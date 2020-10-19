How to Shoot a Soccer Ball Detailed Guide and Shooting Drills

Knowing how to shoot a ball is among the most basic and exciting part of playing the beautiful game. Kicking a ball with precision and accuracy is a beautiful thing for the soccer player who strikes it and the people watching it from the sidelines.

You can learn how to shoot a ball and set yourself up for success by doing regular practice, preparation, and putting in the work. Here is a complete guide on how to shoot a ball in soccer.

A Step by Step Guide on How to Shoot a Soccer ball

Take a touch: The first touch is critical and will go a long way when it comes to determining your shots' power and precision. Once you receive the ball, you must control it using your first touch to set yourself up for a good shot. That means that the ball should end up a couple of meters away from you to help you reach it in a single step before striking it. If the ball is too far away, you will be forced to stretch to make contact, and if it's very close, you will lose accuracy and power. The way you set yourself up for the kick is the most important aspect of striking the ball with precision.

Maintain your eyes on the soccer ball: If you have taken a touch and have set yourself up for success, you should have an idea of where everyone else is on the pitch, know your target, and the ball should be settled nicely in front of you.

Since you know what to do to get the ball into the back of the net, keep your eyes on the ball following a quick scan of the pitch. That will significantly help you to boost your precision and ensure that you strike the ball into the back of the net.

Plant your leg next to the soccer ball: In this step, you need to plant the foot firmly you utilize to stand on for a good balance next to the ball and don't use the kicking leg. Plant your foot on the ball's side, but it should not be very close to it because you won't be able to shoot accurately.

Again, your standing leg should be pointed towards where you would like the ball to end up when you kick it. If done the right way, leg placement and keeping your eyes on the ball will help with your power and accuracy.

Drawback the kicking foot: The power you require to put into shooting the ball will determine how far you need to draw your kicking foot backward. For instance, when you wind up for a shot, you need to draw back your leg when bending at your knee until you create a V shape to help you produce lots of power.

However, for a simple and short pass, you only have to draw your foot back shortly to get enough power to strike your target. Over time, every player will learn the amount of power they require on every kick.

Allow your body to relax: Setting yourself up to shoot, planting your leg, and running to kick the ball will make your body mold itself naturally into a very comfortable shape. Also, your arms will fly out in a natural way to help you maintain your balance.

The arm on your planted foot's side will naturally fly upwards while the other will easily fall backward in synchronizations with your kicking leg winding up to shoot the ball. By allowing your body to move naturally and relax, you will help control your kicks by not forcing the body to do things that don't feel right.

Correctly position your body: When playing soccer, the ball will head in the direction where your body points in most cases. That means you need to position your body in your target's direction because it is challenging to get the ball in the intended direction when you are looking in the wrong direction.

Generally, it is quite difficult to control the precision and flight of the ball if some parts of your body conflict. In the same way, you lose accuracy and power when you stand very close to the ball, you'll also lose precision and power if your body is incorrectly positioned when making shots.

Kick the soccer ball: To have a powerful shot towards the goal, you should kick the ball with boot laces with your body angled towards the target and your foot back in a V shape. The big bone in your leg after the big toe will serve as a club, which will forcefully propel the ball towards the goal.

You need to strike the ball in the middle, not too close to the ground for maximum power. If you would like to curve the ball into the back of the soccer net or put some spin on it, then you need to kick the ball on either side of its center based on the direction you want it to go.

Follow the ball: The momentum of your body should easily follow the ball after making contact and kicking the ball. If you are trying a powerful shot, for instance, your kicking foot will fly in the air once you strike the ball.

To improve your shooting precision, you need to allow that to happen naturally because sudden stops can easily disrupt your kick. Also, you will discover that the rest of your body will naturally move with your shot.

Your follow-through will also help in determining where the ball ends. To prevent the ball from rising higher in the air, you need to limit how far you raise your striking foot. Also, ensure you land on the kicking foot before continuing with the game to avoid injuries.

Soccer Shooting Drills

Shooting Agility Drill

First to Finish Shooting Drill

Final Pass & Finish Shooting Drill

1, 2 Shoot Shooting Drill

Turn & Shoot Shooting Drill

1-on-1 Shootout Shooting Drills

Team Sniper Shooting Drill

Cross & Finish Competition Shooting Drill

Moving Goal Shooting Drill

Cross Control Shooting Drill

Quick Finish Competition

Diagonal Shooting Drill

Sequence Shooting Drill Shooting Agility Drill This drill can help you work on your check-runs and agility after passes. It makes your body flexible enough to make perfect shots after a pass. Drill Setup You need about ten to twelve cones to make a channel that is close to the penalty area.

Use four to five cones to make a line-shaped towards the corner flag. This line should be created above the already made channel.

The coach should stand at the far end of the created channel, some few meters in the marked penalty area, and close to the goal.



The player shooting the ball should start four to five meters at the far top-end of the cone channels with a soccer ball. Drill Instructions The shooter or the player at the leading position in the queue takes the soccer ball and passes though the cone channel to a target player or the trainer.

The shooter then makes a quick check-run to the opposite end of the channel where the target player or coach stands.

The trainer passes back the ball to an advancing attacker within the channel.

The advancing attacker or the shooter again pass the soccer ball to the trainer and speedily backpedals to the top end of the channel where he/she began.

The trainer then kicks the soccer ball off in any direction. A coach may decide to point to a specific direction to lay off the ball or kick it without signaling and allow the player to follow the ball quickly.

The advancing attacker and shooter should quickly react and run to the side in which the pass was made. He/she then sprints around the channel end. The shooter finally takes a shot. Drill Variations You can let the players know the side you are to lay off the soccer ball in making the drill more straightforward.

Create a variation of shots through stopping, spinning, or bouncing the soccer ball as you kick or lay off in an unannounced side. Coaching Points Encourage the shooters to work on their full speed when practicing the drill.

Let every player work on enhancing their quick movement and agility after making a soccer pass.

Make the players enhance their reactions to the ball pass and the direction to which the pass was made.



Emphasize the need to have intense strikes on the ball when making the stride shots.

Every player should follow through the ball towards the goal and maintain full control of the ball using all parts of their foot.

The sudden turns, dribbling, and other soccer agility skills should get emphasized during the training. Equipment A full-size soccer goals

Soccer balls

Disc cones Drill Ages This shooting drill suit players who are playing in the junior leagues of ages nine years and above to those in the professional leagues of seventeen years and above. Drill Focus Warm-up

Passing

Shooting



Attacking



Fun First to Finish Shooting Drill The first to finish shooting drill helps enable a player to compete against time by dribbling around a cone before taking a shot. Drill Setup Put two full-size goals on one end of the marked field. Ensure your goals are spaced out for at least ten to fifteen meters apart.

Divide the entire team players into two groups. Have the team select a goalkeeper to be placed at every goal. When there are more than two goalkeepers, they should take their positions next to their respective goals. Then, have the goalkeepers rotating in every two to three repetitions.

If the groups do not have any goalkeepers, they should replace the full-size goals with mini soccer goals.

Put a cone approximately eighteen to twenty yards from every goal. You may increase or decrease the distance depending on the level of skills or number of players.

Have your second set of cones placed five to eight yards out of every goal and the field end line. Ensure there are no cones on the end-line between the set goals.

Have your two teams assigned either of the goal setups. Let the team form a queue behind the created cones towards the outer part of the goal.

Every player should get assigned a soccer ball. But, if the balls are not enough for every player, those at the first position of the queue must possess a ball. Drill Instructions Once the coach whistle, the leading players in every set should quickly start dribbling their balls towards the cone in front of the respective goals.

After they get to the cone, they should dribble around it and then make a strong shot on goal in an attempt to score against their opponent.

The shot timing should be determined by the player as they can shoot immediately or take some time after dribbling.

Players can also take shot from a range or even dribble closer towards their target goal for a better finish.

The first player to score gunners two points while those who still scores after their opponents are awarded a single point. These points are then aggregated for the respective team.

After the leading players finish their rounds, they get back their balls and go back into their queues.

The successive set of players follow suit and repeat the process immediately; the trainer gives a signal or blows the whistle.



Once every player completes the first round, a tally of the team scores is done, and the winner for the first round is declared.



The team players then gather the rest of the balls and switch goals. Repeat the same process for the number of rounds the couch feels enough. Drill Variations Add more disc cones.

Vary the spacing between cones and the goals.

Have players keep a record of their points earned. Drill Coaching Points Always remind the new or struggling players the best shooting techniques to use. players should lock their ankle, stand firmly next to their ball and swing smoothly through the ball.

Challenge players to dribble and finish at high speed. They need to dribble quickly and make shots at the most suitable opportunity.

Encourage your players to focus on striking a balance between power and accuracy where accuracy should dominate over their shooting power.



Emphasize the need for players to glance at the soccer goal before shooting the ball as a way of tricking the goalkeeper and enhancing their finishing skills. Equipment Soccer balls

Disc cones

Full-size or mini soccer goals Drill Ages It is a drill that suits players across all age groups to engage in a competitive and quick shooting activity. Soccer Drill Focus Dribbling

Shooting

Speed



Ball control skills



Finishing skills Final Pass & Finish Shooting Drill Players understand that what counts is their ability to score through teamwork and earn points for their team. This drill enhances the ability of players to pass, manage their time, and finish under a game-like setting. It enables players to work on their shooting skills through quick runs. Drill Setup Have a full-size goal installed on the field end-line.

Position a goalkeeper at the goal. Stand next to the goal and make rotations in every three to four repetitions.

Elect about four mannequins spaced out five to seven yards away from the marked penalty area. They should remain parallel to the top penalty area mark and five to seven yards spaced. These mannequins replicate the opponent's defense.

Use training sticks or the disc cones where mannequins are unavailable.

Setup four-disc cones where two of the cones are fifteen to eighteen yards at the front of your center placed mannequins as the rest are six to eight yards outside or in front of the broader mannequins.

Players evenly distribute themselves between the four cones and queue behind them.

The wide players run toward their respective mannequins once they lay off the ball. Their run is timed to ensure they get the ball once the top players make a pass through the set mannequins to the running paths.

The wide players receive the ball pass and try to finish on goal. Players lined up on the left side should follow suit once those on the right-side end their cycle.



Players who make the final pass must run back to the wide players' queue while shooters retrieve their shots and get back to the queue at the two top cones.



The full player is at liberty to move behind the mannequins in the field. The passer and the runner should communicate to make a perfect final pass.



This process should continue for five to eight minutes before taking a break. Teams can switch sides. Drill Variations Complete the entire sequence in one touch.

Allow various passing patterns. Drill Coaching Points Inform the player on the tricks to time their run for effective coordination.

Educate the players to factor the weight of their passes to the runners for a perfect final pass and attempt to the goal.

Emphasize the need to communicate and giving of right passes for a smooth combination.



Challenge the training players to enhance their drill and speed.



Tell the players to always look at the goalkeeper's position before attempting to make the final goal shot. Equipment Mannequins/training sticks and cones.

Soccer balls

Soccer goal Drill Ages Suitable for youth players above eight years of age to the professional league players. Soccer Drill Focus Passing

Timing

Finishing 1, 2 Shoot Shooting Drill Every soccer match winner is determined by the number of shots that go past the goalkeeper. Accuracy and a high level of shooting skills are needed to score. This drill helps the trainer to perfect these desired skills. Drill Setup Players queue approximately eight to twelve yards away from the marked penalty area.

Every player in line must possess a ball.

One player is designated as the passer. This player is positioned at the end of the penalty area, without a ball and facing the rest.



A goalkeeper can then stand at the full-size goal, with rotations after three to five repetitions if there are more goalkeepers. Drill Instructions The player at the first position in the line makes a pass towards the passer.

The passer shout takes one or two touches before laying the soccer ball to any side for the leading player to run and make a shot.

Shooting players should run fast towards the ball and take shots on the goal.

The subsequent player immediately begins their turn after the first player completes theirs.

Every player must retrieve his/her shot and go back to the line with their ball.

The passer should switch every eight to ten repetitions.



This process should continue for as many turns as the trainer may perceive necessary. Drill Variations Allow players a one-touch finish depending on their skill level and age.

Incorporate different shooting techniques such as laces, in and out of the foot. Coaching Points Emphasize the need for players to lock their ankle for better power and control when shooting.

Emphasize the need to perfect the finish and not to make a plain shoot.

Let the players know the need to use a firm plant foot, keeping their heads down and eyes on the ball for an excellent finish.



Inform the players the need to have their shooting foot swing through the shoot and land on the same foot for enhanced power and accuracy.



Challenge the players to retain consistency in the use of different techniques. Equipment Soccer balls

Full-size soccer goal Drill Ages Suitable for players above the six years of age. Soccer Drill Focus Finishing skills Turn & Shoot Shooting Drill A professional player must have proficient skills to turn and take a shot to score goal. Such a player must have a quality first touch and goof finishing skills, which this drill seeks to enhance. Drill Setup Install a full-size goal.

Using cones mark three square boxes at the top edge of the marked penalty area. Your square should measure three to five yards while spaced out for six to eight yards.

Divide the players into three groups of even numbers.



Various group members should then make a queue behind these boxes with every line starting five to eight yards behind the square boxes.



Allocate the available balls to the three groups of players.



The first player in all the groups should then step inside the marked squares and without a ball.



The subsequent players in the queue should then start with the ball at the control of their feet.

A goalkeeper can then stand at the full-size goal, with rotations after three to five repetitions if there are more goalkeepers. Drill Instructions When starting, the player in the left square asks for a ball pass from the player in the first position of the line.

Once the player in the box receives the ball pass, he/she turns and takes a shot on the goal while trying to remain within the marked square.



Once the player inside the box finishes their turn, the one who made a pass to then gets into the marked square starts their turn.

Every player should retrieve his/her ball every turn they make before going back to their queue.



The shooting player should remain inside the square box for every round. One round should include not less than two to three shots for every player.



The process should be repeated for enough time to allow every player to take shots inside every square. Drill Variations Put a two-touch limit.

Include a defender within the box.

Make hand-tossed passes in the air targeting the shooters inside the box. Drill Coaching Points Educate the players to perfect their accuracy when making a shot by using power when striking.

Encourage the players to turn and shoot immediately they receive to work on game speeds.

Emphasize the need to offer a high-quality first touch for a chance to score correctly. Equipment Soccer balls

Full-size soccer goal

Cones Drill Ages Suitable for any player above the age of seven up to the professional players of age seventeen years and above. Soccer Drill Focus First touch quality

Shooting skills

Agility 1-on-1 Shootout Shooting Drills A player’s shooting skill can be perfected by competing against their teammates. This drill allows the players to try dribbling and score against one another while the other player aggressively defends his/her cone gate. Drill Setup The team should be divided up to make several pairs. Every pair should get allocated a ball.

Every set of players should set up two cone gates, approximately eight to twelve yards apart. Each cone gate should stand about five to seven yards wide. The two gates should face each other.

Players can decide to decrease or increase the distance between their cone gates or their width to suit the players’ skill level and age.



Every set of players should then position themselves into the two-cone gate, with each player standing between their opposite gates.



One soccer player from either side starts with a ball at his/her feet. Drill Instructions The starting player in possession of the ball in every group tries shooting towards their opponent’s gate as the opponent defends the ball from going through the gate.

If a player score, or their shot gets blocked, the defending player who is with the ball becomes the shooter. They try taking a shot to their opponent’s cone gate.

The shooting process continues in the same manner for the next couple of rounds. However, this drill does not count shots above the waist of the opponent.



A shooter gets the point for scoring against their opponent with a shot that was below their waist.



Players take shots at one another’s gate for the many whole rounds, and the winner is declared as the player who garnered more points in every round.



The shooting partners should then switch sides once around comes to an end. Every round should take approximately two to four minutes. Players should repeatedly do more rounds. Drill Variations Decrease or increase the cone gate's distance to suit the player's age and skill level.

Rotate the shot-blocking rules by allowing defending players to use their hands while goalkeeping or only feet to enhance blocking and receiving skills. Drill Coaching Points Encourage players to compete against their teammates and make them see the fun in such a competition. Bring in various drill variations during the shooting rounds.

Challenge every player to make it more difficult for their shooting opponent to score. They need to block more shots.

Inform the training players on the right shooting approach before playing. Every player should work on using different parts of their foot to enhance their shooting accuracy and power.

Teach the players how to make a smooth strike through the ball with a sturdy plant foot and locked ankle.



Motivate players to remain consistent in their shots as they develop high accuracy. Equipment Soccer ball

Disc cones Drill Ages Any soccer lover who is above seven years of age can easily perfect his/her skills using this drill. Soccer Drill Focus Fun

Warm-up

Finishing accuracy



Finishing time Team Sniper Shooting Drill This competitive drill enables the players to challenge their skills to finish and take a shot through their opponents’ gate. It creates a repeated game-like scenario where players must get pass their opponents first before finishing and scoring for their team. Drill Setup Players should divide out and form three teams of at least three players and at most five players. Every team should get matching jersey to distinguish them from the rest.

Make it a rule that every team must remain within the penalty box designated area for every finishing shot. If necessary, use cones to make a smaller box within the designated penalty area to make players work within a crowded area and work on their accuracy and finishing.

Create a similar setup for all the players available for training to make multiple teams. Every team should start this drill in the designated penalty or marked area.



The third person in the teams is marked as crosser, with one crosser moving to the opposite wings.



The two crossers in the opposite wings should have the balls divided up equally amongst them.



Any goalkeepers present should remain in the goal while extra goalkeepers remain on standby for a rotation for every three to five repetitions. Drill Instructions In starting the activity, a crosser should pass the ball into the marked playing area where two teams are within. The crosser to start the first cross should be from either team.

The players within the designated playing area should try to get the ball with a first touch and score. Players should take quick and fast shots and remain within the same designated area.

Once the first passed ball goes out or is scored, the other crosser positioned on the opposite end server, the second soccer ball into the marked designated area, the same process is repeated.

Every team counts the number of goals scored, and the team with more goals at the end of the rounds wins.

Every round should run for three to five minutes or until the crossers' soccer balls are exhausted.

One of the teams within the designated area goes out after the first round and becomes the servers while those who served comes in for the next round.

The teams should play more rounds as they wish. Drill Variations Every player must finish out-of-the-air for the goal to count.

Limit the ball touches to one or two. Coaching Points Challenge the player to increase their tempo during their competition.

Passes and crosses should get speedily served and finishing quickly.

Teach the players to keep the ball away from their opponents with their one-touch if they don't make to finish off that first touch.

Let the players remain attentive and focused on their finishing skills, accuracy, time, and power.



Encourage players to get more competitive and keep scoring in every round by trying every opportunity to move into most suitable finishing spots. Equipment Soccer balls

Soccer jerseys Drill Ages Any player above the age of seven can use this drill to perfect his/her shooting skills. Soccer Drill Focus Ball control

Finishing speed and accuracy

Passing Cross & Finish Competition Shooting Drill Consistency in soccer remains a top priority that every player should strive towards. This competitive team drill serves as a perfect platform for individual players to enhance their crossing accuracy and finishing skills. Drill Setup Set up a full-size goal on one of your field edges and position a goalkeeper there.

Have two to three goalkeepers for the drill to maintain high intensity for every round. They can rotate every three to five repetitions.

Set up a cone on either side of the designated penalty area, two to five yards away from the marked penalty box. The angle and distance of the goal can vary as needed.



Set up two-disc cones about ten yards apart and two to three yards out of the penalty box.



Players should form two evenly numbered groups with every team wearing a differently colored jersey.

Have every team queue behind an assigned disc cone at the top of the penalty box.



Every team should then send three to five players to the far most cone and make them the designated ball crossers for that round.

Have enough balls to share out evenly between the two different crossing cones.



Every crosser lined behind the cones should get assigned a ball. The teams can decide which among the two should go first. Drill Instructions Once the trainer's whistle goes, the first crosser from the team starts taking a ball touch to the end line and makes a cross into the penalty box.

Two players belonging to the crosser's group starts running into scoring posts once the crossing player takes the touch. One player runs towards the back post while the other the first post.

These two players in the box should try scoring immediately they get a pass from their teammates.



The first group immediately gets done with their touch, the second team begins, and the process continues.



The crosser at every turn runs back to their group’s crossing lines while every shooter retrieves his/her shot and passes it back to the crossers.



The two teams keep alternating the finishing and crossing for all the rounds. The declared winner must have more goals scored.



Players should play for about three to five minutes before they rest and retrieve the balls. Teams should switch sides after every round and have repeated rounds. Drill Variations Vary the crossing distance and angles.

Increase the number of shooters from one to three depending on total. players partaking the drill. Coaching Points Teach the players always to lock their ankles and redirect the ball with less powerful leg swing. What matters is their forward momentum.

Inform the players on the need to time and run with high precision into the box's designated scoring positions.

Challenge the crossers to deliver crosses into the scoring box with high consistency. Equipment Soccer balls

Cones

A full-size soccer goal Drill Ages It is a fun and competitive shooting drill activity that suits players above eight years of age and up to the professional teams. Soccer Drill Focus Fun

Crossing pass

Finishing skills Moving Goal Shooting Drill Young players need to learn the best hacks, such as passing and shooting early enough to become professional players. This drill helps in equipping the young players with these professional skills while the older players use it during warm-ups. It also helps players in developing good teamwork in vision to allow them to score better goals against their opponent. Drill Setup Decide and mark a playing area variant to the total players and the skill level of players involved. Twenty to thirty players may use the half-field area.

You can point out two players who will become the “moving goal.”

Assign these two players a flag, pole, or rope to hold and form the “moving goal.”



The space below the assigned rope marks the goal's dimensions as height and between the players as the length.



The rest of the players should then form two equal teams and have a different colored jersey.



Assign a ball for every team. Drill Instructions The two groups of players dribble and pass their balls to prepare the best opportunities to score on the “moving goal.”

Once scores are made past the goal, the team players should then continue trying to score more.

Every goal earns a point, and the teams maintain a record of their points for the team with most points after a one to three minutes round is the winner.



Players should take a break and appoint a new set to act as the “moving goal” after every round.



The process should get repeated for more rounds until the trainer decides to call off the activity. Drill Variations Include more “moving goals” in the activity to increase the shooting chances depending on the size of the field decided and players’ number and skills.

Perform the drill using one ball to have teams compete for the ball possession and scoring opportunities.

Include the balls allocated for every team to increase the awareness level of players and their scoring chances Coaching Points Emphasize the players on the need to work together as they move the ball and score. They should dribble and make a good pass setup for better scoring positions.

Teach every player how to lock his/her ankle when shooting and keep his/her chest above the ball to maintain low shots.

Challenge the player to use every opportunity to score more.



Teach the players the need to shoot low and caution to avoid hurting the "moving goal" teammates.



Players acting as the “moving goals” should protect themselves and make it challenging for the rest of the team members to score. Equipment Soccer balls

Jerseys

Rope, flags, or poles Drill Ages It is among the everyday fun activities meant for young soccer players to learn how to pass the ball and shoot. Older players use the drill for their warm-up activities. Soccer Drill Focus Passing

Shooting

Warm-up Cross Control Shooting Drill This drill helps players develop their ability to control a pass by taking it out-of-the-air and setting themselves up for a finishing shot on the goal. Drill Setup Set up two squares, about three to four yards apart, using disc cones at the opposite edges of the designated penalty area.

Have two players out of the marked edge line of the penalty area, making them the crossers.

Share out all the balls evenly between these crossers.



Have the rest of the players form two even groups and queue behind the marked boxes.



Start with the player at the front and move into the marked box, ready to receive the cross.



Any available goalkeeper should remain in front of an installed full-size goal. The other goalkeepers should wait for their rotational turns after every three to five repetitions. Drill Instructions The drill starts with one of the designated crossers serving the ball diagonally but in the air towards the penalty area. The target should be the player in the furthest box.

The receiving player gets the ball, controls it, and tries taking a shot with minimal touches.

Once the receiving player shoots, the subsequent crosser serves the next ball as the rest of the players in the other boxes repeat the same process.

The receiving players should start within the marked box but can move out depending on the cross's accuracy and angle. They must meet the ball and complete their turns.

The receiving players should also enhance their ball control skills by using their chest, head, feet, and thighs to get the ball out-of-the-air and make a quick finish.

Every shot, players should retrieve their soccer bass and pass them back to their closest crossers and move in the opposite line and not where they started.



The crossers should rotate every two to four minutes. Also, have the balls far from the crossers collected during this rotation time. Drill Variations Attempt to make a first touch directed to the middle before taking a shot with the second touch.

Maintain the ball in the air while crossing, receiving and striking.

Enhance first-time finish. Coaching Points Crossers should work on their accuracy and consistency when serving.

Let players learn to keenly receive the ball out-of-the-air and softly make their first touch.

The shooting techniques should vary as the players aim to have a two-touch finishing. Equipment Soccer balls

Disc cones Drill Ages It's a drill suitable for players participating in various tournaments and up to professional leagues. Any player above 11 years of age can enhance his/her soccer-playing skills using this drill. Soccer Drill Focus First touches

Crossing skills

Shooting skills Quick Finish Competition This drill is meant to enhance player's skills in taking directional first touches away from approaching defenders and shoot to score. It prepares players on how to boost their finishing skills when there is an opposing defender. The player can efficiently work on his/her fakes for better separation against the approaching defenders. Drill Setup Setup two full-size goals facing each other and about thirty to thirty-five yards apart.

Have a goalkeeper assigned to every goal, while the extra goalkeepers should wait for their rotational turns in every three to five repetitions.

Create a square grid between the two installed goals. The grid should be at least ten yards from either goal and twelve to eighteen yards wide.



Set up a cone gate on two adjacent sides of your square grid sidelines, and in front of the leading goal.



Let the players form two equally numbered teams and assigned differently colored jerseys.



Let every team make a line behind the set cone gates.



Assign the defensive role to one team and set the balls in front of them but behind their gate.



Let the leading player from each side more into the square through the gate. Drill Instructions The leading player from the defensive team should pass the ball across the grid to the offensive team's partner.

The defensive player then runs into the square and attempt to win the ball away from the receiving offensive player.

The offensive player must dribble away from the defender and shoot in the square grid to score quick goal.



The defending player should block or 'steal' the ball, and upon success, the current offensive player's round is over. The next set of players starts their round. The set of players whose turn got finished retreats back to their team queues.



An offensive player is allowed to take their shot towards either goal with multiple touches provided they remain within the box.



After two shots from the offensive players, the teams switch assigned roles and all the balls are collected.



The winning team is one that carries more points after every rotation where both teams play the offensive roles. The drill is repeated for more successive rounds. Drill Variations Vary the shooting distance.

Vary the box size to enhance the first touch.

The players should strive to score using two touches.

Any defender who possesses the ball from an offensive player can shoot, score, and earn a point. Coaching Points Let the player know the significance of his/her first touch in taking the ball away from the speedily approaching defenders and finishing.

Challenge every defender to approach the offensive players and try winning the ball away from them.

Remind the trainees to always look at the goalkeeper's position to make a perfect shot into the goal.

Teach the offensive player to maintain his/her head up and monitor the defender’s movements and the necessary ball touch.



Remind players to use little body position variation and little fakes when tricking any approaching defender and creating more shooting space. Equipment Full-size goal

Soccer balls

Disc cones



Team jersey Drill Ages It is a drill suitable for all the players, both junior and older players, in whichever level of skills. Drill Focus Dribbling past defenders

Finishing skills

Receiving



Defensive skills Diagonal Shooting Drill This drill factors the different abilities that would enable a player to effectively receive a pass and move to beat a goalkeeper and score. Players enhance their distance passes and finishing skills. The goalkeepers also work on their reaction saves and stopping abilities. Drill Setup Set up four cones to form a square of about twenty-five to thirty yards wide, which can be increased or decreased depending on the player's skill level and age.

Install a full-size goal at the center of every end line.

Have four goalkeepers assigned at every goal, and any extra goalkeeper wait for his/her rotation turn during repetitions.



Have the entire team divided into two groups with equal numbers. Every group should then line up at the opposite diagonal cones.



The available balls should then get evenly distributed amongst the two groups.



The leading players at the front of either of the lines should stand with the ball positioned at their feet while the other should not. Drill Instructions Start the drilling activity with the diagonal player without a ball running across the marked square grid.

The player with a ball should pass it over to the one running to the center of the square.

The player then receives the ball pass and takes one to two touches before making a finishing shot to the goal they were running towards.

After the shoot, the player should retrieve the ball and run to the other line opposite to where they had started. The other player who had passed the ball then runs diagonally across the marked square to the nearest goal.

The subsequent set of players takes up the process, and the rounds continue for the accommodation of every player.

This activity should continue for two to three minutes. The players should rest and switch sides after every round. Repeat the process for the needed rounds. Drill Variations Players should receive and finish a shoot in two touches.

The players should also work on direct finishing with a single touch.

The grid size should vary depending on the skills and age of the participating soccer players.



The drill should turn competitive where every player maintains a goal tally for their team. Coaching Points Inform your players on the need to give good, firm ground passes for the players on the run for more effortless receiving.

Let the players receive passes while on the run to work on their ability to focus and finish using a one-touch.

Teach the goalkeepers to remain on their toes for a quick reaction towards the approaching players.



Challenge every player to try different shooting techniques as they focus on power, accuracy, and the right time to use every technique. Equipment Disc cones

Full-size soccer goal

Soccer balls Drill Ages It is much suitable for players above fifteen years and those participating in professional teams. Drill Focus Receiving ability

Ball stopping and control skills

Fun Sequence Shooting Drill This drill mimics a soccer match where players competitively try to make scores and good finishing through continuous passing patterns. It helps the trainees work on their ability to shoot and score from a pass made in a moving path. One gets to know how to control and effectively score through the defenders. Drill Setup Install a full-size goal at the end of your playground.

Assign a goalkeeper to the setup goal while any extra goalkeepers wait for their turns during the rotations after every three to five rotations.

Arrange six-disc cones around the end line of the designated penalty box.



Form two groups of six to eight players. Any excess number of players should prompt for the additional setup of cones and a goal.



Let the players form lines behind the blue and red-colored cones far from the set goal.



Two players from every team should then stand on the next set of colored cones. Assign a ball to every one of these two players.



Divide the balls equally to the two times on the line. Drill Instructions The leading player from either of the teams passes the ball to the player positioned on the disc cone next to them. This first player remains the shooter will have to get the ball.

The receiving player then passé the ball to the goalkeeper, who then makes a pass to the player positioned on the third disc cone.

The third player passes back the ball to the shooter, who begins dribbling and moving in front with the ball to the elected goal.



The pass should remain in the path of the first player. He/she attempts to shoot and score in one to two touches.



The shot marks the end of the first group's time, which then permits the other group of players positioned on the differently colored cones to start their turn.



The groups should keep rotating in turns. Once a player takes a shot, he/she becomes a passer, and one of the passers retrieves the ball and moves back to their line.



The cycle should run for five to seven minutes before rest, retrieve extra balls, and switch sides.



There are no limitations to the number of rounds this drill should take.

Drill Variations Vary the yards between the goal and cones

Introduce a rule of one-touch passing and finishing Drill Coaching Points Encourage the players to maintain ground passes and focus on their pass weights. Final pass to the shooters should offer an opportunity for a one-touch finish and scoring.

Show your players the essence of timing themselves while on the run and make the activity game-like.

Emphasize the players' need to focus on the ball movements and monitor the goalkeeper's position before taking a shot.



Teach the players to use different parts of their feet when finishing and considering their shooting distance to always finish with adequate power. Equipment Soccer balls

Red and blue colored cones

Full-size soccer goals Drill Ages It’s suitable for every age Drill Focus Warm-up

Passing

Ball control



Finishing

Best Soccer Training Equipment for Shooting

Soccer Goal Targets

When it comes to practicing shooting and scoring in soccer, one of the best ways is to utilize soccer goal targets. Most of the popular soccer stars known for their excellent scoring ability not only possess their skills from their talent but also regular practices. Practicing using soccer goal target refers to a training routine that can help you develop your shooting muscle memory.

It also helps you enhance your shooting skills regardless of whether you are getting started in soccer, a recreational weekend-amateur player, or a professional player.

However, to get proper practice, you'll require the right gear, and that is why you require soccer goal targets for training purposes. By utilizing soccer goal targets, you can train yourself even to the point that placing the soccer ball on the appropriate area becomes a breeze.

Soccer Rebounders

The main reason soccer is one of the most played group sports across the globe is that it is simple. Find somewhere and someone that you can kick the ball with, and you have a game.

However, one of the things that might hold you back when you want to play is when you don't have someone to play with, making you miss out on crucial practice time. And that's where soccer rebounders come into the picture.

A soccer rebounder refers to a soccer training item that serves as a second soccer player that allows you or your team to practice the art of volleying, passing, and striking.

Soccer rebounders are usually the difference between soccer players who commit themselves to train to become pros in the sport and those who play for sideshow amusements.

Working with soccer rebounders means that you can easily practice your team skills every day and excel in the game without the rest of your team. By repeating different plays and sharpening your skills with practice, you can develop your talent, and position yourself for successful shots during competitions.

Soccer Defender Mannequins

When practicing soccer shooting skills, you will sometimes find yourself in need of some stand-in walls that act as defenders, and that is where mannequins come into the picture. The main purpose of soccer mannequins is for accurately practicing free-kicks.

A single soccer wall mannequin can make a significant difference when it comes to soccer shooting precision practice. However, you can also use them for almost every other soccer drill where you require a defender.

Soccer mannequins are ideal for developing spatial awareness when you or your team are training give and go skills. For soccer drills with some forwards, you can use them to practice timing runs off the defender's shoulder. You can also use them as slalom obstacles close when practicing ball control drills.

Whether you are coaching a soccer team or sharpening your free-kick skills, soccer mannequins are an integral piece of your training equipment because it is incredibly beneficial.

Although they cannot fully replace defenders for every exercise, they are great devices that can help you increase the realism when practicing different soccer drills. It is one of the best training equipment that can have a great level of impact on your personal or team skills.

FAQ How can I improve my shooting in soccer? One of the best ways to improve shooting techniques and accuracy is to get your soccer players working through various soccer drills and having many practice sessions. Luckily the tactics used in soccer shooting are similar to those used in soccer passing. Therefore, as the ability of a player to move the soccer ball progresses through the use of the outside foot, side foot and instep to swerve the soccer ball, their shooting capacity will always develop as well. How can I get my team to take more soccer shots? The soccer game is all about scoring some goals. Therefore, if you encourage your soccer players to take some more shots and aim the soccer ball at the spots the goalkeeper finds quite challenging to reach, your chances of scoring success will improve. The quickest and best way to get your players to take some more shots during the game and scoring more regularly is to change their attitude on shot taking. How can I help players who are afraid of missing shots in a soccer game? It is normal for some players to become afraid of missing shots during a soccer game. To help them overcome this fear, you can implement the tips below. Praise your team for taking on shots. Doing that will help boost their confidence is shooting and even make them more encouraged to take a shot every time they get an opportunity.

Prevent your players from moaning any time their teammate misses a shot. That will build confidence and also improve the team spirit.

Tell your players it is better to take on a shot and miss than fail to shoot. Which angles are good for soccer scoring? Once you get closer to the goal, understanding the best scoring angles is vital. You need to decide fast as to whether your angle is better for passing off or shooting. Although it's a good idea to play the best positions, you can get away with what angles that look impossible at times. The best angles you can use for scoring in soccer are those slightly near to the goal's side or straight in front of the soccer goal. How can I improve my finishing in soccer? The art of finishing and shooting is an important aspect of soccer regardless of how good you are in the sport. Generally, goal-scoring opportunities are usually limited in soccer games, and that's especially true the higher you go in the sport. That further emphasizes the significance of being able to shoot to take your chances whenever an opportunity presents itself during the game, which eventually determines the results of the game. The best and only way to become better at shooting and finishing is to keep shooting more. What are the right questions to add here? Just like ball passing and control drills, you need to ensure that your body's position and foot swing are correct before each shot. You need to be conscious of the foot part you use to make contact with the soccer ball. It's important to work on the contact of your foot with the soccer ball to achieve the type of shots you would like. Always challenge yourself during the game. Instead of the ball remaining static, you can limit yourself to two or a single touch before shooting. You can try doing a volley shot or one touch to prevent the soccer ball from juggling when moving in the air. Doing that will help you mix various shots you are conversant with and also allow you to react appropriately to a range of game scenarios.

Final Thoughts

When you master shooting in soccer, you'll be able to take on more shots and score more goals. Soccer shooting is not all about power. To master the art of soccer shooting, you'll also require good accuracy and make fast decisions when you want to fire well-placed shots. Those will be the key points for the number of goals you can score during a match.

Good scoring capability is also essential because it might help increase your chances of becoming a professional soccer player. However, just because you are great at scoring does not mean that you'll become a professional. You need to work hard to enhance your weaker sides because there is no perfect player in the world, and they will never exist.

To enhance your shooting skills, you need to practice the drills discussed above during your training sessions regularly. You can also look for videos of the individual drills highlighted in this post because visual guidance might be beneficial if you would like to fully understand the steps, we have compiled for you the ball shooting and control drills.

These drills and shooting guide can be used by players at any age or experience level to enhance their power, accuracy, and effectiveness of shooting or free kicks.