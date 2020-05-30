How to Play Soccer-The Ultimate Guide

How to Play Soccer

Soccer is the most beautiful game to watch and play. That’s why it’s called the beautiful game. It has a lot of fans and I bet you are one of them. If you want to learn how to play soccer effectively, you need to fully understand everything there is to know about the game. That means understanding the rules, positions, formations, and some of the basic drills that will help get you started with this beautiful game of ours. However, once you have mastered how this game is played, you will wish you had learned how to play it sooner. Lucky for you, you have come to the right place. This is the ultimate guide on how to play soccer. You will learn everything there is to know about this beautiful game.

We will start from the basic and walk our way through everything you need to know to help you understand and play efficiently. Let's get started with the first six steps.

Step by Step Guide



Step 1: Getting Started You only need a ball to get started with soccer. With it, you can learn different drills which will improve your ball touch and control. Also, note that there are pickup games and matches you can join no matter where you are. I suggest you try to attend them. You will meet other players who will give you tips, advice, and pointers for improving your play. This step also involves learning some of the basic rules and different playing positions for players. Learning the basic rules is not fun but it is essential to becoming a great soccer player. Some of the rules include: Soccer objective - score more goals than your opponent.

Scoring - the ball should completely pass over a goal line to be considered a goal.

Pitch-

players play on a soccer pitch/field which varies in size depending on the game and other factors. For instance, for an 11 Vs. 11 game, pitch size is usually over 100 yards.

Captains -can be chosen by the coach or elected by teammates. They wear an armband written “captain” on it. They are always in the game and if they get subbed, they must give the armband to another player.



Starting the game -team captains meet with the referee to start a game, who then flips a coin and a captain chooses heads or tails. The winning captain chooses which goal is to be defended by his team although teams will usually switch sides at halftime.



Game's length -each game is 90 minutes and consists of 45 minutes half. If teams tie, the game goes overtime which consists of 15 minutes half. You should also learn about kickoffs, throw-ins, referees, goalie, players, and penalty. Step 2: Start Practicing I advise that you practice as much as you can before going to a tryout or game. You should familiarize yourself with the basic skills. This will help you enjoy playing the game. When you are learning how to play soccer, spend much time kicking the ball around so you can get a feel for it. Ball control- if you are practicing individually, you need a wall to kick against.

Kick your ball against that wall and control the rebound. Note that while this skill is not as fun as learning soccer moves or scoring, it is very important. Most people have trouble controlling the ball thus makes them ineffective when playing.

Passing-this step involves having someone to practice with so that you can master hitting a target over a long distance. It also gives you a chance to improve on your one-touch passing. Note that the ball will be coming from different heights and angles. Therefore, you can practice controlling it with your chest, thighs, head, and other body parts. Ensure that you are using both feet.

Dribbling- it enables a player to move around with the ball without losing possession. Unfortunately, many players do not dribble correctly, and their coaches sometimes do not teach them proper dribbling techniques. When dribbling with speed, use your arms like you do when sprinting without a ball. Your arms should always be out when dribbling around defenders. You can use your dribbling skills to improve balance, brush past players, and keep them further from you.

Also, make sure you dribble with your front feet and with every step land on your feet even if you are dribbling forward or cutting across your body. Additionally, you should use your “place foot” (the one not dribbling) correctly.

When dribbling forward, this foot should push off the ground, just like when you are jogging or sprinting. Then when cutting for direction change, this foot should slightly hop. This helps make movements natural and quick and hence you will not lose balance. Remember to also raise your knee to build momentum and stay in an athletic position to remain balanced.

Shooting- there are mainly three aspects of shooting that players should be familiar with:

Height and width -To increase your scoring chances, ensure that you make the goalkeeper dive far. Since goalkeepers usually stand at the center, you can shoot close to the corner or above or below them.

Distance and accuracy -Goal shots are powerful when one is closer to a goal post. But, you should still shoot the ball hard. However, opt for a straight or inside of the foot shot for accuracy purposes.



Goalkeeper - mostly shoot the goal across him/her. For instance, if they are standing on the right side, shoot left.

Step 3: Improve Your Fitness

Your stamina determines how you will perform in a game. Players play for 90-minutes in soccer matches. Therefore, if your stamina is low, you will not be able to play for this long.

You should work on your fitness before competing. This will even make a good impression on your coach and other teammates. Work on your agility, speed, and strength. Remember that tired players make silly mistakes.

Step 4: Purchase the Right Equipment

Soccer boots are the most important equipment a player should have. The type of boots you buy is determined by the field you are playing in. However, you should purchase several different types of cleats for different field type. You will also need a shin guard to protect your shin. Other things needed are socks, shirts, and shorts.

Step 5: Start Competing

Competing against other players will help you practice and improve your skills and moves. You can play small-sided games with friends or in your local area to prepare you for big tournaments.

Step 6: Join a Team

Being in a team helps players hone their ability. Since you will play against competitive teams, you’ll improve your skills and learn effective strategies. Fortunately, there are several teams for players of all skill levels. Once you have been accepted in a team, ensure that you compete hard when training to secure a role/position on that team.

Learning how to play soccer can be intimidating. However, understanding the basic rules and following the steps above will help you get started in this beautiful game. Now that we have talked about some of the basic things you need to understand to get started. Let's dive deeper into understanding the rules, position, and formations.

Understand Soccer Rules and Regulations (17 Laws of the Game Explained)

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining soccer rules and regulations and making updates annually. IFAB consists of 8 board members – four board members, are from FIFA while the other four members come from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. FIFA’s rule book is very extensive with over 130 pages, which is why we found it important to prepare a comprehensive summary of the laws of the game, ideal for soccer players who are just getting started with this beautiful game. This simplified version will assist you in learning the laws of the game.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) currently has 17 laws of soccer in place. These laws must be observed in all professional and international soccer matches. Let us look at the laws of the game.

Law 1: The Field of Play

Law 2: The Ball

Law 3: The Number Of Players

Law 4: The Players’ Equipment

Law 5: The Referee

Law 6: The Assistant Referees

Law 7: The Duration of the Match

Law 8: The Start and Restart of Play

Law 9: The Ball in and Out of Play

Law 10: The Method Of Scoring

Law 11: Offside

Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct

Law 13: Free Kicks

Law 14: The Penalty Kick

Law 15: The Throw-In

Law 16: The Goal Kick

Law 17: The Corner Kick Law 1: The Field of Play Soccer can be played on either a grass field or a surface covered by artificial turf. Soccer games must, however, be played on a surface that is green in color. The soccer field must have a rectangular shape, with two distinct short goal lines and two distinct long-touch lines. A halfway line, which is a straight line connecting the midpoints of the two touchlines, divides the field into halves. At the midpoint of the halfway line, there is a marked center point that is enclosed by a lined center circle. The lined center circle has a radius of 10 yards. During kickoff, players from the non-possessing team are not allowed to enter the lined center circle. The touch lines must have a greater length than the goal lines. Regulations On Lengths Touchline : The touch lines must have a minimum length of 100 yards and a maximum length of 130 yards.

The goal area : The length of the goal area is 6 yards from each goal post measured along the goal line. The width of the goal area is 6 yards measured perpendicular to the goal line and out into the field.

A 5-foot high corner flag is planted every corner of the soccer field. FIFA- the organization governing football in the world has stipulated the maximum and the minimum dimensions of a soccer pitch. The minimum length should be 100 yards (90 meters) while the maximum should be 130 yards (120 meters); as for the width, the maximum should minimum should be 50 yards (45 meters) while the maximum should be 100 yards (90 meters). This means that soccer can be played on a square pitch measuring 100 yards by 100 yards or a rectangular one, but in most cases, it's the latter that is used. To understand more on how these markings and lines affect how the game is played, let's delve into the layout of a soccer field. Pitch Boundary To start with, let’s first look into the pitch boundary otherwise known as touchline. The long lines marking the length of the field are the one called the touchlines or sidelines that encloses the area in which the ball is supposed to be played within. If the ball mistakenly passes over these lines, a player has to throw the ball into the pitch using their hands to put it back into play. The other opposing lines marking the width of the field are called the goal lines or end lines. It is not so uncommon for the goal lines to be taken to mean only the line between the goalposts, yet the term refers to the entire line up to where it intersects with the touchline. In fact, most commentators use the term ‘byline' to refer to the portions of the goal line outside the goalposts. Both the sidelines and end lines must be of equally wide but not exceeding 12 cm (5 in). For international matches, the dimensions of the touch lines and goal lines must fall within a more specific range. The goal lines must be 70 yards (64 meters) minimum and 80 yards (75 meters) on the maximum. The touch lines, on the other hand, must be 110 yards (100 meters) as the minimum dimension and 120 yards (110 meters) as the maximum dimension. At the point of intersection between the goal line and the touchline is the corner, which is marked using an arc and flag on all four sides. The corner arc is supposed to be 1 yard in diameter and it is where the ball is placed for corner kicks. Additionally, the flag posts at all corners must be 5 feet tall to prevent injury when the player is taking a corner kick. The Goalposts And The Goal Area The goalposts are located at the center of each goal line and must be placed at an equidistant from the corner posts. The posts must be made of wood, metal and painted white for visibility. An 8-yard width between the inner edges of the posts is the standard measurement while the height from the ground to the crossbar ought to be 8 yards. A net is fitted behind each goal post so as to catch the ball and also help the referee know when a goal has been scored. For a goal to be considered, the ball has to cross the goal line between the goal posts and into the net. However, the goal can be discredited if the player who scored commits an offense when scoring the goal. Around the goalposts, is a six-yard rectangular box called area, which consists of the goal line, and two extending lines from the goal line each measuring 6 yards then joined by a line measuring the same. It is from this goal area where goal kicks and free kicks are taken. Free kicks awarded to the attacking within this area taken from the point on the where the foul occurred. The penalty area or commonly known as ‘the box' is the large 18-yard rectangular box formed by the 16.5 meters lines extending from the goal line. The main reason why it is called a penalty area is that a foul by a defender inside this area is punishable by a penalty instead of the usual free kick. Moreover, this area marks the goalkeeper can handle the ball with their hands. The penalty mark is usually 12 yards in front of the goalposts center and it is from this point from where the penalty kick is taken. The penalty arc that is the 10-yard D mark on the outside edge of the penalty area, acts as bounder line between the player taking the penalty and the rest of the players, leaving only the penalty kicker and the defending goalkeeper. The Center Of The Pitch The center of a soccer field is marked by a center line which measures the same as the width of the pitch. At the very center of the field, is a 10 yard in diameter circle commonly known as the center circle. Just as the penalty arc delineates the players from penalty kicker, the center circle separates the team without the ball from the team with the ball, until a player from the team with the ball touches the ball first. At the beginning of a game, a coined is tossed and the winning team chooses between starting the match with the ball on their side or from which side goal post they want to attack. The losing team is then offered whatever choice the winner did not take. After that, the referee blows the whistle to signal to the start of the first half game time. There are two halves throughout the entire period of play each with lasting a duration of 45 minutes. However, due to the time wasted during substitution and injury time, the referee can add extra time to account for the time lost. A soccer pitch may consist of additional areas that are at the peripheral of the main playing area such as the technical area. This area contains two benches one for each team with a capacity of seating nine people. This area acts as a resting area for substitute players and official of the team. The Pitch Surface Although grass is the recommended surface of play, artificial turf may also be used. This is allowed especially in countries with extreme weather conditions where the grass may not grow well and may require expensive maintenance. For instance, in countries where the climate is extremely dry or wet like in snowing countries, grass surfaced pitch may not be a viable option. Instead, artificial turf is used but it has to be green and approved by FIFA since there were concerns that some artificial turf play surface was causing severe injuries to players. Nevertheless, soccer can also be played on a dirt field, especially if it is a recreational player. Law 2: The Ball A soccer ball must have a spherical shape. It must also be made of leather or other comparable materials. The circumference of a soccer ball must be between 68 and 70 cm (about 22 cm in diameter). The weight of a soccer ball must be between 410 and 450 grams, and it should be inflated to a pressure in the range of 0.6 to 1.1 standard atmospheres at sea level. However, this rule regarding size is only applicable in officially sanctioned matches. Youth leagues often use smaller balls that are more suitable for younger players. Why Are There Different Soccer Ball Sizes? Anytime you intend to shop for a ball, be it for fun or if you are purchasing one as a professional player, there are factors that you put into place. In the same way, these factors have been put into consideration and thus the different ball sizes in the market. The following are the main reasons as to why there are different ball sizes. Impact On The Players' Development: The main reason why there are different ball sizes is that they aim at developing players skills as they progress. This is in reference to maneuverability, control, and performance. Just like you would not purchase large clothes for your toddler, so they grow into them later, it is the same thing with a soccer ball. You must buy a ball that will suit a specific time in your children’s life. Choosing the right ball size at the right age will help the child to develop and grow in the sport. They will be able to play and gain control of the ball making it a learning experience with better results. Beginners will not start with a size 5 even if they are in their teens. Accommodating Age Of The Player: The soccer federations considered the age difference between players. The different sizes promote comfort and confidence according to the players’ age. A large ball will only strain a child. It only makes sense that you should find a ball that will suit the players’ preference while at the same time creating a balance for the individual. A toddler can barely kick a large ball and move it. The idea is to motivate the toddler to love the sport rather than making him or her feel as if they are not moving or advancing in the sport. The smaller ball, size 3 and below will allow your toddler to have fun as well as learn a few things in their age. Safety Purposes: Considering that people start playing football at different ages, it is evident that allowing a small child (5 years and below) to play with an adult’s ball will cause pain in case it hits him. Children stand the risk of hurting their ligaments and tendons if they play with larger balls due to the weight that comes with the larger balls. Hurting their ligaments and tendons can have a long-term effect on the kids. Safety is probably the most important aspect to put into consideration to push you in to buying the right ball size. Do not increase the risk of an injury for your young ones. Sizes 5, 4,3, 1 Explained Soccer Ball Size Weight Age Size 5 27-28 Inches 410-450 Grams 12+ Years Old Size 4 25-26 Inches 350-390 Grams 8-11 Years Old Size 3 23-24 Inches 300-320 Grams 5-8 Years Old Size 1 18-20 Inches Cell 3 And Under Looking at the above reasons for having different ball sizes, it is evident that one must select the right ball. The following sizes are the standard acceptable ball sizes across the globe as agreed by the soccer federations. There are sizes 1 through to 5 of soccer ball sizes. They offer different features and despite some small differences, they have a great impact. In a brief summary, here is a list of ball-sizes and what they have to offer to determine where they are played and by whom. Size 5 Professional players design a size 5 soccer ball for play. However, they must also be of adult age. In reference to the age group that can play this size, it is recommended for individuals above the age of 12. It comes at an average weight of about 15 ounces plus or minus one ounce. In terms of size,it comes with a circumference of about 27 inches. It also has a 0.6 BAR, which refers to its recommended unit of pressure. This is the size used to play in the World Cup and other professional competitions. All leagues above U12 use this ball size. These include FIFA, Major League Soccer, as well as semi-professional leagues.Considering that they are used for professional soccer, this means that they have been tested and measured for accuracy. As such,they come with a FIFA Approved stamp. This means that they are tested to approve its size (circumference), roundness, water absorption, shape, size retention, rebound, as well as weight. Weight: 14-16 ounces

Circumference: 27-28 inches/ 69-71 cm

Age group preference: 12 and above Size 4 Size 4 soccer ball size is recommended for the youth with the age bracket of eight to twelve years. The size and weight balance make it easier to use because players at this stage can handle as lightly larger ball but on the other hand, increase their skills on the field to help them approach a professional game in the near future. They are ideally designed to help players adjust to their skill set. For example, teens practicing on their dribbling skills may find it difficult to make progress if they use a size 5 ball because the ball is large and too heavy for them. Weight: 12-13 ounces/ 350- 390 grams

Circumference: 25-26 inches/ 63.5- 66cm

Age group preference: 8-12 years Size 3 Size 3 ball sizes are ideal for the junior class players more likely ages eight and younger. They are moderately heavy as compared to size 4. Players at this age do not have very strong bones and getting them to play with the larger and heavier balls will only put them at risk of getting an injury. This size is not only functional at this age,but it is also comfortable to allow players to learn without putting too much effort. Remember, it will take more force to kick a larger ball if you are younger. You can teach children ball handling with ease without over weighing them. Weight: 300- 320 grams

Circumference: 23-24 inches/ 58.6- 61cm

Age group preference: 8 years and younger Size 1 Soccer Ball Size Size one balls are ideally designed to help players work on their skills. During training sessions, coaches will incorporate size one balls to help develop footwork skills as well as ball control. They are not heavy while at the same time come with the added advantage that they promote diversity so right about anyone can use this size. With no limiting factor on age, all players have an equal chance of learning the best of control and performance. In addition,this size of balls is also convenient to provide as a souvenir or just as collector’s edition. Balls with player logos are commonly found in this size. In the market, this size is also referred to as minis. If you are not into professional or serious about soccer training, you will probably end up purchasing this ball. Weight: Less than 320 grams

Circumference: 18-20 inches/ 46-51 cm

Age group preference: Any age While these are the accepted ball sizes being manufactured, there may be a slight difference in the way they are used by different soccer federations. The size will determine the age of players and which ones are accepted for use in competitions. Generally, the following guide will help you choose the following soccer ball size. Choosing The Right Size The difference in size means that you need to choose the right size. Below are two main aspects that are worth the consideration. Professionalism: A professional already has their skills sharpened and this limits their selection to either size 1 or size 5. Size one helps them to practice and further perfect their skills. Size 5 is the recommended size for playing all their matches. Purpose: The purpose for which you are purchasing a soccer ball will determine the size of the ball you purchase. For example, some people are more big soccer fans and they may want a ball to have their favorite player sign. A size one will meet this objective. Law 3: The Number Of Players Generally, soccer matches are played by two opposing teams of 11 players each. The 11 players include the goalkeeper. A scheduled match must be forfeited if a team does not have seven or more players ready to play at match time. In youth leagues, it is quite common to have teams of fewer than 11 players on each side – coaches use smaller teams as a developmental strategy. In FIFA-sanctioned matches, the number of substitutions is usually limited to 3 per match (3 substitutions for each team), except in friendly matches. In most youth leagues, an unlimited number of substitutions is allowed. The substitutions must, however, be listed on listed on the game card before the match begins or those players will be ineligible. In most youth leagues, an unlimited number of substitutions is allowed. The substitutions must, however, be listed on listed on the game card before the match begins or those players will be ineligible. During a game stoppage, the goalkeeper can be subbed with any player on the pitch or any eligible substitute player on the bench. Law 4: The Players’ Equipment All soccer players must wear a jersey, shorts, cleats, shin guards and socks. The socks should cover the shin guards completely. A referee may make a judgment on a player’s equipment, and if they deem it unsatisfactory, the referee can send off the player until the issue is fixed. Basic Equipment Basic soccer equipment does not require a lot and they should be light as to allow the player to move around without feeling restricted by the objects that are on your body. The most basic soccer equipment and the very one thing that any soccer player should not forget, are the soccer cleats. There are so many brands, styles, and designs to choose from but the most important thing is that you are comfortable with them when you play. The cleats just have to have the proper kind of studs for the surface that you will be playing in. Fit is also very important to take into account. Most players like wearing cleats that are one half to one size smaller than their actual shoe size for closer fit to their feet. The jersey and shorts are also very important. The fabrics have to be lightweight and they should be able to absorb and wick moisture. It’s very important to feel comfortable and light as you play so that you won’t have any distractions. The length of shorts should always fall above the knee, since you will be using your thighs and knees to control the ball. You wouldn’t want the fabrics to impede the quality of your touches if you’re wearing basketball shorts that cover all the way down over your knees. The socks have to be made of cotton with a length that reaches just below the knee. They should be able to cover your shin guards and keep them in place. Knee socks are fitted just at the edges so that they don’t go down even when your game gets intense. Lastly, the shin guards are required of every player in most matches. They protect your shins from bruises and minor injuries. Since this is the area of your leg that is mostly exposed to other players’ kicks, it is very important to protect them. Though the shin guards will not actually prevent injuries, they lessen the blow of sudden hits to your shin bone. Law 5: The Referee The referee has all the authority on the field, and whatever they say is law. If a player questions the referee’s decisions, they can be subjected to further disciplinary measures simply for dissenting. The Referee’s Powers Stopping, suspending or ending the soccer match at their own discretion, because of any infringements of the soccer laws.

​ Stopping, suspending or terminating the match due to outside interference. Stopping the match if they believe a player has seriously been injured to create time for the injured player to be removed from the field of play. Note that an injured player cannot return to the field of play unless the match has restarted.

Allowing the play to proceed until the ball goes out of play if the referee is of the opinion that a player is only slightly injured.

Allowing play to proceed when the fouled team will benefit from such a decision, and penalizing the team that commits the offense for the original foul if the anticipated advantage does not arise.



Taking disciplinary action against the players that commit minor and serious sending-off offenses. The referee is not obliged to take such disciplinary action immediately, but they must do so the next time the ball goes out of play.



Taking action against team officials who conduct themselves irresponsibly. The referee may, at their discretion, expel such team officials from the field of play and the immediate surroundings of the field of play. Duties Enforcing the laws of the game.

Cooperating with the assistant referees to control the match. Where applicable, the referee works with the fourth official.

Ensuring that any ball used in the match meets the set requirements.



Ensuring that every player’s equipment has met the requirements according to the laws of the game.



Keeping time and a comprehensive record of the match.



Ensuring that any bleeding player leaves the field of play. The referee, if satisfied that the player has stopped bleeding, may allow them to return to the field of play.



Punishing the more severe offense when a player commits multiple offenses simultaneously.



considering the advice from the assistant refs and acting accordingly.



ensuring that unauthorized persons do not enter the field of play.



Indicating the restart of the match after a stoppage.

Providing the relevant authorities with a match report. The referee's match report includes disciplinary actions taken against players and any other incidents that occurred involving the match. Understanding The In-Field Soccer Referee Signals A Signal For Advantage After Foul Play: When a foul happens during the game, the referee stretches out their arms to the front and parallel to the ground. The referee’s arms point toward the goal of the side that has the advantage. There is no whistle blowing for this signal. The advantage situation occurs when one side commits a minor foul, but the other side, in the referee's opinion, has an advantage in proceeding with the play. The referee, therefore, makes the advantage signal, and lets the game continue, instead of calling foul. For instance, if a defender fouls an attacker, but the attacker doesn’t lose his chance of making an on-goal shot, the referee doesn’t call foul. They instead let the attacker continue with the play and simply show the advantage signal. If the team that makes the first minor foul follows through with other fouls, the referee stops the play and gives a free kick to the team to which the foul was committed. Whistle Blowing And Pointing Forward To Award A Direct Free Kick: If the referee wants to issue a free kick, they blow the whistle and immediately point towards the attacking direction of the team that gets the free kick. Even if you perceive that a free kick should be issued, ensure that you don’t stop the play until you hear the ref blow the whistle. An instance where the referee may award a free kick is when a player who is not a goalkeeper hits the ball with their hand. In this case, the other team receives the free kick. While putting the ball in play, a player is not allowed to touch the ball twice before another player gets to touch it. This two-touch rule also applies to throw-ins – the player that throws the ball cannot then kick it before any other player touches it. Such a foul may cause the ref to signal for a free kick. Free kicks are awarded in situations of minor and mid-level fouls, and the referee doesn't perceive any advantage for the receiving team. This is perhaps the most common referee signal in soccer. Pointing Up To Award An Indirect Free Kick: In situations where an indirect free kick is awarded, the ref blows the whistle followed by pointing up to the sky with their free hand. The referee keeps their hand raised for a few moments while explaining which team will receive the free kick and why the free kick is being awarded. The primary difference between a direct and an indirect free kick is that you are allowed to make an on-goal shot with a direct free kick, which is not the case with an indirect free kick. If you shoot an indirect free kick and you end up scoring without the ball touching anyone else on the field, such a goal would not count. An instance where an indirect free kick may be awarded is if a defender (or any other player) makes a pass back to their goalkeeper, and the goalie touches the ball with their hands. Indirect kicks are not as common as direct kicks. However, you should always be on the lookout for associated signals. When Awarding A Penalty Kick, The Ref Points At The Penalty Spot: When the referee wants to indicate a penalty kick, they blow the whistle and then point directly at the penalty spot where the penalty kick will be taken from. The whistle blow for a penalty kick is usually long and firm. The blow is usually not short and sharp as it is for some other signals. When the referee wants to indicate a penalty kick, they blow the whistle and then point directly at the penalty spot where the penalty kick will be taken from. The whistle blow for a penalty kick is usually long and firm. The blow is usually not short and sharp as it is for some other signals. A penalty kick involves a 1v1 between a striker from the attacking team and the goalkeeper from the defending team. The attacking team takes a direct on-goal shot from the penalty spot. An example of a situation where the referee may issue a penalty kick is if a defending player touched the soccer ball with their hands while in the penalty box. Yellow Card For Medium Level Offenses: If a player commits a medium level offense, they receive a yellow card as a warning. If the same player gets another yellow card, this is equated to one red card, and the player must leave the field. When issuing a card, the ref fetches the card from their pocket, points the card at the player, and then lifts it in the air. Having done this, the ref then writes down the details of the offense in the referee notebook. As an example, if a player makes a harsh tackle without making any contact with the ball, that may be a yellow card offense. Red Card For Severe Offenses: A red card is dreaded in soccer because it leaves the team with less than 11 players. In situations of severe fouls or two yellow cards, the ref issues a red card. In instances where the referee issues a red card to a player because of receiving two yellow cards, they point the yellow card to the player first, and then point the red card to them. Similar to the yellow card situation, the ref points the red card to the player and then lifts the card straight up in the air. An offense that could warrant a red card is if one player punches another player. The player that made the punching, if given a red card, must leave the field immediately, and is not allowed back in that particular game. Other Signals: A referee may call for a goal kick by pointing to the goal where the kick will be directed, with their arm pointing out straight, and being perpendicular to their body. The referee may also call for a corner kick by pointing to the corner flag with their arm pointing upward. Watch For Goal Signals: There are no official signals that follow a goal in soccer. As long as the ball has wholly crossed the goal line that is marked between the goalposts, a goal is considered to have been scored, unless a foul was committed before that. A whistle blow that is primarily meant to signify play starting and stoppage may also signify that a goal has been scored. However, in many instances when a goal is scored, the players automatically stop the play for a few moments, so the whistle is sometimes not blown at all, because it is unnecessary. Law 6: The Assistant Referees The assistant referees’ primary responsibility is to assist the referee in the performance of their duties. The assistant referees, or the linesmen, assist the main referee in his decisions. They are situated on both of the touch or sidelines and they carry with them a flag to communicate with the referee and the players. They usually raise their flags for balls that go out of the field and offside penalties. The fourth official is not situated on the field but just outside the touchlines, halfway between the two team’s areas. They perform more of an administrative duty like assisting the referees before and after the game and substitutions. They also act as the contact official between the managers and the main referee. If a manager does not like a decision, it is often the fourth official that receives the grievances. If, for some reason, any of the referees on the field are not able to continue their duties in the middle of the game, the fourth official will act as their replacement. Understanding Assistant Referee (Sideline Referee) Signals Assistant referees always have a flag at hand as they move around the edges of the field. They use the flag to make various signals, such as corner kick signals. The assistant ref moves up and down the field while following the ball. Soccer games have two sideline referees; each assistant referee watches one half of the field. Pointing To The Corner As A Signal For A Corner Kick: The assistant referee goes right to the corner flag and uses the flag they have at hand to point down at the corner spot. Note that the sideline referees do not blow the whistle when signaling a corner kick. If the ball goes to the other half of the field, the sideline ref remains at the halfway line of the field until the play returns to their half. The assistant ref signals for a corner kick if for instance, an attacker takes an on- goal shot and a player from the other team deflects the shot, and the ball goes out of bounds on either side of the goal. Pointing In One Direction As A Signal For A Throw-In: When a ball goes out of bounds during a game, the assistant ref rushes to the point where the ball crossed out of the play area. When they get to that point, they use their flag to point to the direction of the throw-in. This will be the attacking direction of the side that receives the throw-in. If the ball crosses out of the field at a point that is on the other half-field, the sideline ref only signals which direction the throw-in should go, but only if it is an obvious call for them. If it is not obvious to them, the on-field ref steps in and decides where the throw-in goes. For a ball to be considered to have gone out of bounds, it needs to cross the line entirely. If the ball only crosses halfway, proceed with the play. Pointing The Flag To Signify An Offside: If an offside offense happens in soccer, the assistant ref stands firmly in line with the player that went offside and points their flag out into the field. When pointing with the flag, the ref lifts their arm such that it stays perpendicular to their body. Sideline referees do not blow the whistle when calling an offside. The offside soccer rule may be quite confusing to many people. The play is considered offside if an attacking team passes the ball to a team member who is nearer to the opponent goal. If the team member who receives the ball was closer to the goal than the last player of the other team when the pass was originated, an offside has occurred. To illustrate, if an attacker passes the ball to a player on their team who happens to be nearer to the goal that all of the opponent’s defenders when the attacker makes the pass, an offside is called. The offside rule was created to prevent players from simply camping at their opponent’s half waiting for long balls from their teammates so that they can score. A Rectangle To call A Substitution: To signify a substitution, the sideline referees go to the middle line along the edge of the field, and use their arms and their flag to form a rectangular shape above their head. The sideline refs make this rectangle for about 10 seconds to ensure that people have a chance to notice it. Along with the assistant ref is someone else that holds up a board that indicates the number of the player that is leaving the field, in red, and the number of the player getting into the field, I green. For substitutions, the two assistant referees make the rectangular signal. The Miscellaneous Soccer Referee Signals: The assistant ref may sometimes keep their flag up after the whistle has been blown. By doing this, the sideline ref is indicating that they need to talk to the in-field referee about an issue such as outside interference. Law 7: The Duration of the Match A soccer match is played for two 45-minute halves, and extra time can be added to each half at the referee’s discretion. A half-time period of not more than 15 minutes separates the halves. The extra time added for each half generally corresponds, in the referee’s own opinion, to the time taken up by substitutions and injuries. The amount of extra time must be announced and clearly displayed at the half line when the regular 45-minute period ends. Soccer does not have a specified time limit, and it is up to the referee to decide on when to end a match. Law 8: The Start and Restart of Play Kick-off is usually determined by tossing a coin, whereby the winning team either chooses to start the ball or choose the goal they will attack. The losing team takes the other option that the winning team did not pick. Kick-off occurs when starting each half, and after every goal that is scored. All kickoffs are taken at the midpoint of the halfway line. When a team scores a goal, the kick-off is given to the opposing team so that they restart the match. Law 9: The Ball in and Out of Play The ball is considered to have gone out of play if it completely crosses any of the goal lines or touchlines. The ball is also considered out of play when the referee stops play for whatever reason. The ball is still in play if, for instance, it strikes the goal frame or the referee but remains within the goal lines and touchlines. Law 10: The Method Of Scoring A goal is scored when the soccer ball entirely crosses the goal line and within the frame of the goal. When the match ends, the team with the higher number of goals is the winner, eliminating the necessity for extra time. Law 11: Offside If an attacking player receives a ball while they are on the opposing team’s half, they must be on the same line or behind the second last defender (the last defender is usually the goalkeeper). Note that this rule only applies if the player is involved with the play. One of the most complicated rules of soccer, if you’re just beginning to play, is the offside rule. It is very important that you understand this so you can play the game properly. If you’re a defender, you can use the rule to your advantage. Let’s take a look at what the offside rule is really about. There are two terms that you have to remember: the offside position and the offside offense. Being in an offside position does not get you sanctioned in itself. It is only when you play the ball in an offside position that it becomes the offense. You are considered to be in an offside position when the only opposing player ahead of you is the goalkeeper. For example, your midfield is carrying the ball and you are now running and looking for space for him to pass you the ball. You run ahead of the last defender and position yourself behind him, leaving only you and the goalkeeper. This is the offside position. The two conditions are that: you are on the opponent’s half of the field, and that the only player ahead of you is the keeper. You get the offside offense if the ball from the midfielder is passed to you. The linesman can then raise his flag, signalling to the referee that you are on offside position. In this case, the play will be stopped and an indirect free kick will be given to the opposing team. The offense happens when the ball is passed to you, and not when you receive it. Exceptions to the rule include passes gotten from a goal or corner kick. If you score a goal in an offside position, the goal will not be considered. Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct If you’re just beginning to play soccer, certain fouls may be confusing so it’s best that you know what behavior or conduct are not allowed and will cause your team to be penalized. There are two different types of fouls in soccer: Major and Minor Fouls. Major fouls are usually considered when the behavior is intentional. Major fouls can cause the referee to give a player a red card, which will eliminate the player from the game. These are: Major fouls usually result to a direct free kick given to the other team. Whereas a major foul made within the penalty area will merit a penalty kick to the team who was fouled. Minor fouls made by a team will merit the other team an indirect free kick. Minor fouls can cause the referee to give the player a yellow card, which means a warning is given. Persistent minor fouls can cause the referee to give the player another yellow card, resulting to a red card, wherein the player will be eliminated from the game and will not be substituted. Misconduct that leads to an award of a direct free kick When a player kicks or attempts to kick a player form the opposing side. When a player trips or attempts to trip a player from the opposite team.

When a player jumps at an opponent.

When a player charges an opponent.



When a player strikes or tries to strike an opponent.

When a player pushes an opponent.

When a player tackles an opponent.

When a player holds an opponent.



When a player spits at an opponent.



When a player deliberately handles the ball. If a player commits the mentioned fouls while in their team's penalty box, the opposing side is awarded a penalty kick. If a player commits the following, an indirect kick is awarded Plays dangerously.

Impedes the progress of a player in the opposing team.

Prevents the goalkeeper from releasing passing the ball from his/her hands.



Commits any other undefined offense. Yellow cards serve as a caution or warning to players. Yellow cards can be issued for such offenses as: Unsupporting behavior.

Dissident by word or action.

Persistent infringement of soccer rules.



Delaying when restarting play.



Failure to observe the rules on the required distance when play restarts with a corner kick, throw-in or free kick.



Making entry or re-entry to the field of play without permission from the referee.



Leaving the field of play deliberately without permission from the referee. When a player receives a red card, they should immediately leave the field of play. Red cards can be issued for such offenses as: Extreme foul play.

Violent conduct.

Spitting at other players or any other person.



Deliberately handling the ball to deny the opposing team a goal or a high-probability goal scoring opportunity (the goalkeeper is an exception in this rule.)



Use of offensive language and gestures.



Receiving a second yellow card in the same match. Some offenses may attract disciplinary actions by relevant soccer authorities even after the match is over. Law 13: Free Kicks There are two kinds of free kicks – direct free kicks and indirect free kicks. With a direct free kick, players are allowed to shoot directly into the opponent’s goals without the ball being required to touch another player. A direct free kick is taken from the point where the foul occurred, unless the foul occurred within the fouled team’s goal area, in which case the fouled team can take the kick from any point within the goal area. Opponents must be 10 yards away from the ball until the kicker plays the ball. The ball is considered to be in play once the kicker has moved it. However, if the direct kick was taken from within the fouled team’s penalty area, the ball becomes in play when it passes directly beyond the penalty area. An indirect kick is taken from the point where the infringement occurred, except in situations where the foul was committed within the awarded team’s goal area, whereby the indirect kick may be taken from any point within the goal area. The referee raises his hand during an indirect kick, to indicate the kick. An indirect kick must be subsequently touched by another player before entering the goal. If it does not touch another player but goes into the goal, that goal is declared void. The ball is in play as soon as the kicker moves it, except in situations where the kick was taken from within the penalty area of the awarded team, in which case the ball becomes in play when it has entirely left the penalty area. The ball has to be stationary both for a direct and an indirect kick. Direct Free Kicks Direct Free Kicks are given to a team when they are fouled by the other team. Major fouls like intentional kicking, charging, holding, spitting, and tripping a player will merit the other team a direct free kick. The ball is placed on the spot where the offense happened and anyone in the team can kick the ball. Opponents must be at least ten yards away from the player, where they can make a human wall between the goal and the player. A ball can be kicked directly into the goal and will be considered a score. Indirect Free Kicks Indirect free kicks are given to a team when they are fouled by the other team. Minor fouls like dangerous play and delaying the game will merit the other team an indirect free kick. Just like direct free kicks, the ball will be placed on the spot of the foul. The difference between the two is that in indirect free kicks, if the player kicks it directly into the goal, it is not considered a score unless it touched someone else before crossing the goal line. The ball could deflect from a teammate or the opponent, or even the goalkeeper. It’s called indirect because it still has to pass someone else on the field before you can kick it directly into the goal. Some players pass it to a teammate who is positioned beside them, who then kicks the ball into the goal for a score. Law 14: The Penalty Kick Penalty kicks are awarded if a defensive player fouls an attacking player within the defensive player’s penalty box, or when a defensive player commits a handball in their team’s penalty area. In a penalty kick, a player from the side which was awarded the penalty kick is allowed to take a single on-goal shot while only the opposing team’s goalkeeper defends the kick. During a penalty kick, the soccer ball is placed at the penalty spot (the penalty mark is 12 yards from the goal line, and it is at the midpoint of the two touchlines). During the penalty shot, all players on both teams (except the defensive goalkeeper and the kicker) must remain outside of the penalty area but within the field of play. The players must be behind the penalty mark, and not less than 10 yards from the penalty mark. Players are allowed to enter the penalty box once the penalty shot has been taken. The goalkeeper can make lateral movements along the goal line before the penalty shot is taken, but they are not allowed to come off the goal line until the shot is taken. The assistant referee handling the goal line where the penalty kick is taking place stands at the point where the penalty area and the goal line intersect and stays alert looking for any infringements or valid scores. Law 3: The Number Of Players A throw-in is awarded when the team with ball possession plays a ball that goes out of bounds over the touchline. The throw-in must be taken near the point where the ball crossed the touchline. The throw-in is given to the opponents of the player that last made contact with the ball when it went out of bounds. Opposing players are allowed to stand at any distance from the throwing player as long as it is not closer than 2 m (2.2 yards) from the thrower, and they must still be on the designated field of play. The thrower may take the throw-in at a point that is farther back from the touchline. The thrower must face the designated playing field at the moment of making the throw. The player should throw the ball using both hands, from behind and over the head. The ball is considered in play immediately it enters the field. The player who takes the throw-in has to release the ball with both hands simultaneously while keeping both feet planted on the ground. If the player who takes the throw-in does not observe these conditions, the play is stopped, and a throw-in is awarded to the opposing team. The player taking the throw-in is not allowed to throw the ball directly to the goal and score. How to Do a Soccer Throw In Throw In skills in soccer are essential and basic but not much attention is given to it during training. But this shouldn’t be so since throw ins are very crucial in matches. Everything is halted and all the attention is given to the player who does the throw in. It’s the perfect opportunity for your team to maintain possession of the ball, so they are very important. The very first thing you should know when doing a soccer throw in is that you are not allowed to lift your feet as you throw the ball. If you do this, a foul will be called out by the referee and the throw in will be given to your opponent and you would definitely not want that to happen. So knowing the basic rule is key. Here are the steps to doing a soccer throw in: Step One: Pick up the ball and run to the sideline. If you want a strong throw, step back a few feet from the sideline. Step Two: Choose a teammate who is open and unmarked. This may be close to impossible so take your time in looking for that teammate. Step Three: Bring the ball behind your back to get a strong force of throw. Once you’ve chosen your teammate to pass the ball to, you can step closer to the line, plant both feet on the ground, square your shoulders with your target, and throw the ball forward with all the force that you can muster. Always throw the ball at your teammate’s feet. If your teammate has to control and trap the ball, you’re giving the opponent time to steal the ball away so as much as possible, target the feet. Opponents can pretty much read your movements so one way to fool them would be to act as if you’re passing to a certain teammate, then abruptly change your direction before you release the ball and pass it to another teammate. Law 16: The Goal Kick A goal kick is given when the offensive side plays, and the ball goes out of bounds over the defensive team’s goal line (either on the ground or in the air). The last person to touch the ball has to be from the offensive team. After the referee declares the ball out of play, the defender or goalkeeper places the ball at any position within the goal box and the kicks the ball back into play. Also, a goal kick is awarded to the defense team when a ball is played directly into the goal, with the last person to touch it being from the attacking team, and from a situation where scoring an attacking goal directly is not permitted. These situations are An indirect free kick

A throw-in

A dropped ball In most youth leagues, an unlimited number of substitutions is allowed. The substitutions must, however, be listed on listed on the game card before the match begins or those players will be ineligible. In most youth leagues, an unlimited number of substitutions is allowed. The substitutions must, however, be listed on listed on the game card before the match begins or those players will be ineligible. During a game stoppage, the goalkeeper can be subbed with any player on the pitch or any eligible substitute player on the bench. Goal Kick Fully Explained One way to restart a game is through the goal kick. This is given to the defending team when a player from the attacking team was the last one to touch the ball before it went beyond the goal or end line. The ball is then given to the defending team to kick it to a teammate or directly towards the goal. A goal kick is also awarded to the defending team if a goal is shot into the net from a free kick that is indirect. The ball can be placed anywhere inside or on the lines of the goal areaas long as it does not go beyond. Any player can do the goal kick but it’s usually the goalkeeper that does this task. He is not allowed to use his hands to pass the ball–he must kick it. A whistle from the referee signals that the goal kick can already be done. Goal kicks are usually chipped, so the ball can reach the nearest teammate to the goal. Short passes to defenders nearby are also done. Opponents are required to stay outside of the penalty area. If he enters the box before the ball is kicked, he will be fouled and given a warning or yellow card by the referee. In such case, the goal kick must be retaken. The player is also not allowed to touch the ball for a second time while inside the penalty area. The ball should be touched by another player first, before he can have the second touch on the ball. A goal kick can be kicked directly to the goal and considered a score. If he passes directly to a teammate who is on an offside position, an offside call will not be called and the play can continue. Law 17: The Corner Kick A corner kick is given to the offensive team when a player from the defensive team plays the ball out of bounds over their team’s goal line. The ball must have been last touched by a player of the defensive team. A player from the offensive team kicks the ball from within the corner area and back into play. The kick must be taken from the corner area nearest to where the ball left the designated field. With a corner kick, players are allowed to score directly off the corner kick. The assistant referee signals that a corner kick should be awarded by first raising their flag, then using the flag to point at the corner are on the side of the pitch they are in. Note that this is not an indication of where the corner kick should be taken from. The referee will then award the corner kick by pointing to the arc where the kick will be taken from. The corner arc is at the point where the goal line and the touchline intersect and has a radius of one yard. All defending players must be positioned not less than 10 yards from the corner arc until the kicker makes the corner kick. A corner kick is considered taken when the kicker moves the ball.

Soccer Positions Explained (Understanding the Numbers and Player’s Roles)

The positions and formations used in soccer are one of the most important fundamentals for any soccer player. These are considered the fundamentals a soccer player needs to know whether he or she is just starting or is a seasoned player.

Positions in soccer have specifically allocated areas in the field that needs to be covered by a player, and they generally determine the desired form to be played by the team. Soccer positions, to a great extent, dictate the territory of span for a given soccer player.

The positions determine how far right or left and how far forward and backward a given player needs to move in the field of play. Some factors determine the positions and, more so, the formations in soccer.

These include the coaching strategy employed by the team coach, the type of league that is played, the number of players involved in the game, and the players' age group.

Our focus here is on the standard eleven (11) against eleven (11) layers or eleven aside games. In this standard game, we explore the different positions involved to show how they work based on the roles assigned in the field of play.

The main positions are defensive, midfield, and offensive positions, and each has a role to play according to the assigned number. The numbering of positions in soccer dates back to the 1920s, and since then, it has been used by several coaches to help individual players to have a better understanding of the soccer game.

In the U.S., this numbering system is much used among youth players to teach on the field roles as they develop soccer talents, and the system has turned out to be a universal language well understood by soccer players around the world. The method involves assigning a number to each position.

The numbers are applied to specific desired formations, clearly indicating and identifying where players line up on the field. Every assigned number in an area has a different role to play in the field, and collectively, they keep the team machine in tip-top shape in a game. This system helps young players to know what is expected of them in the pitch as they are assisted by their coaches to develop their soccer skills.

This system of numbering positions in soccer should not be taken just to mean a player sticking to a specific area or zone in the field of play. As a soccer team develops, and individual players become more flexible and skilled, creativity comes in, bringing more fluidity to the style of play.

Depending on the flexibility and skills designed, a single player can have several roles to play in the pitch despite the assigned number position. To be able to get an insight view of all these, there are some general guidelines for defensive, midfield and offensive positions as outlined below.

Defensive Soccer Positions

Midfield Soccer Positions

Offensive/Forward Soccer Positions Goalkeeper The goalkeeper marks the final line of defense to prevent the opponent from scoring a goal. The goalkeeper is responsible for protecting the net. Other names attributed to this player are goalie, and the keeper, and is the only player permitted to use his/her arms, and hands to block the ball from crossing the goal line. The goalkeeper picks up the ball when the game is in progress. The goalkeeper rules only hold when the ball is within the special penalty area, known as the goalkeeper box, or penalty box. When the keeper steps outside the penalty area, the keeper becomes a regular player and must not use their arms or hands to block the ball. According to traditional soccer rules, the goalie do not have the permission to use their hands or arms to block the ball when the ball originated from a teammate pass right to the keeper during the game. Some of these rules have undergone amendments, and the goalkeeper can currently use hands or arms to block direct passes from their teammates. The goalkeeper wears unique football gear such as hand gloves, and in many cases, long sleeves clothes for further protective measures. The goalies put on a jersey of a different color from the rest of their teammates. The different color jersey facilitates easy identification from the rest of the players when on the field. The keeper can also put on pants, and short specially designed for their position. In the classical soccer setting, the keeper always wears jersey number one, but currently, the goalkeeper can wear any number jersey depending on the keeper, and the club. Center Back Generally, a center-back covers the space along the flank and is expected to be fast because, at some point, he or she is expected to play an important role in the team's offense by staying wide. The center back must make overlap runs in the field and pushing up the flank but make a quick recovery to defend at the same time. Most teams in modern football use fullbacks as unmarked wingers are causing troubles to opponent defense. This soccer position needs some good stamina and speed. Fullback This is a soccer defensive position that can be either right or left-back. This means a fullback is positioned on either side of the stopper. The role of the fullback is to defend against opposing wingers in the flanks. Left Fullback A left-fullback plays on the left side of a stopper. The left-fullback is always expected to disrupt the right-side attacking wingers ensuring no dangerous cross deliveries from the left or passes directed to other opponent attackers from the right attacking wingers. Right Fullback Right-fullback plays on the right side of a stopper. The right-fullback is always expected to disrupt the left side attacking wingers ensuring no dangerous cross deliveries from the left or passes directed to other opponent attackers from the wingers. Wingbacks Winger or outside midfielder is a soccer position that involves both defensive and offensive roles. The modern football formations have experienced the coming up of all-purpose midfielders that seem to be replacing the "old" winger position. This position still exists in soccer to date. To be able to play the two roles effectively, a winger must be physically fit and with stamina. As a defender, a winger is expected to pick up the widest opponent player on his or her side. When the winger is unmarked, the winger pinches in towards the middle but ensuring that they remain on the same level with the ball. The position maintains the compactness of the team. Sweeper This is a soccer position discovered in the 1970s by the German soccer legend called Franz Beckenbauer. It is also commonly called the "Libero" position and was popularized thanks to German in the 1970s. The position was used for the time by the Brazilian squad at the 1990 Fifa World Cup held in Italy under their head coach Lazaro. The Brazilian squad, however, was eliminated early in the tournament, something which was severely criticized by the outraged Pelé. Germany, on the other hand, used the same position of Libero at the World Cup 1990 and clinched the title! Since then, several soccer teams have abandoned the use of the sweeper position because some are not just suited to play with Libero. Germany's squad and several youth clubs still play with a sweeper. A Sweeper is positioned behind the defenders and in front of the goalkeeper. A sweeper cannot go past the midfield line. A sweeper covers the whole pitch from right to left, wherever extra help is required, and often takes corner kicks, and goal kicks. He or she is also expected to perform throw-ins. A sweeper is considered the last player in the defense line. One of the main roles of a Libero is to take care of gaps and spaces behind the defenders. This player is allowed to roam laterally but a few meters behind the team's line of defense and always analyzing the development of plays. He or she is expected to have a high sense of anticipation towards the opponents' open angles and passing lanes formations and making clever decisions and handling them. In a typical game, more than one issue will present itself simultaneously, always keeping the Libero on toes. A sweeper is not supposed to mark opponent attackers, and this allows him or her to significantly move forward when the team is possessing and initiating an attack. A sweeper is a very troublesome unmarked player to the opponent defense because he or she comes in unexpectedly to back up the offensive position. A very effective sweeper should be very conscious, always confident, and has proper dribbling of the ball and handling skills. A soccer fan would easily guess that halfbacks or midfielders mostly play in their half of the pitch or the middle of the pitch. The midfielders are intermediaries connecting the defensive and offensive soccer positions. The midfielders transmit the ball and ensure that the game is progressing smoothly. They mainly take care of the most actions in the progress of the game. Defensive Midfielder his is a soccer position where a player or players are positioned to offer extra protection in front of defenders. TA defensive midfielder is always expected to lie back when the team launches an attack. A player in this position has a role in tackling the opponent attacker and driving them out to the sides. A defensive midfielder is also expected to check out for other opponent defenders and midfielders who might come to support the attacking. This is a soccer position that is considered to be the backbone of the team. The defensive midfielder plays a role similar to the sweeper, but operating between the offensive midfielders. The defensive midfielder plays in front of the defense line and the stopper. The defensive midfielder roams laterally from sideline to sideline, pressuring the ball. He or she serves as a backup if a teammate is beaten in the middle of the field. When playing as an offensive, this player is expected to be behind the attacking line where he or she can collect rebounds and miss-kicks. The defensive midfielder should be fit to be able to make support runs and give back pass options when the ball is out and close to the sideline. Some prominent defending midfielders include Brazilin former captain Dunga and the most recent Chelsea player, Claude Makelele. One thing in common about them is that they showed aggressiveness in tackling and always well positioned. Central Midfielder The central midfielder is mainly perceived as the most hardworking player because the position holder must be ready for any action. They play both defensive and offensive roles according to the position of the ball. The midfielder is responsible for the ball distribution to other teammates. The central midfield position requires a player with unique ball-handling skills to ensure smooth control and transmission of the ball. When providing attacking assistance, the central midfielders usually take long shots to the opponent's goal to assist the offense. In a classical soccer setting, the central midfielder wore jersey number eight, but in the current setting, they can wear any number according to the club. Central midfielders usually line up with position ten when playing in an offensive-minded formation, or with number six when in a defensive-minded formation. Attacking / Offensive Midfielder This is mainly an offensive position in soccer. A player in this position links the central midfield to the forwards. The attacking midfielder can be central, right, or left. The leading role of an offensive midfielder is to create chances for team strikers. He or she facilitates the entire attacking process by finding and creating skillful passes past the opponent's defense. The attacking midfielder should be physically fit, always in good form, an have skilled dribbling techniques, and excellent viewing and scanning combination to able to distribute the balls to launch an attack. The attacking role generally requires stamina, technical skill, tactical understanding, and good vision. When the team loses possession, the offensive midfielder retreats behind the ball, pressuring to win it back. He or she should make intelligent runs with the ball and knowledge and where to distribute the ball. Right Midfielders The right midfielder is called the outside midfielder, or the right-winger. The outside midfielder stays wide during the game by assisting in pulling the opponent's defense towards the outer of the field. This generates space for the offensive line to attack. The right midfielder must possess strong (1-vs. -1) skills because the winger needs to go around the opponent's right fullback and wingbacks. The right midfielder never possesses the ball much during the game because they focus on finding ways to transmit the ball forward through cross passes to their attacking midfielders, or through taking shots on-target themselves. The right midfielder must be a phenomenon in the hustling of the ball to ensure effective gameplay. Because of their roles in the play, right midfielders are categorized into forwarding or offensive positions according to the team's formation. Left Midfielder The left midfielder is called the outside midfielder, or the left-winger. The outside midfielder stays wide during the game by assisting in pulling the opponent's defense towards the outer of the field. This generates space for the offensive line to attack. The left midfielder must possess strong (1-vs. -1) skills because the winger needs to go around the opponent's left fullback and wingbacks. The left midfielder never possesses the ball much during the game because they focus on finding ways to transmit the ball forward through cross passes to their attacking midfielders, or through taking shots on-target themselves. The left midfielder must be a phenomenon in the hustling of the ball to ensure effective gameplay. Because of their roles in the play, left midfielders are categorized into forwarding or offensive positions according to the team's formation. Striker This is a soccer position mainly entrusted for scoring. A striker should be skillful in heading and with good stamina. A striker is always expected to stay in front of the opponent's goal, disrupting the attention of the opponent defenders, and scoring is a chance presents itself. The striker is not supposed to shift much to the sides as a forward is expected to do. He or she is the main target man, marked by one player. The striker always checks the ball motion, shielding it from the defenders. A striker has the defensive role of pressuring the opponent defenders when trying to initiate an attack. Central Forward Forward is a soccer position with a similar role to a striker or strikers. The forward has the main aim of goals scoring. The forward player is always in a scoring position, and all the attention is directed on him or her. The Forward player is also expected to take corner kicks and penalty kicks. Forwards are players that kick off the ball at the start of the game and during halftime. The forward is expected to retreat to their goal and support the midfield additionally to rushing forward to attack and score. Forward soccer position involves working under absolute opponent pressure. The players in this position need to have the pace and quick dribbling and ball-handling techniques to take advantage of the usually muscular and tactful opponent defense line. Forwards often achieve this by keeping a constant distance between each to attain a compelling combination. Winger/Outside Midfielder Winger or outside midfielder is a soccer position that involves both defensive and offensive roles. The modern football formations have experienced the coming up of all-purpose midfielders that seem to be replacing the "old" winger position. This position still exists in soccer to date. To be able to play the two roles effectively, a winger must be physically fit and with stamina. As a defender, a winger is expected to pick up the widest opponent player on his or her side. When the winger is unmarked, the winger pinches in towards the middle but ensuring that they remain on the same level with the ball. The position maintains the compactness of her team. In the offensive role, the winger must stay wide and capitalize on any available space on the flank. Usually, when an attack is initiated on one of the flanks, the entire opponent defense shifts to that side, leaving open space on the flank in which the winger can dribble up the sideline. A sudden switch to the open flank troubles the opponent defense, getting them off-cut. A winger with stamina and good dribbling skills is more effective in the attacking role.

Soccer Formations & Tactics (Top Soccer Formations Explained)

Just like anything else, soccer tactics tend to come in and out of fashion over the years. While it is very unlikely we'll ever see a return to the likes of 2-3-5 which dominated the formative years of the sport, small positional tweaks and changes can play a huge role in how a team performs.

The beauty of tactics is of course that there's no such thing as a perfect formation. Players have different attributes, and what may work well against one team could result in disaster against the next!

It is no surprise that the modern soccer media devotes endless hours of pundits and 'experts' debating the merits of one team formation over another.Interestingly, some systems tend to be preferred in certain leagues instead of others - one of the reasons which often makes the European Champions League such a fascinating competition.

Having the top soccer formations explained in plain English makes appreciating the nuances of the game so much more interesting, so let's take a look at the most common in the global game.

4-2-3-1

4-4-1-1

4-4-2

3-5-2

4-4-3 4-2-3-1 Formation When it comes to top soccer formations, this is perhaps the most popular in the English Premier League and La Liga at the moment. Even lower ranked teams have been trying to implement this system because it suits the robust and more physical characteristics epitomized by these leagues. In essence, it looks to pack and overwhelm the midfield, and often allows one or even two players to operate in offensively minded 'free roles'. It may appear similar to 4-4-3 but in truth, it is even more flexible. Central defenders can come under plenty of pressure in this system. Primarily this is because the full backs are going to be the only players in the system likely to offer much in the way of offensive width, and consequently will find themselves frequently high up the pitch. Should the opposition counterattack down the flanks then they must maintain excellent positional sense and ability to effectively clear the ball when it is crossed towards the box. Teams who operate this formation successfully tend to be those with top quality and long established central partnerships (for example Chiellini and Bonucci for the Italian National Side). In midfield, this system is designed to be near impossible to overrun. Two defensively minded players will serve to cover the central defense, almost always forcing the opposition towards the wings for any counterattack. The other three midfielders can operate with a degree of individuality, and they'll need to do so intelligently in order to complement each other. One or two will advance to support the lone striker, with the other covering. If all communication breaks down and all three are performing the same duties, the system can break down either isolating the striker or even more dangerously leaving their defensive teammates badly exposed. When performed well, this soccer formation ought to provide the central striker with plenty of goalscoring opportunities. Chances will come from practically anywhere across the middle of the pitch, so mobility and anticipation are essential features as well as being able to link up with roaming midfielders. Pros Can allow a team to totally dominate and determine the tempo of a match.

Extremely solid providing the wing backs are diligent with their defensive duties.

Two 'destructive' midfielders allows it to be performed well even by less talented/flair based sides.

Ought to allow plenty of goalscoring opportunities.



Free kicks are often won centrally and within goalscoring range. Cons Popularity in top leagues often means both teams attempt to use this formation.

Pressure on wing backs can become exposed later in games as they tire.

Requires midfield to communicate effectively -extensive training in this is essential. 4-4-1-1 Formation Surely this is almost the same as 4-4-2? Not quite, in fact, it is rather different and happens to be on course to becoming one of the most common formations in the coming years. Those who follow the game closely will have noticed that there is a shortage of players capable of playing entirely on their own up front. Sure, the big names such as Suarez and Ronaldo may be capable of doing so but less stellar talents often end up isolated and frustrated. A number of managers are also turning away from 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 because, without that focal point, their team can become dangerously inept going forward and leave huge gaps at the back. 4-4-1-1 works in a similar fashion defensively to 4-4-2, with full backs expected to press into wide midfield but not get too carried away very often with their offensive duties. The center backs will ideally be good all-rounders and only go past the halfway line for set-piece opportunities providing they have the height to make it a worthwhile risk. Midfield will be balanced with left and right sided players (not necessarily dedicated wingers) providing a structured and versatile range of options. The number 10 playing behind the central forward is the key. At present there the game is blessed with players who may not have the physical presence to play up front alone or the endurance or physicality for a more central midfield role. But what they do have is flair, vision and an ability to operate across the opposition defensive line at any opportunity. Perhaps this will be attempting to play in the striker or advancing midfielders, or they may dribble forward themselves, looking to take a shot or draw in a foul challenge. Examples of this style of player - at an extreme level - would be Lionel Messi! Now while not every team has a Messi, those style of players are in abundance at present (probably thanks to Messi being their idol!) and expect this formation to become ever more popular over the next few years. Pros A solid, structured and flexible system.

Suits a wide variety of players with each position capable of being tailored to a specific task.

Allows expressive/creative talent to thrive much more than a classic 4-4-2.

Can be used effectively against both superior and inferior opposition.



Easily adapted in-match to more offensive or defensive systems. Cons The number 10 is key to the formation working effectively.

Requires a disciplined midfield to support what can become a predictable offensive style.

Limits the role of both defensive and offensive wide players. 4-4-2 Formation Perhaps the best known and until very recently the most common football formation, this system allows for a simple yet solid core which assigns every player a clear role. Still frequently found in the lower leagues and at amateur levels, it also has the advantage of assigning the physical qualities and skills necessary for each player to perform each role successfully. In defense, two strong and tall central players will look to dominate any long balls played by the opposition with 'no-nonsense' clearances either to the flanks or straight through the middle. The full backs will usually be more defense focused with occasional overlaps on the wing when pressing further up the pitch. A for the wingers, skill and crossing ability are key as is pace and directness. In the middle of the pitch, two high-tempo box-to-box midfielders ought to expect to be good all-rounders, capable of tackling as well as play making. In attack, the classic combination is the now rather outdated concept of 'little and large'. A tall target man will look to get on the end of crosses from the flanks or long balls played over the midfield, and ideally play as an effective foil with a smaller, faster player possessing clinical finishing ability. Pros Simple to understand.

Easy to retain team structure.

Positions have clearly defined physical attributes and required skills.

Suitable for playing both lower and higher up the pitch. Cons Rigidity can be easily dissected by more skillful opponents.

Overly dependent on 'classic' wingers who are in short supply nowadays. 3-5-2 Formation This formation remains commonly found in Serie A where teams still often employ the defensive Catenaccio model. As implied, it is generally used by teams who look to ensure that they do not frequently concede but still retain offensive options. Hybrids of this are found now and again in the EPL, often by teams who are playing away fixtures against much superior opposition. Likewise, it is a formation commonly adopted 'ad-hoc' during cup competitions later in matches to protect a slender lead and run down the clock. Employing three typically tall central defenders who may often make up for lack of skill on the ball with their height, strength and 'no-nonsense' approach to the art of defending, this foundation allows two wing backs to operate with relative freedom. A common problem which may undermine this system is the defense being too flat, allowing slide-rule passes to be played between the lines for speedy opposition strikers to latch on to. Yet when done well it can present a formidable wall that can frustrate even the most imaginative playmakers. As for the wingbacks, there are two schools of thought on how they ought to operate in a 3-5-2 formation. It would imply that they should be fast - almost like wingers but with more defined defensive duties - but many coaches instead prefer their wide players to possess attributes similar to their center backs or midfielders. This is because when defending, and that is the focus of this system they can also be drafted into an even more rigid back line towards the end of games. For this reason, it is not uncommon to see midfielders adapted to playing in this role, especially when it is being used as an alternative to their regular game plan. The three central players are most likely going to be responsible for providing the creative outlet for teams playing this system. Typically it will be two high tempo players looking to press the opposition into making mistakes (a very tiring and often thankless role!) in support of a playmaker/trequartista playing close to the two front players. Typically it will be two high tempo players looking to press the opposition into making mistakes (a very tiring and often thankless role!) in support of a playmaker/trequartista playing close to the two front players. Teams with players capable of being able to hold up the ball while their midfielders catch up are essential in this style of play. Think of the likes of Serbia's Mitrovich or Poland's Lewandowski as contemporary examples. Pros A sensible strategy for teams looking to nick a result or play on the counter.

Can stifle more talented opposition and encourage them to make mistakes/become restless.

Suitable for teams comprised of strength and discipline more than flair or pace.

Excellent for attacking and defending set-piece opportunities (free kicks/corners).



Good teams can be easily trained to adopt this style of formation in-play if the match demands it. Cons Offensively limited and easy to be pushed back and kept in own half.

Requires a good commander at the back (ideally goalkeeper) to keep the defense organized.

Center forwards will frequently be isolated. 4-4-3 Formation In recent years this has become the mainstay formation used by many of the worlds leading club and international sides. While it may at first glance appear only a slight deviation from the classic 4-4-2, the truth is that this is a very different style of play indeed. It requires players who are very comfortable on the ball, tactically astute and suits those who play the ball on the ground, looking for defense splitting passes rather than the long ball. Defensively speaking, the central pairing has to also be good on the ball as more often than not the goalkeeper will throw/pass them the ball to play out with from the back. It is rare for goalies to just punt the ball upfield as this will more often than not concede possession - and this system is all about retaining it! Popular with the likes of Barcelona and Roma, there is also a lot of pressure on the left and right sided defenders to operate as 'wing-backs' requiring outstanding fitness and positional awareness. In the middle, one defender will play deeper as an 'Anchorman' (think Busquets of Barcelona) to retain possession and support two other central players who need to be high-quality all-rounders. In attack, two players will operate as wide forwards, looking to cut inside and make a play/take a shot more often than cross the ball into the box. The sole striker - quite often fashionably referred to as a 'false 9' will be a player of exceptional talent, capable of leading the line on their own and bring midfielders and the wide players into the attack on the break. Pros Ideal for teams who play high up the pitch and keeps opposition defense under constant pressure.

Three in the middle ought to be able to dominate teams who play only two.

Excellent for retaining possession and limiting opponent's opportunities to attack.

Retains core defensive strength providing wing backs are of the highest quality.



Retains core defensive strength providing wing backs are of the highest quality. Cons Very high reliance on the central striker to tie attacks together.

Demands outstanding players in two key positions (defensive midfield, center forward).

Final Thoughts

Congratulation, you made it to the end of the article. You should now have a clear understanding of the rules, positions, and the formations of the game. Soccer is a very fun sport, and I have been playing it for as long as I can remember.

Once you get the hang of it, you will never want to leave the field again. This article has provided you with all the information you need to get started. All you have to do is hit the field and practice as hard as you can.