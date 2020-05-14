This Futuristic Patch Uses Nanotech To Relieve Your Pain (Here’s How It Works)

Imagine Owning a Device that Diminishes Pain at the Source You can use it whenever you want – even all the time. It’s completely safe.

It doesn’t use chemicals, medicine, or drugs, nor does it change anything about your mind or body. In fact, it doesn’t even go past your skin. It’s not permanent, either – you can take it off whenever you want. Sounds like something from a sci-fi movie, right? And if you suffer from chronic pain, then it just sounds like a dream…

But 2020 is here. And, thanks to an accidental discovery at a military research lab, so is this “pain diminisher” – which actually comes in the form of a nanotech patch called Kailo.

Don’t believe me? I don’t blame you. When I first heard about it, I didn’t believe it either. But then I put it on…

First, What is Kailo?

Kailo is a non-invasive patch that’s embedded with billions of tiny nanocapacitors. These nanocapacitors work together like a bio-antenna (more on that later) to naturally relieve pain in seconds.

Using the patch is easy and safe for all ages: When you’re feeling pain, all you do is stick a Kailo to your body (somewhere between the pain and your brain). Within moments, you’ll feel the pain easing away.

Some describe a warming sensation, others say the pain gets “quiet”, but for many (including me), the pain just… diminished at a rapid pace.

Kailo Is Here, It’s Weird, And It WORKS

I first heard about Kailo from their crowdfunding campaign. They raised a staggering $1.4 million in under 30 days – so, as a tech writer with chronic back pain, I had to try it out.

First, some important facts: Kailo doesn’t use medicine or drugs , so nothing foreign or toxic enters your body.

The nanocapacitors are 100% safe to use all day, every day – with zero side effects.

Kailo is reusable and lasts for years . The only maintenance involves replacing the adhesive every now and again.



Kailo helps a lot more than just back pain – in fact, it works pretty much anywhere you place it. It’s already been shown to relieve migraines and headaches, knee pain, elbow pain, menstrual cramps, and more… and since nanotech is so new, they’re still finding exciting uses for it!

How It Works: The Science Behind Kailo

It’s difficult to put this simply, but I’ll give it a shot:

When you experience pain, it’s typically the result of electrical signals being sent from the location of the pain to your brain. The worse the pain, the stronger the signal.

Kailo’s nanocapacitors communicate directly with the brain’s electrical system, telling it to “turn down the volume” of the pain signal (like a “bio-antenna”). This allows your brain to send help, reducing the pain immediately.

What’s inside Kailo?

Let’s take a look inside Kailo’s innovative, licensed technology. It was invented as a leading-edge antenna technology and in a EUREKA! moment was discovered to also help relieve pain. So what’s inside a Kailo? What makes it work?

Carrier Layer

This non-conductive layer is made from a special kind of synthetic polymer that works as a base for the particle mixture. The laminate helps to protect the particles from friction and water damage. Substrate

The nanoparticles are flood coated with a patented substrate that holds everything in place to create a dust-free and water-tight seal. Substrate

The nanoparticles are flood coated with a patented substrate that holds everything in place to create a dust-free and water-tight seal.

If you’re familiar with TENS or other widely-used electric therapies, then Kailo probably doesn’t seem so strange to you (it’s similar – just easier to use, more affordable and less invasive).

A Tip On “Hacking” Kailo For Maximum Relief

When you first put on Kailo, you’ll feel relief right away… and if you’re like me, you’ll scream “WHOA, it works!” and leave it at that. But I learned a neat trick from other beta testers: even if you feel good, keep trying new placements!

The Future Is Here – And It Feels Goooood!

I suffer from back pain due to an old injury, and I had tried pretty much everything under the sun… yet nothing gave me lasting relief. But now I have Kailo – and I’m so grateful for it.

Of course, I know what you’re thinking: it still sounds like science fiction, or even nonsense. That’s the reaction I get from most people… until I let them try mine. You really have to experience it to believe it.

And soon, once Kailo is finally released, you’ll get your chance. (UPDATE: Kailo is now available to the public – see the update below!)

IMPORTANT UPDATE