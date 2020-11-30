Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Review

Similar to other soccer cleats in the Adidas Copa line, the 20.3 FG Firm Ground offers a comfortable fit for an excellent ball control during demanding matches, though it might feel overly tight at first. This boot allows you to dominate the field with a sophisticated look at an excellent price tag.

The Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground comes as a moderately priced soccer cleat in several amazing colorways - core black, DGH solid grey, footwear white and active red. Here's a closer look at what the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground offers in terms of design, performance, and durability.

Look and Feel

Right off the box, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground presents a sophisticated look that resembles a high-end soccer cleat like the Copa Mundial. The upper construction subtly seeks attention when playing a game and with an upper leather construction that feels solid. However, leather purists might not be impressed as it features a synthetic material on the midfoot.

With the Copa 20.3 FG Firm Ground, Adidas chose to go with a quality leather material that molds to your feet well over time. The exterior design highly resembles most of its predecessors like the Adidas Copa 20.2 FG, but with several performance improvements.

At first, wearing the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG might feel a bit hard and narrow, though that shouldn't be a problem after loosening the laces. However, the boot still feels a little tight at first, though it gets comfortable after breaking it in.

Upper/Technology

As mentioned earlier, the Adidas Copa 20.3 boasts of a high-quality calfskin leather material at the front and the exterior side. However, the midfoot comes with a comfortable synthetic material that's textured to resemble high-end Adidas soccer cleats, though the texture doesn't add any value in performance or grip.

The Adidas Copa 20.3 also comes with a great stitch detailing the front for enhanced durability and improved ball control during games. Its unique closed lacing design provides a secure fit, with the padding on the tongue ensuring you're comfortable when juggling the ball. This integrated mono-tongue is even better, coupled with a stretchy mesh quarter to offer a secure and comfortable fit.

Several players have complained that the forefoot's leather is too thick, though it doesn't affect the performance. The back is also a little rigid, which helps to support your foot during gameplay. Additionally, the closed lacing system helps secure your foot in place while offering enough space for a wide foot.

Performance

While the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG feels a bit thin, they can accommodate wide feet pretty well like its predecessors, the Copa 20.1 & 20.2 FG. As such, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG boasts of an incredible performance, without having to worry about slippage while running or making sharp turns. However, you might get blisters while breaking it in, though it gets better with time.

The boot's leather material on the forefoot is the star of the show, though players looking for a fast boot might find it a bit bulky. Nonetheless, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG won't slow you down as it's lighter than most of its predecessors. Unfortunately, its construction isn't fully waterproof despite its admirable performance on firm ground.

Once you break-in the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG soccer cleats, it feels great to dribble and pass the ball while playing. Fortunately, you can expect the boot's whole upper to maintain its grip on the ball even after playing several games to make it comfortable.

Insole/Outsole

The Adidas Copa 20.3 FG boasts a soft insole and midsole that keeps your feet comfortable on and off the pitch. This insole is easily removable, and you can replace it once it's worn out, though it will be several years before that happens.

For the outsole, Adidas went with a modern TPU outsole that enhances your traction for stable movements during games. Additionally, the outsole features conical studs at the forefoot and heels, giving you great stability for firm ground and slightly wet grass. However, the studs don't offer the same grip on artificial turf, and it doesn't provide the same stability for sprinting and speedy turns.

Pros Quality Calf Leather Construction –Unlike other soccer cleats at its price range, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG boasts a premium leather material at the forefoot with great stitching for excellent ball control. The leather construction also works on slightly wet ground, though it's not fully waterproof, especially at the ankle and midfoot area.

Great comfort –With the leather continuously molding to adjust to your foot's shape, you can expect to get a comfortable feel while sprinting and making shots. It doesn't offer the classic leather feel, though its comfort continues getting better as you play more games.

Stable traction – With conical studs on the outsole's front and rear side, players will enjoy incredible grip on any firm ground, including on slightly wet grass.

Great lacing system –While some of its predecessors feature a laceless design, the Adidas Copa 20.3 FG comes offers an intuitive lacing system that secures the boot to your foot to avoid slippage while playing Cons Not fully waterproof –While the boot features leather construction with a durable synthetic material in the middle, it doesn't perform well while playing in rainy weather.

Hurts the feet while new –while breaking in a leather soccer boot might be challenging and time-consuming, you'll need to do it with this boot unless you don't mind blisters on your feet.

Final Thoughts