Adidas Nemeziz Messi 19.1 Review

The Adidas Nemeziz 19.1 was launched in late 2019. It is one of my favorite boots and I love playing with it. It’s lightweight Tension Tape upper fits perfectly on my feet and playing with it is painless.

So, when I saw that Adidas released a Messi branded Nemeziz 19.1 I had to get it because the design is beautiful, and the boot is perfect. It’s the perfect combination.

The Nemeziz 19.1 features a Tension Tape, that has elastic stretch feel and yet tight-fitting enough for a stable and locked-in feel and you can’t go wrong with that barefoot touch for clean and true shots and passes. Plus, it has Messi all over it. You can’t go wrong with that.

The package does not include a string bag, and that may be a turn off for many. But surely this is something you can live without, can't you? After all, you are not going to let such a trivial item keep you from enjoying Adida's latest design inspired by the GOAT, are you?

Look/Feel of the Nemeziz Messi 19.1

The first thing you will notice right out of the box is the beautiful comic style design. This makes the boot look sleek and good to look at, but then as you slip into them is when you will really appreciate how roomy they really are. It has a low-cut V style collar that fits and feels great on your ankles.

It has a bold and colorful look that will make you look good and demand the attention of others while on the field. Speaking of the branding detail, the Nemeziz Messi 19.1 upper has a unique signature design including classic Barca colors and custom Messi accomplishments including his jersey number and logo to appeal to his fans!

I really love the way Adidas has design these boots. The way they have chosen to outline the design on the boot really makes it stands out. The boot fits quite nicely. The Tension Tape upper is quite stretchy yet tight-fitting enough for a locked-in feel. Everything inside the boot also comes together impressively.

Around the heel, you get a fine cushioned feel, so there's no blistering. The tension secures your foot in place really well, and at the forefoot, the inner layer is smooth and roomy enough to prevent discomfort.

Under your feet, the soleplates feel rigid, initially, but as you step on the pitch, it immediately starts to feel flexible for impressive motions. The Nemesis 19.1 is designed to shrink-wrap around your entire foot for agility, so you can burst out of any tight situations just like Messi himself.

Upper/Technologies of the Nemeziz Messi 19.1

The Nemeziz 19.1 is designed for speed and agility while guaranteeing a more adaptive and comfortable fit. These include a combination of agility bandages, laces and a firm-grasp upper so you can dominate the ball in a superior fashion. It features a Tension Tape upper. This wraps around your leg without any foam, ensuring sharp intention-to-action transformation.

I really love this about the Nemeziz 19.1. This is one of the reasons why it’s one of my favorite boots. The Tension Tape really makes it feel perfect on you feet. The concept of wrapping shoes for agility is inspired by the taping process dancers, and combat sports athletes use to add stability and agility. By wrapping agility bandages around their feet, they can achieve stability and maximum lockdown for impressive moves while on the pitch.

Nemeziz 19.1 Tension Tape, in addition to the laces, provides a custom fit across any wearer's foot. It wraps around your entire foot and the boot without extra padding for a closer foot-to-ball experience.

And don't think just because it's only the tape separating your feet from the ball, you are going to feel some discomfort when striking. It is neither too thin for protection nor too thick to get in your way. Plus, the toebox is roomy enough; and this is even more good news for players with wide feet, the boot shrink-wraps around the feet while leaving enough room for your toes.

The Nemeziz 19.1 design also incorporates a low-profile V-shaped collar with a stretchy tape that separates easily, allowing you to insert your foot easily into the boot. The low-cut collar also provides some rotational freedom allowing you to turn swiftly and accelerate out of any tight situations. I really love the low-profile V-shaped collar. It makes putting the boot on and off a breeze.

Insole/Outsole

Nemeziz 19.1 feature a split soleplate, meaning that your feet do not feel extremely balanced across the surfaces. As you flex when sprinting or changing directions, the plate seamlessly mimics the movements you make, making the boots more responsive compared to stiffer and one-piece designs. The boots are quite accommodating across different surfaces.

They include a combination of oval and low-profile conical studs that feel comfortable on the pitch. The agility configuration of the stud and the Torsion System is also quite impressive because it provides enough support each time a player makes high-speed accelerations and turns.

The shoes offer excellent traction when playing on artificial and natural pitches. The insoles are removeable. they are not extremely padded, and they do have some holes for breathability

The insole is removable and, of course, designed for comfort too, after all, that is what every player desires. They feature just the right amount of padding for the ultimate cushioning and have holes to allow your foot to breathe. They also have the same comic style design on them.

Pros It features a combination of the split sole and Torsion System for flexibility, swift turns and explosive acceleration.

Modern laced design with a Tension Tape upper for an adaptive fit.

Closer ball-to-boot experience.

Low profile V-shaped collar for rotational freedom and quick entry.

It looks great, and it's a representation of the GOT. Cons Some users find the upper fairly slick for a firm grip during wet conditions.

You may have to buy half a size larger than usual

Final Thoughts

It is said that when looking for a sports boot, never go for the one that your favorite player wears. I guess that doesn't apply when that player is Messi now does it?

The Nemeziz 19.1 boots have incredible features like the agility stud configurations. These studs enable you to stop and move smoothly. If you are looking for a pair of soccer cleats that can provide excellent traction, responsive touch, and superb ball control, then Nemeziz 19.1 is the way to go. The fact that it uses a combination of Tension Tape and laces for an adaptive foot is superb

