Phantom Venom Elite Vs Phantom Venom Academy
Nike Phantom Venom Elite
The Venom Elite are designed to meet the strikers’ needs. Various strikers around the world raised the concern about Soccer boots that would give precise strikes.
They, therefore, incorporated an instep’s Precision PWR Strike Zone. The material used to make this cleat is breathable. The players’ feet remain dry throughout the game.
Features
Pros
Cons
Nike Phantom Venom Academy FG Game Over
The Venom Academy are another cleat designed for strikers. It ensures stability while providing much-needed traction. They are perfect for slim footed players.
The mesh material allows air to get to a player's feet, hence keeping the feet dry all through the soccer session.
Features
Pros
Cons
Similarities
- Both are designed for strikers.
- Their plates allow for spinning and aid in precision striking.
- They both cling to the feet and ensure they do not slip off.
- They are both soft on the inside, giving players comfort.
- They both assure strong and powerful strikes on target.
- They hold the player firmly on the ground.
- The same brand creates them.
- They have large striking areas ensuring perfect and precision striking.
- Both are made of comfortable, soft, and breathable material. They keep your feet dry throughout the 90 minutes.
Differences
- The Nike Phantom Venom Elite FG have instep blade while the Nike Phantom VNM Academy FG Game over possess instep ridges.
- The Nike Phantom venom Elite FG is fitted with Flywire cables, a feature that is not present in the Nike Phantom VNM Academy FG Game over.
- The Nike Phantom Venom Elite FG is fitted with Strike zone technology.
- The Nike Phantom VNM Academy FG has Asymmetrical lacing system which is absent in the other cleat.
- There are no Complaints about the Nike phantom Venom Elite FG; however, there have been few reported complains about the Nine Phantom VNM Academy FG Game over Cleats. A few have complained about the tongue feature for making it difficult to wear; others say it is not suitable for broad-footed players.
Final Thoughts
Both cleats have been designed to cater to the needs of players on the finish line. They are perfect for strikers. Nike incorporated the latest technology to ensure that all strikes are on target.
Players feel comfortable wearing these cleats since they are soft and light in weight. Mobility is ensured since they will hold you firmly on the ground.
The materials used to ensure that the cleats are breathable; therefore, you will not experience sweaty feet while in the field. They are strong enough, and you can wear them on several soccer games.
The instep blades and ridges present in these cleats ensures that the player can direct the strike in any direction without the fear of losing control. For you to purchase any of these cleats, understand your needs as a player.
Also, take consideration of the size of your feet. Slim footed players can comfortably wear the Nike Phantom Venom Academy.
It might be uncomfortable for the broad footed player, and hence, I would recommend the Nike Phantom Venom Elite.
Add comment