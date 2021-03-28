Nike Mercurial South Mexico City Superfly 7 Elite TF

Table of Contents Look and Feel of the South Mexico City Superfly 7 Upper/Technology of the South Mexico City Superfly 7 Insole /Outsole of the South Mexico City Superfly 7 Final Thoughts The Nike Mercurial Superfly TF is an excellent soccer boot that features gorgeous graphics and colors and other impressive features. Its distinctive design is dedicated and inspired by the vibrant football culture of South Mexico City. The design depicts the idea of embracing every opportunity to play anytime in any place, but always doing it with passion and fervor. It comes with a stretchy collar textured material that wraps your foot nicely for breakneck speed. You won't experience any discomfort with this boot when running around the field during practice or soccer matches.

The things I love most about this soccer boot are its appearance and the lightweight cushioning. I also like the fact that it comes at a reasonable price. In this article, I’ll provide a detailed review of the Nike Mercurial South Mexico City Superfly 7 Elite TF Boot.

Look and Feel of the South Mexico City Superfly 7

The Mercurial South Mexico City Superfly has a more sophisticated look and will get the job done when practicing, playing a match, or just for fun. This recently released boot features an attractive design that makes it a unique product in the market.

It comes in various colours, including Black, Chlorine Clue, and Crimson red. The combination of Blue shades and Crimson Red embellish the upper and outsole, providing a nice-looking style. It goes without saying that the Nike Mercurial Superfly TF Boot will make you stand out when playing on turf fields.

The innovative materials used to make this boot give it a tacky texture that guarantees a precise touch when shooting, dribbling, or passing the ball. While some soccer boots look great on the foot but feel terrible, you won’t experience any uneasiness with the Nike Mercurial Superfly TF Boot. However, the upper doesn't actually feel like the current Superfly 7 Elite FG boot on foot.

The specialized sole used in this soccer boot offers superior traction on turf even when moving at high speeds. This boot feels great on the foot, and it can significantly enhance your passing and crossing capabilities.

It doesn’t inhibit your speed in any way, so you can expect to run with your optimal swiftness when wearing this boot. To be honest, this boot is built for improved touch, speed, agility, and comfort when playing soccer. It minimizes slippage when handling the ball on the field.

Upper/Technology of the South Mexico City Superfly 7

The Nike Mercurial Superfly TF comes with a durable FitFlyknit construction that will not only feel like a second skin but also last for an extended period. According to Nike, the upper of this boot features a full Flyknit construction that mixes various colours at a time.

This construction produces an outstanding colour blend, giving the boot an amazing upper. Besides, it ensures that the boot upper lasts for a longer time. You can expect the upper to outlast the sole. The overall structure of this boot is excellent for more accuracy and ball control, making it an incredible shoe for playing soccer.

Another interesting and essential feature is the sock-like material that goes past the ankle for extra support. The sock-like fit offers great support to the ankle and protects it from torsion, making the boot feel like a leg extension.

It also makes it easy to change directions rapidly and turn around with reduced chances of injury or falling. Nike's ACC technology in this boot ensures that the surface of the upper offers consistent and reliable friction between the boot and the ball in all conditions.

Insole /Outsole of the South Mexico City Superfly 7

The Nike Mercurial Superfly TF has a well-padded insole and midsole designed with special shock absorption qualities. With the shock absorption qualities, the insole absorbs the impact of each step, stride, and cuts you make on the pitch.

This insole is engineered with adequate cushioning for your foot to make wearing, walking, and running in these boots more comfortable. It also offers optimal support whilst increasing confidence to handle the ball with ease. Moreover, the insole is also very lightweight to cut down the total weight of the boot. The specialized sole in the Nike Mercurial Superfly TF delivers explosive traction on turf.

This rubber outsole is also of decent quality, and it helps reduce the common risks of ailments most soccer players suffer. It’s designed to deliver greater traction when playing, so it usually works by enhancing the grip and ensuring superior traction on artificial turf surfaces.

This boot ensures that you don't lose any match due to hip, ankle, or groin injuries. The studs are made of high-quality rubber for extra grip when playing on artificial pitches. Rubber studs used in this boot make the boot to be lightweight while still offering extra grip needed when playing on artificial grass. They also don’t damage the turf and will last much longer than you expect since they are built for extended durability.

Pros Enhances speed and precision

Full Flyknit upper with tenacity yarns

Makes it easy to turn at high speed

Reduces ball slippage on the pitch



Offers a nice and soft-touch



Rubber studded outsole for superior traction Cons Mild discomfort when wearing the boot for the first time

A bit expensive

Not ideal for soft grounds

Doesn't feel like the current Superfly 7 Elite FG boots

Final Thoughts

Generally, the Nike Mercurial Superfly TF Boot is a combination of comfort and great performance. It comes with fantastic features like a sock-like fit, a well-cushioned interior, great upper construction, and a durable outsole.