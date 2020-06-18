Best Soccer Goals on the Market

Are you looking for one of the best soccer goal kits for your child? This foldable backyard soccer goal by Franklin Sports is a full package that comes with a high-quality designed to serve you for many years. You will also get a quality ball and a durable pump for inflating your ball. This goal is ideal for both outdoor and indoor use, which makes it incredibly convenient. Most importantly, it is incredibly portable because it folds flat, allowing for convenient storage.

If you would like to turn your yard into a football/Soccer field, this goal might be what you are looking for. All you need to do is select the size that suits your needs. It is made from lightweight and durable material, which makes it an excellent option for long-term use. Furthermore, it comes with a heavy-duty bag that makes it easy to carry around.

Pros It is weather-resistant.

It is pretty easy and fast to set up with the use of the precision locking pins that secure the poles together.

It is strong and durable since the steel frame has a black powder coating that prevents it from deteriorating even in harsh weather.

It comes with durable self-stick strips that keep the soccer net in place.

It comes with galvanized goal stakes that assist in keeping the goal stable and firmly held in the ground



It is foldable and portable, making it easy to store.



It is ideal for various age groups. Cons The nylon that makes up the net is quite thin

F2C 12 x 6 Feet Portable Soccer Goal

F2C 12 x 6 FT Portable Soccer Goal Post with Net for Kids, Heavy Duty Steel Framed Football Shooting Training Aid with Carry Bag, Ground Stakes Weather Resistant White Measures 12' Long X 6' High X 4' Wide; Weighs 24 pounds, good size for practicing corner kicks, fits...

This portable soccer goal kit comes with a carrying bag if you want to break it down and travel...

This heavy duty Galvanized steel frame (1.3-inch tubes) is extreme weather-resistant and holds its...

Includes 6 X J shaped ground anchors to secure the goal in place when the ball bounced off of it &...

Assembly requires no tools. All of the tubes are numbered and there is a diagram showing the order...

The F2C soccer goal can be an excellent addition to your backyard if you are looking for a mobile soccer goal that you can use and take down easily every time. It is ideal for training corner kicks and shooting in the backyard.

This portable goal comes with a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame that's exceptionally weather resistant. This unit can hold its shape pretty well during windy days, providing you with long-lasting performance.

The package also comes with ground anchors that secure the goal in place and precision locking pins that secure the poles together. It is heavy enough to remain stable and yet light enough to carry around when necessary. Besides, this goal package also comes with a durable carrying bag that you can use when you want to disassemble the goal and travel around.

Pros It weighs only 24 pounds, which makes it incredibly portable.

It comes with self-stick straps that easily attach to keep the soccer net in place.

It is pretty easy to assemble, and you don't need any tools.

It comes with a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame that makes the unit extremely weather-resistant





It includes ground anchors that secure the soccer goal in place and precision locking pins that secure the poles together.

It comes with a durable carrying bag that makes it easy to carry the soccer goal from one place to another Cons No cons yet

QuickPlay 6 X 4 Q-Fold soccer goal

QuickPlay Q-Fold | The 30 Second Folding Soccer Goal for Backyard [Single Goal] (6x4') Make sure this fits. by entering your model number.

QUICKPLAY Q-FOLD The fastest set-up all-weather home soccer goal on the market! Designed and...

ALL-WEATHER SOCCER GOAL Made from durable 68mm diameter high-grade uPVC, the Q-Fold goal can be left...

SUPER FAST 30 SECOND SET-UP FROM FOLDED The Q-Fold frame folds flat for easy storage against a wall...

NEW DURABLE FLEXI-JOINT SYSTEM (Patent Pending) Gives the Q-Fold goal frame greater durability than...

The QuickPlay Q-Fold kids' soccer goal is one of the best all-weather goals you can find on the market. It is a premium item that comes in different sizes to accommodate your requirements for backyard soccer games.

This goal has an impressive design, and it's weather resistant. It is made from durable and high-quality uPVC, which means you can leave it outside throughout the year without any worries.

This goal comes with a flexible joint system that gives the frame of the goal more exceptional durability, which significantly reduces the stress on its diagonal support poles.

It includes some net clips that are pretty easy to use, making it fast to attach the net to the soccer goal. You can also fold it into some separate pieces for ease of storage and portability.

Pros It comes with an impressive and weather-resistant design.

It is durable because it is made from lasting and high-quality uPVC.

It comes with an easy to use net clips that make it fast to attach the net to the soccer goal

It can be folded into some separate pieces for ease of storage and portability.



It includes a flexible joint system that gives the frame of the goal more exceptional durability.



It comes in different sizes to accommodate the needs of your backyard soccer games.

It is pretty fast to assemble and disassemble. Cons It is quite expensive.

Goalrilla Striker Soccer Rebound Trainer

Sale Goalrilla Striker Soccer Rebound Trainer with Double-Sided, Ultra-Responsive Rebounding Net and Goal SOCCER REBOUND TRAINER - Practice shooting without retrieving the ball with the Goalrilla Striker

MAXIMIZE SCORING AND SKILLS - Perfect for skill practice: receiving, trapping, throw ins and more,...

TWO TOOLS IN ONE GOAL - Double-sided, ultra-responsive rebounding net and goal for two important...

PERFECT FOR ALL AGES AND SKILL LEVELS - Practice at home or on the field, for teams or a solo...

DURABLE MATERIALS – Built with powder-coated steel and featuring sturdy nylon net

The GOALRILLA bounce-back trainer is designed to offer high performance. Designed for ultra-durability, the steel material has a powder coating, and the soccer net is a strain of robust nylon.

It is ultra-responsive to rebounding and double-sided. You can use it on a field, at home, and at the park among other environments. This goal is ideal for both solo and team play and has many features that make it a great addition to your training.

Your kids can boost their shooting and other soccer skills utilizing only one tool. It is an ideal tool for trainers and players of all ages and skill levels. With this goal, your kids can practice and hone their shooting skills.

Pros It weighs only 71 pounds, making it easy to transport and carry.

It comes with a zinc-plated steel frame for enhanced durability.

It includes a double-sided net that allows for better soccer practice.It is a solidly built goal that can withstand extreme weather and rough play.



It returns the ball fast and eliminates the area in between throws, which reduces frustration.



It is an ideal tool for practicing soccer, both for one person and multiple players. Cons It's not a multi-sport striker rebounder.

It is quite expensive but, considering the numerous features it's worth the investment.

​GOPLUS Portable Soccer Goal



​ Sale Goplus Portable Soccer Goal, Outdoor Soccer Goal Net w/Black Anti-Skid Pads, Quick Set up and Easy Disassemble Practice Soccer Goal (6' x 4') ⚽ High Quality Net: Made of durable polyethylene mesh, even in hot summer, the football net will...

⚽ Durable Iron Frame: The soccer goal features a weather-resistant powder-coated iron frame. The...

⚽ Unique Base: The football goal bottom is equipped with black anti-skid pad. The iron frame and...

⚽ Practice& Recreation Use: The portable soccer goal net is a perfect choice for training or...

⚽ Quick Set up and Disassemble: In a few minutes, you can install and disassemble the football...



​If you are looking for a soccer goal that you can use to play football anywhere and anytime, this product can help you with shooting and practicing with family and friends. Made of incredibly light materials, you can easily carry it to many different places like the park and your backyard.



​It is made of high-quality and durable polythene, which means it does not break easily. It also features a powder-coated and weather-resistant frame. This rugged frame holds up well and can also maintain its shape with ease.



​The base comes with a black anti-skid pad. The anti-skid pad and the iron frame greatly enhance its stability and do not shake the goal. With the net held securely in place, this goal can effectively catch high-speed soccer balls. You can set up and disassemble it with ease, making it a perfect selection for training or having an exciting soccer game with friends and family.



Pros ​It has a high-quality polyethylene mesh construction which makes it durable.

​It features a powder-coated and weather-resistant frame.

​It comes with a black anti-skid pad that holds it firmly in place.

​It is pretty easy and fast to set up and disassemble this soccer goal.



It is ideal for shooting and practicing soccer skills.

It features a heavy-duty iron frame that significantly enhances its stability when playing soccer.

Cons You will need to buy a Velcro tape roll to attach your net.



​Lifetime 90046 Soccer Goal



​ Sale Lifetime 90046 Soccer Goal with Adjustable Height and Width, 7' x 5',Black Powder coated steel construction; weather and rust resistant

Heavy duty nylon net

Convenient folding design for storage and transport

90-Day limited ; includes heavy-duty net, 5 anchor hooks, extra net straps



​This soccer goal by Lifetime features an adjustable width and height, making it suitable for use by people of different tastes. A telescoping design allows you to adjust its width to 4 feet, 6 feet, or 7 feet. You can also change the height to 3 feet, 4 feet, or 5 feet based on your preferences.



​Thus, you can be sure to have a completely customizable goal to meet your requirements. The product comes with powder-coated steel construction that's rust and weather resistant. Therefore, you can be sure that it'll last for a long time to give you the best value for your money.



​More importantly, it includes a heavy-duty nylon soccer net that also stays strong to allow you to benefit from a durable goal. Due to the convenient folding design of this goal, you will have an easy time putting it in storage or carrying it around.



​Furthermore, it is pretty easy to set up because it doesn't require any tools or expertise. Besides, it comes pre-threaded onto a frame with six Velcro straps, making it easy to set up the unit.



Pros It comes with a telescoping design that allows you to adjust its width.



It includes five anchor hooks that allow you to stake it firmly to the ground.



It has hinged steel poles with some pins that lock the unit in place to offer stability.



It comes with a foldable design that allows for easy transport and storage.

It is pretty easy to assemble.

It includes extra straps for the smallest size.

It features a heavy-duty net that's durable.

Cons No cons yet.



​Franklin Sports Competition Soccer Goal



​ Franklin Sports Competition Soccer Goal - Steel Backyard Soccer Goal with All Weather Net - Includes 6 Ground Stakes - 6'x4' Soccer Goal - Silver MULTIPLE SIZES: Multiple sizes of soccer goals allow players of all ages to practice their kicks and...

DURABLE STEEL CONSTRUCTION: Galvanized steel construction with precision fit locking pins helps...

STAKES INCLUDED: Four galvanized steel ground stakes are included to help provide even more...

ALL WEATHER NET: Designed for rugged use and dependability, this all weather soccer net is the...

FAST SETUP: For all its durability, this Franklin Sports soccer goal is also easy and fast to set...



​The Franklin Sports Competition Goal is incredibly popular among customers because it comes with a robust steel design that's also weather-resistant, which means that you can use it in extreme outdoor weather conditions.



​It comes in multiple size options if you are searching for particular target size. All the sizes have stakes that boost the stability of the soccer net. Each of the soccer nets also integrates with a robust steel construction design, which ensures all of them will last for a long time and are reliable.



This goal measures 6 feet x 4 feet when assembled. It features a sturdy steel frame that guarantees you a durable goal that will resist rusting to serve you for an extended period.



With the sturdy frame, you can easily set it up pretty fast, due to the precision locking pins that make it incredibly fast and easy to secure. It also includes some galvanized ground stakes, which make it pretty easy to fix it on the ground. Furthermore, it comes with all-weather netting that does not limit you to a few play settings.

Pros It comes with a galvanized steel construction that makes it durable.



It includes some galvanized ground stakes that make it pretty easy to fix it on the ground.



It features a sturdy steel frame that guarantees you a lasting soccer goal that's rust-resistant.



It includes precision locking pins that make it incredibly fast and easy to set-up and secure.

It comes in multiple size options to suit your preferences.

Cons The netting requires regular maintenance.



​PowerNet 24 x 8 Soccer Goal



​ PowerNet Soccer Goal 24 x 8 | Regulation Goal Size | Portable Instant Net | Collapsible Metal Base | Durable Vertical Bow Posts | Quick Setup Easy Storage | 1 Goal+1 Wheeled Carrying Bag | Full Size ONE 24 ft x 8 ft GOAL - Regulation Size Instant portable collapsible soccer net. Metal base frame...

EASY QUICK SETUP - Goals setup in minutes. No tools required. Includes metal ground stakes for added...

ULTRA PORTABLE - Collapsible training goal folds quickly and easily for instant setup and easy...

TRAIN ANYWHERE - Great for outdoor and indoor use. Perfect for games scrimmages, team training,...

1 YEAR WARRANTY - Our frames, metal and composite parts are covered with a 1-year warranty. We...

​If you would like to work with a larger soccer goal with your team, but do not like the idea of having a metal-framed soccer goal, this portable option can suit your needs perfectly. It is 24 x 8 feet in size, which provides you with enough room for your team to work on their goalkeeping and shooting drills.



​You don't need any tools to set-up this goal because it folds down fast for easy transport and storage. This full-size goal is pretty lightweight and hence portable. It is one of the most portable soccer goals to transport, offering you the flexibility you need to practice and train your team.



​The construction of the frame is strong enough to withstand rough play and hard shots. Therefore, you can expect it to last for a long time without deteriorating. This soccer goal also comes with a collapsible metal base and long-lasting and easy to set up vertical bow poles made of fiberglass.



​Furthermore, you will get a high-quality zipper bag along with the 24 x 8 feet goal and ground stakes that enhance the unit's stability. This goal is perfect for use outdoors as well as indoors. It is especially useful for youth soccer coaches who are mainly working on temporary fields.



Pros It is lightweight which makes it easy to transport from one place to another.



It comes with metal stakes that provide excellent stability.



It has a robust frame construction that can withstand rough play and hard shots.



It features a collapsible metal base and long-lasting vertical poles made from fiberglass that is pretty easy to set-up.

It comes with a high-quality zipper bag that allows for easy transport and storage.

It is ideal for both outdoors and indoors.

Cons It can be difficult to put back in the carrying bag after use.



​PowerNet 14x7 Soccer Goal



​ PowerNet Soccer Goal 14x7 Portable Bow Style Net | Instant Collapsible Metal Base | Durable Vertical Posts | Quick Setup Easy Folding Storage | 1 Goal+1 Wheeled Carrying Bag | 14 x 7 Full Size ONE 14 ft x 7 ft GOAL - Instant portable collapsible soccer net. Metal base frame with fiberglass...

EASY QUICK SETUP - Goals setup in minutes. No tools required. Includes metal ground stakes for added...

ULTRA PORTABLE - Collapsible training goal folds quickly and easily for instant setup and easy...

TRAIN ANYWHERE - Great for outdoor and indoor use. Perfect for games scrimmages, team training,...

1 YEAR WARRANTY - Our frames, metal and composite parts are covered with a 1-year warranty. We...



​This soccer goal is 14 x 7 feet in size, which is a perfect length for young soccer players. It provides your team with enough space to work on their goalkeeping and shooting drills. This goal folds down fast for easy transport and storage, and you don't need any tools to assemble it.



​It is pretty lightweight and portable so that you can carry it to any place for your practice sessions. The construction of the frame is strong enough to withstand har-kick soccer​balls without collapsing or falling apart.



​It comes with a collapsible metal base and metal ground stakes that keep the goal strong and stable on the field. You will also get a high-quality zipper bag along with the goal that makes it easy to carry It around when traveling. It is ideal for outdoors and indoors, and it is a suitable selection for soccer coaches who train youths and young children in temporary fields.



Pros It has a lightweight and portable design.



It comes with high-quality metal ground stakes that enhance the stability of the goal.



It has a robust frame construction that can withstand hard-thrown shots.



It features a collapsible metal base that keeps the goal strong and stable on the field.

It comes with a high-quality zipper bag that allows for easy transport and storage.

It is perfect for use outdoors and indoors.

It is easy to assemble and disassemble.

Cons The quality might deteriorate after frequent usage.



​Franklin Sports Blackhawk Soccer Goal



Franklin Sports Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal - Pop-Up Soccer Goal and Net - Indoor or Outdoor Soccer Goal - Goal Folds For Storage - 12’ x 6’ Soccer Goal DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Our durable, weather-resistant soccer goals make practicing shots fun and...

PORTABLE TRANSPORT: The fiberglass and steel construction add stability while being easy to set up...

EASY TO SECURE: This portable soccer goal includes tie-down ground stakes for greater stability....

USE ANYWHERE: Take this portable soccer goal almost anywhere with pop-up simplicity. Practice...

MULTIPLE SIZES: This soccer goal is 12’ x 6’, but is also available in multiple sizes, including...



​This 12' x 6' portable goal is an excellent selection for using indoors if you are looking for a big indoor soccer goal, although it is ideal for outdoor use. The base of the goal frame is made of steel for a robust design that manages to remain pretty lightweight too.



​The goalposts are made of fiberglass, but this soccer goal has only two vertical posts. Therefore, instead of having the typical rectangular shape, the back of the soccer net comes down a slanting way toward the end of the goal frame's base.



​It also includes some ground stakes, which make it pretty easy to fix it on the ground and is especially beneficial in the case of strong winds. It also comes with a high-quality and convenient carrying bag that makes it easy to transport your goal from one place to another. The high quality, large size, and affordability make this product one of the best portable goals you can find on the market.



Pros It comes with a pop-up style construction that makes it easy to assemble and disassemble.



It includes ground stakes that make it stable and pretty easy to fix it on the ground.



It features a steel base that keeps the goal strong and durable on the field.



It is made from weather-resistant materials.

It folds up in a compact shape that makes it easy to store and transport.

It comes with a high-quality zipper bag that makes it easy to transport and store.

Cons It is not quite long-lasting.



​SKLZ Quickster Soccer Goal



​ SKLZ Quickster Soccer Goal Portable Soccer Goal and Net, 6 x 4 Feet Sets up and breaks down in under 2 minutes

Ultra-durable design for high-intensity training

Equipped with strong 2-ply netting, heavy gauge tarpaulin facing and easy connection click-lock...

Utilizes Tension-Tite Frame Technology

Lightweight and portable for quick and easy set



​For those soccer coaches or parents working with a tight budget, the SKLZ Soccer Trainer provides the best value for your money. Besides, you don't have to spend a lot on a rebounder if your child is just getting started in the sport.



​This rebounder goal is an incredible all-around trainer that features a great patented design. This goal's versatility enables the players to practice volleys, half-volleys, and ground passing, and it comes in two sizes.



​The package comes with a tremendous dual rebounder net that's set up on this unit. It comes in 6′ x 20 and 6′ x 4′-inch to suit soccer players of any experience level or age. The assembly of this goal is easy, and it is a great tool to take with you to any place or training venue due to its portable and compact design.



​The construction and design of this goal feature premium materials, which include a UV-resistant soccer net. This goal is a fantastic product that can help your team enhance their skills through repeated training.



The SKLZ Quickster goal is an incredible item that is ideal for solo practice, volley, and passing. It can help your players in enhancing the control of the soccer ball and master passing.

Pros It features durable construction and design with premium materials.

It has a relatively compact size that makes it portable.

Its versatility enables the players to practice volleys, half-volleys, and ground passing.

It comes with two soccer nets to suit your specific needs.

It is quite sturdy and easy to assemble. Cons It only operates well on grass fields.

Its stakes cannot withstand hard shots.



​Outroad Portable Soccer Goal



​ Outroad Portable 12x6 FT Soccer Goal for Backyard, Metal Basic Soccer Net for Practice, Goal Post for Soccer with Carry Bag,(Orange) SIZE FOR GENERAL SCALE SOCCER GAME - OUTROAD 12"x6" size soccer net used in competitive game &...

PRACTICAL AND QUICK SET UP - easily set up anywhere for training, soccer goals for backyard pickup...

HIGH QUALITY – Durable. Made of 600D oxford fabric & 5-ply netting for much durable . The 4 ground...

TAKE IT TO ANYWHERE – Lightweight, easy set up and break down. Dismantle into a carry bag for easy...

EVERYTHING YOU NEED - OUTROAD 6*4 ft soccer goal net includes Base leg, Metal Frames, four (4)...



​This fantastic goal from Outroad has a size of approximately 6 feet tall by 12 feet long, giving you a lot of room and versatility for games and practice. It is made from 600D Oxford material that creates an all-weather, high-quality, durable net that can adequately withstand extreme weather conditions in a long time.



​It comes with a metal frame base and fiberglass goal posts that typically stick straight from the base. That gives this goal an incredibly durable and lightweight design that's long-lasting, convenient, and ideal for easy portability. This goal is made from 5-ply netting that further increases the durability and quality.



​The netting has orange edges that also make visibility fantastic for this goal and further improves performance. Also, the fiberglass posts on this goal are quite flexible and designed using a bow-style design.



​The slight curving in the posts gives the goal the right tension level to hold it nice while still offering some slack for the soccer ball to be effectively caught in the netting.



​The Outroad soccer goal has four ground stakes that assist in holding it firmly on the ground. The stakes also allow you to secure all the four corners of the goal for superior stability. It includes a high-quality carry bag from 600D Oxford material for incredible durability and quality.



Pros It is made from 600D Oxford material that makes it an all-weather and durable product.

It comes with a metal frame base and fiberglass goal posts that make it strong and stable.

It features four ground stakes that assist in holding it firmly on the ground.

It comes in two different sizes that make it suitable for young kids and youths.

It has large-sized giving you a lot of room and versatility for games and practice.

It includes a high-quality bag that allows you to carry the goal from place to place

Cons ​The net can gets quickly entangles when folding the soccer goal.

​Bownet BOW3X5 Soccer Mini



​ Bownet 3' x 5' Mini Portable Soccer Goal 3' x 5' Soccer Goal is the first portable goal in the world engineered with Bownet's E.A.S....

Bownet's E.A.S. technology (Energy Absorption System) diffuses ball energy throughout the goal to...

Bownet's Quick Clips are included to make attaching the netting to the BOW-poles even easier

Goal sets up in 60 seconds without the use of tools, guide wires, or heavy steel crossbars giving...

Includes goal netting, powder coated steel frame, composite BOW-poles, stakes, and carrying bag for...



​This soccer goal by Bownet was the first portable goal across the world designed using Bownet's Energy Absorption System technology (EAS), and all other portable sports nets use its original framework.



​The EAS technology diffuses the ball energy throughout the soccer goal to prolong its lifespan and give it more balance and stability. It includes some net clips that are pretty easy to use, which makes it fast to attach the net to the goalposts.



​It also features a powder-coated and weather-resistant frame. This rugged frame holds up well and can also maintain its shape with ease. It also comes with non-marking feet made of rubber that help maintain stance, making it a perfect selection for both indoors or outdoors use.



​It comes with Bow-poles and metal ground stakes that keep the goal strong and stable on the field. Moreover, this goal comes with a long-lasting carrying bag that you can use when you want to store and carry it with you.



Pros It uses EAS technology that diffuses the ball energy throughout the soccer goal to prolong its lifespan.



It includes some net clips that are pretty easy to use, which makes it fast to attach the net to the goalposts.



It comes with Bow-poles and metal ground stakes that keep the goal strong and stable on the field.

It features a powder-coated and weather-resistant frame that makes the goal durable.



It comes with non-marking feet made of rubber that helps maintain the stance of the goal.

It comes with a durable carrying bag that makes it easy to carry the soccer goal around. Cons ​The net is not easy to fold.

​AmazonBasics Portable Soccer Goal



​ AmazonBasics Portable Easy-Up Soccer Goal - 4 x 8 Feet, Yellow Unique Base design, The base is curved designed to secure steady in rough ground.

8-by-4-foot portable outdoor soccer goal with wide rectangular-shaped opening

Fiberglass and steel construction with ultra flex tension poles and durable 2-ply netting for...

Fast, easy set-up (no tools needed) allows for anywhere, anytime soccer practice or play

Includes metal ground stakes for added stability and a carry bag for easy transport or storage



​This product by AmazonBasics is generally a full-size soccer goal that you can set up easily and quickly on the field for competitive soccer games or convenient soccer training in your backyard.



​It weighs 41 pounds and measures 5 feet deep by 12 feet across by 6 feet high, making it a long-lasting yet portable soccer goal. The unit features an ultra-strong net that easily attaches to the goal frame with some user-friendly Velcro straps that help it retain the soccer ball each time during training sessions or matches.



​It with strong ground stakes or anchors that keep the goal securely in place, even during the most intense soccer games or practice sessions. This goal by AmazonBasics is designed mainly for outdoor use and made of weather-resistant powder-coated steel.



​This robust construction helps it maintain its shape even during extreme weather conditions. IT can also assemble and disassemble easily, and all the goal parts fit comfortably in the included carrying bag for convenient transport and compact storage.



Pros It has a powder-coated steel construction that makes it durable.

It weighs 41 pounds, which makes it a lightweight and portable soccer goal.

It features an ultra-strong net that easily attaches to the goal frame.

It includes user-friendly Velcro straps that help the goal retain the soccer ball each time.

It comes with strong ground stakes that keep the goal securely in place during intense games.

It is pretty easy to assemble and disassemble because it folds easily.

It includes a carrying bag for convenient transport and compact storage

Cons ​It is not strong enough for use in professional soccer.

Bownet 6' x 12' Portable Soccer Goal

​ Bownet 6' x 12' Portable Soccer Goal 6' x 12' Soccer Goal is Bownet's most popular AYSO and Recreational League goal

Bownet's E.A.S. technology (Energy Absorption System) diffuses ball energy throughout the goal to...

BOW-poles and powder coated telescoping frame constructed to distribute goal weight across the...

Goal sets up in 160 seconds without the use of tools, guide wires, or heavy steel crossbars giving...

Includes goal netting, powder coated steel frame, composite BOW-poles, stakes, and roller case for...



​The 6' x 12' portable goal by Bownet can help you set up a soccer game anywhere and anytime. The strength, reliability, and portability of Bownet goals make this product one of the most preferred pieces of training and soccer game portable goals among players and coaches across the world.





​Bownet's Energy Absorption System technology (EAS) assists in reducing tension and stress on the netting, which extends the lifespan of the goal. The technology also creates a more balanced soccer goal, as well as adding stability and flexibility upon impact. It features a rigid steel frame and original BOW-poles that distribute the weight of the goal across the metal base evenly.



​With this easy-to-set-up and portable soccer goal, you can have your soccer game in less than two minutes. The folding net also sets up quickly without any tools, screws, and snaps required.



​Besides, it is lightweight at only 23 pounds. The goal features rubber non-marking feet that assist in maintaining traction and stance indoors and outdoors. You can quickly move the goal across a soccer field by removing the secured ground anchors. When the soccer game is over, you can collapse the goal and put it into a soft roller casing for secure storage and portability.



Pros Its design uses EAS technology that diffuses the ball energy throughout the soccer goal to prolong its lifespan.

It has a UV protective coating that ensures many years of reliable use.

It includes some net clips that are pretty easy to use, which makes it fast to attach the net to the goalposts.

It is lightweight at only 23 pounds making it incredibly portable.

It comes with Bow-poles and metal ground stakes that keep the goal strong and stable on the field.

It features a powder-coated and weather-resistant frame that makes the goal durable.

It features rubber non-marking feet that assist in maintaining traction and stance indoors and outdoors.

It comes with a durable roller case for secure storage and portability

Cons ​Some customers complain that the net rips off easily.

​QuickPlay Kickster Elite Portable Soccer Goal



​ QuickPlay Kickster Elite Soccer Goal 2x1M – Ultra Portable Indoor & Outdoor Football Goal Features Weighted Base [Single Goal] (2 x 1M / 6.5 x 3.2') PROFESSIONAL STANDARD PORTABLE SOCCER GOAL - Developed from our home Kickster Academy Soccer Goal...

ULTRA PORTABLE -The Kickster Elite goal packs down into its own slim carry bag with handy shoulder...

EASY & QUICK 2 MINUTE SET-UP and even faster pack-away! Kickster Elite soccer goals are made with...

ROBUST & FLEXIBLE DESIGN - Made with QUICKPLAY's patented high-tension technology the Kickster Elite...

UNRIVALLED FREE 2 YEAR PARTS WARRANTY – When bought direct from QUICKPLAY, a company that prides...



If you or your children are looking for a high-quality yard soccer goal that's pretty easy to assemble while being portable and durable, this elite goal by QuickPlay is an excellent option.

It's primarily designed for training purposes and professional players, and, thus, it comes with a premium build quality that can withstand rough play and hard shots. It also makes this goal an exceptional selection for homes, guaranteeing you many years of use out of the model.

This goal mainly stands out because of its runner feet and weighted base. These features allow you to use the goal on all types of surfaces, whether outdoors or indoors.

You don't have to place additional weight on the unit because it's already provided with the ability to last on all surfaces and also withstand the intense force of the powerful shots. The goal comes with an elastic net that quickly absorbs the ball's energy without making it loose. Kickster Elite's goal includes a carrying bag and a shoulder strap that make it incredibly portable. Players and coaches can easily carry it around, wherever they want.

Pros It comes with a robust and flexible design

It features pre-connected frames that make it pretty easy to assemble.

It comes with a premium build quality that can withstand rough play and hard shots.

It has a weighted base that holds it firmly on the ground.

It features rubber non-marking feet that assist in maintaining traction and stance both indoors and outdoors.

It comes in a wide range of sizes, making it a suitable selection for different age groups and skill levels.

It includes a carrying bag and a shoulder strap that makes it incredibly portable. Cons No cons seen so far.

QuickPlay PRO Match-Fold Portable Soccer Goal

QuickPlay PRO Match-Fold Portable Soccer Goal Range with Carry Bag [Single Goal] Quick Setup Folding Soccer Goal for Clubs, Coaches & The Best Home Soccer Goal on The Market OFFICIAL U.S. SOCCER SIZE for U6's, U7's & U8's The premium level coaching goal, ideal for backyards...

THE ONLY GOAL that can be FOLDED FLAT for storage or PACKED AWAY IN A BAG All Match Fold goals are...

QUALITY & DURABILITY Strong enough for all ages this Match Standard Goal features a heavy duty net...

2 YEAR PARTS WARRANTY When buying New direct from QUICKPLAY (seller) you will receive the QUICKPLAY...

PRO Match-Fold soccer goal by QuickPlay is probably one of the best soccer goals for backyard training and games. It comes in different sizes that range between 6×4 feet and 18.5×6.5 feet.

This goal is made from uPVC piping that has a diameter of three inches and steel frames, giving it a strong built that's made to last. This standard match goal comes with a heavy-duty net with bungees for longer net life, which makes the goal strong enough for all age groups.

The unique shock absorbing bungee attachments are pretty easy to attach and also serve as shock absorbers, which reduces the impact force on the soccer net and increasing the lifespan of your net. Instead of locking joints, all Match-Fold connectors include locking spring buttons that firmly hold the goal frame.

The advantage of this goal is that it is considerably lightweight and portable. Furthermore, the crossbar, side brackets, and goal posts can be disassembled with ease into small pieces that fit in a carrying bag. Therefore, you can transport or store it anywhere. This product is ideal for soccer players in professional soccer clubs, colleges, and schools.

Pros It features a robust and durable uPVC construction.

It is lightweight and comes in different sizes that suit different age groups.

It includes pre-connected frames that make it pretty easy to assemble and disassemble.

It comes with a heavy-duty soccer net that can withstand rough play.

It has a steel frame that makes the goal durable.

It features unique and easy-to-attach shock absorbing bungee attachments that serve as shock absorbers.

It includes a carrying bag that makes it easy to carry around and store Cons The bigger versions are not quite durable in a hot climate.

QuickPlay Kickster Academy Soccer Goal Range

QuickPlay Kickster Academy Soccer Goal Range Ultra Portable Soccer Goal Includes Soccer Net and Carry Bag [Single Goal] Now Available in The US for The First Time. (6x4') The QuickPlay Kickster Academy Soccer Goal Range - Now available in the US for the first time,...

ULTRA PORTABLE & 2 MINUTE SET-UP – Made with QuickPlay's click and lock pre-attached pole system...

DESIGN - Made with QUICKPLAY's patented high-tension technology the Kickster Academy goal can deform...

QUALITY - The Kickster Academy soccer goal is manufactured and tested to British Standards BS-EN7...

The Kickster Academy soccer goal features QuickPlay's patented high-tension technology, made for parents, soccer players, and football coaches on the go. It comes in six different sizes that range between 6×4 and 16×7 feet. The steel base frame comes with some steel joints that provide extra strength to the goal.

The crossbar and posts are made from thick nylon fabric. The back post and material they connect to flexes easily when hit by the soccer ball and returns fastback into shape, making the soccer goal durable and exceptionally resilient.

Unlike other portable goals, Kickster Academy goal poles come pre-attached, making it easy to set up the goal and take it down. Besides, it also reduces the chances of goal parts getting lost or misplaced.

The goal also comes in a long-lasting carry bag with a shoulder strap, which makes Kickster the ideal goal to carry to the beach, park, or wherever you would like to play or train. The bag also enables you to store the goals neatly at home when they are not in use.

Pros It features QuickPlay's patented high-tension technology that makes the goal durable and resilient.

It comes with pre-connected parts that make it quite easy to assemble and take down the goal.

It comes with a premium build quality that can withstand rough play and hard shots.

Its steel base frame comes with some steel joints that provide extra strength and stability to the goal.

It comes in six sizes, making it a flexible selection for players in different skill levels and age groups.

It includes a carrying bag with shoulder straps that make the goal incredibly portable Cons The small pins of the steel base frame can easily detach.

GoSports Foldable Pop Up Soccer Goal Nets

GoSports Portable Pop Up Soccer Goals for Backyard - Kids & Adults - Set of 2 Nets with Agility Training Cones and Carrying Case (Choose from 2.5', 4' and 6' Sizes) INSTANT SETUP: Collapsible goalie nets setup and takedown in seconds - no assembly required

FULL PORTABLE SOCCER SET: Includes 2 mini 2.5' foldable soccer goals, 6 cones & carrying case!

PLAY ANYWHERE: Includes plastic & metal stakes to secure the goals to any backyard grass surface

MUST HAVE FOR PLAYERS & COACHES: Perfect soccer training equipment for youth/adult games, practices...

LIFETIME WARRANTY: GoSports is a US Company with US Customer Support - 100% satisfaction guaranteed

The GoSports Pop-Up pair of Soccer Goal is designed to offer the ultimate combination of portable soccer goals for scrimmages, games, or training. The set features two Goals that weigh below three pounds in total and can fold flat.

The soccer goals are made of premium nylon material and netting that can even withstand the hardest shots. It also comes with a set of ground stakes that securely hold the goals tightly in the sand or ground, enhancing their strength and stability.

You can stake these goals into the grass utilizing the included ground stakes, or tape them onto the ground if you're playing on a hard-court. The soccer goals come lined in high-visibility reflective fabrics, making them suitable for use in low-light conditions.

The GoSports Portable Soccer Goals come with a set of six cones that you can use to line the boundaries of the soccer field or half field or the four corners. It is a great way to assist you in marking the inbounds as well as out of bounds. It also comes with a high-quality and convenient carrying bag for storing the goals when not in use or during travel.