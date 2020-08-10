Adidas Nemeziz 19.1 VS Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite

Table of Contents Look and Feel Upper/Technology Insole/Outsole Final Thoughts The Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 boot is a high performing and incredibly comfortable boot. It provides a lightweight, barefoot, and responsive touch. They fit well and respond pretty fast to your movements. On the other hand, you have the Adidas Nemeziz 19.1 boots which is also a speed boot and it offer players effective yet simple feel and fit on feet, it has a laced design and a low-cut V design ankle collar offering something different. In this article, I will compare the Mercurial Vapor 13 vs. the Nemeziz 19.1. I will explore the features of these two

boots, and the results are likely to either strengthen your allegiance to your preferred brand or maybe sway you to cross over to something different. Let’s determine which soccer boot will come on top.

Look and Feel

I personally love black boots because they scream pure class, and the Adidas Nemeziz 19.1 boot are no exemption. It comes with an anatomical design that provides you with a comfortable fit.

The absence of padding and high-quality upper provides this boot an extremely thin feel on the ball. The boot features a textile making it breathable and lightweight.

When dribbling the ball, these boots make you feel as if there’s absolutely nothing between you and the ball. Generally, the entire boot provides you with a uniform feel, allowing you to enjoy the desired barefoot feel.

On the other hand, you have the Mercurial Vapor 13. These boots are sleek, understated, and incredibly beautiful. They come with an elegant outsole that glints as light crosses them.

The boot is white, and that might be a turn off for most including myself. However, the color combination as a whole really brings out the boots. All an all the boot looks and feel really good. It has the classic Mercurial look, and it’s very lightweight which is the case for most speed boots.

Upper/Technology

The Vapor 13 comes with a 360-degree Flyknit innovation upper using the latest Nike design. This has been done to help build the appropriate amount of structure while securing your feet lockdown during movement.

The interweaved yarns eliminate the bulky feeling created by multiple layers and minimizes the weight as well. The Flyknit yarns are also coated with a thin Nikeskin overlay to allow a clear-cut barefoot sensation. It also features Nike (ACC) All Conditions Control for better performance on all weather.

Since the Nikeskin is incredibly thin, it bends more easily with your feet. The Mercurial Vapor 13 utilizes a central lacing system. The lacing system has an elastic Flyknit tongue integrated into the boots’ upper, reinforcing the snug fit to give you an unmatched lockdown.

The Flyknit construction typically wraps the entire part around the split sole and the foot. The high-tenacity of the Flyknit yarns makes the upper part more form-fitting, softer, and pliable while adding extra strength and stability.

The upper construction of Nemeziz 19.1 features Adidas Tension Tape, which provides an unrivaled snug fit. The tape lessens any possible restrictions, mainly on the instep.

The new composition and weave structure ensure the players get the right compression, torsion and tension to support agility and quick directional changes. The V-shaped tape collar allows you to get your feet into the special design of this boot with ease while providing you with rotational freedom around the ankles.

Insole/Outsole

Inside the Vapor 13 boot, the padding around the heels provides better lockdown and cushioning. The sock liner is ultra-thin and perforated to enhance breathability and cut weight. The insole utilizes Nikegrip technology to transfer movements from your feet to the boots and prevent insole and boot to foot slippage.

The Vapor 13 comes with chevron studded split soleplates that utilize cored-out plates on the heels and AeroTrac zone by Nike on the forefoot to cut weight. The AeroTrac zone offers a firm snap back after the boot is bent to improve your sprints.

The adidas Nemeziz 19.1 also has split soleplates that come with Torsion System technology that support extreme torsional movements on the pitch while adding the much-needed stability, particularly when you are trying to change directions quickly.

The studs are incredibly light, and the cleats react as fast as you want to move, making it a perfect selection for a player with an agile play. Striking, passing, and receiving the soccer ball is usually a breeze with the Adidas Nemeziz 19.1.

Even though the cleats are meant to provide you with a skin-like touch to the soccer ball, they still offer enough protection to prevent your feet from becoming too sore from extended field sessions.

Final Thoughts

Even though the Mercurial Vapor 13 and the Nemeziz 19.1 boots are difficult to separate in almost every way when asked to choose between the two, I tend to lean more towards the Nemeziz 19.1 Both boots have a similar emphasis on speed, but when it comes to the overall performance, I prefer the Nemeziz 19.1. I love the all black colorway and I really love the way the boot feels on my feet. The V-shaped collar and the Tension Tape really feels right to me.

Generally, the Mercurial Vapor 13 boot comes with many technological innovations meant to make the cleats lightweight, responsive, and improve your speed on the football pitch, but to me, the Nemeziz 19.1 is not far off, and I will choose it over the Vapor 13 because they fit great and are comfortable to wear. They are also very well engineered to maximizes speed efficiently and fit on your feet beautifully.

