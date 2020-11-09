Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 Academy MDS IC
For players trying to achieve the Dream Speed look while playing indoor soccer, Nike's MDS Superfly 7 academy promise to give you just that. This superfly version is popular for its affordable price points compared to other boots in the Mercurial series, with a colorway that's sure to impress many players.
Even better, the Superfly 7 Academy stays true to the Mercurial Dream Speed spirit, with modern prints and several adjustments on the upper construction to make it shine on indoor courts.
Here's an in-depth review of the Nike Mercurial Dream Superfly 7 Academy IC, featuring everything from the look to the performance and durability while playing indoor soccer. The budget-friendly superfly 7 IC is poised to become among the most popular shoes in the series, which begs the question of whether it's worth it.
Look and Feel of the Mercurial Dream Superfly 7 Academy
Retaining an identical design with the Superfly 6, the New Nike MDS 7 Academy IC boasts of a simple upper and the classic MDS style. The boots are available in a very interesting colorway, though the upper is made of a chunky synthetic material. This material works incredibly well at indoor arenas.
The upper construction is designed to make it look like it's made of synthetic fiber material, but unfortunately, that's not the case. Nonetheless, it still feels soft, comfortable, and easy to wear. It doesn't disappoint when touching the ball as it's what you'd expect at this price.
Upper/Technology of the Superfly 7 Academy
Like other boots in the Superfly series, it comes with a one-piece design on the upper side, with a soft sock-like elasticated material where the tongue would be. As a result, The Nike Superfly 7 uses a dual lace-hole system going through the middle, similar to what you'd find on the elite models. Additionally, the elasticated material stretches into a collar to support your ankle while running.
It's fair to say that the sock-like collar doesn't add much to this boot, though it still contributes to the aesthetics. Nonetheless, the boot looks a little cheap as there's a significant transitional difference between the sock and the boot's body.
Nike used a 3D coating to cover the crucial zones on the upper construction, increasing friction, and ball control. That ensures you get effective dribbling and passing on the court. Overall, the MDS 7 Academy's exterior construction is solid, though it features an internal heel cutter at the rear, which some players have complained about.
Insole/Outsole of the Superfly 7 Academy
Internally, the new Superfly 7 Academy IC features the same appearance as its predecessor, the Superfly 6 Academy. However, it features plenty of padding with a soft material that feels comfortable off the box. Fortunately, the inner sole is removable, unlike in any of its predecessors, and its quality is the kind of thing you'd expect on high-end models.
The Mercurial Superfly 7 Academy also boasts of a soft EVA sock liner, which ensures you enjoy a light, stable cushioning as you continue planning for your next move. Additionally, it features a split rubber outsole inspired by data from Nike's research lab. That gives you an optimized grip and increased ball control.
Pros
Cons
Final Thoughts
For players looking for a lightweight indoor soccer boot, the Mercurial 7 Academy IC is the solution. The overall fit is excellent, and there's practically nothing to break in. Overall, they also have good flexibility, giving you a comfortable feel like a pair of socks with extra padding. For this reason, it's recommendable you buy the exact size for the perfect fit because it’s very true to size.
The overall boot structure is solid, though it lacks the sophisticated feel of other models. Nonetheless, the Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 Academy is a great buy for players looking for the legendary mercurial comfort and style for indoor games under a tight budget. Even better, the shoe is designed for traction and speed.
