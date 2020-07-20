Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 Elite CR7 Safari Review

Table of Contents Look and Feel of the CR7 Safari Upper/Technology of the CR7 Safari Insole/Outsole How It Feels Final Thoughts Before we get into a detailed review of the boots, let’s talk a bit of history. The original version of the Nike CR7 Safari was released 10 years ago in 2010. The OG version of the Safari released 10 years ago was Cristiano Ronaldo's first signature boots, and it was on his son’s birthday. Nike released the new Mercurial Superfly 7 Elite CR7 Safari to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the original release. The beautiful colorway and the history behind the shoe make for a special boot. I never got the original Safari released 10 years ago, but the colorway of the new release looks the same. Technology has obviously evolved in the last 10 years and a lot of new technology has been implemented into the new Safari.

Look and Feel of the CR7 Safari

The upper of the cleat is beautiful, it's glorious. Just kidding. The upper of the shoe is pretty amazing. I love the colorway. I love the way it looks. It looks amazing. You have the black and white Safari print all around the boot. Even the lace has the Safari print on it just like the original.

The lace was one of the many reason people loved the OG version that was released 10 years ago. Players will take out the lace and put them on their sneakers because the lace design was kind of a new thing at the time.

You also have the orange Nike logo on both sides of the boot. You have the Mercurial call out on the back which is orange, and you have an orange line on the inside around the heal counter

The dynamic fit collar is white, and it has a “Superfly360” callout. The color of the outsole is a combination of opaque and orang material. That is all you get for the look and colorway of the cleats. I really love the colorway. It really brings out the cleats, and you don’t really get to experience that until you have it in your hands.

Upper/Technology of the CR7 Safari

The upper is a 360-degree Flyknit construction that uses high-tenacity yarn which helps give you that sock-like one piece upper fit. It also has a Dynamic Fit collar that wraps your ankle to help give you that secure feel. This is something that was not available on the OG Safari.

The combination of all these new technologies allow you to have a better grip and control on the ball. The cleat also feature Nike’s ACC which enable you to play and control the ball in all weather.

The Upper especially the forefront of the cleat feels very thin. Allowing you to really feel the touch of the ball. This is something I really like because it allows me to feel like I am in control.

Insole/Outsole

The insole of the cleat is removable and there is something pretty unique about it. On one side of the insole you have Cristiano Ronaldo doing his classic celebration, and then on the other you have the CR7 callout with his signature.

The insole dose features the Nike grip technology, which prevents your feet from moving a lot on the inside of the cleat. On the inside you have soft material around the heel area. It also has some holes for breathability.

The integration of Aerotrak zone with micro grooves in the cleat's forefoot and a stiff chassis helps provides supercharged traction. This new technology will help with better sprint and better grip on the field.

It helps provide better push when running with the ball. The cleat features Nike’s angular studs which provide superior traction on short-grass fields.

How It Feels

Let's talk about the way the shoes feel. I love the way the shoes feel on my feet. Just keep in mind that I normally wear size 10 and a half, but I went half a size up on this one, and I always do this for cleats with dynamic fit collars.

Reason being that, one, it is very difficult to put on a cleat with a dynamic fit collar. Two, it is very difficult to take off a cleat with dynamic fit collar, so every time I get a cleat with dynamic fit collar I generally tend to go half a size up.

That is also because cleats nowadays are built to be tight to give you that sock-like feel. So, going a half a size up for me tend to work magic, because it gives my feet a little bit of flexibility to move around.

The cleat is going to require some break in time, but I do not think the break in time is going to be extensive. It is most likely going to take you one or two games to break it in. It felt very comfortable when I tested it, and did not seem as if It will need a lot of time to break it in.

Final Thoughts

I love these cleats. I love the colorway. I love everything about them. The only thing I don't like is the price, but do keep in mind that it's a limited-edition cleat and it has a bit of a backstory to it. So, for the most part, people are going to buy it, keep it, and then resell it for a higher price later because it is a limited-edition cleat.

All in all, the cleats get a thumbs up for me. Thank you for reading and watching the review.