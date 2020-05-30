__CONFIG_colors_palette__{"active_palette":0,"config":{"colors":{"e4d60":{"name":"Main Accent","parent":-1}},"gradients":[]},"palettes":[{"name":"Default Palette","value":{"colors":{"e4d60":{"val":"rgb(19, 114, 211)","hsl":{"h":210,"s":0.83,"l":0.45}}},"gradients":[]},"original":{"colors":{"e4d60":{"val":"rgb(19, 114, 211)","hsl":{"h":210,"s":0.83,"l":0.45}}},"gradients":[]}}]}__CONFIG_colors_palette__
How to Play Soccer

Soccer is the most beautiful game to watch and play. That’s why it’s called the beautiful game. It has a lot of fans and I bet you are one of them. If you want to learn how to play soccer effectively, you need to fully understand everything there is to know about the game.

That means understanding the rules, positions, formations, and some of the basic drills that will help get you started with this beautiful game of ours. 

However, once you have mastered how this game is played, you will wish you had learned how to play it sooner. Lucky for you, you have come to the right place. This is the ultimate guide on how to play soccer. You will learn everything there is to know about this beautiful game.

How to Play Soccer-The Ultimate Guide

We will start from the basic and walk our way through everything you need to know to help you understand and play efficiently. Let's get started with the first six steps.

Step by Step Guide

How to Play Soccer A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Getting Started

You only need a ball to get started with soccer. With it, you can learn different drills which will improve your ball touch and control. 

Also, note that there are pickup games and matches you can join no matter where you are. I suggest you try to attend them. You will meet other players who will give you tips, advice, and pointers for improving your play.

This step also involves learning some of the basic rules and different playing positions for players. Learning the basic rules is not fun but it is essential to becoming a great soccer player. Some of the rules include:

  • Soccer objective- score more goals than your opponent.
  • Scoring- the ball should completely pass over a goal line to be considered a goal.
  • Pitch- players play on a soccer pitch/field which varies in size depending on the game and other factors. For instance, for an 11 Vs. 11 game, pitch size is usually over 100 yards.
  • Captains-can be chosen by the coach or elected by teammates. They wear an armband written “captain” on it. They are always in the game and if they get subbed, they must give the armband to another player.
  • Starting the game-team captains meet with the referee to start a game, who then flips a coin and a captain chooses heads or tails. The winning captain chooses which goal is to be defended by his team although teams will usually switch sides at halftime.
  • Game's length-each game is 90 minutes and consists of 45 minutes half. If teams tie, the game goes overtime which consists of 15 minutes half.

You should also learn about kickoffs, throw-ins, referees, goalie, players, and penalty.

Step 2: Start Practicing

I advise that you practice as much as you can before going to a tryout or game. You should familiarize yourself with the basic skills. 

This will help you enjoy playing the game. When you are learning how to play soccer, spend much time kicking the ball around so you can get a feel for it.

Ball control- if you are practicing individually, you need a wall to kick against. 

Kick your ball against that wall and control the rebound. Note that while this skill is not as fun as learning soccer moves or scoring, it is very important. Most people have trouble controlling the ball thus makes them ineffective when playing.

Passing-this step involves having someone to practice with so that you can master hitting a target over a long distance. It also gives you a chance to improve on your one-touch passing. Note that the ball will be coming from different heights and angles. Therefore, you can practice controlling it with your chest, thighs, head, and other body parts. Ensure that you are using both feet.

Dribbling- it enables a player to move around with the ball without losing possession. Unfortunately, many players do not dribble correctly, and their coaches sometimes do not teach them proper dribbling techniques. When dribbling with speed, use your arms like you do when sprinting without a ball. Your arms should always be out when dribbling around defenders. You can use your dribbling skills to improve balance, brush past players, and keep them further from you.

Also, make sure you dribble with your front feet and with every step land on your feet even if you are dribbling forward or cutting across your body. Additionally, you should use your “place foot” (the one not dribbling) correctly. 

When dribbling forward, this foot should push off the ground, just like when you are jogging or sprinting. Then when cutting for direction change, this foot should slightly hop. This helps make movements natural and quick and hence you will not lose balance. Remember to also raise your knee to build momentum and stay in an athletic position to remain balanced.

Shooting- there are mainly three aspects of shooting that players should be familiar with:

  • Height and width-To increase your scoring chances, ensure that you make the goalkeeper dive far. Since goalkeepers usually stand at the center, you can shoot close to the corner or above or below them.
  • Distance and accuracy-Goal shots are powerful when one is closer to a goal post. But, you should still shoot the ball hard. However, opt for a straight or inside of the foot shot for accuracy purposes.
  • Goalkeeper- mostly shoot the goal across him/her. For instance, if they are standing on the right side, shoot left.

Step 3: Improve Your Fitness

Your stamina determines how you will perform in a game. Players play for 90-minutes in soccer matches. Therefore, if your stamina is low, you will not be able to play for this long.

You should work on your fitness before competing. This will even make a good impression on your coach and other teammates. Work on your agility, speed, and strength. Remember that tired players make silly mistakes.

Step 4: Purchase the Right Equipment

Soccer boots are the most important equipment a player should have. The type of boots you buy is determined by the field you are playing in. However, you should purchase several different types of cleats for different field type. You will also need a shin guard to protect your shin. Other things needed are socks, shirts, and shorts.

Step 5: Start Competing

Competing against other players will help you practice and improve your skills and moves. You can play small-sided games with friends or in your local area to prepare you for big tournaments.

Step 6: Join a Team

Being in a team helps players hone their ability. Since you will play against competitive teams, you’ll improve your skills and learn effective strategies. Fortunately, there are several teams for players of all skill levels. Once you have been accepted in a team, ensure that you compete hard when training to secure a role/position on that team.

Learning how to play soccer can be intimidating. However, understanding the basic rules and following the steps above will help you get started in this beautiful game. Now that we have talked about some of the basic things you need to understand to get started. Let's dive deeper into understanding the rules, position, and formations.

Understand Soccer Rules and Regulations

(17 Laws of the Game Explained)

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining soccer rules and regulations and making updates annually. IFAB consists of 8 board members – four board members, are from FIFA while the other four members come from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

FIFA’s rule book is very extensive with over 130 pages, which is why we found it important to prepare a comprehensive summary of the laws of the game, ideal for soccer players who are just getting started with this beautiful game. This simplified version will assist you in learning the laws of the game.

Know the rules

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) currently has 17 laws of soccer in place. These laws must be observed in all professional and international soccer matches. Let us look at the laws of the game.

  • Law 1: The Field of Play

  • Law 2: The Ball

  • Law 3: The Number Of Players

  • Law 4: The Players’ Equipment

  • Law 5: The Referee

  • Law 6: The Assistant Referees

  • Law 7: The Duration of the Match

  • Law 8: The Start and Restart of Play

  • Law 9: The Ball in and Out of Play

  • Law 10: The Method Of Scoring

  • Law 11: Offside

  • Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct

  • Law 13: Free Kicks

  • Law 14: The Penalty Kick

  • Law 15: The Throw-In

  • Law 16: The Goal Kick

  • Law 17: The Corner Kick

Law 1 The Field of Play

Law 1: The Field of Play

Soccer can be played on either a grass field or a surface covered by artificial turf. Soccer games must, however, be played on a surface that is green in color.

The soccer field must have a rectangular shape, with two distinct short goal lines and two distinct long-touch lines.

A halfway line, which is a straight line connecting the midpoints of the two touchlines, divides the field into halves.

At the midpoint of the halfway line, there is a marked center point that is enclosed by a lined center circle. The lined center circle has a radius of 10 yards.

During kickoff, players from the non-possessing team are not allowed to enter the lined center circle. The touch lines must have a greater length than the goal lines.

Regulations On Lengths

  • Touchline: The touch lines must have a minimum length of 100 yards and a maximum length of 130 yards.
  • The goal area: The length of the goal area is 6 yards from each goal post measured along the goal line. The width of the goal area is 6 yards measured perpendicular to the goal line and out into the field. 
  • A 5-foot high corner flag is planted every corner of the soccer field. 

FIFA- the organization governing football in the world has stipulated the maximum and the minimum dimensions of a soccer pitch.

The minimum length should be 100 yards (90 meters) while the maximum should be 130 yards (120 meters); as for the width, the maximum should minimum should be 50 yards (45 meters) while the maximum should be 100 yards (90 meters).

This means that soccer can be played on a square pitch measuring 100 yards by 100 yards or a rectangular one, but in most cases, it's the latter that is used. To understand more on how these markings and lines affect how the game is played, let's delve into the layout of a soccer field.

Pitch Boundary

To start with, let’s first look into the pitch boundary otherwise known as touchline. The long lines marking the length of the field are the one called the touchlines or sidelines that encloses the area in which the ball is supposed to be played within.

If the ball mistakenly passes over these lines, a player has to throw the ball into the pitch using their hands to put it back into play. 

The other opposing lines marking the width of the field are called the goal lines or end lines. It is not so uncommon for the goal lines to be taken to mean only the line between the goalposts, yet the term refers to the entire line up to where it intersects with the touchline. In fact, most commentators use the term ‘byline' to refer to the portions of the goal line outside the goalposts.

Both the sidelines and end lines must be of equally wide but not exceeding 12 cm (5 in). For international matches, the dimensions of the touch lines and goal lines must fall within a more specific range.

The goal lines must be 70 yards (64 meters) minimum and 80 yards (75 meters) on the maximum. The touch lines, on the other hand, must be 110 yards (100 meters) as the minimum dimension and 120 yards (110 meters) as the maximum dimension. At the point of intersection between the goal line and the touchline is the corner, which is marked using an arc and flag on all four sides.

The corner arc is supposed to be 1 yard in diameter and it is where the ball is placed for corner kicks. Additionally, the flag posts at all corners must be 5 feet tall to prevent injury when the player is taking a corner kick.

The Goalposts And The Goal Area

The goalposts are located at the center of each goal line and must be placed at an equidistant from the corner posts. The posts must be made of wood, metal and painted white for visibility. An 8-yard width between the inner edges of the posts is the standard measurement while the height from the ground to the crossbar ought to be 8 yards.

A net is fitted behind each goal post so as to catch the ball and also help the referee know when a goal has been scored. For a goal to be considered, the ball has to cross the goal line between the goal posts and into the net. However, the goal can be discredited if the player who scored commits an offense when scoring the goal.

Around the goalposts, is a six-yard rectangular box called area, which consists of the goal line, and two extending lines from the goal line each measuring 6 yards then joined by a line measuring the same.

It is from this goal area where goal kicks and free kicks are taken. Free kicks awarded to the attacking within this area taken from the point on the where the foul occurred.

The penalty area or commonly known as ‘the box' is the large 18-yard rectangular box formed by the 16.5 meters lines extending from the goal line. The main reason why it is called a penalty area is that a foul by a defender inside this area is punishable by a penalty instead of the usual free kick.

Moreover, this area marks the goalkeeper can handle the ball with their hands. The penalty mark is usually 12 yards in front of the goalposts center and it is from this point from where the penalty kick is taken.

The penalty arc that is the 10-yard D mark on the outside edge of the penalty area, acts as bounder line between the player taking the penalty and the rest of the players, leaving only the penalty kicker and the defending goalkeeper.

The Center Of The Pitch

The center of a soccer field is marked by a center line which measures the same as the width of the pitch. At the very center of the field, is a 10 yard in diameter circle commonly known as the center circle.

Just as the penalty arc delineates the players from penalty kicker, the center circle separates the team without the ball from the team with the ball, until a player from the team with the ball touches the ball first.

At the beginning of a game, a coined is tossed and the winning team chooses between starting the match with the ball on their side or from which side goal post they want to attack. The losing team is then offered whatever choice the winner did not take.

After that, the referee blows the whistle to signal to the start of the first half game time. There are two halves throughout the entire period of play each with lasting a duration of 45 minutes. However, due to the time wasted during substitution and injury time, the referee can add extra time to account for the time lost.

A soccer pitch may consist of additional areas that are at the peripheral of the main playing area such as the technical area. This area contains two benches one for each team with a capacity of seating nine people. This area acts as a resting area for substitute players and official of the team.

The Pitch Surface

Although grass is the recommended surface of play, artificial turf may also be used. This is allowed especially in countries with extreme weather conditions where the grass may not grow well and may require expensive maintenance.

For instance, in countries where the climate is extremely dry or wet like in snowing countries, grass surfaced pitch may not be a viable option.

Instead, artificial turf is used but it has to be green and approved by FIFA since there were concerns that some artificial turf play surface was causing severe injuries to players. Nevertheless, soccer can also be played on a dirt field, especially if it is a recreational player.

Soccer Positions Explained

(Understanding the Numbers and Player’s Roles)

Soccer Positions Explained

The positions and formations used in soccer are one of the most important fundamentals for any soccer player. These are considered the fundamentals a soccer player needs to know whether he or she is just starting or is a seasoned player.

Positions in soccer have specifically allocated areas in the field that needs to be covered by a player, and they generally determine the desired form to be played by the team. Soccer positions, to a great extent, dictate the territory of span for a given soccer player.

The positions determine how far right or left and how far forward and backward a given player needs to move in the field of play. Some factors determine the positions and, more so, the formations in soccer.

These include the coaching strategy employed by the team coach, the type of league that is played, the number of players involved in the game, and the players' age group.

Our focus here is on the standard eleven (11) against eleven (11) layers or eleven aside games. In this standard game, we explore the different positions involved to show how they work based on the roles assigned in the field of play.

The main positions are defensive, midfield, and offensive positions, and each has a role to play according to the assigned number. The numbering of positions in soccer dates back to the 1920s, and since then, it has been used by several coaches to help individual players to have a better understanding of the soccer game.

In the U.S., this numbering system is much used among youth players to teach on the field roles as they develop soccer talents, and the system has turned out to be a universal language well understood by soccer players around the world. The method involves assigning a number to each position.

The numbers are applied to specific desired formations, clearly indicating and identifying where players line up on the field. Every assigned number in an area has a different role to play in the field, and collectively, they keep the team machine in tip-top shape in a game. This system helps young players to know what is expected of them in the pitch as they are assisted by their coaches to develop their soccer skills.

This system of numbering positions in soccer should not be taken just to mean a player sticking to a specific area or zone in the field of play. As a soccer team develops, and individual players become more flexible and skilled, creativity comes in, bringing more fluidity to the style of play.

Depending on the flexibility and skills designed, a single player can have several roles to play in the pitch despite the assigned number position. To be able to get an insight view of all these, there are some general guidelines for defensive, midfield and offensive positions as outlined below.

  • Defensive Soccer Positions

  • Midfield Soccer Positions

  • Offensive/Forward Soccer Positions

DEFENSIVE SOCCER POSITIONS

Goalkeeper

The goalkeeper marks the final line of defense to prevent the opponent from scoring a goal. The goalkeeper is responsible for protecting the net. Other names attributed to this player are goalie, and the keeper, and is the only player permitted to use his/her arms, and hands to block the ball from crossing the goal line.

The goalkeeper picks up the ball when the game is in progress. The goalkeeper rules only hold when the ball is within the special penalty area, known as the goalkeeper box, or penalty box.

When the keeper steps outside the penalty area, the keeper becomes a regular player and must not use their arms or hands to block the ball. According to traditional soccer rules, the goalie do not have the permission to use their hands or arms to block the ball when the ball originated from a teammate pass right to the keeper during the game.

Some of these rules have undergone amendments, and the goalkeeper can currently use hands or arms to block direct passes from their teammates. The goalkeeper wears unique football gear such as hand gloves, and in many cases, long sleeves clothes for further protective measures.

The goalies put on a jersey of a different color from the rest of their teammates. The different color jersey facilitates easy identification from the rest of the players when on the field.

The keeper can also put on pants, and short specially designed for their position. In the classical soccer setting, the keeper always wears jersey number one, but currently, the goalkeeper can wear any number jersey depending on the keeper, and the club.

Center Back

Generally, a center-back covers the space along the flank and is expected to be fast because, at some point, he or she is expected to play an important role in the team's offense by staying wide. The center back must make overlap runs in the field and pushing up the flank but make a quick recovery to defend at the same time. Most teams in modern football use fullbacks as unmarked wingers are causing troubles to opponent defense. This soccer position needs some good stamina and speed.

Fullback

This is a soccer defensive position that can be either right or left-back. This means a fullback is positioned on either side of the stopper. The role of the fullback is to defend against opposing wingers in the flanks.

Left Fullback

A left-fullback plays on the left side of a stopper. The left-fullback is always expected to disrupt the right-side attacking wingers ensuring no dangerous cross deliveries from the left or passes directed to other opponent attackers from the right attacking wingers.

Right Fullback

Right-fullback plays on the right side of a stopper. The right-fullback is always expected to disrupt the left side attacking wingers ensuring no dangerous cross deliveries from the left or passes directed to other opponent attackers from the wingers.

Wingbacks

Winger or outside midfielder is a soccer position that involves both defensive and offensive roles. The modern football formations have experienced the coming up of all-purpose midfielders that seem to be replacing the "old" winger position.

This position still exists in soccer to date. To be able to play the two roles effectively, a winger must be physically fit and with stamina. As a defender, a winger is expected to pick up the widest opponent player on his or her side.

When the winger is unmarked, the winger pinches in towards the middle but ensuring that they remain on the same level with the ball. The position maintains the compactness of the team.

Sweeper

This is a soccer position discovered in the 1970s by the German soccer legend called Franz Beckenbauer. It is also commonly called the "Libero" position and was popularized thanks to German in the 1970s.

The position was used for the time by the Brazilian squad at the 1990 Fifa World Cup held in Italy under their head coach Lazaro. The Brazilian squad, however, was eliminated early in the tournament, something which was severely criticized by the outraged Pelé.

Germany, on the other hand, used the same position of Libero at the World Cup 1990 and clinched the title! Since then, several soccer teams have abandoned the use of the sweeper position because some are not just suited to play with Libero. Germany's squad and several youth clubs still play with a sweeper.

A Sweeper is positioned behind the defenders and in front of the goalkeeper. A sweeper cannot go past the midfield line. A sweeper covers the whole pitch from right to left, wherever extra help is required, and often takes corner kicks, and goal kicks. He or she is also expected to perform throw-ins.

A sweeper is considered the last player in the defense line. One of the main roles of a Libero is to take care of gaps and spaces behind the defenders. This player is allowed to roam laterally but a few meters behind the team's line of defense and always analyzing the development of plays.

He or she is expected to have a high sense of anticipation towards the opponents' open angles and passing lanes formations and making clever decisions and handling them. In a typical game, more than one issue will present itself simultaneously, always keeping the Libero on toes.

A sweeper is not supposed to mark opponent attackers, and this allows him or her to significantly move forward when the team is possessing and initiating an attack. A sweeper is a very troublesome unmarked player to the opponent defense because he or she comes in unexpectedly to back up the offensive position. A very effective sweeper should be very conscious, always confident, and has proper dribbling of the ball and handling skills.

Soccer Formations & Tactics

(Top Soccer Formations Explained)

Soccer Formations

Just like anything else, soccer tactics tend to come in and out of fashion over the years. While it is very unlikely we'll ever see a return to the likes of 2-3-5 which dominated the formative years of the sport, small positional tweaks and changes can play a huge role in how a team performs.

The beauty of tactics is of course that there's no such thing as a perfect formation. Players have different attributes, and what may work well against one team could result in disaster against the next!

It is no surprise that the modern soccer media devotes endless hours of pundits and 'experts' debating the merits of one team formation over another.Interestingly, some systems tend to be preferred in certain leagues instead of others - one of the reasons which often makes the European Champions League such a fascinating competition. 

Having the top soccer formations explained in plain English makes appreciating the nuances of the game so much more interesting, so let's take a look at the most common in the global game.

  • 4-2-3-1

  • 4-4-1-1

  • 4-4-2

  • 3-5-2

  • 4-4-3

4-2-3-1 Formation

4-2-3-1 soccer formation

When it comes to top soccer formations, this is perhaps the most popular in the English Premier League and La Liga at the moment. Even lower ranked teams have been trying to implement this system because it suits the robust and more physical characteristics epitomized by these leagues.

In essence, it looks to pack and overwhelm the midfield, and often allows one or even two players to operate in offensively minded 'free roles'. It may appear similar to 4-4-3 but in truth, it is even more flexible.

Central defenders can come under plenty of pressure in this system. Primarily this is because the full backs are going to be the only players in the system likely to offer much in the way of offensive width, and consequently will find themselves frequently high up the pitch.

Should the opposition counterattack down the flanks then they must maintain excellent positional sense and ability to effectively clear the ball when it is crossed towards the box.

Teams who operate this formation successfully tend to be those with top quality and long established central partnerships (for example Chiellini and Bonucci for the Italian National Side). 

In midfield, this system is designed to be near impossible to overrun. Two defensively minded players will serve to cover the central defense, almost always forcing the opposition towards the wings for any counterattack. The other three midfielders can operate with a degree of individuality, and they'll need to do so intelligently in order to complement each other.

One or two will advance to support the lone striker, with the other covering. If all communication breaks down and all three are performing the same duties, the system can break down either isolating the striker or even more dangerously leaving their defensive teammates badly exposed.

When performed well, this soccer formation ought to provide the central striker with plenty of goalscoring opportunities. Chances will come from practically anywhere across the middle of the pitch, so mobility and anticipation are essential features as well as being able to link up with roaming midfielders.

Pros

  • Can allow a team to totally dominate and determine the tempo of a match.
  • Extremely solid providing the wing backs are diligent with their defensive duties.
  • Two 'destructive' midfielders allows it to be performed well even by less talented/flair based sides.
  • Ought to allow plenty of goalscoring opportunities.
  • Free kicks are often won centrally and within goalscoring range.

Cons

  • Popularity in top leagues often means both teams attempt to use this formation.
  • Pressure on wing backs can become exposed later in games as they tire.
  • Requires midfield to communicate effectively -extensive training in this is essential.

Final Thoughts

Congratulation, you made it to the end of the article. You should now have a clear understanding of the rules, positions, and the formations of the game. Soccer is a very fun sport, and I have been playing it for as long as I can remember.

Once you get the hang of it, you will never want to leave the field again. This article has provided you with all the information you need to get started. All you have to do is hit the field and practice as hard as you can. 

I will constantly update this article, so it provides value for those of you that are just getting started with the beautiful game. Best of luck on your journey, and do not forget to stay geeking!

