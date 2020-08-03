adidas Copa 20.1 Review

Table of Contents: 1 Look and Feel of the of COPA 20.1 2 Upper/Technology 3 Insole/Outsole 4 Final Thoughts The Copa 20.1 is not on the top of my list of favorite boots, but let’s talk first impressions before we get into all of that. There is not much that comes in the box. All you get is the boot, there is no string bag. The colorway is Core Black/ Night Metallic. I do like the colorway especially the black part of things, but the green part is not really doing it for me. The lace is gray and black, and the adidas stripe callout is in dark gray. The boot is a little heavy. My first impression was that this boot should not cost $210. Thankfully adidas has brought the price down to $105, and in a way, this justify the quality of the boot. However, I bought it at the $210 price tag, so that is what my review is going to be based on.

Look and Feel of the of COPA 20.1

When the boot was first released I wouldn’t have consider it a budget boot because of the $210 price tag, and that was my biggest problem with it, but as stated in the intro it is now at $105 and I can live with that.

The boot has a more traditional look, and they will get the job done perfectly for someone that play for fun. They come in a timeless design that is popularly known for the brand.

They are made of soft K-leather and according to adidas, the vamp is design to easily blends into the elastic collar that hugs your feet well for match-turning lockdown. I am not a big fan of the X-Ray Vamp cage because it looks cheaply design.

The soft K-leather covers your entire forefoot to give you an incredible first touch. It also offers you a soft touch and minimal ball slippage when tackling the ball on the pitch.

This is one of the things I love about the boots. The K-leather really offers you a very soft and well-padded forefoot, and it feels really good. It brings me back to the days when padding on the forefoot was a thing.

Upper/Technology

The Copa 20.1 have a Fusionskin upper that blends with the K-leather to give you an adaptive fit and premium comfort. Adidas has included an X-Ray vamp cage system to help keep your feet locked in place. However, I do not like how it feels or how it makes my feet look in the boot. I really do not like the X-Ray vamp cage. It is a great idea, but the execution feels cheap.

The cleats also integrate TPU inlays that cushion the main pressure points of the outsole to ensure that nothing will break your stride when you are on the field, but as we all know TPU outsoles are normally the go to for cheap boots, and there is nothing wrong with it, but to me $210 is not cheap. 😒

The mono-tongue of the cleats is not that flexible, and it can be a struggle to adapts to the shape of your feet for a secure lockdown. The aim of the knit textile collar was for it to provide a structured and comfortable sock-like fit. However, I have to say I don’t feel that way when I put it on. It just feels cheap and loose to me.

Insole/Outsole

The insole of the boot is removable, and it’s a little heavy because of the padding. It’s very well padded which is good, but that puts it on the heavy side of things.

The outsole has molded studs, which means they work pretty well on playing fields that are dry and hard. The shape of the studs is conical with some central lacing, a common expectation from many soccer cleats.

The outsole is made from dual-density injected polyurethane. The Exoframe plate is extremely tough and heavy, and it provides targeted cushioning at the key pressure points of your feet.

Pros It is made from soft K-leather.

It comes with a timeless design.

It comes with rotational stud pattern that makes it easy to make high-speed accelerations and turns.

The K-leather offers reduced ball slippage and a soft touch. Cons The X-Ray vamp cage feel cheap.

The mono-tongue is not flexible.

The secure lockdown that adidas promise is almost nonexistent.

The $210 price tag is too high (price reduce to $105).

Final Thoughts

I do like the timeless design and the soft K-leather on the entire forefoot of the boot. This really makes for an incredible first touch and I do appreciate the colorway. However, the X-Ray vamp cage feel useless to me. It feels very cheap and it really do not do much to give you that One Piece upper feel that we all love so much.

The mono-tongue is not flexible, and it does not seamlessly adapt to the shape of your feet to give you a secure lockdown like adidas wants you to believe. This boot is not for you If you are looking for a boot with high performance and great flexibility. However, it can be a great addition to your collection with the new price tag of $105 because you really can’t go wrong with the K-leather.

