Compact Home Gym Setup Best All in One Home Gym Machines

Luckily for me, many manufacturers are offering several options when it comes to compact home gyms setup. Multi-gyms, also known as home gyms, are an effective way to perform strength training at home, and that is exactly what I need. A home gym without a big footprint.

These machines come with various features, including adjustability, ranging sizes, and heavy-duty construction to provide me with versatile and quality exercises. I did a lot of Research before purchasing one. I have compiled a detailed review of the five best compact home gym setups that you can find on the market today. I will start of the review with the one I purchased, and we will talk about the other four that were on my list.

You have to know what to look for if you would like a solid fitness machine. If you live in a small home, condo, or an apartment and do not have room for a bulky fitness machine, this list will come handy.

It will help you buy a suitable and satisfactory item that will help you maintain your fitness routine at the comfort of your residence. By the time you are done with this comprehensive guide, you will have all the information you need to pick the best fitness machine for your workout needs.

Marcy Smith Machine MD-9010G Review (My Top Pick)

Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine Total Body Training Home Gym System with Linear Bearing Md-9010G, Silver (MD-9010) All-steel construction – This home gym system is made with heavy-duty steel frame reinforced with...

Multi-functional press arms – this versatile weight system home gym is designed with dual Action...

Dual-action leg developer – featuring a dual-function leg developer with six oversize rocker pads...

Olympic free-weight rack – engage in intense weightlifting or strength training right in the...

All-in-one workout station –This complete training system features an innovative structure that...

The MD-9010G is my top pick and the machine I purchased because I believe that it is the best compact all in one home gym on the market right now, It provides you with the best all-in-one workout equipment for all-round home gym training.

A press bar with some sealed bearings, low pulley station with a footrest, high cable crossover station, pec deck station, a separate weight bench, dual-function leg developer, and a free weight squat stand makes it one of the best home gym machines on the market.

This fitness equipment has everything you need to build strength and muscle in your home gym. You can exercise all your major muscle groups effectively and safely with the inbuilt safety stoppers, Ultra-Glid linear bearings, and adjustable catches.

This review will take an in-depth look at the design features and the workout options to help you determine if the MD-9010G machine is a great option for you.

Main Features & Benefits

Butterfly station: If you would like to add more varieties to your chest training, the equipment’s butterfly station can be quite useful. It is equipped with two simple and properly padded arms that utilize the resistance produced by the upright weight bar. If you like chest fly exercises, then this station will be quite beneficial. It involves two simple arms that come with elbow pads, utilizing the rear weight frame. As you can see, this workout station is meant for exercises that focus more on pectoral muscle development.





Adjustable weight bench: Once you purchase the MD-9010G machine, you will get an adjustable weight bench. It’s an FID bench that allows you to adjust the workout equipment to flat, incline, and decline positions, enabling you to enjoy many types of exercises.

This adjustable weight bench also comes with one leg development add-on that works seamlessly to provide you with an excellent workout experience. You can easily do leg curls and leg extensions. The maximum weight that you can use on the included leg developer is approximately 100 lbs. The roller pads of this machine are thickly padded for enhanced comfort.

You can also use the squat rack to strengthen the muscle groups of your legs completely. Thus, you can enjoy all the helpful leg exercises such as squats, leg curls, and leg extensions.

The home gym also includes a large preacher curl pad, which has an incredibly comfortable angle and padding. The preacher curl station is attached to the leg developer, allowing you to execute preacher curls easily.

The maximum load for the weight bench is 300 lbs. You can also use the bench to perform a wide array of dumbbell exercises. Generally, the weight bench provides you with a great workout experience, but moving it and removing the attachments might be a bit challenging.

Pulley system: The machine comes with a group of two high pulleys to help you do workouts such as flies, bent-forward cable crossover, and Lat pulldowns, among others. However, it doesn’t include a set of low pulleys like in the fitness machines you will find in many commercial gyms. Therefore, you cannot do workouts such as low cable chest flies.

The fitness equipment includes one low pulley station in the rare part of the fitness machine to help you perform separate arm forms of these exercises. You can use the low pulley station to perform different exercises like abductions, seated rows, or one-legged curls.

A shiver bar and an ankle strap are provided for the different exercises that one can perform on this pulley. The low pulley also includes a footplate that guarantees effective rowing.

The high crossover station involves two high pulleys that you can use for lat pulldowns and a wide range of crossover exercises. These pulleys usually function pretty smoothly and are excellent when it comes to pivoting. The workout station includes a lat bar that you can attach to one or both pulleys if you would like to perform some pulldown exercises when standing up.

Design, stability, and durability

The machine weighs approximately 250 lbs and is made up of 14 gauges durable tubular steel frame. These features are good indicators that we’re talking about an incredibly sturdy construction.

Generally, the pegs of the weight plate can hold a maximum of 600 pounds, the pulley has 200 lbs, and the capacity of the Smith system is 300 lbs, which means the fitness equipment is properly designed.

Many parts of the MD-9010G are coated with anti-corrosion enamel, while the bars come with a chrome coating for enhanced durability. It has off-the-floor stabilizers that give it excellent stability.

Additionally, its weight is around 250 lbs, which also offers the fitness equipment a better balance. Therefore, there’s no need to drill the machine to the ground. You only need the recommended rubber gym mat for maximum safety and floor protection. Hence, for home use, this robust fitness equipment is undeniably suitable.

Pros It has a sturdy frame design that keeps everything stable and in place, even when lifting heavy weights.

It comes with contoured padding and high-quality upholstery in the weight bench to keep you comfortable when exercising.

It provides smooth action both in the bearings and the cables for the smith frame.

The flexibility of having the smith machine, cable exercises and free weights offers you more choices when planning your exercises.



It provides convenient storage for the weight plates.



It has a heavy-duty construction, which makes it robust and durable.

It supports a high weight capacity. Cons Assembly time can vary from three to nine hours, depending on how thorough you find the guidelines and your experience.

Summary

With the ergonomically designed steel guide rails and incredibly smooth linear bearings, the MD-9010G machine provides you with an effective and safe way of performing different workouts from your home gym. The smith machine bar, cable system, preacher curl, and leg developer all obtain their resistance from the weight plates, meaning you don’t need heavyweight plate pillars.

The free-standing and flexible weight bench also provides you with the freedom you require to perform dumbbell exercises away from the machine’s rack if you want to further extend your workouts.

To sum it all, this fitness equipment provides you with everything you would ever want from a compact home gym setup, while still costing you less than an annual membership at many commercial gyms near you.

Other Compact Home Gyms to Consider

Marcy 150lb Stack Home Gym MWM-4965

Marcy 150lb. Stack Home Gym with Pulley, Arm, and Leg Developer Multifunctional Workout Station for Weightlifting and Bodybuilding – 300 lbs Capacity MWM-4965 PREMIUM STEEL CONSTRUCTION: With a heavy-duty 14-gauge steel tube frame, this workout station's...

ENHANCED DESIGN AND PERFORMANCE: Loaded with various features to help you sculpt the body you've...

FULL-BODY WORKOUT GEAR: You don’t have to switch between various stations with this gym system...

DOUBLE PULLEY SYSTEM: Equipped with a double pulley system, this machine lets you perform a variety...

HOME GYM WORKOUT STATION: Enjoy working out at home with this functional gym gear! Perform strength...

You can experience a full-body workout without leaving the comfort of your house with the 150lb Stack Gym by Marcy. This gear is an incredible addition to your home fitness room and is designed to suit your busy lifestyle.

This flexible gym equipment boasts a space-saving yet compact size that allows you to perform a wide range of exercises that target the development of particular groups of muscles.

Designed to give a full-body exercise at home, this workout station allows you to perform different exercises to develop your legs, core, arms, and chest. In this section, we will look at the features and benefits of 150lb Stack MWM 4965 Gym by Marcy to help you decide if it's suitable for your training needs.

Main Features & Benefits

Design: The MWM 4965 home gym features more than 30 different strength training workouts for a complete body exercise. Like what you are used to in the fitness centers, this fitness equipment provides you with many similar workouts that exercise to target many major muscles and work the whole body.

Because of the design of the MWM 4965 equipment, using cables and pulleys connected to a specific weight stack, you will never waste your important time unlading and loading your weight plates each time.

In comparison, this home training unit's exercises are safer than conventional free weight workouts. The weights are not suspended over the body; instead, they are stored behind a certain weight stack where they cannot injure you.

Build quality : The MWM 4965 equipment comes with a 14-gauge heavy-duty steel tube frame, meaning that the structure of the workout station will not collapse under the user's weight. Its stabilized design, back pad, and foam roller pads provide you with optimum comfort and support.

Loaded with a variety of features to assist you in sculpting the physique you have always desired; this multi-functional home gym is built with a robust frame that completely supports up to 150lb weights even when the machine is in constant motion.

This fitness machine measures 78 inches high by 38 inches wide by 72 inches long when fully assembled. You can push your workout limit using this fitness equipment that combines functionality and practical design. You can also perform a wide range of strength-training workouts like a pro with this 150lb Stack Gym by Marcy.

Assembly: The assembly process of Marcy MWM 4965 is not difficult. However, it might be a bit challenging for one individual to assemble it. The fitness equipment has a weight stack of approximately 150 pounds, along with the entire body. Therefore, the manufacturer recommends assembling it with the help of two or more individuals.



The package includes all the parts that make the equipment complete, and the manual is quite easy to understand and clear. You can also use the MWM 4965 Assembly video provided to understand the entire assembly process.

Double pulley system : The MWM 4965 equipment includes a double pulley system that allows you to perform a wide array of leg and arm exercises. The pulley system can help you target specific muscles for a more vigorous exercise, helping you develop and build muscle. You can target your core when performing abdomen crunches using the upper pulley and control the resistance by regulating the weight stack.

Adjustable seat: Marcy 150 lb MWM 4965 compact gym is well-padded and comfortable to give you long-lasting performance. The fitness equipment also comes with a preacher curl pad for biceps that's adjustable and allows you to engage in some intense workouts because you can remove it and use it as per your convenience. The bicep pad of the preacher curl is adjustable and removable to make certain bicep exercises possible.

Press arm: The MWM 4965 machine includes a dual-function press arm that easily transforms into a press arm into a butterfly pectoral workout station, a leg developer, and an abdominal crunch add-on. The vertical butterfly has independent movements and is ideal for upper-body workouts like pec and chest fly pressing. This fitness machine also comes with a lat bar that's designed for pulldowns, and it usually targets both the back and chest while building your shoulder strength.

Leg developer: The MWM 4965 equipment comes with a dual-function total leg developer that boosts your lower-body muscles. The pivot point is usually designed to align your knee joints during movements, preventing awkward leg positions that might lead to injury. The foam roller pad included in this feature also allows for an incredibly comfortable workout.

Full-body workout stations: With the MWM 4965 machine, you don't have to keep switching between the different stations that feature different strength-building units. This gym system combines leg and arm stations that are ideal for strengthening your body muscles.

Weight stack resistance: Generally, the MWM 4965 equipment is powered by an effective weight resistance that provides resistance of approximately 150lbs. The weight stack is typically vinyl coated and provides a resistance that's considered perfect for both intermediate and beginner-level users. Besides, the user can also customize the resistance based on their needs. You can also adjust the pulley system to boost the resistance.

Weight stack lock: You don't have to worry about unloading and loading the weight plates of the MWM 4965 machine. The selectorized weight stack comes with a lock that enables you to safely perform resistance and prevent misuse and unauthorized usage.

Pros It comes with a 14-gauge heavy-duty steel tube frame.

It includes dual-action press arms that allow for vertical butterfly and chest press exercises.

It features an adjustable weight stack that you can use to control resistance.

It includes a total leg developer that you can use to work the lower-body muscles.



The foam roller pads and back pad provide you with a comfortable workout.



It includes a flip-up plate that helps you with exercising your arms when standing or seated.

It comes with a weight stack that makes it easy to unload and load the weight plates.

Cons Some users claim that the range of motion is a bit limited for some specific exercises, although not to the extent that you cannot perform those workouts.

Summary

Unlike many suspension home gyms, the MWM 4965 comes with a steady weight stack and a pulley system. With this fitness equipment, you can get a wide variety of accessories and attachments to offer you multiple asks for a full-body workout or specific body part training.

Although this home gym is lightly on the lower end, especially when it comes to the all-in-one compact home gyms, you get what you pay for. It has medium versatility, offers more than 30 exercises, but it's not the best in the fitness industry.

Marcy MWM-990 Home Gym

Marcy 150-lb Multifunctional Home Gym Station for Total Body Training MWM-990 PREMIUM STEEL CONSTRUCTION – This home gym system is made with heavy-duty steel tubing and...

WEIGHT STACK LOCK – This gear comes with a 150-pound selectorized weight stack that can be...

DUAL ACTION PRESS ARMS-Designed with dual action press arms, this versatile equipment allows you to...

REMOVEABLE CURL PAD – This home gym machine features ergonomically designed seats with...

CONVENIENT HOME GYM- enjoy efficient training right in the comfort of home with this equipment...

This multifunctional home gym features more than thirty strength training activities to enhance your full-body workout experience. It is designed in a way that ensures you experience what you are fond of in various clubs.

The Marcy 150-lb MWM-990 offers you an opportunity to exercise your body in a similar manner to what you get to encounter in your gym clubs. You are guaranteed to work the whole body and with a particular target to your major body muscles.

If you have been looking for a multifunctional home gym to increase your lean muscle mass and burn calories, this is the perfect choice for your needs. It uses the resistance training technology that helps build lean and powerful body muscles and enhances the metabolism rate in your body. Therefore, it allows you to burn more calories in your body quickly. You quickly get to lose excess body weight.

The design of this MWM-990 home gym is outstanding. It uses cables and pulleys connected to a weight stack that you easily adjust to suit your desired weight. It saves your valuable training time, for you do not have to keep loading and offload the weight plates.

Besides, the exercises done using this home gym are considered safer compared to conventional free-weight workouts. Its weights are stored in a highly protective weight stack that guarantees you of injury-free activities.

Main Features & Benefits

Locked Weight Stack: Safety is among the main characteristics that define this home gym. You do not have to spend your valuable exercising time with the stress of unloading and loading its weight plates. This gym comes with a lockable selectorized weight stack.

You freely and safely do your resistance training without the worry of falling on you. Its 150-pound selectorized weight, which you can easily be customized to suit your skills level. Its safety lock also prevents unauthorized usage of the equipment.

Make & Design: This multifunctional home gym gear is designed and made to offer longevity. It has a heavy-duty steel body. The premium steel tubing is also reinforced with stiff guard rods. You are assured that the system will hold the whole weight in place as you do your workouts. Besides, the stable make and design ensure that there are minimal maintenance and repairs needed. You can access the gym at any time, for it will always be ready for use.

Dual Action-Press Arms: This versatile home gym is designed with dual action press arms. You effectively hold the equipment with your arms to perform vertical butterfly and chest press exercises. It helps you increase your biceps, pectorals, triceps, and other lean body muscles with a quick pin press. The dual arms ensure that you firmly hold the equipment during the exercises for your safety and better outcomes. The arms are also foam padded to ensure you comfortably do your chest presses and butterfly exercises.

Detachable Curl Pad: Comfort and convenience are among the fundamental features that this gear offers. It comes with an ergonomically designed seat well fitted with high-density upholstery. The boxed upholstery helps in reducing impact and tension as you undertake your set of activities. Its curl bicep pad is detachable and easy to adjust.

Therefore, the curl pad allows you to have isolated bicep activities while you are comfortably seated. The gear's lower pulley alongside the preacher curls is useful to enable you to perform hammer curls without much back strain. You only need to use the attached knob to adjust, remove, or add the preacher curl pad to suit your comfort level.

Leg Developer: The Marcy 150-lb versatile home gym features a leg developer that offers fast and easy leg workouts. The developer aligns with your knew joints to guarantee an extremely comfortable workout. The leg developer is also fitted with four comfortable foam padded rollers to deliver quick and convenient quadriceps exercises.

Upper Pulley Exercises: You can easily focus on your core as you perform ab crunches using its firmly attached and padded upper pulley. Control resistance by adjusting the selectorized weight stack. The pulley works alongside the Lat Bar. You can use it to exercise different body parts. A typical application is using it for the Lat Pull-downs, a perfect way of working up the pull-ups.

Lower Cable Standing Curl: This gear features an ankle strap and lower cable to enhance your multiple lower exercises. The home gym gear has a complete lower cable standing leg curl that targets explicitly your hamstring and calf muscles. This feature also helps in exercising your thighs, knee, and the rest of the foot muscles. Therefore, the Marcy 150-lb multifunctional gym is a perfect package for your home workouts.

Pros It is a highly convenient home gym with an innovative design for effective total-body workouts for the leg and arm stations.

It features heavy-duty steel construction that holds your system and body weights in place during workouts.

Its versatile dual-function press arms are foam-padded to guarantee comfort during chest presses and butterfly exercises.

The Marcy home gym features a weight stack lock, which prevents the loads from falling to offer high safety when in use.



It saves you time for the load does not require loading and unloading while working out.



The dual-function press feature makes it versatile to work on your vertical butterfly exercises chest muscles. Cons It takes longer to assemble.

Most clients complain they received a damaged or poor-quality package.

Summary

The Marcy 150-lb home gym machine is a full guarantee of convenience. You get to enjoy efficient workouts and training at the comfort of your home. The equipment features everything you need to lose unwanted weight safely and efficiently.

With its premium steel made materials, a lockable weight stack, a detachable curl pad, and dual-action press arms, you get to focus on strengthening your different muscles. Hence, the Marcy 150-lb is an excellent asset for enhancing specific muscle groups and achieves a thorough total-body workout.

Bowflex PR1000

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym 25 plus exercises that cover the entire body

Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance

Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing

Built in media rack; 4 Position Lower Pulley or Squat Station

Multiple cable pulley positions allow you to easily change the angle of resistance and increase...

The PR1000 Home Gym by Bowflex is a piece of fitness equipment that provides more than 30 different exercises that'll challenge each muscle in your body. It includes a power rod system that provides consistent and smooth tension throughout your workout movement.

This feature lets you experience the resistance each time you pull and push, and when you release the exercise movement. This home fitness equipment offers you the same free weights' feel, but do not have the same level of injury risk.

Bowflex's home gym has a maximum of 210lbs of torpor-free resistance, which is more than enough level of resistance for a vigorous exercise on any body part. This fitness equipment excels in targeting all muscle groups. You can use the leg extension and lower pulley to ensure a complete body workout.

With the mid-level pulleys, you can target your pectorals with various press exercises. The upper pulley can help you focus on your shoulders, deltoids, and lats. Therefore, you can use the Bowflex PR1000 model to exercise every muscle in your body. Below is a detailed review of this great home gym.

Main Features & Benefits

Design & quality: The Bowflex PR1000 has been made and designed with premium quality material. Once you assemble the machine, it feels sturdy and stable. It also supports up to 136kgs or 300lbs weight, which suits a typical workout setting. Its cables and pulleys are strong and able to stand the test of time.

It also comes with a padded and easy to adjust seating bench, which supports flat and inclined positions. Besides, you can quickly detach the bench when performing the leg presses or aerobic rows.

Your comfort is guaranteed due to the padding done on the bench and seat. The sear smoothly slides on its attached rail. Its handles and belts for leg presses are high-quality and made with padded grips. Its standard form rollers are also nicely attached to the leg extension.

Ease of Assembly: The Bowflex PR1000 is among the easiest to assemble home gyms. This equipment comes with an accompanying instructions manual, which recommends its assembly as a one or two-person job. However, the box carrying the materials to attach is heavy and may require a second person's assistance.

It takes you about 1.5 to 3 hours to put together all the parts and come up with a sturdy gym machine. Every piece is well included in the instruction manual with the appropriate numbering of the assembly parts. With a pair of pliers, an adjustable wrench, and a regular screwdriver, you have all it takes to finish the assembly process.

Versatility: This machine allows the user to undertake more than 30 workouts, making it one of the best and versatile pieces in the market. All you need to do is to adjust the adjustable and attach the accessories as needed. Besides, the machine offers the user an opportunity to focus on a specific muscle during the workouts. You get to leap better functionality and muscle group functionality by engaging every muscle on your body. Therefore, the gym setup offers an exclusive kind of experience to the user.

Adjustable bench: The bench of Bowflex PR1000 is adjustable, which allows you a 180° and 45° setup for the backrest. Its backrest usually detaches from the seat set up to facilitate all the rowing exercises you do. Both backrest and seat parts feature a long-lasting red/black faux leather material and a two-inch cushioning.

Therefore, the bench provides you with the comfort you need for the workouts you can perform in this fitness equipment. The seat set up includes glides and a roller system over the frame's horizontal bar, offering the chance to perform leg presses or rowing exercises. For instance, you can lock it onto the frame in a wide range of positions using a locking pin. The seat rollers also come with some sealed ball bearings for an extended lifespan.

Power rod system: The PR1000 gym equipment includes a flexible weight resistance system that's based on rods. That means you cannot attach the weight stacks to it like in conventional home gyms. The cables of the fitness equipment attach to the rods, and these rods will bend and generate resistance as you pull your grips.





These rods are made of long-lasting composite material and later coated with a rubber sheet. Every power rod generates a particular resistance, and you can easily connect many rods to one cable to get maximum resistance. As you pull against the machine's rods, you get a pretty smooth feel without any jerky or unwanted movements.

Like using a resistance cord or band, the far you stretch it, the greater resistance you feel. This fitness equipment comes with 210lbs of total resistance that's broken down into 2 "5s", 4 "10s", 2 "30s", and 2 "50s". You can also upgrade the latest models to 410 or 310 lbs by investing in additional packages of power rods.

Cable pulley system: This fitness equipment's mechanism depends on power rods and a cable pulley system. The home gym excels in targeting all muscle groups. You can use the leg extension and lower pulley to ensure a complete body workout. With the mid-level pulleys, you can target your pectorals with various press exercises. The upper pulley can help you focus on your shoulders, deltoids, and lats. The pulley system also comes with two pairs of connection points for all the grip handles.

Pros It has a sturdy steel frame.

It has durable leather upholstery.

It features an inbuilt aerobic cover.

The bench allows for decline and incline.



The folding option makes the home gym compact.



It features power rod resistance.



It allows for more than 30 movements to exercise the whole body.

You can buy a 310lb power rod to upgrade the trainer. Cons It doesn't include a lat bar or any specific bars for performing butterfly exercises.

The power rods tend to lose their elasticity with time.

Summary

Bowflex PR1000 machine has a lot of value to offer fitness enthusiasts. It's well balanced, providing you with a good selection of workout variety. It has one of the best quality and price ratios that you can get at the moment. It is a great fitness machine for beginners, although it can also provide the needed training setting for the intermediate level users and even advanced ones. That's because it offers a maximum of 105lbs weight resistance and a total of 210lbs.

The machine has a sturdy construction and does not need weight stacks as it uses Power Rods for resistance. Although it might not be a complete home gym because it doesn't include a lat bar or any specific bars for performing butterfly exercises, it covers more than 30 exercises and provides great value for the price.

Marcy SM-4008 Combo Smith Home Gym Equipment

Marcy Smith Cage Machine with Workout Bench and Weight Bar Home Gym Equipment SM-4008 This all-in-one gym equipment features a variety of fitness exercises to tone and strengthens the...

Power-up your upper body muscles with the Smithstyle press bar and cable crossovers, and strengthen...

This multi-functional machine will help you target the different body parts. For the chest and...

For thighs and legs training, the bottom pulley and leg developer allow you to target the hams,...

SM-4008 features a removable utility bench to have a full range of strength exercises. The workout...

This highly versatile and all-in-one home gym equipment comes with several features to enhance your fitness exercises. It is meant to offer you a tone workout moment. You get to strengthen your thighs, arms, core, legs, and other body muscles. It comes as a comprehensive pack of a combination of the combo smith machine, cable crossovers, leg developers, and pull-up bar.

One is guaranteed that having it at your premises mimics the setting at the gyms in the clubs. Besides, everything is designed and jointed to offer an excellent workout experience to its users. The gym is pocket friendly, with top-notch security and safety features.

Besides having everything you require to strengthen and ton all your main body muscles, this equipment guarantees comprehensive workout options. Its press bar has an adjustable safety that stops and allows the gym user to undertake various training workouts. It also comes with a detachable motion upper pulley where you can effectively adjust your cable crossover to suit your skills.

The attached pull-up bar also allows the user to bulk up the upper body during a powerful strength workout. Its total leg developer permits the strengthening of your lower body muscles. You can also adjust the seating position using the multi-position back pad for less pressure and safe training experience.

Main Features & Benefits

Adjustable Bench: A comfortable seating position accompanies effective workouts. It is on this basis that this all-in-one workout machine comes with an adjustable padded bench. You can easily change the back pad to make your workouts more enticing. With the adjustable seat, you can effectively vary your workouts without straining any part of your body. Besides, the removable aspect of this SM-4008 utility bench enhances its portability, ease of setting up and bringing down the system.

Double Upper Pulley Cabling: The upper pulley cables are designed for use in strength workouts. They are dual-natured and have cable handles for ease of holding and use. You can use them for various exercises such as overhead triceps extension, cable crossovers, and many others. Besides, the cable material and different connections guarantee you safety during workouts, for they cannot quickly fallout. The aircraft material used in making the pulley cable is meant to support both the load weights and your body weight.

Design & Quality: The design, make, and quality of this machine is top-notch. The complete assembling includes a premium quality pull-up bar, a low and top cable system made of sturdy steel aluminum cables rated to hold up to 2000 lbs. It also comes with four storage posts to hold it in place when not in use. It also comes with a chest fly station, which offers you an opportunity to work on your chest and hand muscles. The detachable leg developer helps you focus on your ankle and thigh muscles. You can set it to suit your workout using the pop-pin knob.

Multiple Workouts Supported: The Smith Machine supports multiple workouts to offer a gym room experience at home. You can easily use the butterfly press attached at the chest station to strongly workout your chest muscles. The chest station requires you to load your weight plates that suit your skills as a way of adding resistance.

The machine also supports squatting activity by the use of an included smith bar on the track. The leg extensions offer a thrilling experience for leg curls. They focus on your quadriceps and other leg muscles. When working on your forearm and back muscles, you have the footplate and low pulley to perform the seated rows.

Accompanying Accessories: The Marcy Smith home gym equipment comes with an accompanying set of accessories that optimizes its functionalities. Some of these accessories include the triceps rope for biceps and triceps workout, shiver bar, v-bar, ankle strap, and the pulley cable handles. All the accessories are easy to assemble or detach from the machine.

Most of these accessories are made using quality metallic or plastic material. On daily use, you can be assured that the machine would run for not less than one year before undertaking maintenance and replacement practices. Besides, all the accessories do not require you to buy any equipment during their setup and bringing down.

Pros It comes with strong resistance dual crossover and a single lower upper pulley system that can support heavy load suitable to your workout skills.

It is durable and sturdy once assembled to offer an outstanding workout experience.

It is designed and made using materials that effectively beat the odds of workout activities.

It comes with patented, top-quality accessories to suit various exercises.



It supports a variation of workouts that focus on different body muscles.



The home gym comes with a user manual and installation manual for ease of installation and use.



It is a versatile home gym equipment suitable for young and experienced users. Cons It can be space-consuming after getting assembled to accommodate its full walk-in design.

It takes several hours to assemble as some procedures included in its installation manual are not correctly marked.

Summary

The Marcy SM-4008 Combo Smith machine is a piece of power-driven equipment that is meant to offer a total body workout with its many exercise variations provided. With its 14-gauge square steel tubing design and make, you are guaranteed of safety and durability.

It comes with an adjustable back pad to support your back to your comfort, padded handles and a sturdy footplate that is quick to pair with the bottom pulley.Its setup ensures that possible injuries and damages to your body are minimal if any. Its four storage supports for effective organization of your plates and workout activities.

Therefore, this home gym machine is an ideal collection for you and your family members to workout at home without the need for a gym trainer. You can use it any time when you feel like working out and increasing your lean muscles.