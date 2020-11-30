Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Review
Similar to other soccer cleats in the Adidas Copa line, the 20.3 FG Firm Ground offers a comfortable fit for an excellent ball control during demanding matches, though it might feel overly tight at first. This boot allows you to dominate the field with a sophisticated look at an excellent price tag.
The Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground comes as a moderately priced soccer cleat in several amazing colorways - core black, DGH solid grey, footwear white and active red. Here's a closer look at what the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground offers in terms of design, performance, and durability.
Look and Feel
Right off the box, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground presents a sophisticated look that resembles a high-end soccer cleat like the Copa Mundial. The upper construction subtly seeks attention when playing a game and with an upper leather construction that feels solid. However, leather purists might not be impressed as it features a synthetic material on the midfoot.
With the Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground, Adidas chose to go with a quality leather material that molds to your feet well over time. The exterior design highly resembles most of its predecessors like the Adidas Copa 20.2 FG, but with several performance improvements.
At first, wearing the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG might feel a bit hard and narrow, though that shouldn't be a problem after loosening the laces. However, the boot still feels a little tight at first, though it gets comfortable after breaking it in.
Upper/Technology
As mentioned earlier, the Adidas Copa 20.3 boasts of a high-quality calfskin leather material at the front and the exterior side. However, the midfoot comes with a comfortable synthetic material that's textured to resemble high-end Adidas soccer cleats, though the texture doesn't add any value in performance or grip.
The Adidas Copa 20.3 also comes with a great stitch detailing the front for enhanced durability and improved ball control during games. Its unique closed lacing design provides a secure fit, with the padding on the tongue ensuring you're comfortable when juggling the ball. This integrated mono-tongue is even better, coupled with a stretchy mesh quarter to offer a secure and comfortable fit.
Several players have complained that the forefoot's leather is too thick, though it doesn't affect the performance. The back is also a little rigid, which helps to support your foot during gameplay. Additionally, the closed lacing system helps secure your foot in place while offering enough space for a wide foot.
Performance
While the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG feels a bit thin, they can accommodate wide feet pretty well like its predecessors, the Copa 20.1 & 20.2 FG. As such, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG boasts of an incredible performance, without having to worry about slippage while running or making sharp turns. However, you might get blisters while breaking it in, though it gets better with time.
The boot's leather material on the forefoot is the star of the show, though players looking for a fast boot might find it a bit bulky. Nonetheless, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG won't slow you down as it's lighter than most of its predecessors. Unfortunately, its construction isn't fully waterproof despite its admirable performance on firm ground.
Once you break-in the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG soccer cleats, it feels great to dribble and pass the ball while playing. Fortunately, you can expect the boot's whole upper to maintain its grip on the ball even after playing several games to make it comfortable.
Insole/Outsole
The Adidas Copa 20.3 FG boasts a soft insole and midsole that keeps your feet comfortable on and off the pitch. This insole is easily removable, and you can replace it once it's worn out, though it will be several years before that happens.
For the outsole, Adidas went with a modern TPU outsole that enhances your traction for stable movements during games. Additionally, the outsole features conical studs at the forefoot and heels, giving you great stability for firm ground and slightly wet grass. However, the studs don't offer the same grip on artificial turf, and it doesn't provide the same stability for sprinting and speedy turns.
Final Thoughts
If you're looking for a durable and affordable leather boot with excellent performance on firm ground, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG is worth buying. Besides the price, most players appreciate the boot's sophisticated construction, impressive colorway, and excellent traction while playing. Even better, it accommodates large feet, though your feet might hurt after the first few games. The Adidas Copa 20.3 is a worthy alternative that offers similar performance to the Nike Tiempo Legend 7 FG.
- Adults' soccer cleats for firm ground
- Medium fit
- Leather upper is soft and durable
- Stitched vamp for reduced ball slippage
- Lightweight TPU outsole optimized for firm ground
- Premium leather soccer cleats made for firm ground
- Medium fit; Premium calf leather upper for durability
- Integrated X-Ray vamp gives you greater control and reduced ball slippage
- TPU outsole optimized for firm ground
- Unisex product is Men's Sizing. Women should size down one to one and a half sizes.
- Juniors' soccer cleats for firm ground
- Medium fit
- Synthetic leather upper for durability
- Stitched vamp for reduced ball slippage
- Lightweight TPU outsole optimized for firm ground
- Adults' soccer cleats for firm ground
- Medium fit; Lace closure
- X-Ray leather vamp is soft and comfortable; Adjustable fold-over tongue with elastic strap
- Lightweight TPU outsole optimized for firm ground
- Unisex product is men's sizing; Women should size down one to one and a half sizes
- Laceless construction
- adidas Primeknit and Controlskin textile upper
- Firm ground outsole; Hybrid stud tips
- Responsive Boost sockliner
- Soft, snug feel, Zoned support adds stability
- Juniors' soccer cleats for firm ground
- Medium fit
- Synthetic leather upper for durability
- Stitched vamp for reduced ball slippage
- Lightweight TPU outsole optimized for firm ground
Last update on 2020-11-30 / This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API