New Balance Tekela v3 Pro FG Review



Look, Feel, and Performance of the Tekela v3 Pro

New Balance Tekela v3 pro FG is a lightweight shoe. It weighs about a hundred and ninety-nine grams. The boot comes in a variety of colors, from cobalt blue with orange markings to black with orange markings on the strike zone.

It has the New Balance logo cleanly appearing on the side of the boot. Throughout the upper, there are orange kinetic stitch patterns, which are thinner at the mid-foot and back of the boot and thicker in the boot's strike zone.

The thicker frontal part is just thick enough to give you a maximum touch of the ball. The boot has a transparent coating to prevent water from getting into the boot to ensure comfort even during rainy days.

The integrated hypoknit laceless closure, which is sock-like, is soft and firm enough to hold the ankle inside the boot ensuring ultimate lockdown. Tekela v3 pro is designed explicitly for control as it boasts with unique features to provide greater surface area for contact with the ball. The inside of the boot is soft and has ample space for those players with broad toes. There are larger sizes for those with wider feet.

The boot is very flexible. It can easily flex and assume the position of your foot. You can bend the boot and will notice it does not have the spring-back effect brought about by rigidity.

Upper/Technology of the Tekela v3 Pro

The boot looks and feel great. However, one of the biggest problems I have with it is the stiffness of the upper. The upper feels a little too stiff for a control boot. You will definitely need some time for your feet to get use to it.

Engineers of the New Balance Tekela v3 pro FG did research on data from previous makes (like its predecessor, new balance Tekela v2 pro FG) to come up with the perfect design suitable for control and mastery of the ball.

The boot has a complete foot stretch-knit upper to offer a comfortable fit and unrivaled stability. The hypoknit upper is engineered to provide strategic areas of stretch and support. A kinetic suture construction creates a larger surface area for a better feel of the ball, making the boot ideal for ball control.

It adds support where needed without compromising the flexibility of the boot, and this is really good, but all these research and new technology on the V3 makes it a little stiff which was not the case for the V2. This is the one thing that takes away from the boot.

A high-cut integrated hypoknit laceless closure is the sock-like closure that provides a soft but firm attachment with the foot. It includes foot lockdown and can stretch; hence does not hinder turning and twisting of the ankle.

The boot features the embroidered 3D strike zone made using kinetic stitch technology, which is thicker at the strike area and thinner towards the arch and back of the boot. The thicker forefoot zone increases ball-leg feedback as it enhances high-resolution touch and control.

Throughout the upper is a water-resistant transparent coating. This coating prevents water uptake. You can stay swift on your feet, whichever game condition you find yourself in. This coating, however, does not affect the flexibility of the boot.

Insole and Outsole

Inside the boot, a removable infiniGRIP ortholite insole offers proper cushioning. It also increases socks grip, thus preventing foot slippage. Cushioning at the heel of the boot provides comfortability and prevents blistering on the ankle.

The outsole, designed for top athletes, is made of a light nylon chassis with multi-directional TPU stud tip patterns to provide maximum traction and hastening on stable ground pitches and slippery natural grass pitches.

The studs are well balanced and flexible as they are built for easy cuts and turns as you evade the opposition and beat defenses. The nylon chassis can bend easily and assume normal position without the spring-back effect shown when you bend a rigid material. The outsole has pores for the free circulation of air to enhance breathing of your feet.

Pros The boot is excellent in the toe and box. It provides ample toe space making it comfortable to play with.

It locks in very well on the heel.

The upper knit is just comfortable.

The boot is very well-made overall.



Comes in different colors; therefore, a person can select a pair of his choice.It is lightweight and, therefore, a nice option for athletes Cons The upper feels stiff.

Narrow mid-foot section could be very uncomfortable for people with wide feet.

It could be hard to find a perfect fitting boot.

Very narrow TPU outsoles around the midfoot can squeeze your foot, causing some pain.



The boot is laceless. This could be a turn off for those who love boots with laces.

Final Thoughts

Apart from the upper being stiff, which is the only thing I do not like about the boot. The New Balance Tekela v3 Pro FG could be a perfect choice if you are looking for a control boot.

This boot offers unique features like the TDU studs configuration suitable for maximum agility. They enable you to halt and move smoothly with minimum sliding.

The boots provide superb traction, responsive touch, and excellent ball control. The stretch-knit upper and flexible sole can easily mimic the movements of your foot, ensuring that you are balanced all through.

Pores in the sole of the boot allow circulation of air into and out of the boot, making it easy for the breathing of your feet. This helps reduce too much sweating, which could cause irritation and sliding between socks and the innersole.

The appearance of the boot is great. A well-fitting pair will get you feeling swift and ready to dribble past your opponents' defense since an excellent boot boosts your confidence in the game.

