Weekly News: Bale Watching the Masters, Ronaldo to Man United, Premier League 20-21 Ball

Nike Flight Premier League 2021-2022 ‘Base” Ball Leaked-Incredible Early Leak

The first real picture of the Nike Flight 21-22 Premier League ball has been leaked quite early than you would expect. Until now, only 8 Match days of the 2021-2022 Premier League season has happened. But we already have a hint of the official 2021-22 Premier League football style.

The ball comes with a bold modern design that doesn’t have much to do with the visual designs of the balls used in the 2000s and the 2010s. Nike Flight 21-22 Premier League ball features large elements like triangles and rectangles, plus logos.

The colors used in the ball are actually white, black, and red. The upper side features various inscriptions, including one that reads "2021-2022", and the other sides have some numbers.There are higher chances that this design will likely be similar to that of the “generic ball.”

While looking at the tech closely, the Nike Flight 21-22 ball is virtually identical to the first Nike Flight soccer ball released in the 2020 Spring/Summer season.

Here are the Nike Flight Elite 2021-22 features:

Nike Aerowsculpt tech includes molded grooves to interrupt airflow across the ball for minimal drag and more stability.

3D-printed colour allows the fine-tune ball to help you hit your target with precision.

All-Conditions Control tech gives you consistent touch in both wet and dry conditions.



Four fused panels build an extended sweet spot on the ball for superior strikes.



Ball’s colours are white, black, and red.

Was Gareth Bale Watching the Masters Whilst on Duty with Wales

Away from Premier League duty precision, the famous Welsh footballer, Gareth Bale, linked up with his Welsh teammates for the international break. The footballer's first assignment was a match against the USA. In this game, Gareth Bale started on the bench.

The Welshman has only played for only 116 minutes this season, even though he is fit for the fixture. While considering the number of domestic matches the Tottenham man had to play since he came back, keeping him on the bench wouldn’t normally be surprising.

However, TV cameras caught Gareth Bale looking at a laptop, and speculation was widespread that he was watching the Masters golf tournament. The forward's teammate, Harry Kane, mocked him by posting on Instagram with the caption “Running off to watch the Masters.”

Ancelotti Plotting another Real Madrid Raid?

Seen as one of the world’s best managers, Carlo Ancelotti’s influence enabled Everton to attract top-tier players during this year’s summer transfer window. His trophy accolades are on every player and manager’s wish list. And as the Mirror reports, a reunion with his former player Isco is in the making.

As things stand, all gestures to him by his club signal that he would not be part of the manager's, and by extension, the club's plans. A move away would be what he needs to revamp his career right now. The 28-year-old's game time has been declining for the past three seasons.

A series of injuries and a lack of form seem to be the cause of that. With the Euro's coming up next summer, his lack of playtime will cost him his national team call-up. Spain has a massive pool of talent, making it easy for the manager to cast him aside if he is not fit.

His inability to feature on his boss Zinedine Zidane’s team selections and his huge wages have caused the Los Blancos to make him available in January 2021. His club looks to loan him out for the rest of the season and seeks to cash out before his contract runs out in under 2 years.

During his peak in the 2016/2017 season, where he netted 10 goals and assisted 8, he was shortlisted as among the world's 30 best players. This earned him a lot of admiration across the world. Europe's heavyweights Juventus, Sevilla, and Arsenal, have all been linked to the star, but Everton has shown more interest. In fact, when questioned about Isco, Ancelotti has teased severally during his press briefings.

Real Madrid wants interested clubs to fully incur his wages during his loan spell. The destination club will be obligated to sign him afterwards for about £18 million-plus add-ons. A reunion with Ancelotti seems fitting for him. James Rodriguez, who was sailing in the same boat, is enough proof.

In a few months, his form and confidence have improved since joining the Toffees. His signature smile is beaming ever since. In fact, they (he and James) enjoyed playing under Ancelotti during his 2-year stint at the Los Blancos from June 2013 to May 2015.

Across the world, players and coaches revere the English Premier League. Its competitiveness makes it the best place for players who would like to get the best out of themselves and play with the world’s best.

It frustrates Isco to stay on the bench for too long. Especially for the skilled player, he is. His price tag and Real Madrid's push to offload him as quickly make him a bargain for Everton.

His club has been on a spree of downsizing their huge wage bill as the global pandemic weighs in on their finances. James Rodriguez and Sergio Reguilon exit followed by Gareth Bale loan transfer to Tottenham Hotspur are proof of that.

But more to that, as Daily Mail reports, Real Madrid is stashing cash to make a move on Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga next summer. Going by these reports, Isco is just collateral damage. His career definitely needs a shake-up.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made headlines for reasons you would never expect. The Juventus superstar reportedly considering to return to Old Trafford. During the international break, Ronaldo has been out there, creating history wherever he lands. He has even made a remarkable history in Portugal against the Andorra match.

The Andorrans are undoubtedly far from beating the strongest team in the European match, with Ronaldo notching his 102nd international goal during a 7:0 thrashing in Lisbon. However, despite Ronaldo nudging on the record for scoring most international goals in history, transfer rumours are backing his steps lately.

In fact, a few errand reports and rumours have gone viral over the last 12 months that the Ronaldo-Juventus project has not been as great as many fans anticipated. Consequently, Juventus appears to be drifting the idea of taking the weight off their wage bill by hypothetically allowing the superstar to leave next summer.

Earlier last week, Sport reported that Juventus want to ease themselves from the player’s hyped 540,000 Euros per week wages. Ronaldo’s high weekly wages seem to be tough for the Old Lady, especially amidst the financial strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also prevailing rumours that Manchester United could actually make a move for their former player. This could be the most lucrative reunion in the history of football.

However, this is something that has been hyped many times over the past ten years. The PSG also seem to be very interested in Ronaldo’s signature. Man Utd fans can now be a little more excited as the Sportwitness reported last week that the Red Devils are interested in having him back and Ronaldo is analyzing transfer option.

Record writes that Man United have made a formal offer via Jorge Mendes and that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking over the deal even though he is still focused on Juventus. Meanwhile, PSG and Man United are namedropped as the two clubs who would be fascinated by leveraging the Italian champions and hit their goals.

Lewandoski Set to Join the Puma Bandwagon

If current photos from Robert Lewandoski’s training session are anything to go by, the striker could be joining the Puma bandwagon anytime soon. In a recent training session, Lewandoski was spotted in Eclipse black - Asphalt Z1.1 Puma future shoes.

As has been his custom, the Bayern striker opted for the laced cleats instead of the unlaced ones. Throughout his career, Robert has diversified in the type of boots he chooses for the game. During his early career years, the player graced the field in Adidas boots. After being a top scorer for three consecutive seasons, Lewandoski got his first sponsorship by a major shoe company, back in 2009.

The striker has been a Nike athlete for the past ten years; however, photos from his training session on October 29, 2020, indicate that the sponsorship deal may have come to an end and that a new deal with Puma could be underway.