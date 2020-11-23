David Beckham In FIFA 21, Messi Tired of Being Everybody’s Problem, Puma Laceless Boots, Light ULTRA 1.2 Release

David Beckham Has Been Affirmed as FIFA 21 FUT Icon Following His Partnership with EA Sports

David Beckham will be involved in FIFA Ultimate Team as an eventual Icon and starring in a Beckham Edition of the game. He has been confirmed as a FIFA 21 FUT Representation at the close of his resumption to partner with EA Sports.

The former Man United, England, and Real Madrid superstar is the current Miami owner and has enrolled to be an ambassador for the game. Starting in December, the game will reveal a special Beckham Edition to stamp the association.

Beckham will be joining the likes of Eric Cantona and others as part of this year’s legends. From December 15, 2020 to January 15 next year, anyone who will play FIFA 21 will be awarded an exceptional unsaleable Beckham product in FUT. They will also receive Beckham as a VOLTA Groundbreaker. All this is for honoring the star’s return.

Throughout December 2020, all three levels of Beckham’s items will be added to FIFA Ultimate Team. Along with that, Beckham’s cover will also appear on PlayStation and XBOX storefronts through the holidays. David Beckham explained that he is so proud to return to EA Sports with his FIFA 21 Edition cover.

Lionel Messi Responds to Griezmann Uncle’s Saying That He is Tired of Always Being Everybody’s Problem

Messi reacts to the claims that he is responsible for Antoine Griezmann’s failure to adjust to life in Barcelona upon his arrival from the international break. Messi fires back, saying that he is tired of shouldering the blame for failures within Barcelona. The Blaugrana skipper’s response arrives after the France striker’s uncle and preceding agent mocked the veteran strike, alluding him to be the cause of all Camp Nou’s problems.

Over the past year, the Argentine and Barcelona have persevered in a tumultuous relationship. This has been driven by the club’s decline in matters both on and off the field. The Blaugrana completed the 2019-20 campaign with empty hands in their silverware search. It ended in disgrace with the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final.

A lingering fight saw Messi unable to secure a release contract from Barcelona. This left the forward tied to the club for an additional season, while the president Josep Maria Bartomeu and various directors resigned, not to mention the further dissatisfaction from fans.

Meanwhile, manager Ronald Koeman has failed to bring back Barcelona’s fortune across the beginning of the new campaign. However, near the centre of renewed inspection is Griezmann, who exchanged the Spanish capital for the Catalan outfit while chasing greater glories, only to disappoint so far.

In an attempt to defend the attacker, Griezmann’s two uncles, Emmanuel Lopes and Eric Olhats attacked Messi as the root of his teammate’s problems. Lopes claims that he never expected Griezmann's struggles to last for a year, even though the French player was already convinced that he wouldn't be successful within the first six months.

The uncle said that he knew that it couldn't be easy for Griezmann, especially with Messi at the club. In response to a crush of reporters, Messi said that he is sick and tired of always being everyone’s problem. The 33-year old said it's ridiculous to land after a 15-hour flight only to find a tax agent seeking documentation beforehand.

This happened at EI Prat Airport, when Messi was returning from the international break. In the meantime, Messi is expected to feature in Barcelona’s next game after the international break, with Atletico Madrid. It will offer Griezmann a chance to reunite with his former side.

Puma to Launch Laceless Boots in 2021

Puma is anticipating to launch their number one Laceless boots for football coming year, and they are possibly drawing motivation from Adidas. The Puma silo to obtain the Laceless design will be the Ultra, primarily the coming generation set to unveil between January and February of next year.

There are various interesting nibbles about Puma releasing a Laceless soccer cleat. Initially, Puma had plans for a Laceless version of the Puma ONE in 2018, but it ended up never being launched. Besides, Marco Reus, one of the brand's most reputable athletes, remains to put on the PUMA Future with no laces.

Perhaps, he will shift to the Laceless Puma boots once they are officially released in 2021. There are several smaller brands that have long waited for the Laceless trend ever since Adidas brought it back to the limelight with the Adidas Ace 16+.

Some of these brands include Kappa, Lotto, New balance, as well as Umbro. Stay tuned for more updates about the Laceless Puma Ultra 2021 football boots. This time's for real!

Puma Release the Speed of Light ULTRA 1.2 Football Boot

Puma has released their first version of ULTRA 1.2, bringing out the “Speed of Light” fastest edition. The boot comes in an icy winter style NRGYY blue with yellow alert details. This latest edition of the ULTRA features an advanced ultra-lightweight MATRYXEVO upper with a brand new weave structure.

It's designed to deliver superior stability, traction, and unmatched durability for explosive forward motion speed and rushing. Players will enjoy the feeling of velocity that’s built into the explosive design. The boot also features a natural Peba SpeedUnit outsole that builds the decisive weapon needed for optimal speed.

This lightweight Peba SpeedUnit outer sole also comes with a split sole design inspired by the PUMA track running legacy. The soleplate incorporates ultra-fine spikes in the frontline and V-shaped dots designed for breakneck speed.