathable, making the player comfortable throughout the game. Cons Expensive compared to other cleats in the market.

Nike Phantom Venom Academy FG Game Over

The Venom Academy are another cleat designed for strikers. It ensures stability while providing much-needed traction. They are perfect for slim footed players.

The mesh material allows air to get to a player's feet, hence keeping the feet dry all through the soccer session.

Features

Instep ridges create the spin for precise and powerful strikes.

Plates- gives traction to a player while holding them firm on the ground.

Asymmetrical lacing system- provides a wide striking area.



Mesh upper – gives a comfortable fit.

Pros It has a large striking zone; hence strikes are always on target.

They are comfortable to the feet.

The size fits true to size.

They are breathable. They make sure the players' feet remain sweat-free throughout the game.



Very reasonable price. Cons They are too tight for broad-footed players.

The tongue constriction makes it hard to wear.

Have a small opening and wearing it can be tough.

Similarities Both are designed for strikers. Their plates allow for spinning and aid in precision striking. They both cling to the feet and ensure they do not slip off. They are both soft on the inside, giving players comfort. They both assure strong and powerful strikes on target. They hold the player firmly on the ground. The same brand creates them. They have large striking areas ensuring perfect and precision striking.

Both are made of comfortable, soft, and breathable material. They keep your feet dry throughout the 90 minutes.

Differences The Nike Phantom Venom Elite FG have instep blade while the Nike Phantom VNM Academy FG Game over possess instep ridges. The Nike Phantom venom Elite FG is fitted with Flywire cables, a feature that is not present in the Nike Phantom VNM Academy FG Game over. The Nike Phantom Venom Elite FG is fitted with Strike zone technology. The Nike Phantom VNM Academy FG has Asymmetrical lacing system which is absent in the other cleat. There are no Complaints about the Nike phantom Venom Elite FG; however, there have been few reported complains about the Nine Phantom VNM Academy FG Game over Cleats. A few have complained about the tongue feature for making it difficult to wear; others say it is not suitable for broad-footed players.

Final Thoughts

Both cleats have been designed to cater to the needs of players on the finish line. They are perfect for strikers. Nike incorporated the latest technology to ensure that all strikes are on target.

Players feel comfortable wearing these cleats since they are soft and light in weight. Mobility is ensured since they will hold you firmly on the ground.

The materials used to ensure that the cleats are breathable; therefore, you will not experience sweaty feet while in the field. They are strong enough, and you can wear them on several soccer games.

The instep blades and ridges present in these cleats ensures that the player can direct the strike in any direction without the fear of losing control. For you to purchase any of these cleats, understand your needs as a player.

Also, take consideration of the size of your feet. Slim footed players can comfortably wear the Nike Phantom Venom Academy.