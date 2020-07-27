adidas Nemeziz 19.1 Review Core Black/Signal Orange

Table of Contents Look and Feel of the adidas Nemeziz 19.1 Upper/Technology Insole/Outsole Final Thoughts The NEMEZIZ 19.1 is a boot I have played with before and I love playing with it. It’s an amazing boot. However, the colorway on this one makes it looks and feel so weird. That’s in a good way of course. I love boots that are all black. I don’t know what it is, but an all-black boot is my definition of the perfect colorway. The upper of the boots couple with a colorway makes the boot really stands out. It is also very light. That’s the first thing I noticed as soon as I took it out of the box. Speaking of the box, all that comes in the box is the boot.

There is no string bag in the box and that’s something I can live with because I have one too many string bags any ways. When you remove Nemeziz 19.1 cleats from the box, they appear incredibly sleek and small. However, as you slip your feet into them, you will appreciate the additional room they have inside.

Once your feet are in, you can easily lace them like ordinary boots and get them into action. These boots are quite functional for people with medium or wide feet. Enough about the colorway, and first impression. Let’s get to the good stuff of the boots. Let’s get Nerdy! 🤓

Look and Feel of the adidas Nemeziz 19.1

The design of the Adidas Nemeziz 19.1 is just the same as that of its senior counterparts, and that includes the split outsole design that easily flexes with your leg, and I really love that about this boot.

It helps with reducing the weight exerted on the cleats, increasing your ability to accelerate. The agility of the upper allows you to change directions quickly when playing on the field. The cleats come with an anatomical shape that guarantees you a comfortable fit.

The high-quality upper of the Nemeziz 19.1 and the absence of padding provide this boot with an incredibly close feel on the ball. When you are dribbling the ball at pace, these boots usually make you feel as if there is nothing between you and the soccer ball, and this seems to be the trend of most soccer boots nowadays.

It seems as if these manufacturers are trying to get your feet closer and closer to the ball. I don’t know how closer they can get it, because it already seems pretty close to me with these new designs. The entire boot gives you an incredibly uniform feel, which means that you will enjoy the ever-desired barefoot feel.

Being able to dictate your cleats’ fit can make a big difference, particularly when it comes to boots designed for speed. When you are on the field, the last thing you should worry about is your feet moving around while inside the cleats.

Although they aren’t lace less, you will still experience the current upper that uses an adaptive design by using Tension tape. While it might appear like a tangled network of frustration when it comes to slipping the cleats on your feet, the task is quite simple. The tension tape opens and stretches easily around the ankle and allows you to slip the boots with ease.

The upper fabric around the forefront part is rigid and does not have the knit-like feel in the previous generations of Nemeziz. But maybe the increased rigidity exists to increase protection and minimize the impact your feet have to endure. Therefore, these cleats are ideal for players who like moving naturally at high speeds and wingers too.

Upper/Technology

One of the most impressive features of the Nemeziz 19.1 is the tension tape that lessens any potential restrictions, particularly on the instep. This guarantees you a more personalized and customized fit. These tapes wrap around the boot and serve as the cleats’ inner layer, providing you with an adaptive fit throughout your foot.

To add more to the design, Adidas has included a low-cut V-shaped collar that enables you to wear the boot with ease while giving you rotational freedom around your ankles and uniform fit.

The Nemeziz 19.1 is also one of the most flexible cleats from Adidas. You can notice such flexibility when making quick turns and twists with the assistance of torsion system and the split outsole. These boots come with a streamlined design that provides the right combination of speed and agility performance.

Insole/Outsole

Nemeziz 19.1 feature a split soleplate, meaning that your feet do not feel extremely balanced across the surfaces. As you flex when sprinting or changing directions, the plate seamlessly mimics the movements you make, making the boots more responsive compared to stiffer and one-piece designs. The boots are quite accommodating across different surfaces.

They include a combination of oval and low-profile conical studs that feel comfortable on the pitch. The agility configuration of the stud and the Torsion System is also quite impressive because it provides enough support each time a player makes high-speed accelerations and turns.

The shoes offer excellent traction when playing on artificial and natural pitches. The insoles are removeable. they are not extremely padded, and they do have some holes for breathability

Pros It features a split sole for enhanced flexibility.

It offers ankle stability and secure lockdown.

It supports explosive acceleration.

It features a tension tape that provides a custom fit. Cons It does not come with as many high-technology features compared to other cleats from Adidas.

The laces might need replacement quite often.

You might have to purchase half a size bigger than usual.

It might be a little expensive for most people.

Final Thoughts

The Nemeziz 19.1 boots have incredible features like the agility stud configurations. These studs enable you to stop and move smoothly. If you are looking for a pair of soccer cleats that can provide excellent traction, responsive touch, and superb ball control, then Nemeziz 19.1 is the way to go.

