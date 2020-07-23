Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite FG Review
Ok guys, so before we take a detailed look at the Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite let’s first talk about what comes in the box. There is nothing special about the box.
It’s just a regular Nike box with the Vapor 13 Elite and a string bag inside. Most people like to see what comes in the box, so I figured I should get that out of the way before we dive into the review.
My first Impression of the boot is that it looks glossy and it’s really light. The white colorway tends to bring out the glossy shine a little more, and because it’s a speed boot, being light is a must.
I’m not a big fan of white colorway anything, and I have no idea why I got it. 😊 But the boot looks good. I just feel like it’s going to be a mess to clean up, so don’t be like me and get a white colorway boot for no reason. 😊
Look and Feel of the Vapor 13 Elite
The upper of the boot is all white, that includes the lace as well. You have Nike call out on the left which is in the flash crimson color. You have the Nike and Mercurial callout on the right. Nike callout is in blue and the Mercurial callout is in black. You also have the ACC and the Vapor 360 call out.
The colors on the outsole mimics the color of the Nike callout on each side of the boots. Like I said in the intro the boot has a glossy shine to it, and that’s because of the ultra-thin layer of Nike Skin overlay.
It makes it stand out a little more especially because of the white colorway, and you can feel the Nike Skin when you run your hand through the upper of the boot.
All an all the boot looks and feel really good. It has the classic Mercurial look, and it’s very lightweight which is the case for most speed boots.
Upper/Technology
The upper of the boot is constructed of Nike’s 360-degree Flyknit innovation to help give you that one-piece upper feel. It also feature the All Conditions Control (ACC). This helps give you better ball control no matter the weather condition.
There is a new ultra-thin NIKESKIN overlay on the boots. This is what gives it the glossy shine look that I talked about earlier. It seats on top of the Flyknit and it does two things.
One, it helps protect the Flyknit material, so it preserves its durability and longevity. Two, it is a thin layer that helps get your feet closer to the ball so you can really feel the touch of every play.
It is also less smooth when touched because the flyknit is a bit strengthened by the high tenacity yarns’ infusion, allowing the cleats to be softer to the touch while keeping its shape and rigidity for lockdown.
That also means that you don’t need Flywire cables anymore to keep your feet in place when changing direction and running because these yarns will do their job throughout the whole upper part. The boot’s glossy coating makes the soccer cleats feel more plastic than knitted.
Insole/Outsole
One of the best and most important parts of the Mercurial Vapor 13 cleats is its soleplate. Generally, these soccer cleats are designed for speed, and that means that they offer optimum traction while you are on the field.
Nike utilizes light and Aerotrax split plate that has micro grooves. Split plate means that there is a separation between the studs on the heel and the forefoot. Which means they act separately to your playing needs through changes in direction and quick turns.
The angular stud configurations combine with a stiffer chassis allows for explosive acceleration, whether you are playing on FG or AG surfaces.
The Insole is removeable and it has the “Just Do It” callout on it. It also feature the NikeGrip technology which provides maximum interior traction underfoot and lightweight cushioning.
How It Feels
Just like any other speed boot, Mercurial Vapor 13 cleats are typically tight and narrow. Everything is usually geared towards explosive speed when playing, with the cleats hugging right around each angle of your foot. Fit-wise, the Mercurial Vapor 13 accommodates the slim to medium footed soccer players.
The boots felt really good on my feet. They were however a bit challenging to put on because of the lack of enough stretch around the mouth and their small opening, but loosening the laces tend to do the magic.
The Mercurial Vapor 13 cleats are designed to be used by the fastest soccer players on the pitch. They are incredibly light and will allow you to move more quickly than you can ever imagine.
That is partly because of the 360-degree flyknit utilized in the upper part of the shoe, which will provide you with a more luxurious touch on the soccer ball than other boots that you might have used in the past.
The cleats come with chevron studs, which are great for decelerating and accelerating quickly during a soccer game. That ensures that you have the fastest feet on the field. The upper part comes with virtually no padding to dampen your touch, which means every touch you get on the soccer ball feels quite raw and engaging.
The glossy coating on the upper part is not very sticky, but the knitted texture helps provide low friction once it comes into contact with the soccer ball.
Pros
Cons
Final thoughts
The Mercurial Vapor 13 is a great speed boot. They are incredibly lightweight, and they come with a lot of good features. They offer you the best functionality and performance that gives you the freedom to play the beautiful game beautifully.
Last update on 2020-07-23 / This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API